BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 29460 2.76 2.65 2.74+.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 85782 30.64 30.41 30.58+.02 AlcoaCp 70856 30.28 27.51 29.85+.87 Alibaba 61967…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 29460 2.76 2.65 2.74+.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 85782 30.64 30.41 30.58+.02 AlcoaCp 70856 30.28 27.51 29.85+.87 Alibaba 61967 156.36 151.90 154.19—.65 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 57404 9.79 9.68 9.77+.04 Alticen 33505 18.46 17.95 18.32+.27 Altria 3.44f 46175 47.05 46.66 46.99—.21 Ambev .05e 68706 4.72 4.63 4.69—.01 Annaly 1.20e 32805 10.20 10.13 10.15—.04 AstraZens 1.37e 25820 36.28 35.95 36.13+.34 AuroraCn 227590 7.08 6.62 6.82—.52 BB&TCp 1.62f 21139 47.90 46.55 47.78+.24 BcoBrads .06a 50967 11.23 11.06 11.20 BkofAm .60 430144 28.64 28.09 28.61+.16 BkNYMel 1.12 26581 51.07 49.79 50.93+.50 BiPVxSTrs 89923 38.71 37.89 38.16—.16 BarrickGld 36510 11.99 11.77 11.81—.04 Baxters .76 22294 69.36 68.15 69.31+1.05 BrMySq 1.64f 72253 49.25 48.47 49.12—.01 CBSB .72 31593 48.89 48.20 48.67+.86 CVSHealth 2 41553 64.09 63.27 63.99+.07 CallonPet 25187 8.27 8.05 8.15—.18 Camecog .32 26553 12.35 11.82 11.88—.52 CanopyGrn 55514 43.95 40.80 43.27+1.17 Cemex .29t 26634 5.43 5.30 5.42+.08 CntryLink 2.16 73036 15.99 15.40 15.44—.55 ChesEng 186375 2.85 2.73 2.83—.03 CgpVelLCrd 72614 12.63 12.03 12.54—.49 CgpVelICrd 28359 11.07 10.60 10.67+.38 Citigroup 1.80 102629 62.13 61.33 62.03—.16 CitizFincl 1.08 30793 33.84 33.27 33.75—.20 CocaCola 1.56 37670 47.13 46.88 46.94+.02 DeltaAir 1.40f 25357 48.36 47.32 48.03+.53 DenburyR 26996 2.17 2.12 2.17—.01 DeutschBk .83e 43577 8.97 8.84 8.88—.42 DevonE .32 31897 26.06 25.52 26.06+.17 DxSOXBrrs 29696 12.11 11.56 11.69+.03 DxGBullrs 34509 16.44 15.96 16.29+.13 DrGMBllrs .09e 31661 9.20 8.86 9.17+.12 DirSPBears 26286 27.22 26.68 26.73—.19 DxSPOGBls 24788 11.92 11.51 11.85—.16 DxSCBearrs 33390 12.10 11.77 11.82—.14 DowDuPnt 1.52 30101 56.51 55.33 56.30+.90 EnCanag .06 144877 6.87 6.72 6.85—.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 24503 14.77 14.46 14.69+.04 ENSCO .04 51389 4.51 4.27 4.43+.07 ExxonMbl 3.28 30510 71.46 70.90 71.38—.26 FstDatan 283735 22.25 21.12 22.11+.87 FordM .60a 193050 8.36 8.21 8.28—.01 FrptMcM .20 67920 12.02 11.86 11.94+.05 GenElec .04m 431457 9.08 8.75 9.05+.07 GenMotors 1.52 40283 38.10 37.40 37.91+.24 Gerdau .02e 32333 4.02 3.91 4.01+.02 GblXMLP .90e 22269 8.67 8.59 8.65+.01 GoldFLtd .02e 28991 3.69 3.56 3.69+.10 Goldcrpg .24 48595 10.36 10.20 10.27—.01 GoldmanS 3.20f 37677 197.98 192.83 195.83—1.25 HPInc .64 37488 21.10 20.92 21.07+.02 Hallibrtn .72 34968 30.74 29.84 30.66+.30 HeclaM .01e 23525 2.47 2.41 2.46—.06 HomeDp 4.12 27984 174.40 172.00 174.07—2.97 HostHotls 1a 23161 17.48 17.21 17.39—.08 IAMGldg 1.52f 38232 3.19 3.00 3.03—.18 iShGold 50890 12.39 12.35 12.38—.01 iShBrazil .67e 56518 42.82 42.25 42.71+.04 iShSilver 37708 14.58 14.51 14.55—.08 iShChinaLC .87e 62788 40.79 40.54 40.72—.12 iShEMkts .59e 261074 41.12 40.80 41.09—.08 iShiBoxIG 3.87 40853 113.84 113.66 113.84+.10 iShCorUSTr .33 45619 24.76 24.74 24.74—.01 iSEafe 1.66e 103127 61.17 60.86 61.10—.14 iShiBxHYB 5.09 