BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 34677 2.75 2.65 2.75+.13 AT&TInc 2.04f 104311 31.03 30.67 30.95+.35 AbbVie 4.28f 122129 82.61 79.43 80.43—5.45 AlcoaCp…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|34677
|2.75
|2.65
|2.75+.13
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|104311
|31.03
|30.67
|30.95+.35
|AbbVie 4.28f
|122129
|82.61
|79.43
|80.43—5.45
|AlcoaCp
|27889
|29.52
|28.16
|29.37+1.41
|Alibaba
|89023
|160.50
|157.76
|158.77+2.91
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|57956
|9.79
|9.71
|9.75+.08
|Altria 3.44f
|60004
|44.60
|43.60
|44.29+.96
|Ambev .05e
|96019
|4.59
|4.49
|4.56+.08
|Annaly 1.20e
|40675
|10.36
|10.26
|10.29—.04
|Arconic .24
|35304
|18.90
|18.54
|18.81+.41
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|38631
|35.92
|35.58
|35.82+.03
|AuroraCn
|121866
|6.90
|6.60
|6.78+.16
|BPPLC 2.38
|28574
|40.40
|40.15
|40.19+.08
|BcoBrads .06a
|59959
|11.58
|11.41
|11.52+.14
|BcoSantSA .21e
|25490
|5.03
|4.96
|5.02+.09
|BkofAm .60
|269139
|29.46
|29.14
|29.46+.38
|BkNYMel 1.12
|x33498
|53.89
|53.47
|53.69+.26
|BiPVxSTrs
|120962
|38.09
|37.39
|37.53—1.19
|BarrickGld
|60675
|12.20
|12.04
|12.15+.30
|BlueAprnn
|37665
|1.50
|1.33
|1.44+.08
|BrMySq 1.64f
|99801
|50.10
|48.46
|49.12+.10
|CVSHealth 2
|28430
|65.81
|65.14
|65.48+.50
|CabotO&G .28f
|32414
|26.07
|25.37
|25.88+.40
|CanopyGrn
|113318
|48.71
|45.75
|48.28+4.07
|CntryLink 2.16
|57191
|14.94
|14.48
|14.84+.13
|ChesEng
|159798
|2.80
|2.72
|2.77+.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|57515
|13.75
|13.33
|13.71+.35
|CgpVelICrd
|30798
|9.92
|9.60
|9.63—.25
|Citigroup 1.80
|64473
|64.28
|63.23
|64.11+1.40
|ClevCliffs .20
|63116
|9.71
|9.05
|9.71+.79
|CloudPeak
|34297
|.40
|.36
|.38+.02
|CocaCola 1.56
|30460
|48.03
|47.40
|47.51—.19
|ColgPalm 1.68
|41306
|63.60
|60.96
|61.68—.52
|Coty .50
|42200
|7.46
|6.99
|7.40+.40
|DRHorton .50
|35987
|39.21
|37.13
|37.23—1.07
|DeanFoods .12m
|27264
|4.98
|4.46
|4.54—.43
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|49056
|48.15
|46.90
|47.38—.14
|DenburyR
|31180
|2.10
|2.02
|2.10+.08
|DeutschBk .83e
|26693
|9.34
|9.12
|9.33+.47
|DevonE .32
|26633
|27.26
|26.80
|27.21+.61
|DxSOXBrrs
|37791
|9.72
|9.17
|9.21—.43
|DxGBullrs
|67589
|17.47
|16.55
|17.42+1.54
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|70807
|9.45
|8.80
|9.44+.96
|DirDGlBrrs
|27487
|23.77
|22.34
|22.42—2.43
|DxSPOGBls
|30657
|11.63
|11.10
|11.61+.67
|DxSCBearrs
|44917
|11.49
|11.23
|11.26—.45
|DrxSPBulls
|30492
|39.37
|38.73
|39.22+1.16
|EnCanag .06
|164280
|7.10
|6.96
|7.04+.12
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|32053
|14.38
|14.17
|14.18+.06
|ENSCO .04
|46530
|4.80
|4.60
|4.80+.25
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|27768
|72.27
|71.65
|72.03+.63
|FstDatan
|64337
|24.89
|24.29
|24.89+.46
|FordM .60a
|279466
|8.96
|8.73
|8.87+.27
|FrptMcM .20
|171942
|11.32
|10.96
|11.30+.60
|GenElec .04m
|614105
|9.21
|8.84
|9.13+.35
|GenMills 1.96
|36309
|44.22
|43.52
|43.56+.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|27787
|38.83
|38.36
|38.72+.56
|Gerdau .02e
|48328
|4.32
|4.23
|4.25+.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|45922
|10.80
|10.60
|10.76+.28
|Hallibrtn .72
|35050
|32.07
|31.52
|32.03+.82
|HPEntn .45e
|34648
|15.20
|14.91
|15.17+.41
|Huyan
|25308
|22.46
|20.22
|22.31+2.23
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|35456
|3.10
|2.91
|3.10+.21
|ICICIBk .16e
|43460
|10.11
|9.96
|9.98—.31
|iShGold
|63883
|12.46
|12.36
|12.45+.19
|iShBrazil .67e
|136361
|44.53
|43.53
|43.70+.05
|iShHK .61e
|42591
|24.44
|24.27
|24.42+.39
|iShSilver
|49674
|14.72
|14.58
|14.72+.36
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|152691
|42.35
|41.100
|42.33+.92
|iShEMkts .59e
|576209
|42.31
|42.04
|42.24+.59
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|33936
|115.04
|114.90
|115.00+.05
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|24896
|120.75
|120.34
|120.70—.41
|iSEafe 1.66e
|124943
|62.28
|62.02
|62.21+.74
