BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 29460 2.76 2.65 2.74+.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 85782 30.64 30.41 30.58+.02 AlcoaCp 70856 30.28 27.51 29.85+.87 Alibaba 61967…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|29460
|2.76
|2.65
|2.74+.05
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|85782
|30.64
|30.41
|30.58+.02
|AlcoaCp
|70856
|30.28
|27.51
|29.85+.87
|Alibaba
|61967
|156.36
|151.90
|154.19—.65
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|57404
|9.79
|9.68
|9.77+.04
|Alticen
|33505
|18.46
|17.95
|18.32+.27
|Altria 3.44f
|46175
|47.05
|46.66
|46.99—.21
|Ambev .05e
|68706
|4.72
|4.63
|4.69—.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|32805
|10.20
|10.13
|10.15—.04
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|25820
|36.28
|35.95
|36.13+.34
|AuroraCn
|227590
|7.08
|6.62
|6.82—.52
|BB&TCp 1.62f
|21139
|47.90
|46.55
|47.78+.24
|BcoBrads .06a
|50967
|11.23
|11.06
|11.20
|BkofAm .60
|430144
|28.64
|28.09
|28.61+.16
|BkNYMel 1.12
|26581
|51.07
|49.79
|50.93+.50
|BiPVxSTrs
|89923
|38.71
|37.89
|38.16—.16
|BarrickGld
|36510
|11.99
|11.77
|11.81—.04
|Baxters .76
|22294
|69.36
|68.15
|69.31+1.05
|BrMySq 1.64f
|72253
|49.25
|48.47
|49.12—.01
|CBSB .72
|31593
|48.89
|48.20
|48.67+.86
|CVSHealth 2
|41553
|64.09
|63.27
|63.99+.07
|CallonPet
|25187
|8.27
|8.05
|8.15—.18
|Camecog .32
|26553
|12.35
|11.82
|11.88—.52
|CanopyGrn
|55514
|43.95
|40.80
|43.27+1.17
|Cemex .29t
|26634
|5.43
|5.30
|5.42+.08
|CntryLink 2.16
|73036
|15.99
|15.40
|15.44—.55
|ChesEng
|186375
|2.85
|2.73
|2.83—.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|72614
|12.63
|12.03
|12.54—.49
|CgpVelICrd
|28359
|11.07
|10.60
|10.67+.38
|Citigroup 1.80
|102629
|62.13
|61.33
|62.03—.16
|CitizFincl 1.08
|30793
|33.84
|33.27
|33.75—.20
|CocaCola 1.56
|37670
|47.13
|46.88
|46.94+.02
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|25357
|48.36
|47.32
|48.03+.53
|DenburyR
|26996
|2.17
|2.12
|2.17—.01
|DeutschBk .83e
|43577
|8.97
|8.84
|8.88—.42
|DevonE .32
|31897
|26.06
|25.52
|26.06+.17
|DxSOXBrrs
|29696
|12.11
|11.56
|11.69+.03
|DxGBullrs
|34509
|16.44
|15.96
|16.29+.13
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|31661
|9.20
|8.86
|9.17+.12
|DirSPBears
|26286
|27.22
|26.68
|26.73—.19
|DxSPOGBls
|24788
|11.92
|11.51
|11.85—.16
|DxSCBearrs
|33390
|12.10
|11.77
|11.82—.14
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|30101
|56.51
|55.33
|56.30+.90
|EnCanag .06
|144877
|6.87
|6.72
|6.85—.04
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|24503
|14.77
|14.46
|14.69+.04
|ENSCO .04
|51389
|4.51
|4.27
|4.43+.07
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|30510
|71.46
|70.90
|71.38—.26
|FstDatan
|283735
|22.25
|21.12
|22.11+.87
|FordM .60a
|193050
|8.36
|8.21
|8.28—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|67920
|12.02
|11.86
|11.94+.05
|GenElec .04m
|431457
|9.08
|8.75
|9.05+.07
|GenMotors 1.52
|40283
|38.10
|37.40
|37.91+.24
|Gerdau .02e
|32333
|4.02
|3.91
|4.01+.02
|GblXMLP .90e
|22269
|8.67
|8.59
|8.65+.01
|GoldFLtd .02e
|28991
|3.69
|3.56
|3.69+.10
|Goldcrpg .24
|48595
|10.36
|10.20
|10.27—.01
|GoldmanS 3.20f
|
|37677
|197.98
|192.83
|195.83—1.25
|HPInc .64
|37488
|21.10
|20.92
|21.07+.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|34968
|30.74
|29.84
|30.66+.30
|HeclaM .01e
|23525
|2.47
|2.41
|2.46—.06
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|27984
|174.40
|172.00
|174.07—2.97
|HostHotls 1a
|23161
|17.48
|17.21
|17.39—.08
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|38232
|3.19
|3.00
|3.03—.18
|iShGold
|50890
|12.39
|12.35
|12.38—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|56518
|42.82
|42.25
|42.71+.04
|iShSilver
|37708
|14.58
|14.51
|14.55—.08
|iShChinaLC .87e
|62788
|40.79
|40.54
|40.72—.12
|iShEMkts .59e
|261074
|41.12
|40.80
|41.09—.08
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|40853
|113.84
|113.66
|113.84+.10
|iShCorUSTr .33
|45619
|24.76
|24.74
|24.74—.01
|iSEafe 1.66e
|103127
|61.17
|60.86
|61.10—.14
