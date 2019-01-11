BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 39178 2.76 2.62 2.75+.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 123722 30.89 30.31 30.80+.40 Alibaba 45839 153.38 150.14 151.46—.23 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

39.30+1.75 CntryLink 2.16 36311 16.04 15.85 15.97—.03 ChesEng 169105 2.77 2.66 2.73—.01 Chicos .34 60900 6.37 5.96 6.21+.28 CgpVelLCrd 89500 13.11 12.23 12.65—.60 CgpVelICrd 54171 11.07 10.38 10.74+.48 Citigroup 1.80f 71319 57.28 56.03 57.20+.76 ClevCliffs .20 26186 8.70 8.50 8.66—.10 CloudPeak 24488 .35 .31 .33—.02 CocaCola 1.56 30826 47.32 46.97 47.18+.11 ConAgra .85 27211 21.53 21.09 21.43—.04 ConocoPhil 1.22f 24760 67.34 66.20 66.40—1.54 DRHorton .50 25405 40.13 38.84 39.69+.58 DeltaAir 1.40f 26114 48.45 47.59 48.09—.64 DenburyR 32672 2.27 2.19 2.22—.08 DevonE .32 28037 26.29 25.69 26.26—.03 DxSOXBrrs 23107 11.53 10.99 11.05—.23 DxGBullrs 42930 17.73 17.22 17.46+.29 DrGMBllrs .09e 39195 9.85 9.56 9.65+.03 DxSPOGBls 25198 11.63 11.11 11.59—.31 DxSCBearrs 41395 12.44 12.23 12.30+.11 DrxSPBulls 25679 36.05 35.43 36.01—.22 EnCanag .06 285516 6.85 6.47 6.81+.19 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 43289 15.11 14.85 14.98—.12 ENSCO .04 45109 4.41 4.27 4.35—.18 ExxonMbl 3.28 35243 71.89 71.07 71.60—.45 FiatChrys 33227 16.46 16.24 16.32+.31 FstDatan 28587 17.46 17.05 17.29—.26 FTPfdSec 1.02e 23907 18.45 18.36 18.44+.07 Flotek 167397 2.90 2.52 2.60+1.19 FordM .60a 202578 8.93 8.70 8.84+.17 FrptMcM .20 107959 11.74 11.37 11.73+.22 GenElec .04m 382635 8.95 8.72 8.93—.01 GenMotors 1.52 184589 37.83 36.25 37.74+3.01 Gerdau .02e 95767 4.12 4.00 4.09—.09 GoldFLtd .02e 24229 3.70 3.62 3.69+.08 HPInc .64f 46414 21.29 20.80 20.93—.55 Hallibrtn .72 45187 30.62 30.04 30.55—.33 HPEntn .45e 26086 14.18 13.89 14.13 IAMGldg 1.52f 31970 3.76 3.63 3.65—.05 iShGold 49247 12.37 12.33 12.36+.04 iShBrazil .67e 61520 42.78 42.31 42.69—.21 iShEMU .86e 23229 36.26 36.08 36.24—.24 iShSilver 29067 14.69 14.60 14.68+.08 iShChinaLC .87e 75186 40.44 40.20 40.38—.19 iShEMkts .59e 262351 40.76 40.50 40.71—.22 iShiBoxIG 3.87 35778 113.79 113.59 113.64+.10 iSEafe 1.66e 141124 61.12 60.85 61.08—.37 iShiBxHYB 5.09 97309 83.92 83.78 83.90—.26 iShR2K 1.77e 72436 143.48 142.68 143.22—.42 iShCorEafe 1.56e 41423 57.27 57.02 57.25—.31 Infosyss 221629 10.68 10.12 10.46+.58 iShJapanrs 41666 52.95 52.76 52.87—.59 iShCorEM .95e 75782 49.06 48.78 49.01—.26 ItauUnHs 95167 10.13 9.97 10.10—.11 JPMorgCh 2.24f 66474 100.01 98.95 99.92—.47 Keycorp .56 37917 16.03 15.68 16.00+.20 KindMorg .80 55001 17.37 16.95 17.35—.01 Kinrossg 49861 3.20 3.14 3.18+.02 LennarA .16 23042 