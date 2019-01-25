CareFirst gives $1.5M, offers financial breaks to help members affected by shutdown

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield is the latest local company taking steps to help community members that have been affected by the recent federal government shutdown. Citing that the shutdown could have affected the ability of certain…

Citing that the shutdown could have affected the ability of certain individuals and employer groups to pay their health premiums, CareFirst said it will work with members on a case-by-case basis to determine if they could be eligible for some financial relief. CareFirst is the region’s largest health insurer with more than 3.2 million members throughout Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

President Donald Trump agreed on Friday to reopen the government for three weeks, following the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

More than 230,000 Marylanders are federal employees, and even those outside of the government sphere have felt the pressure of the shutdown. Small businesses that do contract work for federal agencies have been losing money, along with local restaurants and retailers that have large federal employee customer bases.…