BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 39178 2.76 2.62 2.75+.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 123722 30.89 30.31 30.80+.40 Alibaba 45839 153.38 150.14 151.46—.23 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|39178
|2.76
|2.62
|2.75+.05
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|123722
|30.89
|30.31
|30.80+.40
|Alibaba
|45839
|153.38
|150.14
|151.46—.23
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|119470
|9.75
|9.62
|9.65—.10
|Altria 3.44f
|48495
|49.45
|48.55
|48.76—.11
|Ambev .05e
|236978
|4.58
|4.53
|4.57+.07
|Annaly 1.20e
|89832
|9.91
|9.78
|9.90+.13
|Aphrian
|119633
|7.20
|6.39
|7.00+.42
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|23361
|37.74
|37.05
|37.11—1.16
|AuroraCn
|205914
|6.58
|5.78
|6.51+.57
|BB&TCp 1.62f
|50057
|45.69
|44.78
|45.50—.36
|BPPLC 2.38
|24732
|40.42
|40.07
|40.26—.44
|BRFSA
|24273
|6.36
|6.20
|6.29—.27
|BcBilVArg .27e
|81430
|5.84
|5.73
|5.83+.07
|BcoBrads .06a
|48850
|11.21
|11.01
|11.17—.08
|BcoSantSA .21e
|112980
|4.93
|4.85
|4.93+.05
|BkofAm .60
|286973
|25.94
|25.46
|25.87+.14
|Barclay .15e
|35952
|8.11
|7.97
|8.09—.02
|BiPVxSTrs
|108667
|41.32
|39.98
|40.09—.56
|BrMySq 1.64f
|46170
|47.80
|47.10
|47.64—.08
|CVSHealth 2
|34089
|65.30
|64.36
|64.64—.91
|CallonPet
|26002
|8.52
|8.21
|8.49—.10
|CanopyGrn
|121166
|40.08
|36.62
|39.30+1.75
|CntryLink 2.16
|36311
|16.04
|15.85
|15.97—.03
|ChesEng
|169105
|2.77
|2.66
|2.73—.01
|Chicos .34
|60900
|6.37
|5.96
|6.21+.28
|CgpVelLCrd
|89500
|13.11
|12.23
|12.65—.60
|CgpVelICrd
|54171
|11.07
|10.38
|10.74+.48
|Citigroup 1.80f
|71319
|57.28
|56.03
|57.20+.76
|ClevCliffs .20
|26186
|8.70
|8.50
|8.66—.10
|CloudPeak
|24488
|.35
|.31
|.33—.02
|CocaCola 1.56
|30826
|47.32
|46.97
|47.18+.11
|ConAgra .85
|27211
|21.53
|21.09
|21.43—.04
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|24760
|67.34
|66.20
|66.40—1.54
|DRHorton .50
|25405
|40.13
|38.84
|39.69+.58
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|26114
|48.45
|47.59
|48.09—.64
|DenburyR
|32672
|2.27
|2.19
|2.22—.08
|DevonE .32
|28037
|26.29
|25.69
|26.26—.03
|DxSOXBrrs
|23107
|11.53
|10.99
|11.05—.23
|DxGBullrs
|42930
|17.73
|17.22
|17.46+.29
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|39195
|9.85
|9.56
|9.65+.03
|DxSPOGBls
|25198
|11.63
|11.11
|11.59—.31
|DxSCBearrs
|41395
|12.44
|12.23
|12.30+.11
|DrxSPBulls
|25679
|36.05
|35.43
|36.01—.22
|EnCanag .06
|285516
|6.85
|6.47
|6.81+.19
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|43289
|15.11
|14.85
|14.98—.12
|ENSCO .04
|45109
|4.41
|4.27
|4.35—.18
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|35243
|71.89
|71.07
|71.60—.45
|FiatChrys
|33227
|16.46
|16.24
|16.32+.31
|FstDatan
|28587
|17.46
|17.05
|17.29—.26
|FTPfdSec 1.02e
|23907
|18.45
|18.36
|18.44+.07
|Flotek
|167397
|2.90
|2.52
|2.60+1.19
|FordM .60a
|202578
|8.93
|8.70
|8.84+.17
|FrptMcM .20
|107959
|11.74
|11.37
|11.73+.22
|GenElec .04m
|382635
|8.95
|8.72
|8.93—.01
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|184589
|37.83
|36.25
|37.74+3.01
|Gerdau .02e
|95767
|4.12
|4.00
|4.09—.09
|GoldFLtd .02e
|24229
|3.70
|3.62
|3.69+.08
|HPInc .64f
|46414
|21.29
|20.80
|20.93—.55
|Hallibrtn .72
|45187
|30.62
|30.04
|30.55—.33
|HPEntn .45e
|26086
|14.18
|13.89
|14.13
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|31970
|3.76
|3.63
|3.65—.05
|iShGold
|49247
|12.37
|12.33
|12.36+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|61520
|42.78
|42.31
|42.69—.21
|iShEMU .86e
|23229
|36.26
|36.08
|36.24—.24
|iShSilver
|29067
|14.69
|14.60
|14.68+.08
|iShChinaLC .87e
|75186
|40.44
|40.20
|40.38—.19
|iShEMkts .59e
|262351
|40.76
|40.50
|40.71—.22
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|35778
|113.79
|113.59
|113.64+.10
|iSEafe 1.66e
|141124
|61.12
|60.85
|61.08—.37
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|97309
|83.92
|83.78
|83.90—.26
|iShR2K 1.77e
|72436
|143.48
|142.68
|143.22—.42
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|41423
|57.27
|57.02
|57.25—.31
|Infosyss
