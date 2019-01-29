202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-n,

BC-150-actives-n,

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 12:12 pm 01/29/2019 12:12pm
Share
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 111627 2.78 2.61 2.78+.08
AT&TInc 2.04f 130576 30.66 30.45 30.60—.07
AbbVie 4.28f 43650 78.16 76.48 76.97—.17
Alibaba 69719 160.38 156.52 156.80—2.12
Allergan 2.96f
33035 152.62 144.75 147.39—11.30
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 62189 9.85 9.74 9.85+.16
Altria 3.44f 55648 46.04 45.36 45.94+.64
Ambev .05e 116837 4.79 4.69 4.72—.02
Annaly 1.20e 64675 10.38 10.32 10.37+.04
Aphrian 28722 7.58 7.16 7.30—.07
AstraZens 1.37e
27403 35.89 35.56 35.68+.19
AuroraCn 181863 7.34 6.76 6.91—.19
BPPLC 2.38 29470 40.09 39.74 40.07+.50
BcoBrads .06a 50814 11.70 11.49 11.53+.11
BkofAm .60 214304 29.70 29.39 29.43—.20
BiPVxSTrs 69376 39.29 38.03 38.28—.56
BarrickGld 76276 12.88 12.44 12.87+.53
BlueAprnn 34555 1.53 1.39 1.46+.02
Brinker 1.52 30836 44.99 41.43 41.98—5.46
BrMySq 1.64f 42427 48.65 48.03 48.15—.17
CVSHealth 2 24211 66.15 65.18 65.33+.09
CanopyGrn 93498 50.91 47.14 48.01—2.76
Caterpillar 3.44
43469 128.00 125.61 127.84+3.47
CntryLink 2.16 45123 15.33 14.97 15.12+.03
ChesEng 136627 2.88 2.79 2.81—.01
CgpVelLCrd 75612 13.82 13.14 13.48+.91
CgpVelICrd 64122 9.93 9.35 9.64—.76
Citigroup 1.80 48619 64.07 63.19 63.31—.54
ClevCliffs .20 36208 9.74 9.28 9.40—.05
CocaCola 1.56 28554 47.63 47.20 47.35+.18
ConAgra .85 x27398 21.44 21.00 21.41+.34
Corning .72 85989 33.97 32.00 33.47+3.11
DRHorton .50 35904 35.96 34.96 35.44—.96
DxSOXBrrs 29362 9.97 9.44 9.94+.39
DxGBullrs 69081 19.18 18.18 19.14+1.03
DrGMBllrs .09e 95092 10.42 9.98 10.38+.41
DirDGlBrrs 28917 21.45 20.27 20.31—1.21
DxSPOGBls 31228 11.30 10.93 11.00+.05
DxSCBearrs 27232 11.61 11.39 11.45—.03
DowDuPnt 1.52 28225 58.63 57.99 58.49+.36
DynexCap .72 34207 6.07 5.98 5.99—.16
EnCanag .06 94112 7.04 6.85 6.88—.04
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 47359 14.47 14.23 14.39+.19
EnLinkLLC 1.10f
25505 11.06 10.53 10.74+.13
ENSCO .04 95170 4.75 4.55 4.57—.02
ExxonMbl 3.28 36648 72.19 71.52 71.78+.54
FstDatan 38116 25.23 24.61 24.64—.65
FordM .60a 139353 8.78 8.62 8.73+.07
FrptMcM .20 120577 10.50 10.26 10.42+.14
GameStop 1.52
204991 12.50 11.15 11.22—4.28
GenElec .04m 304576 9.13 8.88 8.97+.04
GenMotors 1.52 26755 38.51 38.09 38.40—.06
Gerdau .02e 34920 4.23 4.17 4.19+.06
GoldFLtd .02e 28392 4.02 3.96 4.01+.16
Goldcrpg .24 45817 10.93 10.67 10.91+.22
GraphPkg .30 47400 13.19 12.49 12.54+.35
HPInc .64 24103 22.23 22.00 22.09+.11
HarleyD 1.48 52794 35.27 33.15 34.12—2.49
HarmonyG .05 24318 1.99 1.89 1.99+.10
HPEntn .45e 128007 15.86 15.51 15.57—.09
HostHotls 1a 29377 17.99 17.67 17.99+.31
IAMGldg 1.52f 36946 3.59 3.47 3.54+.17
ICICIBk .16e 66869 9.78 9.68 9.73+.18
iShGold 95586 12.57 12.51 12.55+.07
iSAstla 1.01e 25560 20.44 20.34 20.39—.04
iShBrazil .67e 61922 43.89 43.54 43.57+.70
iShEMU .86e 28527 37.31 37.13 37.22+.17
iShHK .61e 28074 24.29 24.21 24.25+.04
iShSilver 34110 14.91 14.84 14.88+.09
iShSPTUSs 31469 60.40 59.96 60.16—.10
iShChinaLC .87e 57743 42.02 41.76 41.84—.01