46.74 45.01 46.60+1.43 LloydBkg .47a 104112 2.80 2.74 2.80+.04 MGM Rsts .48 25588 28.12 27.69 27.99—.01 Macys 1.51 76217 26.78 25.80 25.87—.24 MarathnO .20 42912 16.22 15.82 16.08—.27 MarathPts 1.84 29996 65.63 63.22 65.48+1.85 Merck 2.20f 29450 74.70 74.15 74.47—.01 MorgStan 1.20 36778 41.77 40.96 41.65—.01 Nabors .24 60590 2.96 2.77 2.77—.20 NewfldExp 67345 17.83 16.97 17.72+.39 NikeB s .88f 58359 76.89 75.90 76.51+.09 NokiaCp .19e 88886 6.10 6.03 6.09—.06 OasisPet 32993 6.52 6.38 6.47—.12 Oracle .76 59967 48.46 47.37 48.35+.53 PG&ECp 2.12f 93244 17.83 16.72 17.39—.38 Penney 28251 1.32 1.25 1.31+.03 PetrbrsA 23785 13.50 13.29 13.46—.17 Petrobras 44583 15.35 15.12 15.32—.16 Pfizer 1.44f 67848 42.67 42.15 42.48+.17 PhilipMor 4.56 27785 69.06 67.83 68.72+.57 Pier1 .28 47177 .90 .76 .88+.11 Pretiumg 25017 7.47 7.06 7.12—.18 PrUCruders 25562 17.26 16.49 16.86—.50 QEPRes .08 27945 8.58 8.34 8.44—.10 RegionsFn .56 32258 14.90 14.52 14.83+.12 RiteAid 54935 .83 .78 .83+.03 SpdrGold 24949 122.05 121.66 121.89+.30 S&P500ETF 4.13e 299311 258.49 257.03 258.38—.50 SpdrLehHY 2.30 115234 34.84 34.78 34.83—.12 SpdrS&PRB .74e 28434 50.01 49.23 49.91+.08 SpdrRetls .49e 29794 44.00 43.30 43.92+.32 SpdrOGEx .73e 57633 30.52 30.06 30.46—.28 Schlmbrg 2 57275 41.46 40.69 41.31—.34 SnapIncAn 53132 6.36 6.20 6.34+.12 SwstnEngy 60077 4.37 4.23 4.36+.06 Sprint 31083 6.32 6.22 6.31+.03 Squaren 66445 67.64 65.22 66.48+.38 SPMatls .98e 26148 52.24 51.93 52.20—.28 SPHlthC 1.01e 31435 87.38 86.95 87.30—.22 SPCnSt 1.28e 62295 51.66 51.35 51.51+.03 SPEngy 2.04e 63376 62.11 61.46 61.99—.39 SPDRFncl .46e 158647 24.50 24.18 24.46+.02 SPInds 1.12e 32988 67.82 67.24 67.72—.23 SPTech .78e 29238 63.53 63.15 63.40—.26 SPUtil 1.55e 112302 53.43 52.90 53.08—.35 TaiwSemi .73e 24315 36.56 36.24 36.42—.01 TakedaPhn 82274 20.17 19.76 20.08+.95 TevaPhrm .73e 39675 18.52 18.13 18.45+.28 Transocn 62448 8.46 8.20 8.26—.32 Twilion 35465 101.70 95.64 97.17+.97 Twitter 80242 33.20 32.43 33.03—.06 UndrArms 23592 19.87 19.08 19.71+.51 USOilFd 106151 11.05 10.81 10.93—.17 USSteel .20 35727 20.90 20.51 20.81—.18 ValeSA .29e 67296 14.24 14.10 14.20—.21 VanEGold .06e 75197 21.25 21.03 21.14+.14 VnEkRus .01e 31295 20.12 19.97 20.08—.10 VEckOilSvc .47e 44502 16.32 16.05 16.24—.26 VangAllW 1.34e 35093 47.50 47.26 47.47—.24 VangEmg 1.10e 72216 39.80 39.58 39.75—.28 VangEur 1.71e 37617 50.62 50.35 50.60—.14 VangFTSE 1.10e 56781 38.73 38.55 38.69—.21 VerizonCm 2.41f 66115 58.26 57.42 58.14+.54 Visa s 1f 23802 138.60 137.41 137.95—.72 WPXEngy 26314 13.03 12.70 12.88—.30 WeathfIntl 95033 .55 .52 .53—.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 72978 47.92 47.18 47.85+.10 WmsCos 1.36 43236 25.26 24.82 25.15 Yamanag .02 35631 2.45 2.40 2.42—.02 