BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 34677 2.75 2.65 2.75+.13 AT&TInc 2.04f 104311 31.03 30.67 30.95+.35 AbbVie 4.28f 122129 82.61 79.43 80.43—5.45 AlcoaCp 27889 29.52 28.16 29.37+1.41 Alibaba 89023 160.50 157.76 158.77+2.91 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 57956 9.79 9.71 9.75+.08 Altria 3.44f 60004 44.60 43.60 44.29+.96 Ambev .05e 96019 4.59 4.49 4.56+.08 Annaly 1.20e 40675 10.36 10.26 10.29—.04 Arconic .24 35304 18.90 18.54 18.81+.41 AstraZens 1.37e 38631 35.92 35.58 35.82+.03 AuroraCn 121866 6.90 6.60 6.78+.16 BPPLC 2.38 28574 40.40 40.15 40.19+.08 BcoBrads .06a 59959 11.58 11.41 11.52+.14 BcoSantSA .21e 25490 5.03 4.96 5.02+.09 BkofAm .60 269139 29.46 29.14 29.46+.38 BkNYMel 1.12 x33498 53.89 53.47 53.69+.26 BiPVxSTrs 120962 38.09 37.39 37.53—1.19 BarrickGld 60675 12.20 12.04 12.15+.30 BlueAprnn 37665 1.50 1.33 1.44+.08 BrMySq 1.64f 99801 50.10 48.46 49.12+.10 CVSHealth 2 28430 65.81 65.14 65.48+.50 CabotO&G .28f 32414 26.07 25.37 25.88+.40 CanopyGrn 113318 48.71 45.75 48.28+4.07 CntryLink 2.16 57191 14.94 14.48 14.84+.13 ChesEng 159798 2.80 2.72 2.77+.02 CgpVelLCrd 57515 13.75 13.33 13.71+.35 CgpVelICrd 30798 9.92 9.60 9.63—.25 Citigroup 1.80 64473 64.28 63.23 64.11+1.40 ClevCliffs .20 63116 9.71 9.05 9.71+.79 CloudPeak 34297 .40 .36 .38+.02 CocaCola 1.56 30460 48.03 47.40 47.51—.19 ColgPalm 1.68 41306 63.60 60.96 61.68—.52 Coty .50 42200 7.46 6.99 7.40+.40 DRHorton .50 35987 39.21 37.13 37.23—1.07 DeanFoods .12m 27264 4.98 4.46 4.54—.43 DeltaAir 1.40f 49056 48.15 46.90 47.38—.14 DenburyR 31180 2.10 2.02 2.10+.08 DeutschBk .83e 26693 9.34 9.12 9.33+.47 DevonE .32 26633 27.26 26.80 27.21+.61 DxSOXBrrs 37791 9.72 9.17 9.21—.43 DxGBullrs 67589 17.47 16.55 17.42+1.54 DrGMBllrs .09e 70807 9.45 8.80 9.44+.96 DirDGlBrrs 27487 23.77 22.34 22.42—2.43 DxSPOGBls 30657 11.63 11.10 11.61+.67 DxSCBearrs 44917 11.49 11.23 11.26—.45 DrxSPBulls 30492 39.37 38.73 39.22+1.16 EnCanag .06 164280 7.10 6.96 7.04+.12 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 32053 14.38 14.17 14.18+.06 ENSCO .04 46530 4.80 4.60 4.80+.25 ExxonMbl 3.28 27768 72.27 71.65 72.03+.63 FstDatan 64337 24.89 24.29 24.89+.46 FordM .60a 279466 8.96 8.73 8.87+.27 FrptMcM .20 171942 11.32 10.96 11.30+.60 GenElec .04m 614105 9.21 8.84 9.13+.35 GenMills 1.96 36309 44.22 43.52 43.56+.04 GenMotors 1.52 27787 38.83 38.36 38.72+.56 Gerdau .02e 48328 4.32 4.23 4.25+.03 Goldcrpg .24 45922 10.80 10.60 10.76+.28 Hallibrtn .72 35050 32.07 31.52 32.03+.82 HPEntn .45e 34648 15.20 14.91 15.17+.41 Huyan 25308 22.46 20.22 22.31+2.23 IAMGldg 1.52f 35456 3.10 2.91 3.10+.21 ICICIBk .16e 43460 10.11 9.96 9.98—.31 iShGold 63883 12.46 12.36 12.45+.19 iShBrazil .67e 136361 44.53 43.53 43.70+.05 iShHK .61e 42591 24.44 24.27 24.42+.39 iShSilver 49674 14.72 14.58 14.72+.36 iShChinaLC .87e 152691 42.35 41.100 42.33+.92 iShEMkts .59e 576209 42.31 42.04 42.24+.59 iShiBoxIG 3.87 33936 115.04 114.90 115.00+.05 iSh20yrT 3.05 24896 120.75 120.34 120.70—.41 iSEafe 1.66e 124943 62.28 62.02 62.21+.74 iShiBxHYB 5.09 66996 84.49 84.34 84.45+.25 