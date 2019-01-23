Case to Cooper Cafritz: The most expensive homes sold in Greater Washington last year

There were some pretty interesting buyers and sellers involved in last year’s biggest home sales in the region. Three of the most expensive homes were sold to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.…

Three of the most expensive homes were sold to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As the Business Journal reported last year, the embassy already owned five adjacent properties in McLean, taking up about a half-mile along one side of Chain Bridge Road, including mansions and land.

The Saudi purchases included the most expensive home on our list, the Merrywood estate sold by venture capitalist Steve Case and his wife, Jean. It broke the record for the most expensive home ever sold in Greater Washington, set just a year earlier when NVR founder and philanthropist Dwight Schar sold his Wind Falls estate for $35 million. Merrywood was the childhood home of Jackie Kennedy.

The home of the late, beloved D.C. arts patron, Peggy Cooper Cafritz, also makes the List. Her Chain Bridge Road estate was built in 2016 following the tragic 2009 fire that destroyed her original home…