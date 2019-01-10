CES 2019: Under Armour sees increasing role for AI in fitness data tracking

LAS VEGAS — Artificial intelligence is one of the omnipresent technologies again at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, and Under Armour Inc.’s Jim Mollica is one of many executives here at the show this week…

Under Armour is increasingly using AI to enhance the fitness data that it collects from consumers, he told the Baltimore Business Journal at the show Wednesday.

The Baltimore sportswear maker has been incorporating AI into its data collecting capabilities over the past year or so, said Mollica, who serves as Under Armour’s senior vice president of digital marketing and media. AI and machine learning in general are “still at sort of its nascent stage” in terms of being broadly deployed, he said.

But AI is allowing Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) to provide its customers with a “more productive and personalized experience,” he said, adding: “Personalization is the absolute key to providing…