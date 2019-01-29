BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 111627 2.78 2.61 2.78+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 130576 30.66 30.45 30.60—.07 AbbVie 4.28f 43650 78.16 76.48 76.97—.17 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|111627
|2.78
|2.61
|2.78+.08
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|130576
|30.66
|30.45
|30.60—.07
|AbbVie 4.28f
|43650
|78.16
|76.48
|76.97—.17
|Alibaba
|69719
|160.38
|156.52
|156.80—2.12
|Allergan 2.96f
|
|33035
|152.62
|144.75
|147.39—11.30
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|62189
|9.85
|9.74
|9.85+.16
|Altria 3.44f
|55648
|46.04
|45.36
|45.94+.64
|Ambev .05e
|116837
|4.79
|4.69
|4.72—.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|64675
|10.38
|10.32
|10.37+.04
|Aphrian
|28722
|7.58
|7.16
|7.30—.07
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|27403
|35.89
|35.56
|35.68+.19
|AuroraCn
|181863
|7.34
|6.76
|6.91—.19
|BPPLC 2.38
|29470
|40.09
|39.74
|40.07+.50
|BcoBrads .06a
|50814
|11.70
|11.49
|11.53+.11
|BkofAm .60
|214304
|29.70
|29.39
|29.43—.20
|BiPVxSTrs
|69376
|39.29
|38.03
|38.28—.56
|BarrickGld
|76276
|12.88
|12.44
|12.87+.53
|BlueAprnn
|34555
|1.53
|1.39
|1.46+.02
|Brinker 1.52
|30836
|44.99
|41.43
|41.98—5.46
|BrMySq 1.64f
|42427
|48.65
|48.03
|48.15—.17
|CVSHealth 2
|24211
|66.15
|65.18
|65.33+.09
|CanopyGrn
|93498
|50.91
|47.14
|48.01—2.76
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|43469
|128.00
|125.61
|127.84+3.47
|CntryLink 2.16
|45123
|15.33
|14.97
|15.12+.03
|ChesEng
|136627
|2.88
|2.79
|2.81—.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|75612
|13.82
|13.14
|13.48+.91
|CgpVelICrd
|64122
|9.93
|9.35
|9.64—.76
|Citigroup 1.80
|48619
|64.07
|63.19
|63.31—.54
|ClevCliffs .20
|36208
|9.74
|9.28
|9.40—.05
|CocaCola 1.56
|28554
|47.63
|47.20
|47.35+.18
|ConAgra .85
|x27398
|21.44
|21.00
|21.41+.34
|Corning .72
|85989
|33.97
|32.00
|33.47+3.11
|DRHorton .50
|35904
|35.96
|34.96
|35.44—.96
|DxSOXBrrs
|29362
|9.97
|9.44
|9.94+.39
|DxGBullrs
|69081
|19.18
|18.18
|19.14+1.03
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|95092
|10.42
|9.98
|10.38+.41
|DirDGlBrrs
|28917
|21.45
|20.27
|20.31—1.21
|DxSPOGBls
|31228
|11.30
|10.93
|11.00+.05
|DxSCBearrs
|27232
|11.61
|11.39
|11.45—.03
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|28225
|58.63
|57.99
|58.49+.36
|DynexCap .72
|34207
|6.07
|5.98
|5.99—.16
|EnCanag .06
|94112
|7.04
|6.85
|6.88—.04
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|47359
|14.47
|14.23
|14.39+.19
|EnLinkLLC 1.10f
|
|25505
|11.06
|10.53
|10.74+.13
|ENSCO .04
|95170
|4.75
|4.55
|4.57—.02
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|36648
|72.19
|71.52
|71.78+.54
|FstDatan
|38116
|25.23
|24.61
|24.64—.65
|FordM .60a
|139353
|8.78
|8.62
|8.73+.07
|FrptMcM .20
|120577
|10.50
|10.26
|10.42+.14
|GameStop 1.52
|
|204991
|12.50
|11.15
|11.22—4.28
|GenElec .04m
|304576
|9.13
|8.88
|8.97+.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|26755
|38.51
|38.09
|38.40—.06
|Gerdau .02e
|34920
|4.23
|4.17
|4.19+.06
|GoldFLtd .02e
|28392
|4.02
|3.96
|4.01+.16
|Goldcrpg .24
|45817
|10.93
|10.67
|10.91+.22
|GraphPkg .30
|47400
|13.19
|12.49
|12.54+.35
|HPInc .64
|24103
|22.23
|22.00
|22.09+.11
|HarleyD 1.48
|52794
|35.27
|33.15
|34.12—2.49
|HarmonyG .05
|24318
|1.99
|1.89
|1.99+.10
|HPEntn .45e
|128007
|15.86
|15.51
|15.57—.09
|HostHotls 1a
|29377
|17.99
|17.67
|17.99+.31
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|36946
|3.59
|3.47
|3.54+.17
|ICICIBk .16e
|66869
|9.78
|9.68
|9.73+.18
|iShGold
|95586
|12.57
|12.51
|12.55+.07
|iSAstla 1.01e
|25560
|20.44
|20.34
|20.39—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|61922
|43.89
|43.54
|43.57+.70
|iShEMU .86e
|28527
|37.31
|37.13
|37.22+.17
|iShHK .61e
|28074
|24.29
|24.21
|24.25+.04
|iShSilver
|34110
|14.91
|14.84
|14.88+.09
|iShSPTUSs
|31469
|60.40
|59.96
|60.16—.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|57743
|42.02
|41.76
|41.84—.01
|iShEMkts .59e
|253899
|41.99
|41.73
|41.83+.07
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|47014
|115.22
|115.07
