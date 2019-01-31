BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 70426 19.15 18.96 19.15—.21 AKSteel 61848 3.05 2.87 3.02+.12 AT&TInc 2.04f 219973 29.98 29.15 29.90+.53 Alibaba…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 70426 19.15 18.96 19.15—.21 AKSteel 61848 3.05 2.87 3.02+.12 AT&TInc 2.04f 219973 29.98 29.15 29.90+.53 Alibaba 106207 169.73 165.70 167.50+.68 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 74085 10.05 9.93 9.95—.01 Alticen 58756 19.41 18.97 19.30+.60 Altria 3.44f 90189 49.37 47.60 48.51+.71 Ambev .05e 84489 4.88 4.81 4.86+.04 Annaly 1.20e 69819 10.43 10.33 10.39—.04 Aphrian 55188 8.65 7.67 8.57+.91 AuroraCn 61083 7.01 6.89 6.98+.05 Avon 279236 2.43 1.86 2.32+.43 BPPLC 2.38 45339 41.67 41.10 41.26+.59 BakHuGEn .72 32575 24.96 23.78 24.49+.55 BcoBrads .06a 90555 12.50 12.14 12.48+.90 BcoSantSA .21e 50145 4.75 4.68 4.75—.06 BkofAm .60 436742 28.84 28.16 28.22—.85 BarrickGld 96449 13.32 13.05 13.22+.17 BlockHR 1 50180 24.82 23.20 23.23—2.29 BlueAprnn 65343 1.59 1.34 1.42 BostonSci 39740 38.25 37.40 38.23+.81 BrMySq 1.64f 49593 49.55 48.66 49.47+.61 CNXResc .04 36682 13.48 12.15 12.63—.90 CanopyGrn 41921 49.05 47.68 48.64+.62 CntryLink 2.16 36475 15.23 14.84 15.21+.23 ChesEng 140301 2.96 2.87 2.88—.02 CgpVelLCrd 51965 14.97 14.46 14.81+.68 CgpVelICrd 49021 8.98 8.64 8.74—.45 Citigroup 1.80 83281 64.38 63.64 63.97—.25 ClevCliffs .20 78273 10.92 10.51 10.69—.13 CocaCola 1.56 47566 48.37 47.47 48.37+.51 ConocoPhil 1.22 34531 68.31 65.90 67.74+2.05 Coty .50 112115 7.78 7.19 7.70+.48 DRHorton .50 35282 38.83 37.00 38.71+1.12 DeutschBk .83e 53018 8.90 8.78 8.87—.42 DxSOXBrrs 32272 9.36 8.89 8.91—.20 DxGBullrs 64977 20.96 20.27 20.89+.89 DrGMBllrs .09e 72792 11.53 11.25 11.48+.55 DirDGlBrrs 35688 19.15 18.45 18.51—.90 DxSCBearrs 39360 11.22 10.82 10.83—.33 DrxSPBulls 37379 41.01 39.60 40.97+1.23 DowDuPnt 1.52 187380 56.99 53.66 54.87—4.41 EldrGldgrs 53395 3.71 3.41 3.59+.65 EnCanag .06 104773 7.10 6.95 7.03+.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 32978 14.94 14.62 14.89+.22 ENSCO .04 52233 4.56 4.42 4.44—.02 ExxonMbl 3.28 48435 72.71 72.02 72.57+.28 FstDatan 36180 25.11 24.75 24.84—.25 FordM .60a 122054 8.80 8.60 8.79+.08 FrptMcM .20 139078 11.76 11.21 11.64+.37 GenElec .04m 2271980 10.77 9.76 10.48+1.38 Gerdau .02e 40973 4.37 4.29 4.32—.03 GoldFLtd .02e 31318 4.14 4.04 4.08+.05 Goldcrpg .24 43466 11.11 10.93 11.10+.10 HeclaM .01e 36141 2.80 2.64 2.75+.17 HPEntn .45e 38423 15.59 15.35 15.57+.05 ICICIBk .16e 40353 10.28 10.12 10.24—.35 iShGold 79221 12.69 12.65 12.66+.03 iShBrazil .67e 126487 45.70 45.23 45.59+.99 iShSilver 47562 15.19 15.05 15.07+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 183126 43.06 42.65 43.06+.48 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 46481 107.47 107.29 107.46+.32 iShEMkts .59e 493210 43.14 42.78 43.12+.38 iShiBoxIG 3.87 47823 116.66 116.19 116.66+.85 iSEafe 1.66e 99651 62.82 62.41 62.80+.15 iShiBxHYB 5.09 142653 85.24 84.88 85.23+.33 iShR2K 1.77e 85288 149.30 147.53 149.25+1.45 iShChina .61e 51748 59.34 58.73 59.18+.61 iShREst 2.76e 36452 83.26 81.93 83.22+.55 iShHmCnst .09e 33488 34.46 33.22 34.44+.99 iShCorEafe 1.56e 