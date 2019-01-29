BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 231502 2.93 2.61 2.83+.13 AT&TInc 2.04f 313188 30.70 30.45 30.70+.03 AbbVie 4.28f 138849 78.16 75.77 77.47+.33 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 231502 2.93 2.61 2.83+.13 AT&TInc 2.04f 313188 30.70 30.45 30.70+.03 AbbVie 4.28f 138849 78.16 75.77 77.47+.33 Alibaba 182846 160.38 155.92 156.88—2.04 Allergan 2.96f 70775 152.62 144.59 145.12—13.57 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 178736 9.88 9.74 9.81+.12 Altria 3.44f 167287 46.06 45.36 45.91+.61 Ambev .05e 376500 4.79 4.69 4.75+.02 Annaly 1.20e 137805 10.40 10.32 10.40+.07 AuroraCn 247713 7.34 6.76 6.89—.21 BPPLC 2.38 89133 40.40 39.74 40.20+.63 BcoBrads .06a 111772 11.70 11.48 11.54+.12 BkofAm .60 512134 29.70 29.34 29.39—.24 BiPVxSTrs 148444 39.29 38.00 38.69—.15 BarrickGld 187469 13.00 12.44 12.93+.59 BlueAprnn 61042 1.53 1.39 1.50+.06 BostonSci 80326 37.11 36.59 37.01+.16 BrMySq 1.64f 108771 48.65 47.88 48.32 CVSHealth 2 72865 66.15 65.18 65.54+.30 CanopyGrn 170495 50.91 46.13 47.13—3.64 Caterpillar 3.44 85395 128.39 125.61 126.53+2.16 CntryLink 2.16 100458 15.33 14.95 15.00—.09 ChesEng 272650 2.88 2.79 2.80—.02 CgpVelLCrd 95231 13.82 13.14 13.27+.70 CgpVelICrd 82698 9.93 9.35 9.79—.61 Citigroup 1.80 134641 64.07 63.15 63.21—.64 ClevCliffs .20 71876 9.74 9.15 9.19—.26 CocaCola 1.56 119797 47.63 47.13 47.40+.23 ConAgra .85 x82597 21.51 21.00 21.39+.32 Corning .72 165906 33.97 32.00 33.72+3.36 Coty .50 69433 7.42 7.20 7.21—.13 DRHorton .50 120266 36.74 34.96 36.68+.29 DeltaAir 1.40f 74232 48.49 47.87 48.22+.21 DeuHYBdn 75128 48.63 48.45 48.53—.03 DxGBullrs 124641 19.38 18.18 19.38+1.27 DrGMBllrs .09e 163842 10.59 9.98 10.58+.61 DowDuPnt 1.52 84009 58.87 57.99 58.52+.39 EnCanag .06 211069 7.04 6.85 6.86—.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 135475 14.56 14.23 14.28+.08 EnLinkLLC 1.10f 79671 11.06 10.53 10.75+.14 ENSCO .04 163173 4.75 4.53 4.54—.05 ExxonMbl 3.28 102115 72.19 71.48 71.51+.27 FstDatan 140397 25.23 24.59 24.73—.56 FordM .60a 304012 8.79 8.62 8.76+.10 FrptMcM .20 382171 10.59 10.26 10.45+.17 GameStop 1.52 328457 12.50 11.11 11.28—4.22 GenElec .04m 1143606 9.13 8.65 8.90—.03 Gerdau .02e 72495 4.24 4.16 4.19+.06 Goldcrpg .24 116216 10.93 10.67 10.92+.23 GraphPkg .30 112315 13.19 12.18 12.19 HPInc .64 68077 22.23 21.85 21.88—.10 Hallibrtn .72 63699 31.55 30.81 30.85—.38 HarleyD 1.48 99436 35.27 33.15 34.76—1.85 HPEntn .45e 208839 15.86 15.37 15.37—.29 HostHotls 1a 71939 18.00 17.67 17.89+.21 IAMGldg 1.52f 71869 3.59 3.47 3.57+.20 ICICIBk .16e 148258 9.78 9.67 9.70+.15 iShGold 236353 12.57 12.51 12.57+.09 iShBrazil .67e 214914 43.89 43.39 43.44+.57 iShEMU .86e 89303 37.31 37.13 37.15+.10 iShSilver 64771 14.91 14.84 14.88+.09 iShChinaLC .87e 168107 42.02 41.75 41.84 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 61585 106.93 106.69 106.90+.28 iShEMkts .59e 565157 41.99 41.73 41.83+.07 iShiBoxIG 3.87 91112 115.28 115.07 115.28+.25 iShIntlDev 1.16e 69266 37.93 37.49 37.76+.60 iSEafe 1.66e 239336 62.34 61.97 61.97+.14 iShiBxHYB 5.09 187169 84.35 84.03 84.23—.05 iShR2K 1.77e 120424 146.82 145.88 146.20—.35 iSUSAMinV .87e 72078 54.44 54.11 54.39+.09 iShREst 