54776 84.20 83.89 84.19+.16 iShR2K 1.77e 60390 145.30 143.97 145.11+.59 iShCorEafe 1.56e 31896 57.26 56.96 57.21—.09 Infosyss 49350 10.63 10.50 10.58—.04 IntlGmeTn .80 25111 15.12 14.39 14.69—.44 iShJapanrs 21288 53.32 53.02 53.28—.28 iSTaiwnrs 32818 31.82 31.53 31.81—.07 iShCorEM .95e 46183 49.45 49.09 49.42—.13 ItauUnHs 35071 9.90 9.75 9.86—.09 JPMorgCh 2.24f 54117 102.97 101.92 102.53+.03 Keycorp .56 107013 16.59 15.91 16.19—.56 Kimco 1.12 25690 16.49 16.24 16.41+.07 KindMorg .80 75364 17.51 16.93 17.36—.11 Kinrossg 22468 3.16 3.10 3.14+.01 KnSwftTrs .24 27567 31.40 30.29 30.80+1.63 LloydBkg .47a 27377 2.88 2.86 2.87 Lowes 1.92 23586 92.72 91.21 91.93—2.03 MGIC Inv 22408 11.86 11.26 11.35—.18 Macys 1.51 36573 24.88 24.21 24.77+.29 MarathnO .20 40965 15.62 15.33 15.56+.02 Medtrnic 2 21311 87.76 86.79 87.54+.55 Merck 2.20f 46336 75.31 74.31 75.22+.61 MorgStan 1.20 239387 42.88 41.61 42.40—2.09 Nabors .24 55541 2.87 2.67 2.86+.09 NYCmtyB .68 23147 10.38 10.13 10.36+.19 NewfldExp 40910 18.12 17.75 18.08—.07 NokiaCp .19e 126319 6.00 5.94 5.97+.02 OasisPet 22824 6.59 6.43 6.57+.03 Oracle .76 36955 48.70 47.81 48.55+.49 PG&ECp 2.12f 439097 8.32 6.87 6.92—.11 Penney 21826 1.35 1.30 1.35+.05 Petrobras 46714 15.29 15.08 15.24—.07 Pfizer 1.44f 79822 42.53 41.83 42.33+.22 PrUCruders 31314 16.86 16.34 16.79—.43 ProctGam 2.87 x27978 91.56 90.71 91.11+.46 ProShSPrs 23375 30.15 29.95 29.96—.06 PulteGrp .36 21853 27.35 26.71 26.74—.63 RELXplcs .54e 21637 21.58 21.38 21.39+.03 RegionsFn .56 40359 15.46 15.15 15.44+.04 RiteAid 31761 .89 .88 .88—.01 SpdrGold 37880 122.19 121.81 122.09—.19 S&P500ETF 4.13e 253550 261.70 259.96 261.51+.53 SpdrLehHY 2.30 52665 34.97 34.82 34.96+.07 SpdrOGEx .73e 61502 30.77 30.41 30.73—.10 Schlmbrg 2 47511 41.34 40.53 41.22—.03 Schwab .52 22527 46.85 46.03 46.55—.15 SignetJwlrs 1.24f 93650 27.90 25.33 25.81—7.56 Skecherss 80889 28.00 25.21 27.41+2.06 SnapIncAn 128163 5.84 5.69 5.74+.10 SwstnEngy 58262 4.46 4.31 4.44+.05 Squaren 109069 69.22 65.95 68.93+3.03 SPCnSt 1.28e 32098 51.78 51.47 51.70+.09 SPEngy 2.04e 30764 62.07 61.39 62.04+.04 SPDRFncl .46e 200968 25.43 25.17 25.40—.02 SPInds 1.12e 55774 68.41 67.35 68.26+.54 SPTech .78e 28470 64.00 63.56 63.94—.02 SPUtil 1.55e 75809 53.15 52.74 53.09+.23 TaiwSemi .73e 96892 35.89 34.83 35.80+.16 TakedaPhn 75539 19.63 19.47 19.49—.02 Transocn 41227 8.53 8.29 8.52+.07 Twitter 48757 33.09 32.39 32.65+.18 UtdNtrlF 44429 15.20 12.66 12.88—2.54 USBancrp 1.48 33576 49.81 48.97 49.57+.46 USOilFd 156919 10.94 10.77 10.92—.15 USSteel .20 40794 21.53 20.52 21.46+.83 ValeSA .29e 100796 14.32 14.02 14.29+.18 VanEGold .06e 67174 20.73 20.51 20.67+.07 VnEkRus .01e 23168 20.25 20.07 20.25+.03 VnEkSemi .58e 25288 89.81 88.40 89.54+.01 VangEmg 1.10e 61062 40.09 39.79 40.07—.09 VangFTSE 1.10e 89149 38.79 38.59 38.76—.07 VerizonCm 2.41f 61435 57.40 56.25 56.31—.78 Vipshop 37856 6.54 6.10 6.46+.31 WPXEngy 34774 12.66 12.36 12.54—.21 WeathfIntl 73469 .54 .50 .53+.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 111352 49.04 48.40 48.99+.05 WmsCos 1.36 30415 26.14 25.57 26.02+.16 WTFltRtTr 39042 25.12 25.10 25.10—.01 Yamanag .02 31989 2.44 2.40 2.44 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.