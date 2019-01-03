BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 38888 2.39 2.25 2.32—.07 AT&TInc 2.04f 130914 29.81 29.21 29.59+.05 AbbottLab 1.28f 42763 68.88 65.50 66.73—2.77 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|38888
|2.39
|2.25
|2.32—.07
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|130914
|29.81
|29.21
|29.59+.05
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|
|42763
|68.88
|65.50
|66.73—2.77
|Alibaba
|90783
|134.87
|130.63
|132.16—4.54
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|110971
|8.99
|8.84
|8.98+.09
|Altria 3.44f
|40692
|49.50
|48.67
|49.21—.10
|Ambev .05e
|79994
|4.27
|4.18
|4.21+.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|62529
|10.06
|9.90
|10.01+.12
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|30800
|38.84
|38.36
|38.70+.90
|AuroraCn
|35066
|5.29
|5.08
|5.25+.01
|BPPLC 2.38
|42436
|38.99
|38.48
|38.86+.27
|BakHuGEn .72
|32129
|21.26
|20.54
|21.21+.16
|BcoBrads .06a
|x49423
|10.74
|10.55
|10.67+.07
|BcoSantSA .21e
|36861
|4.57
|4.52
|4.56+.05
|BkofAm .60
|272796
|25.04
|24.45
|24.62—.34
|BiPVxSTrs
|215499
|48.65
|46.26
|46.81+1.31
|BauschHl
|30576
|21.10
|20.05
|20.81+.58
|BerkHB
|31503
|200.22
|193.38
|194.28—8.53
|BostonSci
|49958
|34.32
|32.73
|33.45—1.01
|BrMySq 1.64f
|x484665
|47.62
|44.30
|45.92—6.11
|BritATobs 2.24e
|
|35480
|31.78
|31.28
|31.64+.10
|Cemigpf .08e
|31245
|3.72
|3.62
|3.65—.07
|CntryLink 2.16
|33323
|15.90
|15.20
|15.81+.37
|ChesEng
|198055
|2.19
|2.06
|2.15—.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|81772
|9.83
|8.82
|9.31—.07
|Citigroup 1.80f
|96357
|53.62
|52.22
|52.73—.80
|ClevCliffs .20
|x32842
|7.84
|7.49
|7.83+.02
|CocaCola 1.56
|44316
|47.37
|46.65
|46.95+.02
|Corning .72
|36878
|29.36
|28.00
|28.36—1.52
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|103138
|48.94
|45.08
|45.81—4.28
|DenburyR
|83878
|2.05
|1.83
|2.02+.06
|DevonE .32
|31312
|23.95
|22.88
|23.80+.59
|DxSOXBrrs
|58499
|14.89
|13.53
|14.46+1.62
|DxGBullrs
|53493
|18.16
|17.55
|17.89+.53
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|58285
|9.95
|9.58
|9.94+.65
|DirSPBears
|60681
|33.11
|31.44
|32.04+1.24
|DxBiotBllrs
|41286
|35.10
|31.87
|33.50—.68
|DxSPOGBls
|42671
|8.66
|7.72
|8.49+.05
|DxSCBearrs
|110262
|15.98
|14.99
|15.13+.17
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|35396
|42.76
|39.94
|42.35—.47
|DrxSPBulls
|58258
|32.27
|30.50
|31.67—1.26
|Disney 1.76f
|33912
|108.65
|106.35
|106.97—2.00
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|36067
|54.23
|52.27
|53.18—1.34
|EnCanag .06
|81201
|6.09
|5.84
|6.05+.07
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|37091
|13.40
|13.05
|13.36+.11
|ENSCO .04
|78415
|3.95
|3.69
|3.93+.20
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|47375
|70.25
|68.36
|69.27—.42
|FstDatan
|42501
|16.80
|15.95
|16.15—.89
|FordM .60a
|175464
|7.99
|7.78
|7.95+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|103776
|10.39
|9.84
|10.11—.25
|GenElec .04m
|490264
|8.20
|7.78
|8.15+.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|36430
|33.68
|32.41
|32.69—.95
|Gerdau .02e
|52426
|4.09
|3.97
|3.99
|HPInc .64f
|42555
|20.40
|19.71
|20.15—.49
|Hallibrtn .72
|48028
|27.47
|26.42
|27.37+.07
|HPEntn .45e
|48501
|13.29
|12.93
|13.25—.21
|ICICIBk .16e
|33994
|10.37
|10.22
|10.27—.20
|iShGold
|121655
|12.38
|12.34
|12.36+.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|110057
|41.04
|40.45
|40.76+.12
|iShSilver
|66199
|14.73
|14.63
|14.71+.15
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|117105
|38.37
|38.06
|38.29—.47
|iShEMkts .59e
|328617
|38.76
|38.30
|38.62—.54
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|41502
|113.30
|112.95
|113.23+.06
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|99521
|123.47
|122.23
|123.37+1.22
|iSEafe 1.66e
|133237
|58.55
|58.03
|58.43—.24
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|156209
|81.16
|80.78
|81.02+.03
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|130792
|134.64
|131.65
|134.19—.48
|iShREst 2.76e
|47717
|74.90
|73.18
|74.48+1.16
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|45147
|54.73
