BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 29832 2.76 2.66 2.71—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 96693 30.54 30.23 30.39—.23 Alibaba 67134 152.56 150.17 152.50+3.23 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|29832
|2.76
|2.66
|2.71—.03
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|96693
|30.54
|30.23
|30.39—.23
|Alibaba
|67134
|152.56
|150.17
|152.50+3.23
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|84634
|9.75
|9.58
|9.70+.16
|Altria 3.44f
|44197
|48.35
|47.70
|47.95—.31
|Ambev .05e
|201783
|4.74
|4.69
|4.73+.06
|Annaly 1.20e
|65265
|10.10
|10.04
|10.09+.05
|Apache 1
|25327
|32.51
|31.55
|31.77+.20
|Aphrian
|30480
|7.12
|6.84
|6.94—.11
|Arconic .24
|48755
|20.30
|19.03
|20.05+.68
|ArmourRrs 2.72
|
|56901
|20.55
|20.44
|20.53—.51
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|61106
|36.21
|35.73
|35.97+.42
|AuroraCn
|218288
|7.23
|6.83
|7.13+.35
|BcBilVArg .27e
|29155
|5.74
|5.68
|5.73—.06
|BcoBrads .06a
|35023
|11.28
|11.15
|11.23—.05
|BcoSantSA .21e
|27806
|4.87
|4.82
|4.87—.03
|BkofAm .60
|335157
|26.66
|26.05
|26.66+.29
|BiPVxSTrs
|130574
|39.24
|37.68
|37.76—1.70
|BlueAprnn
|91626
|1.38
|1.12
|1.36+.32
|BostonSci
|64456
|36.89
|35.41
|36.68+1.37
|BrMySq 1.64f
|98592
|49.43
|48.00
|49.28+1.31
|CVSHealth 2
|58450
|64.81
|63.14
|64.51—.83
|CanopyGrn
|151172
|44.88
|41.07
|43.74+1.25
|Cemigpf .08e
|28936
|3.76
|3.68
|3.69—.02
|CntryLink 2.16
|35642
|16.44
|16.18
|16.30+.08
|ChesEng
|164533
|2.86
|2.76
|2.85+.12
|ChrchCun
|34162
|10.38
|10.27
|10.34+.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|75250
|12.88
|12.33
|12.57+.75
|CgpVelICrd
|33164
|10.93
|10.39
|10.69—.74
|Citigroup 1.80f
|193309
|61.67
|59.55
|61.62+2.69
|CocaCola 1.56
|34375
|47.53
|46.81
|47.48+.33
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|56733
|49.29
|46.85
|47.52—.23
|DenburyR
|32816
|2.21
|2.14
|2.18+.03
|DeutschBk .83e
|28613
|8.60
|8.47
|8.60+.02
|DevonE .32
|28039
|26.57
|26.24
|26.53+.36
|DxSOXBrrs
|23894
|11.39
|10.98
|11.24—.22
|DxGBullrs
|42891
|17.26
|16.15
|16.16—.91
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|46967
|9.70
|9.07
|9.11—.39
|DirSPBears
|23943
|27.91
|27.12
|27.13—.90
|DxSPOGBls
|29566
|12.11
|11.70
|11.98+.43
|DxSCBearrs
|45736
|12.59
|12.29
|12.32—.21
|DrxSPBulls
|27339
|36.76
|35.77
|36.75+1.17
|Disney 1.76f
|41402
|113.18
|111.06
|111.90—.52
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|26793
|55.51
|54.38
|54.84—.54
|EdisonInt 2.45f
|23880
|56.58
|54.60
|55.97—2.18
|EnCanag .06
|123822
|6.99
|6.81
|6.90+.06
|ENSCO .04
|70304
|4.56
|4.43
|4.51+.13
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|31866
|72.36
|71.40
|71.64+.01
|FiatChrys
|31056
|16.51
|16.31
|16.49+.33
|FMajSilvg
|42947
|5.90
|5.36
|5.37—.61
|FstRepBk .72
|24068
|94.68
|87.92
|94.58+10.24
|FordM .60a
|244835
|9.03
|8.75
|8.88—.11
|FrptMcM .20
|134609
|11.97
|11.44
|11.54—.02
|GenElec .04m
|345124
|8.93
|8.76
|8.84—.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|53407
|37.84
|36.80
|37.50—.16
|Genworth
|38992
|4.99
|4.86
|4.96+.16
|Gerdau .02e
|57249
|4.11
|4.03
|4.05—.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|101999
|10.47
|10.16
|10.20—.18
|HPInc .64f
|36607
|21.03
|20.65
|20.82+.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|30452
|30.76
|30.19
|30.30—.08
|Hess 1
|26516
|52.41
|51.44
|52.05+1.24
|iShGold
|55561
|12.41
|12.33
|12.34—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|82044
|43.13
|42.78
|42.90—.09
|iShHK .61e
|27428
|23.63
|23.53
|23.61+.24
|iShSilver
|40225
|14.74
|14.60
|14.61—.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|152395
|40.53
|40.21
|40.38+.47
|iShEMkts .59e
|399354
|40.89
|40.62
|40.80+.41
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|41897
|113.68
|113.45
|113.46+.01
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|34994
|120.57
|119.99
|120.02—.46
|iSEafe 1.66e
|102890
|61.16
|60.87
|61.03+.28
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|78544
|83.86
|83.55
|83.80+.18
|iShR2K 1.77e
|92194
|143.25
|142.09
|143.12+.87