39509 58.85 58.48 58.83+.14 Infosyss 37267 10.75 10.68 10.75+.16 iShJapanrs 38940 54.40 54.11 54.38+.20 iSTaiwnrs 32628 33.36 32.95 33.35+.60 iShCorEM .95e 76475 51.81 51.37 51.78+.45 ItauUnHs 83011 10.75 10.54 10.72+.39 JPMorgCh 2.24f 57381 103.80 102.73 103.21—1.20 Kemet .20 64618 19.00 16.16 17.48—3.70 Keycorp .56 40431 16.63 16.27 16.32—.32 KindMorg .80 55316 18.16 18.00 18.07—.03 Kinrossg 59983 3.40 3.34 3.36+.03 LloydBkg .47a 53572 3.04 2.98 3.04+.04 MGM Rsts .48 34074 29.56 28.93 29.32+.33 MarathnO .20 36774 16.10 15.89 15.90—.12 MasterCrd 1.32f 40629 212.97 208.00 212.81+8.79 McDnlds 4.64 33374 181.10 176.87 180.77—1.00 Merck 2.20 49035 74.79 73.11 74.76+1.39 MorgStan 1.20 32173 42.67 42.18 42.44—.36 Nabors .24 43069 3.14 3.01 3.04—.04 NYCmtyB .68 68675 11.67 11.37 11.53+.10 NokiaCp .19e 547859 6.40 6.21 6.34—.24 Oracle .76 51725 50.50 50.07 50.36—.01 PG&ECp 2.12f 47065 13.66 12.73 12.78—.89 Pandora 57387 8.83 8.50 8.76+.27 PetrbrsA 38518 14.24 14.05 14.13+.20 Petrobras 112504 16.39 16.16 16.27+.27 Pfizer 1.44f x133179 42.38 41.35 42.36+1.14 PUltSP500s 31052 43.33 41.87 43.29+1.25 ProctGam 2.87 37101 96.15 94.08 96.13+1.61 ProShSPrs 30065 29.34 29.00 29.01—.29 PulteGrp .36 30724 28.19 27.00 28.04+.80 RegionsFn .56 57365 15.44 14.98 15.00—.43 RiteAid 47617 .84 .81 .82—.01 RoyDShllB 3.76 31389 63.49 62.91 63.11+2.39 SpdrGold 40787 125.23 124.75 124.86+.17 S&P500ETF 4.13e 333141 270.39 267.27 270.33+2.75 SpdrLehHY 2.30 93858 35.41 35.26 35.41+.15 SpdrS&PRB .74e 75882 53.54 52.37 52.42—1.14 SpdrOGEx .73e 73322 31.31 30.89 31.00+.01 Salesforce 41534 153.38 148.71 153.18+4.02 Schlmbrg 2 41720 45.01 44.12 44.15—.85 SchwIntEq .71e 30689 30.47 30.30 30.46+.04 ServcNow 62431 228.41 209.99 221.64+27.64 SnapIncAn 67031 6.78 6.65 6.75+.18 SwstnEngy 71711 4.64 4.48 4.49—.11 Sprint 46598 6.19 6.00 6.16+.12 Squaren 78702 73.86 69.98 73.07+1.54 SPMatls .98e 50574 53.57 52.43 53.56—.60 SPHlthC 1.01e 42524 90.81 89.36 90.79+1.24 SPCnSt 1.28e 47295 53.21 52.31 53.20+.78 SPEngy 2.04e 82975 64.08 63.35 63.83+.46 SPDRFncl .46e 213448 25.90 25.72 25.83—.15 SPInds 1.12e 41172 72.11 71.30 72.06+.60 SPTech .78e 68976 66.64 65.80 66.59+.24 SpdrRESel 40017 34.25 33.66 34.24+.24 SPUtil 1.55e 72170 54.39 53.37 54.38+.75 TaiwSemi .73e 34354 38.10 37.31 38.03+.65 Transocn 40651 8.88 8.63 8.65—.04 Travelport .30 44410 15.68 15.64 15.66—.40 Twilion 34928 113.33 103.80 112.64+8.82 Twitter 99574 33.69 32.79 33.60+1.34 UPSB 3.64 33822 108.00 102.75 107.01+5.82 USOilFd 136018 11.63 11.49 11.59+.19 USSteel .20 188933 21.91 19.95 21.70—.52 ValeSA .29e 184772 12.72 12.42 12.66+.07 ValeroE 3.60f 33655 88.36 84.30 86.81+3.53 VanEGold .06e 189794 22.56 22.29 22.53+.35 VnEkRus .01e 41033 21.20 21.05 21.18+.03 VanEJrGld 36839 32.87 32.61 32.84+.56 VangREIT 3.08e 31142 83.12 81.78 83.09+.54 VangEmg 1.10e 86445 41.82 41.46 41.80+.46 VangFTSE 1.10e 98148 39.94 39.70 39.93+.07 VerizonCm 2.41f 85250 55.15 53.53 55.13+1.13 Vipshop 32554 7.74 7.50 7.63+.10 Visa s 1f 76196 135.50 133.30 135.33—2.27 WalMart 2.08f 37109 96.22 94.63 96.20+1.40 WeathfIntl 50308 .66 .62 .66+.01 WellsFargo 1.80f x90630 49.42 48.71 48.89—.75 Yamanag .02 82549 2.88 2.80 2.81+.03 iPtShFutn 80773 36.92 35.71 35.82—1.14 All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.