Big and tall: The new plan for Alexandria’s Landmark Mall is coming together

There are several years until any major construction activity occurs at Landmark Mall, but Alexandria and the mall’s owner are homing in now on the parameters that will guide the nearly 6 million-square-foot redevelopment.

The Landmark Mall replanning process was the subject of a third community workshop held Saturday, during which a series of draft recommendations were released and discussed over four hours. There is one more workshop planned for February before the scheduled Alexandria Planning Commission and City Council public hearings in April.

The 51-acre mall property, including the Sears — the only retailer that remains open on the campus — is now fully under the control of Howard Hughes Corp. Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) bought the Macy’s in early 2017, shortly before shuttering the mall.

The draft recommendations — some that date back to the start of the replanning process, others that were released Saturday — provide for a maximum 5.6 million square feet of development…