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|24551
|57.28
|57.01
|57.15+.24
|Infosyss
|63191
|10.57
|10.46
|10.57+.20
|iShJapanrs
|33588
|53.48
|53.25
|53.41+.76
|iShCorEM .95e
|46569
|49.21
|48.91
|49.11+.46
|ItauUnHs
|64713
|10.09
|9.99
|10.02—.16
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|143761
|101.99
|98.60
|101.95+1.01
|Keycorp .56
|31727
|16.30
|15.93
|16.27+.03
|KindMorg .80
|75724
|17.41
|17.19
|17.36+.13
|Kinrossg
|65132
|3.19
|3.11
|3.12—.04
|LloydBkg .47a
|32106
|2.84
|2.81
|2.83—.03
|Macys 1.51
|48118
|25.08
|24.70
|25.07—.02
|MarathnO .20
|34452
|16.16
|15.85
|15.92+.09
|Masco .48
|33365
|31.79
|30.89
|31.24—1.20
|Merck 2.20f
|53813
|74.89
|73.10
|74.33+.96
|MorgStan 1.20
|42328
|42.90
|42.03
|42.88+.40
|Nabors .24
|63874
|2.97
|2.84
|2.91+.09
|NewfldExp
|27132
|18.28
|17.83
|18.06+.26
|NewmtM .56
|61945
|31.97
|31.04
|31.07—.71
|NobleEngy .44
|31411
|23.00
|22.50
|22.88+.57
|NokiaCp .19e
|65986
|6.07
|6.00
|6.05+.03
|OasisPet
|29168
|6.58
|6.41
|6.54+.13
|Oracle .76
|x52029
|48.43
|47.41
|48.35+.36
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|945430
|7.20
|5.07
|6.96—1.43
|PetrbrsA
|41074
|13.51
|13.39
|13.44+.04
|Petrobras
|48341
|15.42
|15.28
|15.32—.01
|Pfizer 1.44f
|70660
|43.24
|42.43
|42.84+.47
|Pier1 .28
|48140
|.88
|.69
|.70—.18
|ProctGam 2.87
|29315
|92.61
|91.14
|92.25+1.10
|ProShSPrs
|33173
|30.39
|30.09
|30.11—.33
|PrUShSPrs
|25648
|40.23
|39.46
|39.49—.85
|QEPRes .08
|25846
|8.71
|8.54
|8.62+.07
|RangeRs .08
|29237
|12.14
|11.87
|11.97+.10
|RegionsFn .56
|49043
|15.05
|14.72
|15.03+.07
|RiteAid
|57940
|.86
|.81
|.86+.05
|SpdrGold
|30131
|122.38
|121.71
|121.74—.35
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|324884
|260.28
|257.81
|260.20+2.80
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|30883
|34.81
|34.71
|34.80+.07
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|40150
|50.57
|49.64
|50.51+.29
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|60058
|30.94
|30.60
|30.83+.41
|Schlmbrg 2
|43080
|42.20
|41.49
|41.69+.37
|SnapIncAn
|59395
|6.54
|6.38
|6.52+.21
|SwstnEngy
|50162
|4.49
|4.38
|4.44+.06
|Sprint
|34339
|6.32
|6.20
|6.22—.02
|Squaren
|52054
|66.66
|64.86
|66.51+1.33
|SPMatls .98e
|28171
|51.86
|51.21
|51.43—.45
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|40329
|88.30
|86.94
|88.12+1.28
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|47403
|51.91
|51.34
|51.81+.43
|SPEngy 2.04e
|38739
|62.67
|61.93
|62.13+.27
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|194114
|24.88
|24.50
|24.87+.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|46817
|68.09
|67.27
|67.63—.23
|SPTech .78e
|37414
|63.90
|63.04
|63.88+.93
|SpdrRESel
|23833
|32.30
|31.89
|32.18+.31
|SPUtil 1.55e
|137682
|52.96
|51.76
|52.68+.65
|SynovusFn 1
|26778
|35.18
|33.82
|34.42—.53
|TJX .78
|25074
|47.82
|46.65
|47.80+1.02
|TaiwSemi .73e
|26386
|36.23
|35.88
|36.01+.25
|TakedaPhn
|34687
|20.10
|19.96
|20.05—.03
|TevaPhrm .73e
|37079
|18.88
|18.47
|18.86+.39
|Transocn
|62763
|8.67
|8.45
|8.53+.11
|TurqHillRs
|24082
|1.61
|1.57
|1.58—.01
|Twitter
|72453
|33.35
|32.45
|33.31+.94
|USOilFd
|108901
|11.01
|10.85
|10.92+.23
|USSteel .20
|34562
|21.10
|20.23
|20.29—.54
|ValeSA .29e
|68202
|14.26
|14.02
|14.09—.04
|VanEGold .06e
|131413
|21.06
|20.59
|20.60—.34
|VnEkRus .01e
|30960
|20.11
|19.92
|20.04+.12
|VnEkSemi .58e
|24727
|91.33
|90.19
|90.58+.58
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|26952
|16.64
|16.34
|16.45+.10
|VangEmg 1.10e
|58231
|39.91
|39.67
|39.84+.34
|VangEur 1.71e
|28049
|50.40
|50.11
|50.24—.04
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|46262
|38.75
|38.56
|38.65+.19
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|33929
|58.29
|57.58
|57.96—.07
|Visa s 1f
|34130
|137.51
|135.25
|137.32+.22
|WPXEngy
|32231
|12.99
|12.68
|12.92+.20
|WalMart 2.08f
|26744
|96.60
|95.38
|96.14+1.19
|WeathfIntl
|131018
|.55
|.51
|.53—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|116689
|48.25
|47.01
|47.81—.61
|Yamanag .02
|52026
|2.48
|2.41
|2.41—.05
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.