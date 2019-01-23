BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 29868 2.72 2.61 2.62—.06 AT&TInc 2.04f 97100 30.87 30.59 30.75+.17 AbbottLab 1.28f 35706 71.55 69.44 69.51—1.99 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|29868
|2.72
|2.61
|2.62—.06
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|97100
|30.87
|30.59
|30.75+.17
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|
|35706
|71.55
|69.44
|69.51—1.99
|Alibaba
|43465
|155.18
|151.23
|151.52—.63
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|81700
|9.71
|9.54
|9.56—.03
|Altria 3.44f
|69135
|45.22
|44.51
|44.86—.11
|Ambev .05e
|134399
|4.56
|4.49
|4.50—.08
|Anadarko 1.20f
|34082
|47.47
|45.51
|45.55—1.53
|Annaly 1.20e
|31377
|10.30
|10.24
|10.29+.04
|Aphrian
|33967
|7.25
|6.83
|6.99—.09
|Arconic .24
|61182
|17.96
|17.28
|17.66+.57
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|51874
|37.03
|36.47
|36.50+.23
|AuroraCn
|65289
|6.35
|6.15
|6.17—.02
|BcoBrads .06a
|31864
|11.19
|11.04
|11.05+.11
|BcoSantSA .21e
|29041
|4.97
|4.93
|4.94+.06
|BkofAm .60
|281511
|29.28
|28.66
|28.69—.40
|BiPVxSTrs
|133023
|42.18
|39.60
|42.04+1.44
|BarrickGld
|51661
|11.88
|11.58
|11.84+.06
|BrMySq 1.64f
|54423
|50.40
|49.73
|49.77+.05
|BritATobs 2.24e
|
|30226
|32.43
|32.06
|32.19—.22
|CVSHealth 2
|36877
|66.32
|65.10
|65.14+.22
|CanopyGrn
|38822
|44.60
|43.41
|43.54—.12
|CapOne 1.60
|37534
|80.58
|77.71
|78.03—5.38
|Cemex .29t
|41809
|5.46
|5.16
|5.18—.23
|CntryLink 2.16
|34738
|15.64
|15.17
|15.18—.21
|ChesEng
|211001
|2.83
|2.66
|2.68—.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|63908
|13.47
|12.42
|12.50—.75
|CgpVelICrd
|38961
|10.60
|9.82
|10.55+.55
|Citigroup 1.80
|68155
|62.48
|61.31
|61.37—.48
|CocaCola 1.56
|35890
|48.00
|47.65
|47.92+.20
|ConAgra .85
|31778
|21.60
|21.33
|21.47+.02
|Corning .72
|35371
|29.71
|28.97
|28.97—.45
|Coty .50
|71396
|7.49
|7.16
|7.23—.02
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|29798
|47.80
|46.98
|47.02—.08
|DenburyR
|42963
|2.13
|1.98
|2.00—.04
|DevonE .32
|36140
|26.85
|25.97
|26.01—.62
|DxSOXBrrs
|33570
|11.92
|11.04
|11.86+.48
|DxGBullrs
|34778
|15.97
|15.24
|15.95+.18
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|34506
|8.63
|8.20
|8.62+.17
|DirSPBears
|29795
|26.84
|25.72
|26.77+.50
|DxBiotBllrs
|24035
|46.75
|41.96
|42.16—3.10
|DxSPOGBls
|28613
|11.67
|10.56
|10.59—.70
|DxSCBearrs
|65119
|12.18
|11.54
|12.15+.30
|DrxSPBulls
|30004
|38.60
|36.97
|37.10—.71
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|40985
|56.61
|55.76
|55.87—.37
|EnCanag .06
|95693
|6.84
|6.67
|6.68—.08
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|24608
|14.38
|14.00
|14.02—.08
|ENSCO .04
|36026
|4.54
|4.31
|4.32—.13
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|37665
|72.30
|71.10
|71.17—.72
|FstDatan
|72313
|23.77
|23.16
|23.67+.59
|FordM .60a
|167598
|8.54
|8.30
|8.32—.19
|FrptMcM .20
|86829
|12.55
|12.22
|12.23—.15
|GenElec .04m
|343316
|8.84
|8.61
|8.79+.13
|GenMotors 1.52
|24211
|38.36
|37.51
|37.56—.59
|Gerdau .02e
|38582
|4.09
|4.02
|4.08+.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|38567
|10.57
|10.36
|10.57+.09
|GpTelevisa
|25627
|12.14
|11.38
|11.75—.22
|Hallibrtn .72
|49728
|31.43
|30.55
|30.60—.66
|Hanesbdss .60
|30182
|14.85
|14.50
|14.58—.01
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|24581
|2.90
|2.82
|2.87—.01
|iShGold
|54842
|12.32
|12.25
|12.32+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|100260
|43.04
|42.59
|42.60+.45
|iShSilver
|37293
|14.42
|14.32
|14.42+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|70954
|41.04
|40.71
|40.74+.22
|iShEMkts .59e
|293314
|41.28
|40.94
|40.96+.13
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|44910
|114.74
|114.39
|114.68+.32
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|24039
|120.56
|119.83
|120.52+.15
|iSEafe 1.66e
|86880
|61.69
|61.18
|61.22+.10
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|70717
|84.23
|83.91
|83.93—.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|73962
|146.18
|143.54
