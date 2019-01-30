CACI International reaches deal to acquire LGS Innovations

CACI International Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire LGS Innovations LLC for $750 million in a deal that extends Arlington-based CACI’s reach into the signals intelligence and cybersecurity markets. CACI (NYSE: CACI) has been…

CACI International Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire LGS Innovations LLC for $750 million in a deal that extends Arlington-based CACI’s reach into the signals intelligence and cybersecurity markets.

CACI (NYSE: CACI) has been in the running on a handful of big-ticket acquisitions the last couple of years during a time of rapid consolidation in government contracting and market watchers wondered when it would consummate a transformational deal of its own.

CACI CEO Ken Asbury said in a statement Wednesday the deal to acquire Herndon-based LGS “offers unparalleled advantages to our defense and intelligence community customers. The synergies in our offerings will strengthen our competitive position while bringing agile innovation to our customers’ missions.”

CACI — which expects its fiscal 2019 revenue to approach $5 billion — said it had also acquired Mastodon Design, which designs and manufactures signals intelligence, electronic warfare and cyber operations products…