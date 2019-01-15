202.5
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-n,

BC-150-actives-n,

By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 12:10 pm 01/15/2019 12:10pm
Share
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 29832 2.76 2.66 2.71—.03
AT&TInc 2.04f 96693 30.54 30.23 30.39—.23
Alibaba 67134 152.56 150.17 152.50+3.23
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 84634 9.75 9.58 9.70+.16
Altria 3.44f 44197 48.35 47.70 47.95—.31
Ambev .05e 201783 4.74 4.69 4.73+.06
Annaly 1.20e 65265 10.10 10.04 10.09+.05
Apache 1 25327 32.51 31.55 31.77+.20
Aphrian 30480 7.12 6.84 6.94—.11
Arconic .24 48755 20.30 19.03 20.05+.68
ArmourRrs 2.72
56901 20.55 20.44 20.53—.51
AstraZens 1.37e
61106 36.21 35.73 35.97+.42
AuroraCn 218288 7.23 6.83 7.13+.35
BcBilVArg .27e 29155 5.74 5.68 5.73—.06
BcoBrads .06a 35023 11.28 11.15 11.23—.05
BcoSantSA .21e 27806 4.87 4.82 4.87—.03
BkofAm .60 335157 26.66 26.05 26.66+.29
BiPVxSTrs 130574 39.24 37.68 37.76—1.70
BlueAprnn 91626 1.38 1.12 1.36+.32
BostonSci 64456 36.89 35.41 36.68+1.37
BrMySq 1.64f 98592 49.43 48.00 49.28+1.31
CVSHealth 2 58450 64.81 63.14 64.51—.83
CanopyGrn 151172 44.88 41.07 43.74+1.25
Cemigpf .08e 28936 3.76 3.68 3.69—.02
CntryLink 2.16 35642 16.44 16.18 16.30+.08
ChesEng 164533 2.86 2.76 2.85+.12
ChrchCun 34162 10.38 10.27 10.34+.07
CgpVelLCrd 75250 12.88 12.33 12.57+.75
CgpVelICrd 33164 10.93 10.39 10.69—.74
Citigroup 1.80f 193309 61.67 59.55 61.62+2.69
CocaCola 1.56 34375 47.53 46.81 47.48+.33
DeltaAir 1.40f 56733 49.29 46.85 47.52—.23
DenburyR 32816 2.21 2.14 2.18+.03
DeutschBk .83e 28613 8.60 8.47 8.60+.02
DevonE .32 28039 26.57 26.24 26.53+.36
DxSOXBrrs 23894 11.39 10.98 11.24—.22
DxGBullrs 42891 17.26 16.15 16.16—.91
DrGMBllrs .09e 46967 9.70 9.07 9.11—.39
DirSPBears 23943 27.91 27.12 27.13—.90
DxSPOGBls 29566 12.11 11.70 11.98+.43
DxSCBearrs 45736 12.59 12.29 12.32—.21
DrxSPBulls 27339 36.76 35.77 36.75+1.17
Disney 1.76f 41402 113.18 111.06 111.90—.52
DowDuPnt 1.52 26793 55.51 54.38 54.84—.54
EdisonInt 2.45f 23880 56.58 54.60 55.97—2.18
EnCanag .06 123822 6.99 6.81 6.90+.06
ENSCO .04 70304 4.56 4.43 4.51+.13
ExxonMbl 3.28 31866 72.36 71.40 71.64+.01
FiatChrys 31056 16.51 16.31 16.49+.33
FMajSilvg 42947 5.90 5.36 5.37—.61
FstRepBk .72 24068 94.68 87.92 94.58+10.24
FordM .60a 244835 9.03 8.75 8.88—.11
FrptMcM .20 134609 11.97 11.44 11.54—.02
GenElec .04m 345124 8.93 8.76 8.84—.06
GenMotors 1.52 53407 37.84 36.80 37.50—.16
Genworth 38992 4.99 4.86 4.96+.16
Gerdau .02e 57249 4.11 4.03 4.05—.03
Goldcrpg .24 101999 10.47 10.16 10.20—.18
HPInc .64f 36607 21.03 20.65 20.82+.03
Hallibrtn .72 30452 30.76 30.19 30.30—.08
Hess 1 26516 52.41 51.44 52.05+1.24
iShGold 55561 12.41 12.33 12.34—.04
iShBrazil .67e 82044 43.13 42.78 42.90—.09
iShHK .61e 27428 23.63 23.53 23.61+.24
iShSilver 40225 14.74 14.60 14.61—.06
iShChinaLC .87e
152395 40.53 40.21 40.38+.47
iShEMkts .59e 399354 40.89 40.62 40.80+.41
iShiBoxIG 3.87
41897 113.68 113.45 113.46+.01
iSh20yrT 3.05
34994 120.57 119.99 120.02—.46
iSEafe 1.66e 102890 61.16 60.87 61.03+.28
iShiBxHYB 5.09 78544 83.86 83.55 83.80+.18
