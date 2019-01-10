BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 35519 2.76 2.70 2.73—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 140798 30.31 29.82 30.22+.12 Alibaba 59014 151.15 149.14 150.09—1.83 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 35519 2.76 2.70 2.73—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 140798 30.31 29.82 30.22+.12 Alibaba 59014 151.15 149.14 150.09—1.83 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 155698 9.89 9.74 9.78—.13 Altria 3.44f 41311 49.96 49.27 49.90+.24 Ambev .05e 83199 4.46 4.36 4.44+.05 AEagleOut .55 25930 19.44 18.51 19.39—.39 Annaly 1.20e 80939 9.86 9.81 9.83—.02 Aphrian 46232 6.98 6.41 6.87+.08 Aramark .42e 24901 30.88 29.82 30.78+.51 AuroraCn 142690 6.00 5.33 5.89+.44 BcoBrads .06a 31816 11.44 11.28 11.38+.06 BkofAm .60 239493 25.78 25.42 25.72—.05 BiPVxSTrs 132456 42.30 41.16 41.32+.24 BrMySq 1.64f 102167 47.85 46.42 47.80+.62 BritATobs 2.24e 30117 32.52 32.05 32.30+.51 CVSHealth 2 34631 66.28 65.25 65.60—.44 CanopyGrn 148859 37.76 33.23 37.70+4.10 Cemex .29t 34595 5.34 5.25 5.25—.05 CntryLink 2.16 41429 16.24 15.86 16.09—.08 ChesEng 282010 2.79 2.56 2.78+.02 CgpVelLCrd 78809 13.36 12.37 13.09+.02 CgpVelICrd 43051 10.96 10.18 10.40—.02 Citigroup 1.80f 66516 56.96 55.70 56.69+.31 ClevCliffs .20 26340 8.75 8.55 8.72—.09 CloudPeak 28006 .39 .31 .36—.03 CocaCola 1.56 37797 46.89 46.34 46.79+.22 ConAgra .85 26712 21.34 20.98 21.24—.15 ConocoPhil 1.22f 28921 66.97 65.43 66.90+.45 ConstellA 2.96f 47869 160.64 155.56 159.80+8.86 Coty .50 50199 7.37 7.16 7.18—.19 CousPrp .26 28400 8.41 8.32 8.40+.04 DRHorton .50 29003 39.38 38.66 39.35—.23 DeltaAir 1.40f 45987 47.52 45.82 47.47—1.00 DenburyR 43141 2.27 2.10 2.27+.04 DevonE .32 36325 26.26 25.33 26.18+.35 DxGBullrs 38167 18.02 17.54 17.76—.21 DrGMBllrs .09e 36373 10.28 10.00 10.09—.15 DirSPBears 38728 28.63 27.73 27.80—.05 DxSPOGBls 32783 11.88 10.92 11.85+.05 DxSCBearrs 57290 12.77 12.27 12.28—.09 DowDuPnt 1.52 32998 55.43 54.51 55.33—.29 EnCanag .06 115603 6.59 6.30 6.57+.08 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 77697 15.18 14.85 15.14+.03 ENSCO .04 47086 4.64 4.35 4.56+.08 ExxonMbl 3.28 35217 72.07 71.32 71.80—.62 FiatChrys 29016 16.06 15.71 15.96+.19 FordM .60a 172892 8.77 8.45 8.65—.07 FrptMcM .20 73244 11.53 11.24 11.52+.01 Gap .97 30518 25.38 24.65 25.30—.76 GenElec .04m 419799 8.85 8.49 8.80+.30 GenMotors 1.52 31844 35.05 34.17 34.84—.35 Hallibrtn .72 31833 30.73 29.71 30.72+.72 Hess 1 25895 51.29 49.11 51.16+1.00 iShGold 43243 12.38 12.34 12.35—.04 iShBrazil .67e 87922 43.14 42.69 43.03+.07 iShSilver 40556 14.72 14.67 14.68—.10 iShChinaLC .87e 72708 40.40 40.11 40.35+.02 iShEMkts .59e 289781 40.77 40.42 40.74+.10 iShiBoxIG 3.87 59977 113.77 113.49 113.49—.35 iSEafe 1.66e 110080 61.34 60.93 61.29+.08 iShiBxHYB 5.09 178150 83.94 83.55 83.91+.08 iShR2K 1.77e 86669 143.30 141.35 143.28+.38 iShHmCnst .09e 26218 33.43 32.94 33.31—.09 iShCorEafe 1.56e 33482 57.49 57.12 57.45+.08 Infosyss 61802 9.87 9.70 9.85—.02 iShJapanrs 27353 53.31 52.88 53.26+.12 iSTaiwnrs 26826 31.75 31.50 31.75+.08 iShCorEM .95e 59478 49.08 48.67 49.06+.12 ItauUnHs 56083 10.39 10.21 10.32+.05 