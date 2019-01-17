BWI workers rally for end to shutdown, better working conditions

Workers at BWI/Marshall Airport on Wednesday called for an end to the federal shutdown, which has resulted in thousands of airport security personnel reporting to work without earning a paycheck. The workers who rallied were…

Workers at BWI/Marshall Airport on Wednesday called for an end to the federal shutdown, which has resulted in thousands of airport security personnel reporting to work without earning a paycheck.

The workers who rallied were airport dispatchers, cleaners, mechanics, route maintenance workers and customs workers hired by contractor Menzies Aviation — not the Transportation Security Administration agents who are working without pay. But they said they stood in solidarity with fellow airport employees, and also demanded better pay and benefits for their work at the airport.

BWI workers are “overworked and underpaid,” said Jim Burns, who has been employed as a ground equipment fueler for 18 years.

When Burns started out, “this job was a good union job,” he said, with annual pay increases and other benefits. In recent years, raises have been scarce and vacation days and other benefits have been scaled back.

“There’s a race to the bottom at BWI that hurts workers and passengers,” he…