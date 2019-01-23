BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 29868 2.72 2.61 2.62—.06 AT&TInc 2.04f 97100 30.87 30.59 30.75+.17 AbbottLab 1.28f 35706 71.55 69.44 69.51—1.99 Alibaba…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 29868 2.72 2.61 2.62—.06 AT&TInc 2.04f 97100 30.87 30.59 30.75+.17 AbbottLab 1.28f 35706 71.55 69.44 69.51—1.99 Alibaba 43465 155.18 151.23 151.52—.63 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 81700 9.71 9.54 9.56—.03 Altria 3.44f 69135 45.22 44.51 44.86—.11 Ambev .05e 134399 4.56 4.49 4.50—.08 Anadarko 1.20f 34082 47.47 45.51 45.55—1.53 Annaly 1.20e 31377 10.30 10.24 10.29+.04 Aphrian 33967 7.25 6.83 6.99—.09 Arconic .24 61182 17.96 17.28 17.66+.57 AstraZens 1.37e 51874 37.03 36.47 36.50+.23 AuroraCn 65289 6.35 6.15 6.17—.02 BcoBrads .06a 31864 11.19 11.04 11.05+.11 BcoSantSA .21e 29041 4.97 4.93 4.94+.06 BkofAm .60 281511 29.28 28.66 28.69—.40 BiPVxSTrs 133023 42.18 39.60 42.04+1.44 BarrickGld 51661 11.88 11.58 11.84+.06 BrMySq 1.64f 54423 50.40 49.73 49.77+.05 BritATobs 2.24e 30226 32.43 32.06 32.19—.22 CVSHealth 2 36877 66.32 65.10 65.14+.22 CanopyGrn 38822 44.60 43.41 43.54—.12 CapOne 1.60 37534 80.58 77.71 78.03—5.38 Cemex .29t 41809 5.46 5.16 5.18—.23 CntryLink 2.16 34738 15.64 15.17 15.18—.21 ChesEng 211001 2.83 2.66 2.68—.07 CgpVelLCrd 63908 13.47 12.42 12.50—.75 CgpVelICrd 38961 10.60 9.82 10.55+.55 Citigroup 1.80 68155 62.48 61.31 61.37—.48 CocaCola 1.56 35890 48.00 47.65 47.92+.20 ConAgra .85 31778 21.60 21.33 21.47+.02 Corning .72 35371 29.71 28.97 28.97—.45 Coty .50 71396 7.49 7.16 7.23—.02 DeltaAir 1.40f 29798 47.80 46.98 47.02—.08 DenburyR 42963 2.13 1.98 2.00—.04 DevonE .32 36140 26.85 25.97 26.01—.62 DxSOXBrrs 33570 11.92 11.04 11.86+.48 DxGBullrs 34778 15.97 15.24 15.95+.18 DrGMBllrs .09e 34506 8.63 8.20 8.62+.17 DirSPBears 29795 26.84 25.72 26.77+.50 DxBiotBllrs 24035 46.75 41.96 42.16—3.10 DxSPOGBls 28613 11.67 10.56 10.59—.70 DxSCBearrs 65119 12.18 11.54 12.15+.30 DrxSPBulls 30004 38.60 36.97 37.10—.71 DowDuPnt 1.52 40985 56.61 55.76 55.87—.37 EnCanag .06 95693 6.84 6.67 6.68—.08 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 24608 14.38 14.00 14.02—.08 ENSCO .04 36026 4.54 4.31 4.32—.13 ExxonMbl 3.28 37665 72.30 71.10 71.17—.72 FstDatan 72313 23.77 23.16 23.67+.59 FordM .60a 167598 8.54 8.30 8.32—.19 FrptMcM .20 86829 12.55 12.22 12.23—.15 GenElec .04m 343316 8.84 8.61 8.79+.13 GenMotors 1.52 24211 38.36 37.51 37.56—.59 Gerdau .02e 38582 4.09 4.02 4.08+.07 Goldcrpg .24 38567 10.57 10.36 10.57+.09 GpTelevisa 25627 12.14 11.38 11.75—.22 Hallibrtn .72 49728 31.43 30.55 30.60—.66 Hanesbdss .60 30182 14.85 14.50 14.58—.01 IAMGldg 1.52f 24581 2.90 2.82 2.87—.01 iShGold 54842 12.32 12.25 12.32+.02 iShBrazil .67e 100260 43.04 42.59 42.60+.45 iShSilver 37293 14.42 14.32 14.42+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 70954 41.04 40.71 40.74+.22 iShEMkts .59e 293314 41.28 40.94 40.96+.13 iShiBoxIG 3.87 44910 114.74 114.39 114.68+.32 iSh20yrT 3.05 24039 120.56 119.83 120.52+.15 iSEafe 1.66e 86880 61.69 61.18 61.22+.10 iShiBxHYB 