BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ABBLtd .76e 91493 19.17 18.96 19.15—.21 AESCorp .55f x84735 16.42 15.95 16.39+.24 AKSteel 138900 3.05 2.87 2.95+.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 500476 30.09 29.15 30.06+.69 AbbottLab 1.28f 104106 73.07 71.14 72.98+1.30 AbbVie 4.28f 111648 81.31 78.71 80.29+1.23 Alibaba 211952 169.73 165.70 168.49+1.67 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 320651 10.05 9.77 9.84—.12 Alticen 100384 19.64 18.97 19.64+.94 Altria 3.44f 236286 49.67 47.60 49.35+1.55 Ambev .05e 184170 4.88 4.77 4.81—.01 Annaly 1.20e 172411 10.44 10.33 10.44+.01 Aphrian 137202 8.93 7.67 8.74+1.08 AuroraCn 161095 7.12 6.89 7.09+.16 Avon 366591 2.43 1.86 2.34+.45 BakHuGEn .72 90645 24.96 23.44 23.57—.37 BcoBrads .06a 188558 12.56 12.14 12.42+.84 BkofAm .60 1000763 28.84 27.98 28.47—.60 BarrickGld 190829 13.40 13.05 13.39+.34 BerkHB 86063 208.01 203.64 205.54—.42 BlockHR 1 129646 24.82 22.96 23.59—1.93 BostonSci 108058 38.25 37.40 38.15+.73 BrMySq 1.64f 127997 49.55 48.66 49.37+.51 CNXResc .04 114081 13.48 11.95 12.14—1.39 CVSHealth 2 103857 66.41 65.55 65.55—.41 CanopyGrn 96148 49.41 47.68 48.98+.96 CntryLink 2.16 111847 15.36 14.84 15.32+.34 ChesEng 691937 2.96 2.77 2.85—.05 Chevron 4.76f 109883 115.41 113.38 114.65+1.64 CgpVelLCrd 117301 14.97 13.61 13.92—.21 CgpVelICrd 119846 9.52 8.64 9.31+.12 Citigroup 1.80 194182 64.60 63.64 64.46+.24 ClevCliffs .20 156956 10.92 10.51 10.71—.11 CocaCola 1.56 315330 48.78 47.47 48.13+.27 ConocoPhil 1.22 94808 68.31 65.90 67.69+2.00 Corning .72 118382 33.47 32.92 33.26—.26 Coty .50 264219 7.78 7.19 7.76+.54 DRHorton .50 110884 38.99 37.00 38.45+.86 DeutschBk .83e 94228 8.90 8.78 8.88—.41 DxGBullrs 131962 21.34 20.27 21.34+1.34 DrGMBllrs .09e 133941 11.62 11.25 11.62+.69 DowDuPnt 1.52 347003 56.99 53.66 53.81—5.47 EnCanag .06 242644 7.10 6.83 6.88—.12 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 89859 14.94 14.60 14.71+.04 ENSCO .04 149721 4.56 4.35 4.40—.06 ExxonMbl 3.28 192388 73.49 72.02 73.28+.99 FstDatan 154845 25.11 24.44 24.65—.44 FordM .60a 390218 8.82 8.60 8.80+.09 FrptMcM .20 318296 11.76 11.21 11.64+.37 GenElec .04m 3479519 10.77 9.76 10.16+1.06 GenMotors 1.52 109937 39.05 38.49 39.02—.07 Gerdau .02e 93577 4.37 4.26 4.33—.02 Goldcrpg .24 92309 11.19 10.93 11.19+.19 HPInc .64 111992 22.26 22.01 22.03—.17 HPEntn .45e 119401 15.65 15.35 15.59+.07 HostHotls 1a 119063 18.25 17.97 18.06—.10 iShGold 157895 12.69 12.63 12.64+.01 iShBrazil .67e 270905 45.72 45.11 45.37+.77 iShEMU .86e 136285 37.42 37.14 37.35—.17 iShSilver 85086 15.19 15.03 15.05 iShChinaLC .87e 479546 43.17 42.65 43.14+.56 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 147664 107.53 107.29 107.46+.32 iShEMkts .59e 1187633 43.14 42.78 43.10+.36 iShiBoxIG 3.87 119501 116.70 116.19 116.62+.81 iShCorUSTr .33 166118 24.93 24.87 24.90+.