BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 46691 2.72 2.59 2.65+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 167804 31.37 31.03 31.28+.39 AbbottLab 1.28f 35688 69.64 67.00 67.28—1.85 Alibaba 81510 147.54 142.06 144.46+1.36 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 119042 9.79 9.63 9.78+.22 Altria 3.44f 38868 49.87 49.11 49.73+.95 Ambev .05e 105336 4.45 4.33 4.36+.01 Annaly 1.20e 628336 9.84 9.75 9.80—.24 Aphrian 31828 6.57 6.06 6.19—.22 AuroraCn 82751 5.35 5.00 5.11—.16 BcoBrads .06a 55917 10.89 10.70 10.75—.11 BkofAm .60 245118 25.79 25.09 25.20—.36 BiPVxSTrs 128910 43.63 42.04 42.91—.03 BauschHl 38638 23.13 22.09 22.34—.02 BostonSci 40935 35.31 34.57 35.01+.59 BrMySq 1.64f 69206 48.88 47.00 47.75—.66 CallonPet 49342 8.32 7.89 8.18+.29 CntryLink 2.16 30046 16.68 16.38 16.53+.23 ChesEng 245739 2.54 2.37 2.44+.07 CgpVelLCrd 75183 11.41 10.88 11.41+.75 CgpVelICrd 33402 12.91 12.22 12.24—.94 Citigroup 1.80f 72772 56.19 54.76 55.13—.48 ClevCliffs .20 43017 8.91 8.37 8.50—.23 CloudPeak 28805 .36 .34 .35+.01 CocaCola 1.56 58937 47.45 47.04 47.34+.39 ConAgra .85 39501 22.22 21.55 21.80—.51 Coty .50 31162 7.83 7.37 7.57+.02 DenburyR 59608 2.28 2.13 2.23+.03 DevonE .32 32019 25.91 25.11 25.49+.14 DxSOXBrrs 38905 13.04 11.99 12.89+.50 DxGBullrs 51661 17.29 16.40 16.96—.36 DrGMBllrs .09e 61512 9.82 9.14 9.71—.03 DirSPBears 30286 29.17 28.03 28.73—.32 DxBiotBllrs 40267 45.93 41.24 43.94+.34 DxSPOGBls 63073 11.45 10.42 11.00+.31 DxSCBearrs 70291 13.36 12.84 12.90—.37 DrxSCBulls .41e 28989 48.96 47.14 48.80+1.37 DrxSPBulls 39945 35.58 34.24 34.75+.37 Disney 1.76f 30376 112.56 111.41 111.72+1.16 DowDuPnt 1.52 49856 56.14 55.03 55.44+.68 EQTCorp .12 29389 20.29 19.65 20.23+.49 Enbridge 2.28 29755 34.43 33.81 34.16+.65 EnCanag .06 151312 6.59 6.33 6.48+.20 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 62742 14.72 14.38 14.60+.14 ENSCO .04 72558 4.68 4.38 4.47—.05 ExxonMbl 3.28 39203 72.59 71.94 72.47+.95 FordM .60a 189873 8.54 8.35 8.44+.15 FrptMcM .20 99832 11.27 10.98 11.14+.14 Gap .97 x38706 26.72 24.80 25.23—1.10 GenElec .04m 826412 9.04 8.53 8.58—.17 GenMotors 1.52 48348 35.68 34.49 34.88+.52 Gerdau .02e 39207 4.19 4.10 4.12+.00 Goldcrpg .24 39753 9.59 9.38 9.44—.15 Hallibrtn .72 32126 29.57 28.86 29.50+.68 HeclaM .01e 47806 2.76 2.55 2.76+.21 HPEntn .45e 29624 14.31 13.74 13.81—.26 ICICIBk .16e 33446 10.79 10.70 10.74+.29 ING .14e 30325 11.49 11.33 11.37+.06 iShGold 50363 12.33 12.27 12.31—.05 iShBrazil .67e 90428 41.83 41.30 41.55+.15 iShSilver 39758 14.73 14.64 14.66—.01 iShChinaLC .87e 95428 39.69 39.36 39.48+.01 iShEMkts .59e 282224 39.89 39.57 39.74—.04 iSEafe 1.66e 108237 60.76 60.35 60.46+.32 iShiBxHYB 5.09 154251 83.64 83.26 83.49+.30 iShR2K 1.77e 107503 141.16 139.39 141.01+1.42 iShREst 2.76e 29106 76.20 75.53 76.12+.79 iShCorEafe 1.56e 52287 56.92 56.55 56.65+.29 Infosyss 35996 9.85 9.72 9.74+.03 iShJapanrs 34425 53.02 52.63 52.78+.18 iShCorEM .95e 64458 48.06 47.70 47.90—.05 ItauUnHs 38470 9.93 9.79 9.86—.02 JPMorgCh 2.24f 