Chambers from across Maryland partner to create statewide federation

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce is teaming with local and regional chambers of commerce to create a federation aimed at unifying the business community and provide more small firms with access to membership services. Fourteen…

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce is teaming with local and regional chambers of commerce to create a federation aimed at unifying the business community and provide more small firms with access to membership services.

Fourteen local and regional chambers announced Wednesday they have entered into partnership agreements with the state chamber to form the Maryland Chamber Federation. Under the terms of the agreements, any business with 10 or fewer full-time employees that is currently a paid member of a participating chamber will receive free membership in the Maryland Chamber.

Christine Ross, CEO of the Maryland Chamber, called the partnership a “historic moment.” The purpose of the federation, she said, is to ensure small businesses have their voices heard with “minimal investment and maximum impact.”

Small businesses make up 92 percent of registered companies in Maryland, so their success is imperative to the state’s success, Ross said.

“I knew a modern, well-designed program to…