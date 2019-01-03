Chicago transit firm hires industry veteran to operate new D.C. office

A Chicago-based rail and transit firm has opened an office in Ballston in anticipation of taking advantage of future transportation business opportunities in the region. Quandel Consultants’ new office at 1100 N. Glebe Road is…

A Chicago-based rail and transit firm has opened an office in Ballston in anticipation of taking advantage of future transportation business opportunities in the region.

Quandel Consultants’ new office at 1100 N. Glebe Road is the firm’s seventh satellite office and it currently has just one employee, Sandy Bushue, the former acting and deputy administrator of the Federal Transit Administration.

Bushue, who now is working to grow Quandel’s Greater Washington presence, helped deliver a $1.5 billion contract from the Transportation Security Administration for Siemens while working there as vice president of business development from 2000 to 2006.

Quandel specializes in rail engineering for both passenger and freight and sees potential for growth in the region with commuter rail, Amtrak and Metro.

“With transportation becoming more of a national focus, the timing to open a Washington, D.C. office is perfect,” Bushue said in a statement. “The recent announcement of the selection…