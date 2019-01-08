BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 46691 2.72 2.59 2.65+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 167804 31.37 31.03 31.28+.39 AbbottLab 1.28f 35688 69.64 67.00 67.28—1.85 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|46691
|2.72
|2.59
|2.65+.08
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|167804
|31.37
|31.03
|31.28+.39
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|
|35688
|69.64
|67.00
|67.28—1.85
|Alibaba
|81510
|147.54
|142.06
|144.46+1.36
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|119042
|9.79
|9.63
|9.78+.22
|Altria 3.44f
|38868
|49.87
|49.11
|49.73+.95
|Ambev .05e
|105336
|4.45
|4.33
|4.36+.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|628336
|9.84
|9.75
|9.80—.24
|Aphrian
|31828
|6.57
|6.06
|6.19—.22
|AuroraCn
|82751
|5.35
|5.00
|5.11—.16
|BcoBrads .06a
|55917
|10.89
|10.70
|10.75—.11
|BkofAm .60
|245118
|25.79
|25.09
|25.20—.36
|BiPVxSTrs
|128910
|43.63
|42.04
|42.91—.03
|BauschHl
|38638
|23.13
|22.09
|22.34—.02
|BostonSci
|40935
|35.31
|34.57
|35.01+.59
|BrMySq 1.64f
|69206
|48.88
|47.00
|47.75—.66
|CallonPet
|49342
|8.32
|7.89
|8.18+.29
|CntryLink 2.16
|30046
|16.68
|16.38
|16.53+.23
|ChesEng
|245739
|2.54
|2.37
|2.44+.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|75183
|11.41
|10.88
|11.41+.75
|CgpVelICrd
|33402
|12.91
|12.22
|12.24—.94
|Citigroup 1.80f
|72772
|56.19
|54.76
|55.13—.48
|ClevCliffs .20
|43017
|8.91
|8.37
|8.50—.23
|CloudPeak
|28805
|.36
|.34
|.35+.01
|CocaCola 1.56
|58937
|47.45
|47.04
|47.34+.39
|ConAgra .85
|39501
|22.22
|21.55
|21.80—.51
|Coty .50
|31162
|7.83
|7.37
|7.57+.02
|DenburyR
|59608
|2.28
|2.13
|2.23+.03
|DevonE .32
|32019
|25.91
|25.11
|25.49+.14
|DxSOXBrrs
|38905
|13.04
|11.99
|12.89+.50
|DxGBullrs
|51661
|17.29
|16.40
|16.96—.36
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|61512
|9.82
|9.14
|9.71—.03
|DirSPBears
|30286
|29.17
|28.03
|28.73—.32
|DxBiotBllrs
|40267
|45.93
|41.24
|43.94+.34
|DxSPOGBls
|63073
|11.45
|10.42
|11.00+.31
|DxSCBearrs
|70291
|13.36
|12.84
|12.90—.37
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|28989
|48.96
|47.14
|48.80+1.37
|DrxSPBulls
|39945
|35.58
|34.24
|34.75+.37
|Disney 1.76f
|30376
|112.56
|111.41
|111.72+1.16
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|49856
|56.14
|55.03
|55.44+.68
|EQTCorp .12
|29389
|20.29
|19.65
|20.23+.49
|Enbridge 2.28
|29755
|34.43
|33.81
|34.16+.65
|EnCanag .06
|151312
|6.59
|6.33
|6.48+.20
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|62742
|14.72
|14.38
|14.60+.14
|ENSCO .04
|72558
|4.68
|4.38
|4.47—.05
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|39203
|72.59
|71.94
|72.47+.95
|FordM .60a
|189873
|8.54
|8.35
|8.44+.15
|FrptMcM .20
|99832
|11.27
|10.98
|11.14+.14
|Gap .97
|x38706
|26.72
|24.80
|25.23—1.10
|GenElec .04m
|826412
|9.04
|8.53
|8.58—.17
|GenMotors 1.52
|48348
|35.68
|34.49
|34.88+.52
|Gerdau .02e
|39207
|4.19
|4.10
|4.12+.00
|Goldcrpg .24
|39753
|9.59
|9.38
|9.44—.15
|Hallibrtn .72
|32126
|29.57
|28.86
|29.50+.68
|HeclaM .01e
|47806
|2.76
|2.55
|2.76+.21
|HPEntn .45e
|29624
|14.31
|13.74
|13.81—.26
|ICICIBk .16e
|33446
|10.79
|10.70
|10.74+.29
|ING .14e
|30325
|11.49
|11.33
|11.37+.06
|iShGold
|50363
|12.33
|12.27
|12.31—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|90428
|41.83
|41.30
|41.55+.15
|iShSilver
|39758
|14.73
|14.64
|14.66—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|95428
|39.69
|39.36
|39.48+.01
|iShEMkts .59e
|282224
|39.89
|39.57
|39.74—.04
|iSEafe 1.66e
|108237
|60.76
|60.35
|60.46+.32
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|154251
|83.64
|83.26
|83.49+.30
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|107503
|141.16
|139.39
|141.01+1.42
|iShREst 2.76e
|29106
|76.20
|75.53
|76.12+.79
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|52287
|56.92
|56.55
|56.65+.29
|Infosyss
|35996
|9.85
|9.72
|9.74+.03
|iShJapanrs
|34425
|53.02
|52.63
|52.78+.18
|iShCorEM .95e
|64458
|48.06
|47.70
|47.90—.05
|ItauUnHs
|38470
|9.93
|9.79
|9.86—.02