|221629
|10.68
|10.12
|10.46+.58
|iShJapanrs
|41666
|52.95
|52.76
|52.87—.59
|iShCorEM .95e
|75782
|49.06
|48.78
|49.01—.26
|ItauUnHs
|95167
|10.13
|9.97
|10.10—.11
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|66474
|100.01
|98.95
|99.92—.47
|Keycorp .56
|37917
|16.03
|15.68
|16.00+.20
|KindMorg .80
|55001
|17.37
|16.95
|17.35—.01
|Kinrossg
|49861
|3.20
|3.14
|3.18+.02
|LennarA .16
|23042
|46.74
|45.01
|46.60+1.43
|LloydBkg .47a
|104112
|2.80
|2.74
|2.80+.04
|MGM Rsts .48
|25588
|28.12
|27.69
|27.99—.01
|Macys 1.51
|76217
|26.78
|25.80
|25.87—.24
|MarathnO .20
|42912
|16.22
|15.82
|16.08—.27
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|29996
|65.63
|63.22
|65.48+1.85
|Merck 2.20f
|29450
|74.70
|74.15
|74.47—.01
|MorgStan 1.20
|36778
|41.77
|40.96
|41.65—.01
|Nabors .24
|60590
|2.96
|2.77
|2.77—.20
|NewfldExp
|67345
|17.83
|16.97
|17.72+.39
|NikeB s .88f
|58359
|76.89
|75.90
|76.51+.09
|NokiaCp .19e
|88886
|6.10
|6.03
|6.09—.06
|OasisPet
|32993
|6.52
|6.38
|6.47—.12
|Oracle .76
|59967
|48.46
|47.37
|48.35+.53
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|93244
|17.83
|16.72
|17.39—.38
|Penney
|28251
|1.32
|1.25
|1.31+.03
|PetrbrsA
|23785
|13.50
|13.29
|13.46—.17
|Petrobras
|44583
|15.35
|15.12
|15.32—.16
|Pfizer 1.44f
|67848
|42.67
|42.15
|42.48+.17
|PhilipMor 4.56
|27785
|69.06
|67.83
|68.72+.57
|Pier1 .28
|47177
|.90
|.76
|.88+.11
|Pretiumg
|25017
|7.47
|7.06
|7.12—.18
|PrUCruders
|25562
|17.26
|16.49
|16.86—.50
|QEPRes .08
|27945
|8.58
|8.34
|8.44—.10
|RegionsFn .56
|32258
|14.90
|14.52
|14.83+.12
|RiteAid
|54935
|.83
|.78
|.83+.03
|SpdrGold
|24949
|122.05
|121.66
|121.89+.30
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|299311
|258.49
|257.03
|258.38—.50
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|115234
|34.84
|34.78
|34.83—.12
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|28434
|50.01
|49.23
|49.91+.08
|SpdrRetls .49e
|29794
|44.00
|43.30
|43.92+.32
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|57633
|30.52
|30.06
|30.46—.28
|Schlmbrg 2
|57275
|41.46
|40.69
|41.31—.34
|SnapIncAn
|53132
|6.36
|6.20
|6.34+.12
|SwstnEngy
|60077
|4.37
|4.23
|4.36+.06
|Sprint
|31083
|6.32
|6.22
|6.31+.03
|Squaren
|66445
|67.64
|65.22
|66.48+.38
|SPMatls .98e
|26148
|52.24
|51.93
|52.20—.28
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|31435
|87.38
|86.95
|87.30—.22
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|62295
|51.66
|51.35
|51.51+.03
|SPEngy 2.04e
|63376
|62.11
|61.46
|61.99—.39
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|158647
|24.50
|24.18
|24.46+.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|32988
|67.82
|67.24
|67.72—.23
|SPTech .78e
|29238
|63.53
|63.15
|63.40—.26
|SPUtil 1.55e
|112302
|53.43
|52.90
|53.08—.35
|TaiwSemi .73e
|24315
|36.56
|36.24
|36.42—.01
|TakedaPhn
|82274
|20.17
|19.76
|20.08+.95
|TevaPhrm .73e
|39675
|18.52
|18.13
|18.45+.28
|Transocn
|62448
|8.46
|8.20
|8.26—.32
|Twilion
|35465
|101.70
|95.64
|97.17+.97
|Twitter
|80242
|33.20
|32.43
|33.03—.06
|UndrArms
|23592
|19.87
|19.08
|19.71+.51
|USOilFd
|106151
|11.05
|10.81
|10.93—.17
|USSteel .20
|35727
|20.90
|20.51
|20.81—.18
|ValeSA .29e
|67296
|14.24
|14.10
|14.20—.21
|VanEGold .06e
|75197
|21.25
|21.03
|21.14+.14
|VnEkRus .01e
|31295
|20.12
|19.97
|20.08—.10
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|44502
|16.32
|16.05
|16.24—.26
|VangAllW 1.34e
|35093
|47.50
|47.26
|47.47—.24
|VangEmg 1.10e
|72216
|39.80
|39.58
|39.75—.28
|VangEur 1.71e
|37617
|50.62
|50.35
|50.60—.14
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|56781
|38.73
|38.55
|38.69—.21
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|66115
|58.26
|57.42
|58.14+.54
|Visa s 1f
|23802
|138.60
|137.41
|137.95—.72
|WPXEngy
|26314
|13.03
|12.70
|12.88—.30
|WeathfIntl
|95033
|.55
|.52
|.53—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|72978
|47.92
|47.18
|47.85+.10
|WmsCos 1.36
|43236
|25.26
|24.82
|25.15
|Yamanag .02
|35631
|2.45
|2.40
|2.42—.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.