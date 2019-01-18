BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 187040 30.91 30.52 30.87+.23 AbbottLab 1.28f 34828 71.72 70.78 71.64+1.12 Alibaba 102502 159.49 154.73 157.24+1.27 AlpAlerMLP…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 187040 30.91 30.52 30.87+.23 AbbottLab 1.28f 34828 71.72 70.78 71.64+1.12 Alibaba 102502 159.49 154.73 157.24+1.27 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 63321 9.85 9.72 9.84+.11 Alticen 41245 18.81 18.48 18.63+.08 Altria 3.44f 54157 48.43 47.30 48.33+1.27 Ambev .05e 73220 4.75 4.68 4.70—.04 AmExp 1.56 52552 100.27 96.37 100.25+.76 Annaly 1.20e 33970 10.25 10.19 10.24+.05 AuroraCn 225449 6.84 6.30 6.41—.16 BcoBrads .06a 36166 11.49 11.27 11.29+.03 BkofAm .60 491578 29.45 28.71 29.43+.44 BkNYMel 1.12 42504 52.73 51.49 52.73+1.20 BiPVxSTrs 164657 37.51 36.35 36.35—1.69 BarrickGld 59920 11.92 11.65 11.86—.04 BrMySq 1.64f 88789 49.82 48.94 49.75+.15 CVSHealth 2 76454 65.33 64.30 65.06+1.69 CanopyGrn 67753 45.20 43.60 44.12+1.35 CntryLink 2.16 65671 15.92 15.41 15.81+.47 ChesEng 169110 3.00 2.90 2.97+.08 Chevron 4.48 32577 114.45 113.06 114.20+2.24 ChrchCapn 35971 10.34 10.22 10.32+.08 CgpVelLCrd 85032 14.11 13.00 13.92+1.00 CgpVelICrd 68460 10.30 9.40 9.55—.81 Citigroup 1.80 85516 63.08 62.01 63.07+.60 CitizFincl 1.28f 49503 35.44 33.99 35.20+1.30 ClevCliffs .20 39751 9.15 8.90 9.04—.01 CocaCola 1.56 50426 47.58 47.12 47.58+.52 Coty .50 64100 7.73 7.46 7.65+.22 DenburyR 47263 2.27 2.16 2.24+.06 DeutschBk .83e 35767 9.11 9.00 9.10+.18 DevonE .32 41713 26.99 26.53 26.99+.60 DxSOXBrrs 35284 11.11 10.30 10.31—.96 DxGBullrs 38825 16.23 15.60 16.08—.29 DrGMBllrs .09e 42259 8.89 8.68 8.75—.40 DxSCBearrs 52554 11.61 11.27 11.28—.37 DrxSPBulls 34423 39.47 38.37 39.47+1.56 Disney 1.76f 33688 111.93 111.17 111.52+.51 DowDuPnt 1.52 57495 58.39 57.45 58.36+1.32 EliLilly 2.58f 32671 116.39 115.02 115.79—3.37 EnCanag .06 93586 7.12 6.95 7.02+.10 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 58307 14.85 14.53 14.72+.11 ENSCO .04 64463 4.63 4.45 4.62+.17 ExxonMbl 3.28 68222 73.29 72.13 72.72+.59 FiatChrys 47734 16.88 16.73 16.80+.18 FstDatan 225703 22.56 21.95 22.52+.61 FstHorizon .48 44576 14.87 13.91 14.58—.10 FordM .60a 235465 8.60 8.33 8.58+.22 FrptMcM .20 150475 12.65 12.28 12.56+.43 GenElec .04m 418305 9.25 9.03 9.20+.06 GenMotors 1.52 46275 38.72 37.84 38.70+.44 Gerdau .02e 42187 4.08 4.02 4.05+.03 Goldcrpg .24 50382 10.49 10.20 10.48+.14 HPInc .64 40049 21.72 21.29 21.65+.42 Hallibrtn .72 68391 31.91 31.30 31.81+.91 HPEntn .45e 32736 14.75 14.38 14.70+.43 IAMGldg 1.52f 46753 2.95 2.83 2.89—.12 iShGold 83832 12.32 12.28 12.29—.09 iShBrazil .67e 101409 43.65 43.03 43.08+.06 iShSilver 48001 14.50 14.42 14.46—.11 iShChinaLC .87e 130050 41.50 41.19 41.49+.52 iShEMkts .59e 376752 41.69 41.42 41.64+.29 iShiBoxIG 3.87 43081 114.28 113.96 114.14+.17 iShCorUSTr .33 37250 24.73 24.67 24.67—.