|115.14+.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|91688
|62.34
|62.05
|62.15+.32
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|84803
|84.19
|84.03
|84.17—.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|55545
|146.82
|145.88
|146.58+.03
|Infosyss
|29344
|10.53
|10.42
|10.46—.07
|iSTaiwnrs
|29312
|32.47
|32.22
|32.30—.24
|iShCorEM .95e
|45869
|50.45
|50.16
|50.28+.10
|ItauUnHs
|64280
|10.24
|10.15
|10.19+.16
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|42518
|105.11
|103.73
|104.50+.62
|Keycorp .56
|44369
|16.92
|16.76
|16.89+.04
|KindMorg .80
|68615
|18.01
|17.80
|17.99+.10
|Kinrossg
|75762
|3.30
|3.21
|3.27+.03
|LloydBkg .47a
|31644
|3.00
|2.96
|2.97—.03
|MGMGrPrn 1.79f
|
|44512
|29.85
|29.48
|29.83—.44
|Macys 1.51
|28058
|25.83
|25.23
|25.77+.05
|MarathnO .20
|26887
|16.04
|15.87
|15.92+.09
|Merck 2.20f
|40615
|73.68
|72.64
|73.31+.39
|MorgStan 1.20
|36478
|42.70
|42.11
|42.42—.23
|Nabors .24
|52719
|3.00
|2.86
|2.97+.12
|NewmtM .56
|34892
|33.57
|32.79
|33.51+.60
|NobleEngy .44
|30574
|22.72
|21.89
|22.43+.62
|NokiaCp .19e
|247894
|6.58
|6.48
|6.57+.08
|OasisPet
|34001
|6.23
|6.10
|6.11—.01
|Oracle .76
|40943
|49.92
|49.19
|49.76+.24
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|327695
|14.35
|12.23
|13.82+1.81
|Pandora
|25587
|8.30
|8.13
|8.27+.03
|Penney
|31228
|1.32
|1.23
|1.28—.05
|Petrobras
|66458
|15.66
|15.44
|15.57+.48
|Pfizer 1.44f
|196164
|40.62
|39.47
|40.48+.95
|PrUCruders
|26534
|17.99
|17.37
|17.68+.82
|ProctGam 2.87
|31486
|94.12
|93.10
|93.36—.17
|PulteGrp .36
|37616
|26.46
|25.10
|26.43—.60
|RegionsFn .56
|43040
|15.81
|15.61
|15.66—.02
|RiteAid
|42954
|.91
|.88
|.88—.04
|SpdrGold
|46672
|123.98
|123.46
|123.75+.46
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|261554
|264.55
|262.48
|263.40—.36
|SpdrS&PBk .53e
|28957
|43.47
|43.09
|43.29+.12
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|
|36000
|26.87
|26.78
|26.82—.02
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|43368
|35.04
|34.92
|34.98—.03
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|57489
|30.34
|30.00
|30.07+.07
|SABESP .39e
|25690
|12.25
|11.98
|11.98+.47
|Schlmbrg 2
|32097
|44.84
|43.97
|44.06—.18
|SnapIncAn
|44735
|6.44
|6.29
|6.42+.08
|SwstnEngy
|53763
|4.48
|4.39
|4.45+.06
|Sprint
|34076
|6.07
|5.97
|6.06+.02
|Squaren
|210199
|72.43
|68.05
|68.28—7.94
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|51432
|88.40
|87.66
|88.12+.21
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|39898
|52.18
|51.84
|51.100+.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|37588
|62.91
|62.44
|62.56+.26
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|101816
|26.01
|25.82
|25.89—.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|45904
|70.49
|69.68
|70.35+.95
|SPTech .78e
|30779
|65.19
|64.31
|64.43—.62
|SPUtil 1.55e
|45505
|53.47
|53.04
|53.16+.09
|Synchrony .84
|38033
|30.23
|29.90
|30.05+.07
|TaiwSemi .73e
|44103
|37.29
|36.45
|36.56—.88
|3DSys
|31235
|13.45
|12.31
|12.53+.99
|Transocn
|42666
|8.74
|8.50
|8.53+.05
|Twitter
|96953
|33.55
|31.70
|31.87—1.26
|USOilFd
|137159
|11.33
|11.12
|11.22+.27
|USSteel .20
|62927
|22.25
|21.09
|21.29—.43
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|38248
|118.22
|115.50
|118.09+3.01
|ValeSA .29e
|449258
|11.77
|11.50
|11.54+.34
|VanEGold .06e
|181503
|21.89
|21.49
|21.87+.42
|VnEkRus .01e
|30165
|20.75
|20.57
|20.63+.06
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|26732
|17.07
|16.82
|16.85+.07
|VanEJrGld
|57173
|31.78
|31.31
|31.72+.44
|VangEmg 1.10e
|37525
|40.78
|40.54
|40.61+.04
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|56652
|39.60
|39.42
|39.48+.17
|Vereit .55
|27236
|7.90
|7.80
|7.89+.10
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|152618
|54.30
|52.97
|54.26—.81
|Vipshop
|37960
|7.42
|7.14
|7.38+.03
|Visa s 1f
|26076
|136.69
|134.11
|134.57—1.42
|WeathfIntl
|116429
|.70
|.65
|.67+.02
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|37674
|50.11
|49.72
|49.90+.08
|Whrlpl 4.60
|34142
|133.00
|116.77
|132.18+7.72
|Xeroxrs 1
|42602
|26.82
|25.59
|26.62+2.32
|Yamanag .02
|97955
|2.73
|2.64
|2.70+.11
|iPtShFutn
|63505
|39.30
|38.03
|38.27—.50
|—————————