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|52472
|101.82
|99.60
|100.05—.71
|JohnJn 3.60
|31832
|129.20
|127.73
|129.13+2.12
|Keycorp .56
|47546
|15.89
|15.43
|15.58—.17
|KindMorg .80
|64243
|17.04
|16.66
|17.04+.45
|Kinrossg
|69175
|3.19
|3.11
|3.16—.02
|LloydBkg .47a
|29789
|2.72
|2.69
|2.70—.00
|Luxoft
|30188
|57.70
|57.20
|57.25—.43
|MGM Rsts .48
|31818
|27.21
|26.36
|26.71+.20
|Macys 1.51
|39186
|30.71
|29.85
|30.70+.79
|MarathnO .20
|49168
|15.97
|15.30
|15.61—.01
|Medtrnic 2
|65947
|83.96
|81.66
|82.19—.26
|Merck 2.20f
|38033
|76.21
|75.29
|75.55+.12
|MorgStan 1.20
|36964
|42.41
|41.13
|41.35—.36
|Nabors .24
|73756
|2.78
|2.57
|2.62—.04
|NewfldExp
|29347
|16.100
|16.30
|16.79+.67
|NokiaCp .19e
|163124
|6.12
|6.03
|6.09+.07
|OasisPet
|66611
|6.61
|6.19
|6.35+.17
|Oracle .76
|62114
|48.36
|47.20
|47.39—.07
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|198578
|17.47
|15.78
|17.44—1.52
|ParsleyEn
|44331
|18.81
|18.17
|18.60+.48
|Penney
|174202
|1.41
|1.29
|1.37+.09
|PetrbrsA
|34950
|13.58
|13.30
|13.44+.11
|Petrobras
|75476
|15.43
|15.07
|15.21+.15
|Pfizer 1.44f
|59553
|43.70
|43.18
|43.36+.13
|Pier1 .28
|112631
|.73
|.58
|.69+.13
|PivotSftn
|66729
|19.48
|17.88
|18.15+.30
|PUltSP500s
|33086
|37.65
|36.20
|36.78+.44
|ProctGam 2.87
|35899
|93.09
|92.30
|92.38+.26
|ProShSPrs
|29481
|30.82
|30.42
|30.67—.13
|PrUShSPrs
|30440
|41.42
|40.35
|41.01—.33
|PrUShD3rs
|30951
|18.39
|17.71
|18.14—.35
|QEPRes .08
|60705
|8.97
|8.55
|8.82+.29
|RegionsFn .56
|43049
|14.60
|14.21
|14.37—.02
|RiteAid
|81972
|.86
|.80
|.81—.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|467124
|257.31
|254.00
|255.31+.93
|SpdrBiots .44e
|31750
|80.98
|78.14
|79.81+.31
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|102628
|34.69
|34.53
|34.63+.14
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|56917
|49.61
|48.63
|49.14—.07
|SpdrRetls .49e
|29257
|44.15
|43.17
|43.84+.28
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|159602
|30.33
|29.39
|29.92+.31
|Salesforce
|37279
|146.19
|142.89
|144.25+2.03
|Schlmbrg 2
|54798
|40.93
|40.23
|40.91+.74
|ScorpioTk .04
|31758
|2.08
|2.02
|2.06+.02
|SnapIncAn
|79322
|6.42
|6.21
|6.40+.19
|SwstnEngy
|67570
|4.18
|4.05
|4.16+.09
|Squaren
|105233
|63.80
|61.15
|62.08+1.36
|SPMatls .98e
|47279
|52.08
|51.42
|51.69+.23
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|48166
|87.25
|86.00
|86.39+.10
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|108552
|51.62
|51.24
|51.56+.37
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|37703
|104.81
|102.77
|103.71+.60
|SPEngy 2.04e
|73281
|61.75
|60.90
|61.53+.77
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|313260
|24.55
|24.03
|24.14—.16
|SPInds 1.12e
|65514
|66.99
|65.95
|66.28+.60
|SPTech .78e
|42330
|62.87
|61.83
|62.08+.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|64647
|52.83
|52.17
|52.69+.28
|TaiwSemi .73e
|31197
|35.18
|34.64
|34.89—.34
|TevaPhrm .73e
|58781
|17.87
|17.15
|17.70+.03
|Transocn
|96552
|8.60
|8.13
|8.28+.00
|Twilion
|35740
|100.95
|92.58
|95.02—1.96
|Twitter
|80485
|32.05
|30.91
|31.27—.08
|UnionPac 3.20
|
|60660
|152.89
|149.04
|150.42+11.77
|USOilFd
|138411
|10.53
|10.36
|10.53+.24
|USSteel .20
|38266
|21.20
|20.36
|20.69+.24
|ValeSA .29e
|96727
|14.06
|13.85
|13.99+.16
|VanEGold .06e
|142691
|21.05
|20.69
|20.92—.12
|VnEkRus .01e
|38207
|19.76
|19.61
|19.76+.04
|VnEkSemi .58e
|34433
|88.99
|86.49
|86.86—1.30
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|58517
|16.15
|15.78
|16.00+.22
|VangEmg 1.10e
|55733
|39.08
|38.78
|38.95+.01
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|44935
|38.39
|38.13
|38.20+.20
|Vereit .55
|30819
|7.40
|7.30
|7.38+.08
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|91349
|58.69
|57.05
|58.48+1.76
|Visa s 1f
|38294
|138.19
|135.96
|136.47+.41
|WPXEngy
|28815
|13.31
|12.65
|12.95+.08
|WeathfIntl
|199427
|.55
|.47
|.49—.04
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|74480
|48.16
|46.92
|47.16—.49
|WmsCos 1.36
|48512
|24.96
|24.35
|24.85+.70
|Yamanag .02
|43692
|2.45
|2.35
|2.42—.01
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.