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 64740 120.12 119.40 119.43—.76 iSEafe 1.66e 167134 62.12 61.84 62.12+.66 iShiBxHYB 5.09 116835 84.59 84.39 84.58+.32 iShR2K 1.77e 111998 147.49 146.00 147.48+1.65 iShCorEafe 1.56e 53808 58.16 57.89 58.15+.62 Infosyss 33410 10.69 10.58 10.63+.05 IntlGmeTn .80 42929 14.90 14.08 14.33—.49 iShJapanrs 38453 54.16 53.88 54.15+.71 iSTaiwnrs 33010 32.30 32.05 32.30+.29 iShUK rs 40389 31.04 30.90 30.99+.31 iShCorEM .95e 77552 50.12 49.81 50.06+.35 ItauUnHs 55693 10.09 9.93 9.95+.02 JPMorgCh 2.24f 74917 104.77 102.83 104.77+1.85 JohnJn 3.60 38649 130.45 129.45 130.44+1.35 Keycorp .56 77739 16.74 16.24 16.74+.41 KindMorg .80 65610 18.02 17.69 18.02+.30 Kinrossg 85118 3.21 3.10 3.18+.02 LVSands 3 42117 57.99 56.47 57.93+.88 LloydBkg .47a 38525 2.99 2.94 2.98+.09 MGM Rsts .48 47941 28.27 27.68 28.21+.47 Macys 1.51 48966 25.72 24.86 25.72+.97 MarathnO .20 52936 16.15 15.79 16.14+.35 Merck 2.20f 64795 76.33 75.47 75.71+.11 MorgStan 1.20 96484 43.54 42.56 43.53+1.00 Nabors .24 59096 3.00 2.86 2.99+.11 Nautilus 42876 7.42 6.77 7.34—4.45 NikeB s .88f 38952 80.73 79.74 80.73+1.60 NokiaCp .19e 89551 6.11 6.04 6.06+.08 OasisPet 42289 6.84 6.63 6.78+.15 Oracle .76 61534 49.50 48.87 49.39+.81 PG&ECp 2.12f 255906 7.28 6.54 7.07+.71 PetrbrsA 33605 13.63 13.45 13.47+.01 Petrobras 82591 15.62 15.31 15.36—.06 Pfizer 1.44f 135085 42.88 42.26 42.54+.07 PhilipMor 4.56 35219 73.92 72.66 73.65+1.13 PUltSP500s 36102 41.70 40.56 41.70+1.65 PrUCruders 32655 18.18 17.19 17.99+.87 ProctGam 2.87 44387 91.67 91.04 91.53+.89 ProShSPrs 39325 29.68 29.39 29.40—.40 PrUShSPrs 34772 38.36 37.64 37.65—1.04 PrUShD3rs 33078 16.47 15.99 15.99—.66 PulteGrp .36 33479 26.97 26.34 26.65—.20 RegionsFn .56 111754 15.61 14.96 15.60—.01 RiteAid 54666 .95 .90 .95+.05 SpdrGold 45232 121.52 121.16 121.22—.89 S&P500ETF 4.13e 568058 266.59 264.10 266.59+3.63 SpdrLehHY 2.30 46006 35.12 35.04 35.12+.14 SpdrS&PRB .74e 36979 53.22 52.04 53.21+1.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 102224 31.62 31.07 31.56+.55 Schlmbrg 2 114423 44.47 43.00 44.34+2.97 Schwab .52 34828 48.17 46.93 48.16+1.24 SnapIncAn 174789 6.12 5.74 6.12+.38 SwstnEngy 71931 4.62 4.47 4.61+.16 Squaren 108672 71.82 69.24 71.76+2.92 SPMatls .98e 44638 53.67 52.93 53.67+1.03 SPHlthC 1.01e 32850 89.77 89.01 89.76+.74 SPCnSt 1.28e 54489 52.49 52.07 52.49+.66 SPEngy 2.04e 56943 63.74 62.94 63.72+1.15 SPDRFncl .46e 193240 26.02 25.53 26.02+.46 SPInds 1.12e 97859 70.27 69.27 70.27+1.39 SPTech .78e 49343 65.39 64.59 65.39+1.02 SPUtil 1.55e 58497 53.32 52.99 53.10+.02 StateStr 1.88f 53220 77.00 69.88 71.10+.05 TaiwSemi .73e 39929 36.91 36.16 36.85+.56 Transocn 65047 8.90 8.60 8.83+.24 TurqHillRs 34661 1.70 1.59 1.64+.05 Twitter 92809 33.89 32.77 33.66+.81 USBancrp 1.48 35480 50.39 49.59 50.38+.63 USOilFd 210945 11.37 11.04 11.31+.28 USSteel .20 37734 21.55 20.97 21.44+.22 ValeSA .29e 129191 14.71 14.46 14.57+.10 VanEGold .06e 125181 20.64 20.37 20.59—.08 VnEkRus .01e 45586 20.59 20.40 20.57+.23 VnEkSemi .58e 33470 93.25 91.05 93.24+2.60 VEckOilSvc .47e 45581 17.16 16.85 17.15+.60 VangEmg 1.10e 82251 40.64 40.38 40.60+.26 VangEur 1.71e 32908 51.26 51.03 51.25+.61 VangFTSE 1.10e 68084 39.38 39.21 39.38+.43 VerizonCm 2.41f 74231 57.47 56.87 57.05+.22 Vipshop 122309 7.06 6.72 6.87+.31 Visa s 1f 39212 138.53 136.73 138.14+.86 WeathfIntl 112583 .57 .53 .57+.05 WellsFargo 1.72f 142033 50.15 48.86 50.14+.91 WmsCos 1.36 39689 26.60 26.24 26.53+.37 Yamanag .02 74656 2.41 2.32 2.37—.06 ZayoGrp 56922 27.59 26.65 26.90+1.27 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 