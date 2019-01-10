BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 35519 2.76 2.70 2.73—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 140798 30.31 29.82 30.22+.12 Alibaba 59014 151.15 149.14 150.09—1.83 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|35519
|2.76
|2.70
|2.73—.03
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|140798
|30.31
|29.82
|30.22+.12
|Alibaba
|59014
|151.15
|149.14
|150.09—1.83
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|155698
|9.89
|9.74
|9.78—.13
|Altria 3.44f
|41311
|49.96
|49.27
|49.90+.24
|Ambev .05e
|83199
|4.46
|4.36
|4.44+.05
|AEagleOut .55
|25930
|19.44
|18.51
|19.39—.39
|Annaly 1.20e
|80939
|9.86
|9.81
|9.83—.02
|Aphrian
|46232
|6.98
|6.41
|6.87+.08
|Aramark .42e
|24901
|30.88
|29.82
|30.78+.51
|AuroraCn
|142690
|6.00
|5.33
|5.89+.44
|BcoBrads .06a
|31816
|11.44
|11.28
|11.38+.06
|BkofAm .60
|239493
|25.78
|25.42
|25.72—.05
|BiPVxSTrs
|132456
|42.30
|41.16
|41.32+.24
|BrMySq 1.64f
|102167
|47.85
|46.42
|47.80+.62
|BritATobs 2.24e
|
|30117
|32.52
|32.05
|32.30+.51
|CVSHealth 2
|34631
|66.28
|65.25
|65.60—.44
|CanopyGrn
|148859
|37.76
|33.23
|37.70+4.10
|Cemex .29t
|34595
|5.34
|5.25
|5.25—.05
|CntryLink 2.16
|41429
|16.24
|15.86
|16.09—.08
|ChesEng
|282010
|2.79
|2.56
|2.78+.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|78809
|13.36
|12.37
|13.09+.02
|CgpVelICrd
|43051
|10.96
|10.18
|10.40—.02
|Citigroup 1.80f
|66516
|56.96
|55.70
|56.69+.31
|ClevCliffs .20
|26340
|8.75
|8.55
|8.72—.09
|CloudPeak
|28006
|.39
|.31
|.36—.03
|CocaCola 1.56
|37797
|46.89
|46.34
|46.79+.22
|ConAgra .85
|26712
|21.34
|20.98
|21.24—.15
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|28921
|66.97
|65.43
|66.90+.45
|ConstellA 2.96f
|
|47869
|160.64
|155.56
|159.80+8.86
|Coty .50
|50199
|7.37
|7.16
|7.18—.19
|CousPrp .26
|28400
|8.41
|8.32
|8.40+.04
|DRHorton .50
|29003
|39.38
|38.66
|39.35—.23
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|45987
|47.52
|45.82
|47.47—1.00
|DenburyR
|43141
|2.27
|2.10
|2.27+.04
|DevonE .32
|36325
|26.26
|25.33
|26.18+.35
|DxGBullrs
|38167
|18.02
|17.54
|17.76—.21
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|36373
|10.28
|10.00
|10.09—.15
|DirSPBears
|38728
|28.63
|27.73
|27.80—.05
|DxSPOGBls
|32783
|11.88
|10.92
|11.85+.05
|DxSCBearrs
|57290
|12.77
|12.27
|12.28—.09
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|32998
|55.43
|54.51
|55.33—.29
|EnCanag .06
|115603
|6.59
|6.30
|6.57+.08
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|77697
|15.18
|14.85
|15.14+.03
|ENSCO .04
|47086
|4.64
|4.35
|4.56+.08
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|35217
|72.07
|71.32
|71.80—.62
|FiatChrys
|29016
|16.06
|15.71
|15.96+.19
|FordM .60a
|172892
|8.77
|8.45
|8.65—.07
|FrptMcM .20
|73244
|11.53
|11.24
|11.52+.01
|Gap .97
|30518
|25.38
|24.65
|25.30—.76
|GenElec .04m
|419799
|8.85
|8.49
|8.80+.30
|GenMotors 1.52
|31844
|35.05
|34.17
|34.84—.35
|Hallibrtn .72
|31833
|30.73
|29.71
|30.72+.72
|Hess 1
|25895
|51.29
|49.11
|51.16+1.00
|iShGold
|43243
|12.38
|12.34
|12.35—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|87922
|43.14
|42.69
|43.03+.07
|iShSilver
|40556
|14.72
|14.67
|14.68—.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|72708
|40.40
|40.11
|40.35+.02
|iShEMkts .59e
|289781
|40.77
|40.42
|40.74+.10
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|59977
|113.77
|113.49
|113.49—.35
|iSEafe 1.66e
|110080
|61.34
|60.93
|61.29+.08
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|178150
|83.94
|83.55
|83.91+.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|86669
|143.30
|141.35
|143.28+.38
|iShHmCnst .09e
|26218
|33.43
|32.94
|33.31—.09
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|33482
|57.49
|57.12
|57.45+.08
|Infosyss
|61802
|9.87
|9.70
|9.85—.02
|iShJapanrs
|27353
|53.31
|52.88
|53.26+.12
|iSTaiwnrs
|26826
|31.75
|31.50
|31.75+.08
|iShCorEM .95e
|59478
|49.08
|48.67
|49.06+.12
|ItauUnHs
|56083
|10.39
|10.21
|10.32+.05
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|52427
