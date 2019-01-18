BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 187040 30.91 30.52 30.87+.23 AbbottLab 1.28f 34828 71.72 70.78 71.64+1.12 Alibaba 102502 159.49 154.73 157.24+1.27 AlpAlerMLP…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|187040
|30.91
|30.52
|30.87+.23
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|
|34828
|71.72
|70.78
|71.64+1.12
|Alibaba
|102502
|159.49
|154.73
|157.24+1.27
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|63321
|9.85
|9.72
|9.84+.11
|Alticen
|41245
|18.81
|18.48
|18.63+.08
|Altria 3.44f
|54157
|48.43
|47.30
|48.33+1.27
|Ambev .05e
|73220
|4.75
|4.68
|4.70—.04
|AmExp 1.56
|52552
|100.27
|96.37
|100.25+.76
|Annaly 1.20e
|33970
|10.25
|10.19
|10.24+.05
|AuroraCn
|225449
|6.84
|6.30
|6.41—.16
|BcoBrads .06a
|36166
|11.49
|11.27
|11.29+.03
|BkofAm .60
|491578
|29.45
|28.71
|29.43+.44
|BkNYMel 1.12
|42504
|52.73
|51.49
|52.73+1.20
|BiPVxSTrs
|164657
|37.51
|36.35
|36.35—1.69
|BarrickGld
|59920
|11.92
|11.65
|11.86—.04
|BrMySq 1.64f
|88789
|49.82
|48.94
|49.75+.15
|CVSHealth 2
|76454
|65.33
|64.30
|65.06+1.69
|CanopyGrn
|67753
|45.20
|43.60
|44.12+1.35
|CntryLink 2.16
|65671
|15.92
|15.41
|15.81+.47
|ChesEng
|169110
|3.00
|2.90
|2.97+.08
|Chevron 4.48
|
|32577
|114.45
|113.06
|114.20+2.24
|ChrchCapn
|35971
|10.34
|10.22
|10.32+.08
|CgpVelLCrd
|85032
|14.11
|13.00
|13.92+1.00
|CgpVelICrd
|68460
|10.30
|9.40
|9.55—.81
|Citigroup 1.80
|85516
|63.08
|62.01
|63.07+.60
|CitizFincl 1.28f
|49503
|35.44
|33.99
|35.20+1.30
|ClevCliffs .20
|39751
|9.15
|8.90
|9.04—.01
|CocaCola 1.56
|50426
|47.58
|47.12
|47.58+.52
|Coty .50
|64100
|7.73
|7.46
|7.65+.22
|DenburyR
|47263
|2.27
|2.16
|2.24+.06
|DeutschBk .83e
|35767
|9.11
|9.00
|9.10+.18
|DevonE .32
|41713
|26.99
|26.53
|26.99+.60
|DxSOXBrrs
|35284
|11.11
|10.30
|10.31—.96
|DxGBullrs
|38825
|16.23
|15.60
|16.08—.29
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|42259
|8.89
|8.68
|8.75—.40
|DxSCBearrs
|52554
|11.61
|11.27
|11.28—.37
|DrxSPBulls
|34423
|39.47
|38.37
|39.47+1.56
|Disney 1.76f
|33688
|111.93
|111.17
|111.52+.51
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|57495
|58.39
|57.45
|58.36+1.32
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|32671
|116.39
|115.02
|115.79—3.37
|EnCanag .06
|93586
|7.12
|6.95
|7.02+.10
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|58307
|14.85
|14.53
|14.72+.11
|ENSCO .04
|64463
|4.63
|4.45
|4.62+.17
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|68222
|73.29
|72.13
|72.72+.59
|FiatChrys
|47734
|16.88
|16.73
|16.80+.18
|FstDatan
|225703
|22.56
|21.95
|22.52+.61
|FstHorizon .48
|44576
|14.87
|13.91
|14.58—.10
|FordM .60a
|235465
|8.60
|8.33
|8.58+.22
|FrptMcM .20
|150475
|12.65
|12.28
|12.56+.43
|GenElec .04m
|418305
|9.25
|9.03
|9.20+.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|46275
|38.72
|37.84
|38.70+.44
|Gerdau .02e
|42187
|4.08
|4.02
|4.05+.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|50382
|10.49
|10.20
|10.48+.14
|HPInc .64
|40049
|21.72
|21.29
|21.65+.42
|Hallibrtn .72
|68391
|31.91
|31.30
|31.81+.91
|HPEntn .45e
|32736
|14.75
|14.38
|14.70+.43
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|46753
|2.95
|2.83
|2.89—.12
|iShGold
|83832
|12.32
|12.28
|12.29—.09
|iShBrazil .67e
|101409
|43.65
|43.03
|43.08+.06
|iShSilver
|48001
|14.50
|14.42
|14.46—.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|130050
|41.50
|41.19
|41.49+.52
|iShEMkts .59e
|376752
|41.69
|41.42
|41.64+.29
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|43081
|114.28
|113.96
|114.14+.17
|iShCorUSTr .33
|37250
|24.73
|24.67
|24.67—.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|64740
|120.12
|119.40
|119.43—.76
|iSEafe 1.66e
|167134
|62.12
|61.84
|62.12+.66
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|116835
|84.59
|84.39
|84.58+.32
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|111998
|147.49
|146.00
|147.48+1.65
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|53808
|58.16
|57.89
|58.15+.62
|Infosyss
|33410
|10.69
|10.58
|10.63+.05