JPMorgCh 2.24f 52427 100.28 99.27 100.10—.30 Keycorp .56 27993 15.91 15.65 15.89+.04 KindMorg .80 60463 17.28 17.02 17.26 Kinrossg 61035 3.24 3.16 3.19—.04 Kohls 2.44 67913 65.76 62.57 65.04—4.86 LBrands 2.40 53129 26.97 24.66 26.85—1.38 LloydBkg .47a 29654 2.77 2.73 2.77+.06 MGM Rsts .48 90386 28.95 27.27 28.20+.59 Macys 1.51 260045 26.83 25.50 25.91—5.81 MarathnO .20 46233 16.22 15.70 16.21+.14 MarathPts 1.84 27749 64.50 63.04 63.66—.56 Merck 2.20f 69050 75.68 73.47 74.12—1.30 MorgStan 1.20 29956 41.96 41.24 41.80+.06 Nabors .24 77019 2.94 2.76 2.89—.08 NewfldExp 29661 17.27 16.53 17.20+.23 NikeB s .88f 36433 77.34 75.46 76.100+.41 NokiaCp .19e 114211 6.18 6.09 6.16—.06 OasisPet 35256 6.66 6.34 6.64+.06 Oracle .76 60830 47.94 46.88 47.87+.09 PG&ECp 2.12f 79812 19.20 17.75 19.01+1.18 Penney 62264 1.30 1.22 1.27—.08 PetrbrsA 32070 13.76 13.63 13.70—.11 Petrobras 71732 15.57 15.32 15.51—.11 Pfizer 1.44f 116849 43.23 42.20 42.41—.93 Pier1 .28 25946 .73 .66 .71—.04 Pretiumg 37298 7.80 7.13 7.48—.35 ProctGam 2.87 32294 91.47 90.61 91.27+.32 ProShSPrs 41164 30.65 30.31 30.34—.03 PrUShSPrs 46055 40.93 40.07 40.13—.04 PrUShD3rs 27266 18.09 17.55 17.59—.11 RangeRs .08 25386 11.57 11.16 11.51—.09 RegionsFn .56 31842 14.85 14.58 14.84+.14 RiteAid 92062 .81 .76 .80—.01 SpdrWldxUS .79e 44672 27.70 27.50 27.69+.05 S&P500ETF 4.13e 351595 258.33 255.50 258.10+.13 SpdrBiots .44e 29011 81.56 79.08 81.53+.71 SpdrHome .15e 48995 35.37 34.97 35.32—.10 SpdrLehHY 2.30 125096 34.84 34.68 34.83+.05 SpdrS&PRB .74e 42335 50.00 49.41 50.00 SpdrRetls .49e 98717 43.51 42.44 43.46—.85 SpdrOGEx .73e 100463 30.73 29.89 30.69+.14 SpdrOGEq .49e 26435 10.73 10.34 10.68+.01 Schlmbrg 2 61467 41.84 40.75 41.71+.47 ScorpioTk .04 25350 2.05 1.96 2.04+.02 SnapIncAn 67634 6.40 6.15 6.27—.02 SwstnEngy 127738 4.32 4.12 4.30—.08 Sprint 34040 6.39 6.21 6.37+.11 Squaren 77006 66.20 63.72 65.55—.38 SPMatls .98e 36778 52.27 51.60 52.22+.20 SPHlthC 1.01e 36709 87.39 86.52 87.27—.08 SPCnSt 1.28e 48114 51.47 50.94 51.42+.24 SPEngy 2.04e 79643 62.26 61.38 62.18—.02 SPDRFncl .46e 171971 24.50 24.21 24.49+.06 SPInds 1.12e 29037 67.47 66.49 67.43+.40 SPTech .78e 39792 63.36 62.59 63.31—.07 SpdrRESel 48738 31.70 31.26 31.66+.25 SPUtil 1.55e 69933 53.21 52.73 53.18+.44 TaiwSemi .73e 25380 36.05 35.40 36.03+.42 TakedaPhn 41107 19.62 19.32 19.41+.20 Target 2.56 81282 68.26 66.53 67.61—2.68 TevaPhrm .73e 35227 18.15 17.66 18.12+.16 Transocn 74084 8.60 8.16 8.56+.02 Twitter 146969 33.50 32.26 32.67+.42 USOilFd 99021 11.13 10.85 11.05 USSteel .20 36769 21.15 20.42 20.95+.11 ValeSA .29e 61940 14.39 14.13 14.38—.14 VanEGold .06e 98998 21.35 21.15 21.25—.07 VnEkRus .01e 37957 20.10 19.89 20.09+.03 VEckOilSvc .47e 38525 16.55 16.06 16.50+.16 VangEmg 1.10e 72384 39.83 39.52 39.83+.10 VangFTSE 1.10e 31040 38.83 38.57 38.80+.06 VerizonCm 2.41f 44352 57.56 56.87 57.39+.34 Vipshop 25747 6.13 5.86 5.93—.23 Visa s 1f 25352 138.48 136.36 138.10—.31 WalMart 2.08f 28754 94.65 93.12 94.63—.26 WeathfIntl 158385 .56 .50 .54—.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 43483 48.01 47.31 47.99+.19 WhitngPetrs 27629 28.47 27.47 28.46—.17 WmsCos 1.36 33492 25.20 24.86 25.15—.01 Yamanag .02 66761 2.50 2.43 2.44—.05 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.