BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 29832 2.76 2.66 2.71—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 96693 30.54 30.23 30.39—.23 Alibaba 67134 152.56 150.17 152.50+3.23 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 84634 9.75 9.58 9.70+.16 Altria 3.44f 44197 48.35 47.70 47.95—.31 Ambev .05e 201783 4.74 4.69 4.73+.06 Annaly 1.20e 65265 10.10 10.04 10.09+.05 Apache 1 25327 32.51 31.55 31.77+.20 Aphrian 30480 7.12 6.84 6.94—.11 Arconic .24 48755 20.30 19.03 20.05+.68 ArmourRrs 2.72 56901 20.55 20.44 20.53—.51 AstraZens 1.37e 61106 36.21 35.73 35.97+.42 AuroraCn 218288 7.23 6.83 7.13+.35 BcBilVArg .27e 29155 5.74 5.68 5.73—.06 BcoBrads .06a 35023 11.28 11.15 11.23—.05 BcoSantSA .21e 27806 4.87 4.82 4.87—.03 BkofAm .60 335157 26.66 26.05 26.66+.29 BiPVxSTrs 130574 39.24 37.68 37.76—1.70 BlueAprnn 91626 1.38 1.12 1.36+.32 BostonSci 64456 36.89 35.41 36.68+1.37 BrMySq 1.64f 98592 49.43 48.00 49.28+1.31 CVSHealth 2 58450 64.81 63.14 64.51—.83 CanopyGrn 151172 44.88 41.07 43.74+1.25 Cemigpf .08e 28936 3.76 3.68 3.69—.02 CntryLink 2.16 35642 16.44 16.18 16.30+.08 ChesEng 164533 2.86 2.76 2.85+.12 ChrchCun 34162 10.38 10.27 10.34+.07 CgpVelLCrd 75250 12.88 12.33 12.57+.75 CgpVelICrd 33164 10.93 10.39 10.69—.74 Citigroup 1.80f 193309 61.67 59.55 61.62+2.69 CocaCola 1.56 34375 47.53 46.81 47.48+.33 DeltaAir 1.40f 56733 49.29 46.85 47.52—.23 DenburyR 32816 2.21 2.14 2.18+.03 DeutschBk .83e 28613 8.60 8.47 8.60+.02 DevonE .32 28039 26.57 26.24 26.53+.36 DxSOXBrrs 23894 11.39 10.98 11.24—.22 DxGBullrs 42891 17.26 16.15 16.16—.91 DrGMBllrs .09e 46967 9.70 9.07 9.11—.39 DirSPBears 23943 27.91 27.12 27.13—.90 DxSPOGBls 29566 12.11 11.70 11.98+.43 DxSCBearrs 45736 12.59 12.29 12.32—.21 DrxSPBulls 27339 36.76 35.77 36.75+1.17 Disney 1.76f 41402 113.18 111.06 111.90—.52 DowDuPnt 1.52 26793 55.51 54.38 54.84—.54 EdisonInt 2.45f 23880 56.58 54.60 55.97—2.18 EnCanag .06 123822 6.99 6.81 6.90+.06 ENSCO .04 70304 4.56 4.43 4.51+.13 ExxonMbl 3.28 31866 72.36 71.40 71.64+.01 FiatChrys 31056 16.51 16.31 16.49+.33 FMajSilvg 42947 5.90 5.36 5.37—.61 FstRepBk .72 24068 94.68 87.92 94.58+10.24 FordM .60a 244835 9.03 8.75 8.88—.11 FrptMcM .20 134609 11.97 11.44 11.54—.02 GenElec .04m 345124 8.93 8.76 8.84—.06 GenMotors 1.52 53407 37.84 36.80 37.50—.16 Genworth 38992 4.99 4.86 4.96+.16 Gerdau .02e 57249 4.11 4.03 4.05—.03 Goldcrpg .24 101999 10.47 10.16 10.20—.18 HPInc .64f 36607 21.03 20.65 20.82+.03 Hallibrtn .72 30452 30.76 30.19 30.30—.08 Hess 1 26516 52.41 51.44 52.05+1.24 iShGold 55561 12.41 12.33 12.34—.04 iShBrazil .67e 82044 43.13 42.78 42.90—.09 iShHK .61e 27428 23.63 23.53 23.61+.24 iShSilver 40225 14.74 14.60 14.61—.06 iShChinaLC .87e 152395 40.53 40.21 40.38+.47 iShEMkts .59e 399354 40.89 40.62 40.80+.41 iShiBoxIG 3.87 41897 113.68 113.45 113.46+.01 iSh20yrT 3.05 34994 120.57 119.99 120.02—.46 iSEafe 1.66e 102890 61.16 60.87 61.03+.28 iShiBxHYB 5.09 78544 83.86 83.55 83.80+.18 iShR2K 1.77e 92194 143.25 142.09 143.12+.87 iShCorEafe 