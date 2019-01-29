BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 111627 2.78 2.61 2.78+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 130576 30.66 30.45 30.60—.07 AbbVie 4.28f 43650 78.16 76.48 76.97—.17 Alibaba…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 111627 2.78 2.61 2.78+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 130576 30.66 30.45 30.60—.07 AbbVie 4.28f 43650 78.16 76.48 76.97—.17 Alibaba 69719 160.38 156.52 156.80—2.12 Allergan 2.96f 33035 152.62 144.75 147.39—11.30 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 62189 9.85 9.74 9.85+.16 Altria 3.44f 55648 46.04 45.36 45.94+.64 Ambev .05e 116837 4.79 4.69 4.72—.02 Annaly 1.20e 64675 10.38 10.32 10.37+.04 Aphrian 28722 7.58 7.16 7.30—.07 AstraZens 1.37e 27403 35.89 35.56 35.68+.19 AuroraCn 181863 7.34 6.76 6.91—.19 BPPLC 2.38 29470 40.09 39.74 40.07+.50 BcoBrads .06a 50814 11.70 11.49 11.53+.11 BkofAm .60 214304 29.70 29.39 29.43—.20 BiPVxSTrs 69376 39.29 38.03 38.28—.56 BarrickGld 76276 12.88 12.44 12.87+.53 BlueAprnn 34555 1.53 1.39 1.46+.02 Brinker 1.52 30836 44.99 41.43 41.98—5.46 BrMySq 1.64f 42427 48.65 48.03 48.15—.17 CVSHealth 2 24211 66.15 65.18 65.33+.09 CanopyGrn 93498 50.91 47.14 48.01—2.76 Caterpillar 3.44 43469 128.00 125.61 127.84+3.47 CntryLink 2.16 45123 15.33 14.97 15.12+.03 ChesEng 136627 2.88 2.79 2.81—.01 CgpVelLCrd 75612 13.82 13.14 13.48+.91 CgpVelICrd 64122 9.93 9.35 9.64—.76 Citigroup 1.80 48619 64.07 63.19 63.31—.54 ClevCliffs .20 36208 9.74 9.28 9.40—.05 CocaCola 1.56 28554 47.63 47.20 47.35+.18 ConAgra .85 x27398 21.44 21.00 21.41+.34 Corning .72 85989 33.97 32.00 33.47+3.11 DRHorton .50 35904 35.96 34.96 35.44—.96 DxSOXBrrs 29362 9.97 9.44 9.94+.39 DxGBullrs 69081 19.18 18.18 19.14+1.03 DrGMBllrs .09e 95092 10.42 9.98 10.38+.41 DirDGlBrrs 28917 21.45 20.27 20.31—1.21 DxSPOGBls 31228 11.30 10.93 11.00+.05 DxSCBearrs 27232 11.61 11.39 11.45—.03 DowDuPnt 1.52 28225 58.63 57.99 58.49+.36 DynexCap .72 34207 6.07 5.98 5.99—.16 EnCanag .06 94112 7.04 6.85 6.88—.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 47359 14.47 14.23 14.39+.19 EnLinkLLC 1.10f 25505 11.06 10.53 10.74+.13 ENSCO .04 95170 4.75 4.55 4.57—.02 ExxonMbl 3.28 36648 72.19 71.52 71.78+.54 FstDatan 38116 25.23 24.61 24.64—.65 FordM .60a 139353 8.78 8.62 8.73+.07 FrptMcM .20 120577 10.50 10.26 10.42+.14 GameStop 1.52 204991 12.50 11.15 11.22—4.28 GenElec .04m 304576 9.13 8.88 8.97+.04 GenMotors 1.52 26755 38.51 38.09 38.40—.06 Gerdau .02e 34920 4.23 4.17 4.19+.06 GoldFLtd .02e 28392 4.02 3.96 4.01+.16 Goldcrpg .24 45817 10.93 10.67 10.91+.22 GraphPkg .30 47400 13.19 12.49 12.54+.35 HPInc .64 24103 22.23 22.00 22.09+.11 HarleyD 1.48 52794 35.27 33.15 34.12—2.49 HarmonyG .05 24318 1.99 1.89 1.99+.10 HPEntn .45e 128007 15.86 15.51 15.57—.09 HostHotls 1a 29377 17.99 17.67 17.99+.31 IAMGldg 1.52f 36946 3.59 3.47 3.54+.17 ICICIBk .16e 66869 9.78 9.68 9.73+.18 iShGold 95586 12.57 12.51 12.55+.07 iSAstla 1.01e 25560 20.44 20.34 20.39—.04 iShBrazil .67e 61922 43.89 43.54 43.57+.70 iShEMU .86e 28527 37.31 37.13 37.22+.17 iShHK .61e 28074 24.29 24.21 24.25+.04 iShSilver 34110 14.91 14.84 14.88+.09 iShSPTUSs 31469 60.40 59.96 60.16—.10 