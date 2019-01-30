Boston Properties cashes out of the TSA’s planned Springfield headquarters

Boston Properties has sold the Transportation Security Administration’s planned headquarters in Springfield to an affiliate of USAA Real Estate for $98.1 million but will stay on as development manager. CEO Owen Thomas, on a Wednesday…

Boston Properties has sold the Transportation Security Administration’s planned headquarters in Springfield to an affiliate of USAA Real Estate for $98.1 million but will stay on as development manager.

CEO Owen Thomas, on a Wednesday morning earnings call, said the early sale allows his Boston-based real estate investment trust to cut expenses tied to the $313.7 million project’s ongoing carrying costs and to steer proceeds from the deal into others under construction or getting ready to launch. What’s more, he said, Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) would likely have sold the project by the time it was completed anyway given the relatively flat rents the government is paying for its space compared to the more lucrative developments pre-leased to private tenants it has in the works.

The acquisition is a familiar play for USAA, which was not specifically identified in Boston Properties’ earnings but is referenced in Fairfax County land records. The San Antonio, Texas-based asset manager…