BMW, Porsche and Jaguar have invested in this roadside assistance startup

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 23, 2019 2:39 pm 01/23/2019 02:39pm
Roadside assistance platform Urgent.ly Inc. has raised $21 million in fresh funding from a slate of new automotive-related investors.

The new investors include BMW i Ventures, Porsche Ventures and InMotion Ventures, the venture capital fund Jaguar and Land Rover while current investors also participated in the “oversubscribed” round, according to the Vienna-based startup. The round would more than double the company’s total funding, which had been $18.7 million to date, according to Crunchbase. That total includes funding from Select Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Forte Ventures and Blu Venture Investors.

The funding comes as the startup continues to grow rapidly, approaching a $50 million annual run rate as large customers pay seven-figure sums to use the platform, which allows drivers, car companies and others to receive real-time updates on assistance, provide feedback and an easy-to-use interface, according to one investor I spoke with.

The startup is not the first to…