iShR2K 1.77e 75339 147.51 146.43 147.41+1.94 Infosyss 33304 10.52 10.41 10.49+.06 iShJapanrs 30138 54.07 53.87 54.03+.69 iShCorEM .95e 67416 50.83 50.50 50.75+.72 ItauUnHs 66899 10.08 9.91 10.03+.18 JPMorgCh 2.24f 48240 103.91 102.74 103.59+.85 Keycorp .56 43433 17.06 16.81 16.95+.07 KindMorg .80 59507 17.89 17.57 17.86+.38 Kinrossg 68148 3.29 3.15 3.27+.13 MGM Rsts .48 25085 28.44 28.10 28.38+.49 Macys 1.51 42249 25.44 24.56 25.41+.90 MarathnO .20 35020 16.13 15.88 16.11+.31 MarathPts 1.84 29463 64.43 63.02 64.13+1.02 Merck 2.20f 51374 73.84 72.12 73.36+.19 MorgStan 1.20 45249 42.98 42.55 42.91+.86 Nabors .24 46967 2.96 2.80 2.87+.02 NewfldExp 38583 18.81 18.45 18.64+.33 NewmtM .56 39336 33.10 32.57 32.94+.76 NokiaCp .19e 335538 6.64 6.37 6.60+.44 OasisPet 37253 6.36 6.24 6.34+.12 Oracle .76 57502 49.90 49.45 49.85+.65 PG&ECp 2.12f 341119 12.86 11.73 12.18—1.77 Pandora 25412 8.39 8.21 8.35+.13 PetrbrsA 27137 13.83 13.57 13.79+.29 Petrobras 66728 15.86 15.61 15.77+.25 Pfizer 1.44f 97024 41.25 40.63 40.88—.07 Pier1 .28 28450 .95 .83 .93+.08 ProctGam 2.87 37923 94.89 93.38 93.50—.81 ProShSPrs 24523 29.57 29.40 29.44—.29 PrUShSPrs 26536 38.07 37.64 37.73—.77 PulteGrp .36 31677 27.39 26.77 26.83+.13 RegionsFn .56 33242 15.72 15.51 15.70+.19 ResMed 1.48f 29839 100.57 95.89 96.09—21.21 RiteAid 25334 .96 .94 .95+.00 SpdrGold 55403 122.91 122.02 122.78+1.69 S&P500ETF 4.13e 292169 266.63 265.11 266.27+2.72 SpdrLehHY 2.30 39876 35.09 35.03 35.07+.10 SpdrOGEx .73e 79970 30.64 30.15 30.62+.65 STMicro .40 37013 16.40 16.08 16.36+.74 Schlmbrg 2 58133 44.77 43.98 44.62+1.06 SnapIncAn 95292 6.38 6.20 6.27+.10 SwstAirl .64 31430 55.69 54.21 54.45+.24 SwstnEngy 47820 4.44 4.34 4.43+.08 Sprint 40512 6.31 6.17 6.23—.03 Squaren 131450 77.72 74.50 77.05+3.11 SPCnSt 1.28e 45894 52.31 51.89 51.90—.04 SPEngy 2.04e 35828 63.25 62.57 63.16+1.02 SPDRFncl .46e 183034 26.09 25.90 26.04+.25 SPInds 1.12e 52376 70.36 69.66 70.19+1.00 SPTech .78e 27263 65.99 65.26 65.96+.95 SPUtil 1.55e 52854 54.14 53.64 53.66—.40 Synchrony .84 41529 30.33 29.84 30.04+.23 TALEducs 33357 31.28 30.00 30.50+.69 TaiwSemi .73e 49617 38.24 37.88 38.14+.50 TevaPhrm .73e 26067 19.71 19.42 19.52+.18 Transocn 59209 9.07 8.75 8.98+.30 Twitter 131243 33.62 31.98 32.58+.97 USOilFd 79076 11.28 11.16 11.27+.10 USSteel .20 52997 21.41 20.98 21.33+.62 ValeSA .29e 884674 15.45 12.85 13.04—1.82 VanEGold .06e 154056 21.21 20.80 21.19+.69 VnEkRus .01e 35099 20.74 20.61 20.73+.07 VnEkSemi .58e 33675 96.38 94.77 96.29+1.17 VEckOilSvc .47e 32712 17.15 16.83 17.13+.46 VanEJrGld 31824 30.73 29.98 30.73+1.17 VangAllW 1.34e 25129 48.60 48.40 48.54+.61 VangEmg 1.10e 79050 41.11 40.85 41.04+.44 VangFTSE 1.10e 36945 39.56 39.40 39.54+.53 Vereit .55 44004 7.69 7.59 7.63+.04 VerizonCm 2.41f 42883 57.47 56.85 56.91—.16 Vipshop 56686 7.55 7.13 7.42+.23 WeathfIntl 181424 .60 .54 .59+.05 WellsFargo 1.80f 63026 50.54 50.04 50.12+.14 WmsCos 1.36 44496 26.96 26.47 26.58+.08 Yamanag .02 90916 2.59 2.46 2.58+.17 iPtShFutn 40246 38.08 37.40 37.52—1.16 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 