iShR2K 1.77e 92194 143.25 142.09 143.12+.87
iShCorEafe 1.56e
24551 57.28 57.01 57.15+.24
Infosyss 63191 10.57 10.46 10.57+.20
iShJapanrs 33588 53.48 53.25 53.41+.76
iShCorEM .95e 46569 49.21 48.91 49.11+.46
ItauUnHs 64713 10.09 9.99 10.02—.16
JPMorgCh 2.24f
143761 101.99 98.60 101.95+1.01
Keycorp .56 31727 16.30 15.93 16.27+.03
KindMorg .80 75724 17.41 17.19 17.36+.13
Kinrossg 65132 3.19 3.11 3.12—.04
LloydBkg .47a 32106 2.84 2.81 2.83—.03
Macys 1.51 48118 25.08 24.70 25.07—.02
MarathnO .20 34452 16.16 15.85 15.92+.09
Masco .48 33365 31.79 30.89 31.24—1.20
Merck 2.20f 53813 74.89 73.10 74.33+.96
MorgStan 1.20 42328 42.90 42.03 42.88+.40
Nabors .24 63874 2.97 2.84 2.91+.09
NewfldExp 27132 18.28 17.83 18.06+.26
NewmtM .56 61945 31.97 31.04 31.07—.71
NobleEngy .44 31411 23.00 22.50 22.88+.57
NokiaCp .19e 65986 6.07 6.00 6.05+.03
OasisPet 29168 6.58 6.41 6.54+.13
Oracle .76 x52029 48.43 47.41 48.35+.36
PG&ECp 2.12f 945430 7.20 5.07 6.96—1.43
PetrbrsA 41074 13.51 13.39 13.44+.04
Petrobras 48341 15.42 15.28 15.32—.01
Pfizer 1.44f 70660 43.24 42.43 42.84+.47
Pier1 .28 48140 .88 .69 .70—.18
ProctGam 2.87 29315 92.61 91.14 92.25+1.10
ProShSPrs 33173 30.39 30.09 30.11—.33
PrUShSPrs 25648 40.23 39.46 39.49—.85
QEPRes .08 25846 8.71 8.54 8.62+.07
RangeRs .08 29237 12.14 11.87 11.97+.10
RegionsFn .56 49043 15.05 14.72 15.03+.07
RiteAid 57940 .86 .81 .86+.05
SpdrGold 30131 122.38 121.71 121.74—.35
S&P500ETF 4.13e
324884 260.28 257.81 260.20+2.80
SpdrLehHY 2.30 30883 34.81 34.71 34.80+.07
SpdrS&PRB .74e
40150 50.57 49.64 50.51+.29
SpdrOGEx .73e 60058 30.94 30.60 30.83+.41
Schlmbrg 2 43080 42.20 41.49 41.69+.37
SnapIncAn 59395 6.54 6.38 6.52+.21
SwstnEngy 50162 4.49 4.38 4.44+.06
Sprint 34339 6.32 6.20 6.22—.02
Squaren 52054 66.66 64.86 66.51+1.33
SPMatls .98e 28171 51.86 51.21 51.43—.45
SPHlthC 1.01e 40329 88.30 86.94 88.12+1.28
SPCnSt 1.28e 47403 51.91 51.34 51.81+.43
SPEngy 2.04e 38739 62.67 61.93 62.13+.27
SPDRFncl .46e
194114 24.88 24.50 24.87+.20
SPInds 1.12e 46817 68.09 67.27 67.63—.23
SPTech .78e 37414 63.90 63.04 63.88+.93
SpdrRESel 23833 32.30 31.89 32.18+.31
SPUtil 1.55e 137682 52.96 51.76 52.68+.65
SynovusFn 1 26778 35.18 33.82 34.42—.53
TJX .78 25074 47.82 46.65 47.80+1.02
TaiwSemi .73e 26386 36.23 35.88 36.01+.25
TakedaPhn 34687 20.10 19.96 20.05—.03
TevaPhrm .73e 37079 18.88 18.47 18.86+.39
Transocn 62763 8.67 8.45 8.53+.11
TurqHillRs 24082 1.61 1.57 1.58—.01
Twitter 72453 33.35 32.45 33.31+.94
USOilFd 108901 11.01 10.85 10.92+.23
USSteel .20 34562 21.10 20.23 20.29—.54
ValeSA .29e 68202 14.26 14.02 14.09—.04
VanEGold .06e 131413 21.06 20.59 20.60—.34
VnEkRus .01e 30960 20.11 19.92 20.04+.12
VnEkSemi .58e 24727 91.33 90.19 90.58+.58
VEckOilSvc .47e
26952 16.64 16.34 16.45+.10
VangEmg 1.10e 58231 39.91 39.67 39.84+.34
VangEur 1.71e 28049 50.40 50.11 50.24—.04
VangFTSE 1.10e
46262 38.75 38.56 38.65+.19
VerizonCm 2.41f 33929 58.29 57.58 57.96—.07
Visa s 1f 34130 137.51 135.25 137.32+.22
WPXEngy 32231 12.99 12.68 12.92+.20
WalMart 2.08f 26744 96.60 95.38 96.14+1.19
WeathfIntl 131018 .55 .51 .53—.02
WellsFargo 1.72f
116689 48.25 47.01 47.81—.61
Yamanag .02 52026 2.48 2.41 2.41—.05
—————————

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500