5.09 70717 84.23 83.91 83.93—.01 iShR2K 1.77e 73962 146.18 143.54 143.71—1.29 Infosyss 27458 10.56 10.45 10.46—.08 IBM 6.28 130181 135.00 130.31 131.81+9.29 iShJapanrs 25016 53.43 52.89 52.92—.26 iShCorEM .95e 41108 49.65 49.25 49.28+.14 ItauUnHs 54640 9.91 9.76 9.76—.01 JPMorgCh 2.24f 46325 103.70 102.05 102.13—.81 JohnJn 3.60 28333 129.30 127.93 128.05—.76 Keycorp .56 42248 17.07 16.77 16.78—.12 KindMorg .80 94866 17.76 17.14 17.16—.48 Kinrossg 39144 3.15 3.08 3.14—.01 MGM Rsts .48 40386 28.11 27.66 27.70—.17 Macys 1.51 32344 25.19 24.51 24.59—.31 MarathnO .20 37955 15.84 15.38 15.40—.29 Merck 2.20f 42221 75.71 74.74 74.97—.87 MobileTele .53e 28168 8.42 8.25 8.36+.26 MorgStan 1.20 60210 42.62 41.70 41.70—.71 Nabors .24 38118 2.88 2.70 2.72—.07 NewmtM .56 33604 32.39 31.73 32.37+.27 NokiaCp .19e 87537 6.12 6.03 6.03+.06 OasisPet 50127 6.25 5.97 6.00—.14 Oracle .76 46570 49.48 48.93 48.98+.04 PG&ECp 2.12f 84369 7.97 7.52 7.66—.04 Pandora 32421 8.42 8.16 8.20—.20 Penney 28621 1.28 1.19 1.24+.03 PetrbrsA 37100 13.43 13.24 13.24+.04 Petrobras 52120 15.44 15.21 15.23+.05 Pfizer 1.44f 81774 42.11 41.68 41.72—.56 Pier1 .28 58595 .87 .73 .82+.12 PUltSP500s 28070 40.79 39.09 39.22—.74 ProctGam 2.87 119151 96.41 93.63 94.12+3.68 PrUShSPrs 29559 39.25 38.14 39.17+.49 PrUShD3rs 28106 16.67 15.96 16.63+.10 QuotientTc 37321 10.07 9.00 9.44—1.60 RPC .40 24114 11.49 10.26 10.65—.74 RangeRs .08 27992 11.01 10.44 10.47—.42 RegionsFn .56 56797 15.72 15.26 15.28—.31 RestBrnds 1.80 59398 61.61 60.12 61.45+4.42 RiteAid 39239 .97 .94 .96+.02 Rollinss 27293 36.91 35.08 36.71—1.69 SpdrGold 29170 121.53 120.86 121.49+.04 S&P500ETF 4.13e 324264 264.79 261.01 261.29—1.57 SpdrBiots .44e 25275 81.77 78.85 78.95—1.91 SpdrS&PRB .74e 25240 53.16 52.41 52.44—.46 SpdrOGEx .73e 64002 30.63 29.62 29.67—.62 Schlmbrg 2 53108 44.19 42.71 42.82—1.14 Schwab .52 27845 47.96 46.91 46.96—.51 SnapIncAn 49736 6.10 5.88 5.89—.05 SwstnEngy 53962 4.36 4.17 4.19—.08 Squaren 96929 70.59 68.07 68.17+.32 SPHlthC 1.01e 27245 90.05 88.68 88.75—.71 SPCnSt 1.28e 65449 52.74 52.16 52.21+.24 SPEngy 2.04e 53449 62.75 61.41 61.48—.97 SPDRFncl .46e 183897 25.83 25.46 25.49—.21 SPInds 1.12e 51350 69.55 68.26 68.32—.42 SPTech .78e 34518 64.100 63.86 63.93—.32 SPUtil 1.55e 63638 53.67 53.16 53.63+.39 Synchrony .84 184134 30.00 28.69 28.88+2.33 TEConnect 1.76 24985 80.87 76.96 77.11—2.37 TaiwSemi .73e 63913 36.74 36.36 36.46+.09 TevaPhrm .73e 59886 19.69 19.16 19.24+.49 Transocn 46071 8.38 8.07 8.08—.15 Twitter 105590 32.45 30.72 30.87—1.38 USBancrp 1.48 26208 50.57 50.06 50.09—.06 USOilFd 143879 11.19 10.90 10.92—.20 USSteel .20 27604 21.05 20.31 20.32—.55 UtdTech 2.94f 60848 119.34 114.73 114.94+3.88 VICIPrn 1.0e 27460 21.17 20.96 21.05+.09 ValeSA .29e 87996 14.70 14.54 14.57+.12 VanEGold .06e 85731 20.55 20.23 20.54+.09 VnEkRus .01e 36614 20.66 20.46 20.49+.22 VnEkSemi .58e 25542 91.18 89.03 89.20—.99 VEckOilSvc .47e 40725 16.80 16.22 16.24—.44 VangEmg 1.10e 49254 40.25 39.96 39.99+.12 VangFTSE 1.10e 37469 39.11 38.80 38.82+.06 VerizonCm 2.41f 56344 57.87 56.93 57.77+.78 Vipshop 135657 7.33 6.74 7.15+.69 WalMart 2.08f 32553 99.35 97.79 97.93+.44 WeathfIntl 