|100.28
|99.27
|100.10—.30
|Keycorp .56
|27993
|15.91
|15.65
|15.89+.04
|KindMorg .80
|60463
|17.28
|17.02
|17.26
|Kinrossg
|61035
|3.24
|3.16
|3.19—.04
|Kohls 2.44
|67913
|65.76
|62.57
|65.04—4.86
|LBrands 2.40
|53129
|26.97
|24.66
|26.85—1.38
|LloydBkg .47a
|29654
|2.77
|2.73
|2.77+.06
|MGM Rsts .48
|90386
|28.95
|27.27
|28.20+.59
|Macys 1.51
|260045
|26.83
|25.50
|25.91—5.81
|MarathnO .20
|46233
|16.22
|15.70
|16.21+.14
|MarathPts 1.84
|27749
|64.50
|63.04
|63.66—.56
|Merck 2.20f
|69050
|75.68
|73.47
|74.12—1.30
|MorgStan 1.20
|29956
|41.96
|41.24
|41.80+.06
|Nabors .24
|77019
|2.94
|2.76
|2.89—.08
|NewfldExp
|29661
|17.27
|16.53
|17.20+.23
|NikeB s .88f
|36433
|77.34
|75.46
|76.100+.41
|NokiaCp .19e
|114211
|6.18
|6.09
|6.16—.06
|OasisPet
|35256
|6.66
|6.34
|6.64+.06
|Oracle .76
|60830
|47.94
|46.88
|47.87+.09
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|79812
|19.20
|17.75
|19.01+1.18
|Penney
|62264
|1.30
|1.22
|1.27—.08
|PetrbrsA
|32070
|13.76
|13.63
|13.70—.11
|Petrobras
|71732
|15.57
|15.32
|15.51—.11
|Pfizer 1.44f
|116849
|43.23
|42.20
|42.41—.93
|Pier1 .28
|25946
|.73
|.66
|.71—.04
|Pretiumg
|37298
|7.80
|7.13
|7.48—.35
|ProctGam 2.87
|32294
|91.47
|90.61
|91.27+.32
|ProShSPrs
|41164
|30.65
|30.31
|30.34—.03
|PrUShSPrs
|46055
|40.93
|40.07
|40.13—.04
|PrUShD3rs
|27266
|18.09
|17.55
|17.59—.11
|RangeRs .08
|25386
|11.57
|11.16
|11.51—.09
|RegionsFn .56
|31842
|14.85
|14.58
|14.84+.14
|RiteAid
|92062
|.81
|.76
|.80—.01
|SpdrWldxUS .79e
|
|44672
|27.70
|27.50
|27.69+.05
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|351595
|258.33
|255.50
|258.10+.13
|SpdrBiots .44e
|29011
|81.56
|79.08
|81.53+.71
|SpdrHome .15e
|48995
|35.37
|34.97
|35.32—.10
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|125096
|34.84
|34.68
|34.83+.05
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|42335
|50.00
|49.41
|50.00
|SpdrRetls .49e
|98717
|43.51
|42.44
|43.46—.85
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|100463
|30.73
|29.89
|30.69+.14
|SpdrOGEq .49e
|26435
|10.73
|10.34
|10.68+.01
|Schlmbrg 2
|61467
|41.84
|40.75
|41.71+.47
|ScorpioTk .04
|25350
|2.05
|1.96
|2.04+.02
|SnapIncAn
|67634
|6.40
|6.15
|6.27—.02
|SwstnEngy
|127738
|4.32
|4.12
|4.30—.08
|Sprint
|34040
|6.39
|6.21
|6.37+.11
|Squaren
|77006
|66.20
|63.72
|65.55—.38
|SPMatls .98e
|36778
|52.27
|51.60
|52.22+.20
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|36709
|87.39
|86.52
|87.27—.08
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|48114
|51.47
|50.94
|51.42+.24
|SPEngy 2.04e
|79643
|62.26
|61.38
|62.18—.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|171971
|24.50
|24.21
|24.49+.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|29037
|67.47
|66.49
|67.43+.40
|SPTech .78e
|39792
|63.36
|62.59
|63.31—.07
|SpdrRESel
|48738
|31.70
|31.26
|31.66+.25
|SPUtil 1.55e
|69933
|53.21
|52.73
|53.18+.44
|TaiwSemi .73e
|25380
|36.05
|35.40
|36.03+.42
|TakedaPhn
|41107
|19.62
|19.32
|19.41+.20
|Target 2.56
|81282
|68.26
|66.53
|67.61—2.68
|TevaPhrm .73e
|35227
|18.15
|17.66
|18.12+.16
|Transocn
|74084
|8.60
|8.16
|8.56+.02
|Twitter
|146969
|33.50
|32.26
|32.67+.42
|USOilFd
|99021
|11.13
|10.85
|11.05
|USSteel .20
|36769
|21.15
|20.42
|20.95+.11
|ValeSA .29e
|61940
|14.39
|14.13
|14.38—.14
|VanEGold .06e
|98998
|21.35
|21.15
|21.25—.07
|VnEkRus .01e
|37957
|20.10
|19.89
|20.09+.03
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|38525
|16.55
|16.06
|16.50+.16
|VangEmg 1.10e
|72384
|39.83
|39.52
|39.83+.10
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|31040
|38.83
|38.57
|38.80+.06
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|44352
|57.56
|56.87
|57.39+.34
|Vipshop
|25747
|6.13
|5.86
|5.93—.23
|Visa s 1f
|25352
|138.48
|136.36
|138.10—.31
|WalMart 2.08f
|28754
|94.65
|93.12
|94.63—.26
|WeathfIntl
|158385
|.56
|.50
|.54—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|43483
|48.01
|47.31
|47.99+.19
|WhitngPetrs
|27629
|28.47
|27.47
|28.46—.17
|WmsCos 1.36
|33492
|25.20
|24.86
|25.15—.01
|Yamanag .02
|66761
|2.50
|2.43
|2.44—.05
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.