|IntlGmeTn .80
|42929
|14.90
|14.08
|14.33—.49
|iShJapanrs
|38453
|54.16
|53.88
|54.15+.71
|iSTaiwnrs
|33010
|32.30
|32.05
|32.30+.29
|iShUK rs
|40389
|31.04
|30.90
|30.99+.31
|iShCorEM .95e
|77552
|50.12
|49.81
|50.06+.35
|ItauUnHs
|55693
|10.09
|9.93
|9.95+.02
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|74917
|104.77
|102.83
|104.77+1.85
|JohnJn 3.60
|38649
|130.45
|129.45
|130.44+1.35
|Keycorp .56
|77739
|16.74
|16.24
|16.74+.41
|KindMorg .80
|65610
|18.02
|17.69
|18.02+.30
|Kinrossg
|85118
|3.21
|3.10
|3.18+.02
|LVSands 3
|42117
|57.99
|56.47
|57.93+.88
|LloydBkg .47a
|38525
|2.99
|2.94
|2.98+.09
|MGM Rsts .48
|47941
|28.27
|27.68
|28.21+.47
|Macys 1.51
|48966
|25.72
|24.86
|25.72+.97
|MarathnO .20
|52936
|16.15
|15.79
|16.14+.35
|Merck 2.20f
|64795
|76.33
|75.47
|75.71+.11
|MorgStan 1.20
|96484
|43.54
|42.56
|43.53+1.00
|Nabors .24
|59096
|3.00
|2.86
|2.99+.11
|Nautilus
|42876
|7.42
|6.77
|7.34—4.45
|NikeB s .88f
|38952
|80.73
|79.74
|80.73+1.60
|NokiaCp .19e
|89551
|6.11
|6.04
|6.06+.08
|OasisPet
|42289
|6.84
|6.63
|6.78+.15
|Oracle .76
|61534
|49.50
|48.87
|49.39+.81
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|255906
|7.28
|6.54
|7.07+.71
|PetrbrsA
|33605
|13.63
|13.45
|13.47+.01
|Petrobras
|82591
|15.62
|15.31
|15.36—.06
|Pfizer 1.44f
|135085
|42.88
|42.26
|42.54+.07
|PhilipMor 4.56
|35219
|73.92
|72.66
|73.65+1.13
|PUltSP500s
|36102
|41.70
|40.56
|41.70+1.65
|PrUCruders
|32655
|18.18
|17.19
|17.99+.87
|ProctGam 2.87
|44387
|91.67
|91.04
|91.53+.89
|ProShSPrs
|39325
|29.68
|29.39
|29.40—.40
|PrUShSPrs
|34772
|38.36
|37.64
|37.65—1.04
|PrUShD3rs
|33078
|16.47
|15.99
|15.99—.66
|PulteGrp .36
|33479
|26.97
|26.34
|26.65—.20
|RegionsFn .56
|111754
|15.61
|14.96
|15.60—.01
|RiteAid
|54666
|.95
|.90
|.95+.05
|SpdrGold
|45232
|121.52
|121.16
|121.22—.89
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|568058
|266.59
|264.10
|266.59+3.63
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|46006
|35.12
|35.04
|35.12+.14
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|36979
|53.22
|52.04
|53.21+1.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|102224
|31.62
|31.07
|31.56+.55
|Schlmbrg 2
|114423
|44.47
|43.00
|44.34+2.97
|Schwab .52
|34828
|48.17
|46.93
|48.16+1.24
|SnapIncAn
|174789
|6.12
|5.74
|6.12+.38
|SwstnEngy
|71931
|4.62
|4.47
|4.61+.16
|Squaren
|108672
|71.82
|69.24
|71.76+2.92
|SPMatls .98e
|44638
|53.67
|52.93
|53.67+1.03
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|32850
|89.77
|89.01
|89.76+.74
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|54489
|52.49
|52.07
|52.49+.66
|SPEngy 2.04e
|56943
|63.74
|62.94
|63.72+1.15
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|193240
|26.02
|25.53
|26.02+.46
|SPInds 1.12e
|97859
|70.27
|69.27
|70.27+1.39
|SPTech .78e
|49343
|65.39
|64.59
|65.39+1.02
|SPUtil 1.55e
|58497
|53.32
|52.99
|53.10+.02
|StateStr 1.88f
|53220
|77.00
|69.88
|71.10+.05
|TaiwSemi .73e
|39929
|36.91
|36.16
|36.85+.56
|Transocn
|65047
|8.90
|8.60
|8.83+.24
|TurqHillRs
|34661
|1.70
|1.59
|1.64+.05
|Twitter
|92809
|33.89
|32.77
|33.66+.81
|USBancrp 1.48
|35480
|50.39
|49.59
|50.38+.63
|USOilFd
|210945
|11.37
|11.04
|11.31+.28
|USSteel .20
|37734
|21.55
|20.97
|21.44+.22
|ValeSA .29e
|129191
|14.71
|14.46
|14.57+.10
|VanEGold .06e
|125181
|20.64
|20.37
|20.59—.08
|VnEkRus .01e
|45586
|20.59
|20.40
|20.57+.23
|VnEkSemi .58e
|33470
|93.25
|91.05
|93.24+2.60
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|45581
|17.16
|16.85
|17.15+.60
|VangEmg 1.10e
|82251
|40.64
|40.38
|40.60+.26
|VangEur 1.71e
|32908
|51.26
|51.03
|51.25+.61
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|68084
|39.38
|39.21
|39.38+.43
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|74231
|57.47
|56.87
|57.05+.22
|Vipshop
|122309
|7.06
|6.72
|6.87+.31
|Visa s 1f
|39212
|138.53
|136.73
|138.14+.86
|WeathfIntl
|112583
|.57
|.53
|.57+.05
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|142033
|50.15
|48.86
|50.14+.91
|WmsCos 1.36
|39689
|26.60
|26.24
|26.53+.37
|Yamanag .02
|74656
|2.41
|2.32
|2.37—.06
|ZayoGrp
|56922
|27.59
|26.65
|26.90+1.27
|—————————
