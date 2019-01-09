Check out the high-end tenants in talks for Tysons Galleria Macy’s

We told you Monday about the movement on the redevelopment of the Macy’s at Tysons Galleria, and now we’re getting more details on what owner Brookfield Properties Retail — formerly General Growth Properties — has in…

We told you Monday about the movement on the redevelopment of the Macy’s at Tysons Galleria, and now we’re getting more details on what owner Brookfield Properties Retail — formerly General Growth Properties — has in store for the site.

The owner is in advanced talks with Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and gourmet grocer Balducci’s, in addition to high-end movie theater chain iPic, to open in portions of the space, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Tiffany and Apple relocate from existing stores in Tysons to the Galleria, though one source believes that is the case. Tiffany has been located at 8045 Leesburg Pike in Tysons since 1990; Apple has a store in neighboring mall Tysons Corner Center.

Former Galleria owner GGP bought the Macy’s property, which includes 2.6 acres and a 260,000-square-foot building, from the department store company in late 2016, touting plans to redevelop the…