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 116931 122.18 121.50 121.97+1.04 iSEafe 1.66e 328704 62.83 62.41 62.68+.03 iShiBxHYB 5.09 270704 85.24 84.88 85.11+.21 iShR2K 1.77e 270360 149.30 147.53 149.06+1.26 iShChina .61e 120186 59.34 58.73 59.31+.74 iShREst 2.76e 114133 83.56 81.93 83.54+.87 iShCorEafe 1.56e 144525 60.50 58.48 58.68—.01 Infosyss 103543 10.82 10.68 10.80+.21 Invesco 1.16 105548 18.53 18.05 18.22—.37 iShJapanrs 91643 54.40 54.11 54.28+.10 iShCorEM .95e 218696 51.81 51.37 51.68+.35 ItauUnHs 223751 10.76 10.54 10.64+.31 JPMorgCh 2.24f 174137 103.80 102.73 103.50—.91 JohnJn 3.60 172580 135.19 130.87 133.08+1.44 Kemet .20 104955 19.00 16.16 17.72—3.46 Keycorp .56 151602 16.63 16.22 16.47—.17 Kimco 1.12 150620 17.22 16.63 17.01—.33 KindMorg .80 138015 18.16 17.94 18.10+.01 Kinrossg 136798 3.40 3.31 3.36+.03 LloydBkg .47a 117307 3.06 2.98 3.03+.03 MGM Rsts .48 87186 29.56 28.93 29.44+.45 Macys 1.51 96961 26.34 25.50 26.30+.58 MarathnO .20 121975 16.10 15.59 15.79—.23 MasterCrd 1.32f 110605 212.97 208.00 211.13+7.11 McDnlds 4.64 103858 181.85 176.87 178.78—2.99 Medtrnic 2 93066 89.32 87.51 88.39+.56 Merck 2.20 158922 74.82 73.11 74.43+1.06 MorgStan 1.20 111569 42.67 42.18 42.30—.49 Nabors .24 189840 3.14 2.91 2.96—.12 NYCmtyB .68 121561 11.67 11.37 11.62+.19 NokiaCp .19e 711956 6.40 6.21 6.35—.22 OasisPet 95725 6.42 5.94 6.02—.28 Oracle .76 195080 50.50 50.07 50.23—.13 PG&ECp 2.12f 120980 13.66 12.73 13.00—.67 Pandora 761897 8.83 7.77 8.38—.11 Petrobras 248180 16.39 16.10 16.30+.30 Pfizer 1.44f x388087 42.62 41.35 42.45+1.23 ProctGam 2.87 160343 96.81 94.08 96.47+1.95 PulteGrp .36 88028 28.19 27.00 27.81+.57 RegionsFn .56 196011 15.44 14.93 15.17—.26 SpdrGold 102082 125.23 124.62 124.75+.06 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1032892 270.47 267.27 269.93+2.35 SpdrLehHY 2.30 246529 35.41 35.26 35.35+.09 SpdrS&PRB .74e 153734 53.54 51.98 52.96—.60 SpdrOGEx .73e 190255 31.31 30.32 30.54—.45 Salesforce 85834 153.38 148.71 151.97+2.81 Schlmbrg 2 154492 45.01 43.73 44.21—.79 ServcNow 111915 228.41 209.99 220.02+26.02 SnapIncAn 165863 6.81 6.65 6.68+.11 SwstnEngy 182589 4.64 4.32 4.37—.23 Sprint 201876 6.32 6.00 6.24+.20 Squaren 156589 73.86 69.98 71.35—.18 SPMatls .98e 124744 53.58 52.43 53.35—.81 SPHlthC 1.01e 133916 90.88 89.36 90.67+1.12 SPCnSt 1.28e 178864 53.53 52.31 53.39+.97 SPEngy 2.04e 178413 64.08 63.30 63.78+.41 SPDRFncl .46e 639921 25.98 25.72 25.94—.04 SPInds 1.12e 138671 72.11 71.30 71.77+.31 SPTech .78e 182482 66.64 65.80 66.28—.07 SPUtil 1.55e 230813 54.92 53.37 54.76+1.13 TJX .78 122545 49.73 48.75 49.73+.83 Transocn 105662 8.88 8.49 8.57—.12 Twitter 194356 33.69 32.79 33.56+1.30 USBancrp 1.48 88707 51.33 50.50 51.16+.12 USOilFd 275245 11.63 11.26 11.35—.05 USSteel .20 328572 22.86 19.95 22.54+.32 ValeSA .29e 446995 12.72 12.33 12.44—.15 ValeroE 3.60f 87966 88.36 84.30 87.82+4.54 VanEGold .06e 587099 22.69 22.29 22.69+.51 VnEkRus .01e 113905 21.25 21.05 21.23+.08 VanEJrGld 114790 33.00 32.61 32.96+.68 VangREIT 3.08e 127525 83.47 81.78 83.41+.86 VangEmg 1.10e 291759 41.82 41.46 41.78+.44 VangFTSE 1.10e 229312 39.95 39.70 39.87+.01 Vectren 1.92f 131017 72.40 72.35 72.38+.01 Vereit .55 87030 8.08 7.90 8.08+.09 VerizonCm 2.41f 282383 55.19 53.53 55.06+1.06 Visa s 1f 200908 135.73 133.30 135.01—2.59 WalMart 2.08f 146650 96.87 94.63 95.83+1.03 WellsFargo 1.80f x249311 49.42 48.66 48.91—.73 Weyerhsr 1.36 97487 26.52 25.93 26.24+.03 WmsCos 1.36 103319 27.17 26.78 26.93—.09 Worldpay 87130 85.29 81.63 83.48—1.99 Yamanag .02 145332 2.88 2.80 2.83+.05 iPtShFutn 220479 36.92 35.43 35.43—1.53 