iShChinaLC .87e 57743 42.02 41.76 41.84—.01 iShEMkts .59e 253899 41.99 41.73 41.83+.07 iShiBoxIG 3.87 47014 115.22 115.07 115.14+.11 iSEafe 1.66e 91688 62.34 62.05 62.15+.32 iShiBxHYB 5.09 84803 84.19 84.03 84.17—.11 iShR2K 1.77e 55545 146.82 145.88 146.58+.03 Infosyss 29344 10.53 10.42 10.46—.07 iSTaiwnrs 29312 32.47 32.22 32.30—.24 iShCorEM .95e 45869 50.45 50.16 50.28+.10 ItauUnHs 64280 10.24 10.15 10.19+.16 JPMorgCh 2.24f 42518 105.11 103.73 104.50+.62 Keycorp .56 44369 16.92 16.76 16.89+.04 KindMorg .80 68615 18.01 17.80 17.99+.10 Kinrossg 75762 3.30 3.21 3.27+.03 LloydBkg .47a 31644 3.00 2.96 2.97—.03 MGMGrPrn 1.79f 44512 29.85 29.48 29.83—.44 Macys 1.51 28058 25.83 25.23 25.77+.05 MarathnO .20 26887 16.04 15.87 15.92+.09 Merck 2.20f 40615 73.68 72.64 73.31+.39 MorgStan 1.20 36478 42.70 42.11 42.42—.23 Nabors .24 52719 3.00 2.86 2.97+.12 NewmtM .56 34892 33.57 32.79 33.51+.60 NobleEngy .44 30574 22.72 21.89 22.43+.62 NokiaCp .19e 247894 6.58 6.48 6.57+.08 OasisPet 34001 6.23 6.10 6.11—.01 Oracle .76 40943 49.92 49.19 49.76+.24 PG&ECp 2.12f 327695 14.35 12.23 13.82+1.81 Pandora 25587 8.30 8.13 8.27+.03 Penney 31228 1.32 1.23 1.28—.05 Petrobras 66458 15.66 15.44 15.57+.48 Pfizer 1.44f 196164 40.62 39.47 40.48+.95 PrUCruders 26534 17.99 17.37 17.68+.82 ProctGam 2.87 31486 94.12 93.10 93.36—.17 PulteGrp .36 37616 26.46 25.10 26.43—.60 RegionsFn .56 43040 15.81 15.61 15.66—.02 RiteAid 42954 .91 .88 .88—.04 SpdrGold 46672 123.98 123.46 123.75+.46 S&P500ETF 4.13e 261554 264.55 262.48 263.40—.36 SpdrS&PBk .53e 28957 43.47 43.09 43.29+.12 SpdrShTHiY 1.58 36000 26.87 26.78 26.82—.02 SpdrLehHY 2.30 43368 35.04 34.92 34.98—.03 SpdrOGEx .73e 57489 30.34 30.00 30.07+.07 SABESP .39e 25690 12.25 11.98 11.98+.47 Schlmbrg 2 32097 44.84 43.97 44.06—.18 SnapIncAn 44735 6.44 6.29 6.42+.08 SwstnEngy 53763 4.48 4.39 4.45+.06 Sprint 34076 6.07 5.97 6.06+.02 Squaren 210199 72.43 68.05 68.28—7.94 SPHlthC 1.01e 51432 88.40 87.66 88.12+.21 SPCnSt 1.28e 39898 52.18 51.84 51.100+.05 SPEngy 2.04e 37588 62.91 62.44 62.56+.26 SPDRFncl .46e 101816 26.01 25.82 25.89—.04 SPInds 1.12e 45904 70.49 69.68 70.35+.95 SPTech .78e 30779 65.19 64.31 64.43—.62 SPUtil 1.55e 45505 53.47 53.04 53.16+.09 Synchrony .84 38033 30.23 29.90 30.05+.07 TaiwSemi .73e 44103 37.29 36.45 36.56—.88 3DSys 31235 13.45 12.31 12.53+.99 Transocn 42666 8.74 8.50 8.53+.05 Twitter 96953 33.55 31.70 31.87—1.26 USOilFd 137159 11.33 11.12 11.22+.27 USSteel .20 62927 22.25 21.09 21.29—.43 UtdTech 2.94f 38248 118.22 115.50 118.09+3.01 ValeSA .29e 449258 11.77 11.50 11.54+.34 VanEGold .06e 181503 21.89 21.49 21.87+.42 VnEkRus .01e 30165 20.75 20.57 20.63+.06 VEckOilSvc .47e 26732 17.07 16.82 16.85+.07 VanEJrGld 57173 31.78 31.31 31.72+.44 VangEmg 1.10e 37525 40.78 40.54 40.61+.04 VangFTSE 1.10e 56652 39.60 39.42 39.48+.17 Vereit .55 27236 7.90 7.80 7.89+.10 VerizonCm 2.41f 152618 54.30 52.97 54.26—.81 Vipshop 37960 7.42 7.14 7.38+.03 Visa s 1f 26076 136.69 134.11 134.57—1.42 WeathfIntl 116429 .70 .65 .67+.02 WellsFargo 1.80f 37674 50.11 49.72 49.90+.08 Whrlpl 4.60 34142 133.00 116.77 132.18+7.72 Xeroxrs 1 42602 26.82 25.59 26.62+2.32 Yamanag .02 97955 2.73 2.64 2.70+.11 iPtShFutn 63505 39.30 38.03 38.27—.50 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 