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|54776
|84.20
|83.89
|84.19+.16
|iShR2K 1.77e
|60390
|145.30
|143.97
|145.11+.59
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|31896
|57.26
|56.96
|57.21—.09
|Infosyss
|49350
|10.63
|10.50
|10.58—.04
|IntlGmeTn .80
|25111
|15.12
|14.39
|14.69—.44
|iShJapanrs
|21288
|53.32
|53.02
|53.28—.28
|iSTaiwnrs
|32818
|31.82
|31.53
|31.81—.07
|iShCorEM .95e
|46183
|49.45
|49.09
|49.42—.13
|ItauUnHs
|35071
|9.90
|9.75
|9.86—.09
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|54117
|102.97
|101.92
|102.53+.03
|Keycorp .56
|107013
|16.59
|15.91
|16.19—.56
|Kimco 1.12
|25690
|16.49
|16.24
|16.41+.07
|KindMorg .80
|75364
|17.51
|16.93
|17.36—.11
|Kinrossg
|22468
|3.16
|3.10
|3.14+.01
|KnSwftTrs .24
|27567
|31.40
|30.29
|30.80+1.63
|LloydBkg .47a
|27377
|2.88
|2.86
|2.87
|Lowes 1.92
|23586
|92.72
|91.21
|91.93—2.03
|MGIC Inv
|22408
|11.86
|11.26
|11.35—.18
|Macys 1.51
|36573
|24.88
|24.21
|24.77+.29
|MarathnO .20
|40965
|15.62
|15.33
|15.56+.02
|Medtrnic 2
|21311
|87.76
|86.79
|87.54+.55
|Merck 2.20f
|46336
|75.31
|74.31
|75.22+.61
|MorgStan 1.20
|239387
|42.88
|41.61
|42.40—2.09
|Nabors .24
|55541
|2.87
|2.67
|2.86+.09
|NYCmtyB .68
|23147
|10.38
|10.13
|10.36+.19
|NewfldExp
|40910
|18.12
|17.75
|18.08—.07
|NokiaCp .19e
|126319
|6.00
|5.94
|5.97+.02
|OasisPet
|22824
|6.59
|6.43
|6.57+.03
|Oracle .76
|36955
|48.70
|47.81
|48.55+.49
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|439097
|8.32
|6.87
|6.92—.11
|Penney
|21826
|1.35
|1.30
|1.35+.05
|Petrobras
|46714
|15.29
|15.08
|15.24—.07
|Pfizer 1.44f
|79822
|42.53
|41.83
|42.33+.22
|PrUCruders
|31314
|16.86
|16.34
|16.79—.43
|ProctGam 2.87
|x27978
|91.56
|90.71
|91.11+.46
|ProShSPrs
|23375
|30.15
|29.95
|29.96—.06
|PulteGrp .36
|21853
|27.35
|26.71
|26.74—.63
|RELXplcs .54e
|21637
|21.58
|21.38
|21.39+.03
|RegionsFn .56
|40359
|15.46
|15.15
|15.44+.04
|RiteAid
|31761
|.89
|.88
|.88—.01
|SpdrGold
|37880
|122.19
|121.81
|122.09—.19
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|253550
|261.70
|259.96
|261.51+.53
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|52665
|34.97
|34.82
|34.96+.07
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|61502
|30.77
|30.41
|30.73—.10
|Schlmbrg 2
|47511
|41.34
|40.53
|41.22—.03
|Schwab .52
|22527
|46.85
|46.03
|46.55—.15
|SignetJwlrs 1.24f
|
|93650
|27.90
|25.33
|25.81—7.56
|Skecherss
|80889
|28.00
|25.21
|27.41+2.06
|SnapIncAn
|128163
|5.84
|5.69
|5.74+.10
|SwstnEngy
|58262
|4.46
|4.31
|4.44+.05
|Squaren
|109069
|69.22
|65.95
|68.93+3.03
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|32098
|51.78
|51.47
|51.70+.09
|SPEngy 2.04e
|30764
|62.07
|61.39
|62.04+.04
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|200968
|25.43
|25.17
|25.40—.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|55774
|68.41
|67.35
|68.26+.54
|SPTech .78e
|28470
|64.00
|63.56
|63.94—.02
|SPUtil 1.55e
|75809
|53.15
|52.74
|53.09+.23
|TaiwSemi .73e
|96892
|35.89
|34.83
|35.80+.16
|TakedaPhn
|75539
|19.63
|19.47
|19.49—.02
|Transocn
|41227
|8.53
|8.29
|8.52+.07
|Twitter
|48757
|33.09
|32.39
|32.65+.18
|UtdNtrlF
|44429
|15.20
|12.66
|12.88—2.54
|USBancrp 1.48
|33576
|49.81
|48.97
|49.57+.46
|USOilFd
|156919
|10.94
|10.77
|10.92—.15
|USSteel .20
|40794
|21.53
|20.52
|21.46+.83
|ValeSA .29e
|100796
|14.32
|14.02
|14.29+.18
|VanEGold .06e
|67174
|20.73
|20.51
|20.67+.07
|VnEkRus .01e
|23168
|20.25
|20.07
|20.25+.03
|VnEkSemi .58e
|25288
|89.81
|88.40
|89.54+.01
|VangEmg 1.10e
|61062
|40.09
|39.79
|40.07—.09
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|89149
|38.79
|38.59
|38.76—.07
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|61435
|57.40
|56.25
|56.31—.78
|Vipshop
|37856
|6.54
|6.10
|6.46+.31
|WPXEngy
|34774
|12.66
|12.36
|12.54—.21
|WeathfIntl
|73469
|.54
|.50
|.53+.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|111352
|49.04
|48.40
|48.99+.05
|WmsCos 1.36
|30415
|26.14
|25.57
|26.02+.16
|WTFltRtTr
|39042
|25.12
|25.10
|25.10—.01
|Yamanag .02
|31989
|2.44
|2.40
|2.44
|—————————
