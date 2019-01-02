Blackboard is leaving D.C. for Reston

The education technology company Blackboard is moving its corporate headquarters from the District to Reston in 2019, fewer than four years after striking a deal to remain in D.C. thanks to incentives from the city.…

The once high-flying company, now suffering from increased competition and flat revenue, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Blackboard will move its D.C. office, now at 1111 19th St. NW south of Dupont Circle, to the Plaza America complex, where its Reston office is already located. The new location is 6 miles from Dulles International Airport and less than a mile from Reston Town Center and the Silver Line Metro station slated to open there.

The company didn’t disclose the size of the new headquarters space or its current digs in Reston, at 11720 Plaza America Drive. In 2015, Blackboard had opted to consolidate much of its real estate footprint, including in Reston, where its space shrunk from 23,000 to 10,000 square feet. It said it aims to vacate its D.C. building,…