|143.71—1.29
|Infosyss
|27458
|10.56
|10.45
|10.46—.08
|IBM 6.28
|130181
|135.00
|130.31
|131.81+9.29
|iShJapanrs
|25016
|53.43
|52.89
|52.92—.26
|iShCorEM .95e
|41108
|49.65
|49.25
|49.28+.14
|ItauUnHs
|54640
|9.91
|9.76
|9.76—.01
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|46325
|103.70
|102.05
|102.13—.81
|JohnJn 3.60
|28333
|129.30
|127.93
|128.05—.76
|Keycorp .56
|42248
|17.07
|16.77
|16.78—.12
|KindMorg .80
|94866
|17.76
|17.14
|17.16—.48
|Kinrossg
|39144
|3.15
|3.08
|3.14—.01
|MGM Rsts .48
|40386
|28.11
|27.66
|27.70—.17
|Macys 1.51
|32344
|25.19
|24.51
|24.59—.31
|MarathnO .20
|37955
|15.84
|15.38
|15.40—.29
|Merck 2.20f
|42221
|75.71
|74.74
|74.97—.87
|MobileTele .53e
|28168
|8.42
|8.25
|8.36+.26
|MorgStan 1.20
|60210
|42.62
|41.70
|41.70—.71
|Nabors .24
|38118
|2.88
|2.70
|2.72—.07
|NewmtM .56
|33604
|32.39
|31.73
|32.37+.27
|NokiaCp .19e
|87537
|6.12
|6.03
|6.03+.06
|OasisPet
|50127
|6.25
|5.97
|6.00—.14
|Oracle .76
|46570
|49.48
|48.93
|48.98+.04
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|84369
|7.97
|7.52
|7.66—.04
|Pandora
|32421
|8.42
|8.16
|8.20—.20
|Penney
|28621
|1.28
|1.19
|1.24+.03
|PetrbrsA
|37100
|13.43
|13.24
|13.24+.04
|Petrobras
|52120
|15.44
|15.21
|15.23+.05
|Pfizer 1.44f
|81774
|42.11
|41.68
|41.72—.56
|Pier1 .28
|58595
|.87
|.73
|.82+.12
|PUltSP500s
|28070
|40.79
|39.09
|39.22—.74
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|119151
|96.41
|93.63
|94.12+3.68
|PrUShSPrs
|29559
|39.25
|38.14
|39.17+.49
|PrUShD3rs
|28106
|16.67
|15.96
|16.63+.10
|QuotientTc
|37321
|10.07
|9.00
|9.44—1.60
|RPC .40
|24114
|11.49
|10.26
|10.65—.74
|RangeRs .08
|27992
|11.01
|10.44
|10.47—.42
|RegionsFn .56
|56797
|15.72
|15.26
|15.28—.31
|RestBrnds 1.80
|59398
|61.61
|60.12
|61.45+4.42
|RiteAid
|39239
|.97
|.94
|.96+.02
|Rollinss
|27293
|36.91
|35.08
|36.71—1.69
|SpdrGold
|29170
|121.53
|120.86
|121.49+.04
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|324264
|264.79
|261.01
|261.29—1.57
|SpdrBiots .44e
|25275
|81.77
|78.85
|78.95—1.91
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|25240
|53.16
|52.41
|52.44—.46
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|64002
|30.63
|29.62
|29.67—.62
|Schlmbrg 2
|53108
|44.19
|42.71
|42.82—1.14
|Schwab .52
|27845
|47.96
|46.91
|46.96—.51
|SnapIncAn
|49736
|6.10
|5.88
|5.89—.05
|SwstnEngy
|53962
|4.36
|4.17
|4.19—.08
|Squaren
|96929
|70.59
|68.07
|68.17+.32
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|27245
|90.05
|88.68
|88.75—.71
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|65449
|52.74
|52.16
|52.21+.24
|SPEngy 2.04e
|53449
|62.75
|61.41
|61.48—.97
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|183897
|25.83
|25.46
|25.49—.21
|SPInds 1.12e
|51350
|69.55
|68.26
|68.32—.42
|SPTech .78e
|34518
|64.100
|63.86
|63.93—.32
|SPUtil 1.55e
|63638
|53.67
|53.16
|53.63+.39
|Synchrony .84
|184134
|30.00
|28.69
|28.88+2.33
|TEConnect 1.76
|
|24985
|80.87
|76.96
|77.11—2.37
|TaiwSemi .73e
|63913
|36.74
|36.36
|36.46+.09
|TevaPhrm .73e
|59886
|19.69
|19.16
|19.24+.49
|Transocn
|46071
|8.38
|8.07
|8.08—.15
|Twitter
|105590
|32.45
|30.72
|30.87—1.38
|USBancrp 1.48
|26208
|50.57
|50.06
|50.09—.06
|USOilFd
|143879
|11.19
|10.90
|10.92—.20
|USSteel .20
|27604
|21.05
|20.31
|20.32—.55
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|60848
|119.34
|114.73
|114.94+3.88
|VICIPrn 1.0e
|27460
|21.17
|20.96
|21.05+.09
|ValeSA .29e
|87996
|14.70
|14.54
|14.57+.12
|VanEGold .06e
|85731
|20.55
|20.23
|20.54+.09
|VnEkRus .01e
|36614
|20.66
|20.46
|20.49+.22
|VnEkSemi .58e
|25542
|91.18
|89.03
|89.20—.99
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|40725
|16.80
|16.22
|16.24—.44
|VangEmg 1.10e
|49254
|40.25
|39.96
|39.99+.12
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|37469
|39.11
|38.80
|38.82+.06
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|56344
|57.87
|56.93
|57.77+.78
|Vipshop
|135657
|7.33
|6.74
|7.15+.69
|WalMart 2.08f
|32553
|99.35
|97.79
|97.93+.44
|WeathfIntl
|33345
|.53
|.51
|.51
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|56252
|50.13
|49.61
|49.64—.22
|Yamanag .02
|31918
|2.40
|2.31
|2.40+.03
|—————————