2.76e 68910 82.05 81.16 82.02+.65 iShCorEafe 1.56e 61867 58.41 58.10 58.11+.11 Infosyss 82710 10.53 10.42 10.48—.04 iShJapanrs 96326 53.93 53.58 53.58+.05 iSTaiwnrs 92392 32.47 32.16 32.23—.31 iShCorEM .95e 129725 50.45 50.16 50.23+.05 ItauUnHs 194655 10.24 10.14 10.17+.14 JPMorgCh 2.24f 97394 105.11 103.73 104.17+.29 JohnJn 3.60 65932 130.47 128.50 130.33+1.34 Keycorp .56 118940 16.92 16.74 16.74—.11 KindMorg .80 156789 18.11 17.80 18.05+.16 Kinrossg 149637 3.30 3.21 3.26+.02 LloydBkg .47a 120325 3.00 2.93 2.95—.05 MGMGrPrn 1.79f 77000 30.10 29.48 30.06—.21 MGM Rsts .48 64478 28.78 28.28 28.36—.10 MarathnO .20 80097 16.10 15.87 15.91+.08 Merck 2.20 114170 73.68 72.64 73.23+.31 MorgStan 1.20 99103 42.70 42.11 42.49—.16 Nabors .24 123362 3.00 2.86 2.95+.10 NYCmtyB .68 72091 10.94 10.82 10.87+.01 NewfldExp 66862 18.66 18.16 18.18—.14 NewmtM .56 83878 33.59 32.79 33.54+.63 NobleEngy .44 80399 22.88 21.89 22.64+.83 NokiaCp .19e 346382 6.60 6.48 6.55+.06 OasisPet 69725 6.23 6.07 6.07—.05 Oracle .76 108330 49.92 49.19 49.61+.09 PG&ECp 2.12f 556548 14.35 12.23 13.99+1.98 Pandora 127953 8.35 8.13 8.31+.07 Penney 63384 1.32 1.23 1.29—.03 PetrbrsA 66609 13.71 13.43 13.58+.43 Petrobras 136863 15.73 15.44 15.57+.48 Pfizer 1.44f 487400 40.85 39.47 40.77+1.24 ProctGam 2.87 97681 94.12 93.10 93.54+.02 PulteGrp .36 92504 27.48 25.10 27.25+.22 RegionsFn .56 125822 15.81 15.52 15.53—.15 SpdrGold 116082 124.00 123.46 123.98+.69 S&P500ETF 4.13e 649280 264.55 262.48 263.41—.35 SpdrLCapVs 96152 29.06 28.88 28.95+.05 SpdrITBd .92 61904 33.50 33.44 33.50+.10 SpdrLehHY 2.30 140921 35.04 34.92 34.99—.01 SpdrS&PRB .74e 64501 54.27 53.77 53.79—.13 SpdrOGEx .73e 118672 30.34 30.00 30.14+.14 SABESP .39e 70265 12.25 11.76 11.82+.31 Schlmbrg 2 80950 44.84 43.84 44.00—.24 SnapIncAn 143768 6.50 6.29 6.43+.09 SwstnEngy 117217 4.50 4.39 4.47+.08 Sprint 114906 6.07 5.97 6.03—.01 Squaren 322842 72.43 68.05 68.56—7.66 SPMatls .98e 82229 53.74 53.17 53.59+.55 SPHlthC 1.01e 110992 88.41 87.66 88.34+.43 SPCnSt 1.28e 115003 52.18 51.84 52.07+.12 SPEngy 2.04e 118829 62.91 62.44 62.49+.19 SPDRFncl .46e 294337 26.01 25.82 25.83—.09 SPInds 1.12e 123755 70.49 69.68 70.36+.96 SPTech .78e 85646 65.19 64.25 64.35—.70 SPUtil 1.55e 126184 53.47 53.04 53.22+.15 Synchrony .84 94590 30.23 29.56 29.65—.33 TaiwSemi .73e 101003 37.29 36.30 36.33—1.11 Transocn 92582 8.74 8.43 8.44—.04 Twitter 188053 33.55 31.46 31.64—1.49 USOilFd 227642 11.33 11.12 11.16+.21 USSteel .20 131250 22.25 21.09 21.31—.40 UtdTech 2.94f 108284 118.22 115.50 117.84+2.76 ValeSA .29e 834277 11.77 11.43 11.48+.28 VanEGold .06e 610048 21.98 21.49 21.97+.52 VnEkRus .01e 61898 20.75 20.57 20.69+.12 VanEJrGld 202562 31.96 31.31 31.95+.67 VangEmg 1.10e 105774 40.78 40.54 40.62+.05 VangFTSE 1.10e 154713 39.60 39.41 39.42+.11 Vereit .55 74760 7.97 7.80 7.96+.17 VerizonCm 2.41f 337827 54.30 52.97 53.28—1.79 Vipshop 70916 7.42 7.14 7.29—.06 Visa s 1f 74474 136.69 134.11 135.00—.99 WellsFargo 1.80f 119255 50.11 49.72 49.85+.03 WstnUnion .76 62222 18.22 17.89 18.13—.04 Whrlpl 4.60 74100 137.31 116.77 136.49+12.03 WmsCos 1.36 60796 26.80 26.46 26.68+.10 Xeroxrs 1 105199 27.29 25.59 27.07+2.77 Yamanag .02 157691 2.73 2.64 2.72+.13 iPtShFutn 159077 39.30 37.100 38.66—.11 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.