52472 101.82 99.60 100.05—.71 JohnJn 3.60 31832 129.20 127.73 129.13+2.12 Keycorp .56 47546 15.89 15.43 15.58—.17 KindMorg .80 64243 17.04 16.66 17.04+.45 Kinrossg 69175 3.19 3.11 3.16—.02 LloydBkg .47a 29789 2.72 2.69 2.70—.00 Luxoft 30188 57.70 57.20 57.25—.43 MGM Rsts .48 31818 27.21 26.36 26.71+.20 Macys 1.51 39186 30.71 29.85 30.70+.79 MarathnO .20 49168 15.97 15.30 15.61—.01 Medtrnic 2 65947 83.96 81.66 82.19—.26 Merck 2.20f 38033 76.21 75.29 75.55+.12 MorgStan 1.20 36964 42.41 41.13 41.35—.36 Nabors .24 73756 2.78 2.57 2.62—.04 NewfldExp 29347 16.100 16.30 16.79+.67 NokiaCp .19e 163124 6.12 6.03 6.09+.07 OasisPet 66611 6.61 6.19 6.35+.17 Oracle .76 62114 48.36 47.20 47.39—.07 PG&ECp 2.12f 198578 17.47 15.78 17.44—1.52 ParsleyEn 44331 18.81 18.17 18.60+.48 Penney 174202 1.41 1.29 1.37+.09 PetrbrsA 34950 13.58 13.30 13.44+.11 Petrobras 75476 15.43 15.07 15.21+.15 Pfizer 1.44f 59553 43.70 43.18 43.36+.13 Pier1 .28 112631 .73 .58 .69+.13 PivotSftn 66729 19.48 17.88 18.15+.30 PUltSP500s 33086 37.65 36.20 36.78+.44 ProctGam 2.87 35899 93.09 92.30 92.38+.26 ProShSPrs 29481 30.82 30.42 30.67—.13 PrUShSPrs 30440 41.42 40.35 41.01—.33 PrUShD3rs 30951 18.39 17.71 18.14—.35 QEPRes .08 60705 8.97 8.55 8.82+.29 RegionsFn .56 43049 14.60 14.21 14.37—.02 RiteAid 81972 .86 .80 .81—.03 S&P500ETF 4.13e 467124 257.31 254.00 255.31+.93 SpdrBiots .44e 31750 80.98 78.14 79.81+.31 SpdrLehHY 2.30 102628 34.69 34.53 34.63+.14 SpdrS&PRB .74e 56917 49.61 48.63 49.14—.07 SpdrRetls .49e 29257 44.15 43.17 43.84+.28 SpdrOGEx .73e 159602 30.33 29.39 29.92+.31 Salesforce 37279 146.19 142.89 144.25+2.03 Schlmbrg 2 54798 40.93 40.23 40.91+.74 ScorpioTk .04 31758 2.08 2.02 2.06+.02 SnapIncAn 79322 6.42 6.21 6.40+.19 SwstnEngy 67570 4.18 4.05 4.16+.09 Squaren 105233 63.80 61.15 62.08+1.36 SPMatls .98e 47279 52.08 51.42 51.69+.23 SPHlthC 1.01e 48166 87.25 86.00 86.39+.10 SPCnSt 1.28e 108552 51.62 51.24 51.56+.37 SPConsum 1.12e 37703 104.81 102.77 103.71+.60 SPEngy 2.04e 73281 61.75 60.90 61.53+.77 SPDRFncl .46e 313260 24.55 24.03 24.14—.16 SPInds 1.12e 65514 66.99 65.95 66.28+.60 SPTech .78e 42330 62.87 61.83 62.08+.03 SPUtil 1.55e 64647 52.83 52.17 52.69+.28 TaiwSemi .73e 31197 35.18 34.64 34.89—.34 TevaPhrm .73e 58781 17.87 17.15 17.70+.03 Transocn 96552 8.60 8.13 8.28+.00 Twilion 35740 100.95 92.58 95.02—1.96 Twitter 80485 32.05 30.91 31.27—.08 UnionPac 3.20 60660 152.89 149.04 150.42+11.77 USOilFd 138411 10.53 10.36 10.53+.24 USSteel .20 38266 21.20 20.36 20.69+.24 ValeSA .29e 96727 14.06 13.85 13.99+.16 VanEGold .06e 142691 21.05 20.69 20.92—.12 VnEkRus .01e 38207 19.76 19.61 19.76+.04 VnEkSemi .58e 34433 88.99 86.49 86.86—1.30 VEckOilSvc .47e 58517 16.15 15.78 16.00+.22 VangEmg 1.10e 55733 39.08 38.78 38.95+.01 VangFTSE 1.10e 44935 38.39 38.13 38.20+.20 Vereit .55 30819 7.40 7.30 7.38+.08 VerizonCm 2.41f 91349 58.69 57.05 58.48+1.76 Visa s 1f 38294 138.19 135.96 136.47+.41 WPXEngy 28815 13.31 12.65 12.95+.08 WeathfIntl 199427 .55 .47 .49—.04 WellsFargo 1.72f 74480 48.16 46.92 47.16—.49 WmsCos 