1.56e 24551 57.28 57.01 57.15+.24 Infosyss 63191 10.57 10.46 10.57+.20 iShJapanrs 33588 53.48 53.25 53.41+.76 iShCorEM .95e 46569 49.21 48.91 49.11+.46 ItauUnHs 64713 10.09 9.99 10.02—.16 JPMorgCh 2.24f 143761 101.99 98.60 101.95+1.01 Keycorp .56 31727 16.30 15.93 16.27+.03 KindMorg .80 75724 17.41 17.19 17.36+.13 Kinrossg 65132 3.19 3.11 3.12—.04 LloydBkg .47a 32106 2.84 2.81 2.83—.03 Macys 1.51 48118 25.08 24.70 25.07—.02 MarathnO .20 34452 16.16 15.85 15.92+.09 Masco .48 33365 31.79 30.89 31.24—1.20 Merck 2.20f 53813 74.89 73.10 74.33+.96 MorgStan 1.20 42328 42.90 42.03 42.88+.40 Nabors .24 63874 2.97 2.84 2.91+.09 NewfldExp 27132 18.28 17.83 18.06+.26 NewmtM .56 61945 31.97 31.04 31.07—.71 NobleEngy .44 31411 23.00 22.50 22.88+.57 NokiaCp .19e 65986 6.07 6.00 6.05+.03 OasisPet 29168 6.58 6.41 6.54+.13 Oracle .76 x52029 48.43 47.41 48.35+.36 PG&ECp 2.12f 945430 7.20 5.07 6.96—1.43 PetrbrsA 41074 13.51 13.39 13.44+.04 Petrobras 48341 15.42 15.28 15.32—.01 Pfizer 1.44f 70660 43.24 42.43 42.84+.47 Pier1 .28 48140 .88 .69 .70—.18 ProctGam 2.87 29315 92.61 91.14 92.25+1.10 ProShSPrs 33173 30.39 30.09 30.11—.33 PrUShSPrs 25648 40.23 39.46 39.49—.85 QEPRes .08 25846 8.71 8.54 8.62+.07 RangeRs .08 29237 12.14 11.87 11.97+.10 RegionsFn .56 49043 15.05 14.72 15.03+.07 RiteAid 57940 .86 .81 .86+.05 SpdrGold 30131 122.38 121.71 121.74—.35 S&P500ETF 4.13e 324884 260.28 257.81 260.20+2.80 SpdrLehHY 2.30 30883 34.81 34.71 34.80+.07 SpdrS&PRB .74e 40150 50.57 49.64 50.51+.29 SpdrOGEx .73e 60058 30.94 30.60 30.83+.41 Schlmbrg 2 43080 42.20 41.49 41.69+.37 SnapIncAn 59395 6.54 6.38 6.52+.21 SwstnEngy 50162 4.49 4.38 4.44+.06 Sprint 34339 6.32 6.20 6.22—.02 Squaren 52054 66.66 64.86 66.51+1.33 SPMatls .98e 28171 51.86 51.21 51.43—.45 SPHlthC 1.01e 40329 88.30 86.94 88.12+1.28 SPCnSt 1.28e 47403 51.91 51.34 51.81+.43 SPEngy 2.04e 38739 62.67 61.93 62.13+.27 SPDRFncl .46e 194114 24.88 24.50 24.87+.20 SPInds 1.12e 46817 68.09 67.27 67.63—.23 SPTech .78e 37414 63.90 63.04 63.88+.93 SpdrRESel 23833 32.30 31.89 32.18+.31 SPUtil 1.55e 137682 52.96 51.76 52.68+.65 SynovusFn 1 26778 35.18 33.82 34.42—.53 TJX .78 25074 47.82 46.65 47.80+1.02 TaiwSemi .73e 26386 36.23 35.88 36.01+.25 TakedaPhn 34687 20.10 19.96 20.05—.03 TevaPhrm .73e 37079 18.88 18.47 18.86+.39 Transocn 62763 8.67 8.45 8.53+.11 TurqHillRs 24082 1.61 1.57 1.58—.01 Twitter 72453 33.35 32.45 33.31+.94 USOilFd 108901 11.01 10.85 10.92+.23 USSteel .20 34562 21.10 20.23 20.29—.54 ValeSA .29e 68202 14.26 14.02 14.09—.04 VanEGold .06e 131413 21.06 20.59 20.60—.34 VnEkRus .01e 30960 20.11 19.92 20.04+.12 VnEkSemi .58e 24727 91.33 90.19 90.58+.58 VEckOilSvc .47e 26952 16.64 16.34 16.45+.10 VangEmg 1.10e 58231 39.91 39.67 39.84+.34 VangEur 1.71e 28049 50.40 50.11 50.24—.04 VangFTSE 1.10e 46262 38.75 38.56 38.65+.19 VerizonCm 2.41f 33929 58.29 57.58 57.96—.07 Visa s 1f 34130 137.51 135.25 137.32+.22 WPXEngy 32231 12.99 12.68 12.92+.20 WalMart 2.08f 26744 96.60 95.38 96.14+1.19 WeathfIntl 131018 .55 .51 .53—.02 