iShEMkts .59e 253899 41.99 41.73 41.83+.07
iShiBoxIG 3.87
47014 115.22 115.07 115.14+.11
iSEafe 1.66e 91688 62.34 62.05 62.15+.32
iShiBxHYB 5.09 84803 84.19 84.03 84.17—.11
iShR2K 1.77e 55545 146.82 145.88 146.58+.03
Infosyss 29344 10.53 10.42 10.46—.07
iSTaiwnrs 29312 32.47 32.22 32.30—.24
iShCorEM .95e 45869 50.45 50.16 50.28+.10
ItauUnHs 64280 10.24 10.15 10.19+.16
JPMorgCh 2.24f
42518 105.11 103.73 104.50+.62
Keycorp .56 44369 16.92 16.76 16.89+.04
KindMorg .80 68615 18.01 17.80 17.99+.10
Kinrossg 75762 3.30 3.21 3.27+.03
LloydBkg .47a 31644 3.00 2.96 2.97—.03
MGMGrPrn 1.79f
44512 29.85 29.48 29.83—.44
Macys 1.51 28058 25.83 25.23 25.77+.05
MarathnO .20 26887 16.04 15.87 15.92+.09
Merck 2.20f 40615 73.68 72.64 73.31+.39
MorgStan 1.20 36478 42.70 42.11 42.42—.23
Nabors .24 52719 3.00 2.86 2.97+.12
NewmtM .56 34892 33.57 32.79 33.51+.60
NobleEngy .44 30574 22.72 21.89 22.43+.62
NokiaCp .19e 247894 6.58 6.48 6.57+.08
OasisPet 34001 6.23 6.10 6.11—.01
Oracle .76 40943 49.92 49.19 49.76+.24
PG&ECp 2.12f
327695 14.35 12.23 13.82+1.81
Pandora 25587 8.30 8.13 8.27+.03
Penney 31228 1.32 1.23 1.28—.05
Petrobras 66458 15.66 15.44 15.57+.48
Pfizer 1.44f 196164 40.62 39.47 40.48+.95
PrUCruders 26534 17.99 17.37 17.68+.82
ProctGam 2.87 31486 94.12 93.10 93.36—.17
PulteGrp .36 37616 26.46 25.10 26.43—.60
RegionsFn .56 43040 15.81 15.61 15.66—.02
RiteAid 42954 .91 .88 .88—.04
SpdrGold 46672 123.98 123.46 123.75+.46
S&P500ETF 4.13e
261554 264.55 262.48 263.40—.36
SpdrS&PBk .53e 28957 43.47 43.09 43.29+.12
SpdrShTHiY 1.58
36000 26.87 26.78 26.82—.02
SpdrLehHY 2.30 43368 35.04 34.92 34.98—.03
SpdrOGEx .73e 57489 30.34 30.00 30.07+.07
SABESP .39e 25690 12.25 11.98 11.98+.47
Schlmbrg 2 32097 44.84 43.97 44.06—.18
SnapIncAn 44735 6.44 6.29 6.42+.08
SwstnEngy 53763 4.48 4.39 4.45+.06
Sprint 34076 6.07 5.97 6.06+.02
Squaren 210199 72.43 68.05 68.28—7.94
SPHlthC 1.01e 51432 88.40 87.66 88.12+.21
SPCnSt 1.28e 39898 52.18 51.84 51.100+.05
SPEngy 2.04e 37588 62.91 62.44 62.56+.26
SPDRFncl .46e
101816 26.01 25.82 25.89—.04
SPInds 1.12e 45904 70.49 69.68 70.35+.95
SPTech .78e 30779 65.19 64.31 64.43—.62
SPUtil 1.55e 45505 53.47 53.04 53.16+.09
Synchrony .84 38033 30.23 29.90 30.05+.07
TaiwSemi .73e 44103 37.29 36.45 36.56—.88
3DSys 31235 13.45 12.31 12.53+.99
Transocn 42666 8.74 8.50 8.53+.05
Twitter 96953 33.55 31.70 31.87—1.26
USOilFd 137159 11.33 11.12 11.22+.27
USSteel .20 62927 22.25 21.09 21.29—.43
UtdTech 2.94f
38248 118.22 115.50 118.09+3.01
ValeSA .29e 449258 11.77 11.50 11.54+.34
VanEGold .06e 181503 21.89 21.49 21.87+.42
VnEkRus .01e 30165 20.75 20.57 20.63+.06
VEckOilSvc .47e
26732 17.07 16.82 16.85+.07
VanEJrGld 57173 31.78 31.31 31.72+.44
VangEmg 1.10e 37525 40.78 40.54 40.61+.04
VangFTSE 1.10e
56652 39.60 39.42 39.48+.17
Vereit .55 27236 7.90 7.80 7.89+.10
VerizonCm 2.41f
152618 54.30 52.97 54.26—.81
Vipshop 37960 7.42 7.14 7.38+.03
Visa s 1f 26076 136.69 134.11 134.57—1.42
WeathfIntl 116429 .70 .65 .67+.02
WellsFargo 1.80f
37674 50.11 49.72 49.90+.08
Whrlpl 4.60 34142 133.00 116.77 132.18+7.72
Xeroxrs 1 42602 26.82 25.59 26.62+2.32
Yamanag .02 97955 2.73 2.64 2.70+.11
iPtShFutn 63505 39.30 38.03 38.27—.50
—————————

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500