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|66996
|84.49
|84.34
|84.45+.25
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|75339
|147.51
|146.43
|147.41+1.94
|Infosyss
|33304
|10.52
|10.41
|10.49+.06
|iShJapanrs
|30138
|54.07
|53.87
|54.03+.69
|iShCorEM .95e
|67416
|50.83
|50.50
|50.75+.72
|ItauUnHs
|66899
|10.08
|9.91
|10.03+.18
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|48240
|103.91
|102.74
|103.59+.85
|Keycorp .56
|43433
|17.06
|16.81
|16.95+.07
|KindMorg .80
|59507
|17.89
|17.57
|17.86+.38
|Kinrossg
|68148
|3.29
|3.15
|3.27+.13
|MGM Rsts .48
|25085
|28.44
|28.10
|28.38+.49
|Macys 1.51
|42249
|25.44
|24.56
|25.41+.90
|MarathnO .20
|35020
|16.13
|15.88
|16.11+.31
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|29463
|64.43
|63.02
|64.13+1.02
|Merck 2.20f
|51374
|73.84
|72.12
|73.36+.19
|MorgStan 1.20
|45249
|42.98
|42.55
|42.91+.86
|Nabors .24
|46967
|2.96
|2.80
|2.87+.02
|NewfldExp
|38583
|18.81
|18.45
|18.64+.33
|NewmtM .56
|39336
|33.10
|32.57
|32.94+.76
|NokiaCp .19e
|335538
|6.64
|6.37
|6.60+.44
|OasisPet
|37253
|6.36
|6.24
|6.34+.12
|Oracle .76
|57502
|49.90
|49.45
|49.85+.65
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|341119
|12.86
|11.73
|12.18—1.77
|Pandora
|25412
|8.39
|8.21
|8.35+.13
|PetrbrsA
|27137
|13.83
|13.57
|13.79+.29
|Petrobras
|66728
|15.86
|15.61
|15.77+.25
|Pfizer 1.44f
|97024
|41.25
|40.63
|40.88—.07
|Pier1 .28
|28450
|.95
|.83
|.93+.08
|ProctGam 2.87
|37923
|94.89
|93.38
|93.50—.81
|ProShSPrs
|24523
|29.57
|29.40
|29.44—.29
|PrUShSPrs
|26536
|38.07
|37.64
|37.73—.77
|PulteGrp .36
|31677
|27.39
|26.77
|26.83+.13
|RegionsFn .56
|33242
|15.72
|15.51
|15.70+.19
|ResMed 1.48f
|29839
|100.57
|95.89
|96.09—21.21
|RiteAid
|25334
|.96
|.94
|.95+.00
|SpdrGold
|55403
|122.91
|122.02
|122.78+1.69
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|292169
|266.63
|265.11
|266.27+2.72
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|39876
|35.09
|35.03
|35.07+.10
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|79970
|30.64
|30.15
|30.62+.65
|STMicro .40
|37013
|16.40
|16.08
|16.36+.74
|Schlmbrg 2
|58133
|44.77
|43.98
|44.62+1.06
|SnapIncAn
|95292
|6.38
|6.20
|6.27+.10
|SwstAirl .64
|31430
|55.69
|54.21
|54.45+.24
|SwstnEngy
|47820
|4.44
|4.34
|4.43+.08
|Sprint
|40512
|6.31
|6.17
|6.23—.03
|Squaren
|131450
|77.72
|74.50
|77.05+3.11
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|45894
|52.31
|51.89
|51.90—.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|35828
|63.25
|62.57
|63.16+1.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|183034
|26.09
|25.90
|26.04+.25
|SPInds 1.12e
|52376
|70.36
|69.66
|70.19+1.00
|SPTech .78e
|27263
|65.99
|65.26
|65.96+.95
|SPUtil 1.55e
|52854
|54.14
|53.64
|53.66—.40
|Synchrony .84
|41529
|30.33
|29.84
|30.04+.23
|TALEducs
|33357
|31.28
|30.00
|30.50+.69
|TaiwSemi .73e
|49617
|38.24
|37.88
|38.14+.50
|TevaPhrm .73e
|26067
|19.71
|19.42
|19.52+.18
|Transocn
|59209
|9.07
|8.75
|8.98+.30
|Twitter
|131243
|33.62
|31.98
|32.58+.97
|USOilFd
|79076
|11.28
|11.16
|11.27+.10
|USSteel .20
|52997
|21.41
|20.98
|21.33+.62
|ValeSA .29e
|884674
|15.45
|12.85
|13.04—1.82
|VanEGold .06e
|154056
|21.21
|20.80
|21.19+.69
|VnEkRus .01e
|35099
|20.74
|20.61
|20.73+.07
|VnEkSemi .58e
|33675
|96.38
|94.77
|96.29+1.17
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|32712
|17.15
|16.83
|17.13+.46
|VanEJrGld
|31824
|30.73
|29.98
|30.73+1.17
|VangAllW 1.34e
|25129
|48.60
|48.40
|48.54+.61
|VangEmg 1.10e
|79050
|41.11
|40.85
|41.04+.44
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|36945
|39.56
|39.40
|39.54+.53
|Vereit .55
|44004
|7.69
|7.59
|7.63+.04
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|42883
|57.47
|56.85
|56.91—.16
|Vipshop
|56686
|7.55
|7.13
|7.42+.23
|WeathfIntl
|181424
|.60
|.54
|.59+.05
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|63026
|50.54
|50.04
|50.12+.14
|WmsCos 1.36
|44496
|26.96
|26.47
|26.58+.08
|Yamanag .02
|90916
|2.59
|2.46
|2.58+.17
|iPtShFutn
|40246
|38.08
|37.40
|37.52—1.16
|—————————