|54.25
|54.61—.19
|Infosyss
|31263
|9.59
|9.47
|9.54—.08
|iShJapanrs
|52932
|51.17
|50.44
|51.04
|iSTaiwnrs
|33329
|30.68
|30.22
|30.45—.83
|iShCorEM .95e
|80059
|46.75
|46.22
|46.57—.69
|ItauUnHs
|60309
|9.84
|9.65
|9.77+.06
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|x62558
|98.89
|96.69
|97.75—.76
|Keycorp .56
|48726
|15.26
|14.90
|15.19+.17
|KindMorg .80
|78263
|15.96
|15.53
|15.91+.11
|Kinrossg
|60420
|3.28
|3.19
|3.25+.01
|LloydBkg .47a
|39416
|2.57
|2.53
|2.55—.02
|MGM Rsts .48
|46871
|25.80
|24.57
|25.06—.13
|Macys 1.51
|31668
|30.63
|29.83
|30.44—.32
|MarathnO .20
|46792
|14.82
|14.20
|14.75+.03
|Merck 2.20f
|45303
|75.97
|74.14
|74.80—.79
|MorgStan 1.20
|42187
|40.22
|39.25
|39.82—.58
|Nabors .24
|92781
|2.35
|2.09
|2.33+.14
|NikeB s .88f
|31343
|73.32
|71.21
|72.94—1.12
|NobleEngy .44
|35014
|19.43
|18.63
|19.28—.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|77816
|5.65
|5.57
|5.64—.11
|OasisPet
|48555
|5.73
|5.44
|5.69+.15
|Oracle .76
|65256
|45.35
|44.41
|45.09—.14
|Pandora
|30537
|8.45
|8.13
|8.43+.07
|Penney
|41290
|1.14
|1.06
|1.09—.05
|PetrbrsA
|47813
|13.04
|12.62
|12.92+.21
|Petrobras
|127327
|14.42
|13.93
|14.21+.20
|Pfizer 1.44f
|89093
|43.34
|42.29
|42.61—.64
|PUltSP500s
|44406
|34.13
|32.23
|33.47—1.38
|ProctGam 2.87
|37900
|92.50
|90.89
|91.68+.40
|ProShSPrs
|69189
|32.12
|31.55
|31.74+.41
|PrUShSPrs
|53245
|45.02
|43.48
|44.01+1.13
|PrUShD3rs
|43746
|20.83
|19.65
|20.15+.97
|RegionsFn .56
|51934
|13.88
|13.49
|13.79+.12
|RiteAid
|77510
|.80
|.73
|.77—.01
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|38138
|231.42
|226.62
|229.33—4.03
|SpdrGold
|42986
|122.10
|121.73
|121.89+.56
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|575955
|248.57
|244.03
|247.00—3.18
|SpdrBiots .44e
|52135
|73.55
|71.22
|72.40—.46
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|106070
|33.62
|33.48
|33.57+.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|31362
|48.17
|47.05
|48.05+.48
|SpdrRetls .49e
|50070
|41.63
|40.63
|41.49—.08
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|88518
|27.51
|26.51
|27.34+.05
|SABESP .39e
|49841
|10.36
|9.43
|9.72+.68
|Schlmbrg 2
|93388
|38.28
|36.86
|38.24+1.04
|Schwab .52
|37271
|41.66
|40.50
|41.42—.16
|ScorpioTk .04
|36609
|1.99
|1.86
|1.97+.10
|SnapIncAn
|65525
|5.87
|5.63
|5.77—.03
|SouthnCo 2.40
|32586
|44.55
|43.76
|44.24+.52
|SwstnEngy
|93950
|3.76
|3.55
|3.71—.01
|Sprint
|32203
|6.14
|5.92
|6.10+.08
|Squaren
|108046
|56.73
|52.67
|53.37—3.83
|SPMatls .98e
|41174
|50.51
|49.24
|49.97—.81
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|58161
|85.50
|83.32
|84.46—.74
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|91579
|50.91
|50.32
|50.66+.18
|SPEngy 2.04e
|81509
|58.86
|57.24
|58.31—.17
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|271834
|23.90
|23.49
|23.71—.31
|SPInds 1.12e
|106106
|64.29
|62.49
|63.53—1.21
|SPTech .78e
|97424
|60.48
|59.06
|59.89—2.13
|SpdrRESel
|51955
|30.93
|30.25
|30.74+.45
|SPUtil 1.55e
|89002
|52.44
|51.76
|52.17+.16
|TaiwSemi .73e
|52084
|35.52
|34.59
|34.75—1.77
|TevaPhrm .73e
|76663
|16.80
|16.23
|16.70+.85
|Transocn
|75785
|7.34
|7.00
|7.32+.18
|Twitter
|95319
|29.18
|27.98
|28.39—.42
|USOilFd
|174579
|10.01
|9.66
|9.83—.03
|USSteel .20
|40259
|18.89
|18.27
|18.82+.31
|ValeSA .29e
|141080
|13.38
|12.91
|12.94—.53
|VanEGold .06e
|133426
|21.38
|21.13
|21.27+.22
|VnEkRus .01e
|37061
|19.15
|18.84
|19.05+.02
|VnEkSemi .58e
|43778
|86.26
|83.16
|84.12—3.80
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|48753
|14.70
|14.10
|14.67+.30
|VanEJrGld
|35688
|31.05
|30.66
|31.04+.71
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|37837
|74.57
|72.71
|74.16+1.21
|VangEmg 1.10e
|62544
|37.93
|37.52
|37.80—.47
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|68092
|37.00
|36.62
|36.89—.16
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|67143
|56.99
|56.11
|56.69+.67
|Visa s 1f
|41005
|131.28
|128.15
|129.78—3.14
|WalMart 2.08f
|32905
|94.71
|93.09
|94.38+1.04
|WeathfIntl
|235190
|.44
|.32
|.39—.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|81411
|47.12
|46.37
|47.05+.11
|WmsCos 1.36
|35055
|22.82
|22.39
|22.63+.21
|Yamanag .02
|41431
|2.47
|2.41
|2.46+.06
|—————————
