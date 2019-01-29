BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 231502 2.93 2.61 2.83+.13 AT&TInc 2.04f 313188 30.70 30.45 30.70+.03 AbbVie 4.28f 138849 78.16 75.77 77.47+.33 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|231502
|2.93
|2.61
|2.83+.13
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|313188
|30.70
|30.45
|30.70+.03
|AbbVie 4.28f
|138849
|78.16
|75.77
|77.47+.33
|Alibaba
|182846
|160.38
|155.92
|156.88—2.04
|Allergan 2.96f
|
|70775
|152.62
|144.59
|145.12—13.57
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|178736
|9.88
|9.74
|9.81+.12
|Altria 3.44f
|167287
|46.06
|45.36
|45.91+.61
|Ambev .05e
|376500
|4.79
|4.69
|4.75+.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|137805
|10.40
|10.32
|10.40+.07
|AuroraCn
|247713
|7.34
|6.76
|6.89—.21
|BPPLC 2.38
|89133
|40.40
|39.74
|40.20+.63
|BcoBrads .06a
|111772
|11.70
|11.48
|11.54+.12
|BkofAm .60
|512134
|29.70
|29.34
|29.39—.24
|BiPVxSTrs
|148444
|39.29
|38.00
|38.69—.15
|BarrickGld
|187469
|13.00
|12.44
|12.93+.59
|BlueAprnn
|61042
|1.53
|1.39
|1.50+.06
|BostonSci
|80326
|37.11
|36.59
|37.01+.16
|BrMySq 1.64f
|108771
|48.65
|47.88
|48.32
|CVSHealth 2
|72865
|66.15
|65.18
|65.54+.30
|CanopyGrn
|170495
|50.91
|46.13
|47.13—3.64
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|85395
|128.39
|125.61
|126.53+2.16
|CntryLink 2.16
|100458
|15.33
|14.95
|15.00—.09
|ChesEng
|272650
|2.88
|2.79
|2.80—.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|95231
|13.82
|13.14
|13.27+.70
|CgpVelICrd
|82698
|9.93
|9.35
|9.79—.61
|Citigroup 1.80
|134641
|64.07
|63.15
|63.21—.64
|ClevCliffs .20
|71876
|9.74
|9.15
|9.19—.26
|CocaCola 1.56
|119797
|47.63
|47.13
|47.40+.23
|ConAgra .85
|x82597
|21.51
|21.00
|21.39+.32
|Corning .72
|165906
|33.97
|32.00
|33.72+3.36
|Coty .50
|69433
|7.42
|7.20
|7.21—.13
|DRHorton .50
|120266
|36.74
|34.96
|36.68+.29
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|74232
|48.49
|47.87
|48.22+.21
|DeuHYBdn
|75128
|48.63
|48.45
|48.53—.03
|DxGBullrs
|124641
|19.38
|18.18
|19.38+1.27
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|163842
|10.59
|9.98
|10.58+.61
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|84009
|58.87
|57.99
|58.52+.39
|EnCanag .06
|211069
|7.04
|6.85
|6.86—.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|135475
|14.56
|14.23
|14.28+.08
|EnLinkLLC 1.10f
|
|79671
|11.06
|10.53
|10.75+.14
|ENSCO .04
|163173
|4.75
|4.53
|4.54—.05
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|102115
|72.19
|71.48
|71.51+.27
|FstDatan
|140397
|25.23
|24.59
|24.73—.56
|FordM .60a
|304012
|8.79
|8.62
|8.76+.10
|FrptMcM .20
|382171
|10.59
|10.26
|10.45+.17
|GameStop 1.52
|
|328457
|12.50
|11.11
|11.28—4.22
|GenElec .04m
|1143606
|9.13
|8.65
|8.90—.03
|Gerdau .02e
|72495
|4.24
|4.16
|4.19+.06
|Goldcrpg .24
|116216
|10.93
|10.67
|10.92+.23
|GraphPkg .30
|112315
|13.19
|12.18
|12.19
|HPInc .64
|68077
|22.23
|21.85
|21.88—.10
|Hallibrtn .72
|63699
|31.55
|30.81
|30.85—.38
|HarleyD 1.48
|99436
|35.27
|33.15
|34.76—1.85
|HPEntn .45e
|208839
|15.86
|15.37
|15.37—.29
|HostHotls 1a
|71939
|18.00
|17.67
|17.89+.21
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|71869
|3.59
|3.47
|3.57+.20
|ICICIBk .16e
|148258
|9.78
|9.67
|9.70+.15
|iShGold
|236353
|12.57
|12.51
|12.57+.09
|iShBrazil .67e
|214914
|43.89
|43.39
|43.44+.57
|iShEMU .86e
|89303
|37.31
|37.13
|37.15+.10
|iShSilver
|64771
|14.91
|14.84
|14.88+.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|168107
|42.02
|41.75
|41.84
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|61585
|106.93
|106.69
|106.90+.28
|iShEMkts .59e
|565157
|41.99
|41.73
|41.83+.07
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|91112
|115.28
|115.07
|115.28+.25
|iShIntlDev 1.16e
|69266
|37.93
|37.49
|37.76+.60
|iSEafe 1.66e
|239336
|62.34
|61.97
|61.97+.14
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|187169
|84.35
|84.03
|84.23—.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|120424
|146.82
|145.88
|146.20—.35
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|72078
|54.44
|54.11
|54.39+.09
|iShREst 2.76e
|68910
|82.05
|81.16
|82.02+.65
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|61867
|58.41
|58.10
|58.11+.11
|Infosyss
|82710
|10.53
|10.42
|10.48—.04
|iShJapanrs
|96326
|53.93
|53.58
|53.58+.05
|iSTaiwnrs
|92392
|32.47
|32.16
|32.23—.31
|iShCorEM .95e
|129725
|50.45
|50.16
|50.23+.05
|ItauUnHs
|194655
|10.24
|10.14
|10.17+.14
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|97394
|105.11
|103.73
|104.17+.29
|JohnJn 3.60
|65932
|130.47
|128.50
|130.33+1.34
|Keycorp .56
|118940
|16.92
|16.74
|16.74—.11
|KindMorg .80
|156789
|18.11
|17.80
|18.05+.16
|Kinrossg
|149637
|3.30
|3.21
|3.26+.02
|LloydBkg .47a
|120325
|3.00
|2.93
|2.95—.05
|MGMGrPrn 1.79f
|
|77000
|30.10
|29.48
|30.06—.21
|MGM Rsts .48
|64478
|28.78
|28.28
|28.36—.10
|MarathnO .20
|80097
|16.10
|15.87
|15.91+.08
|Merck 2.20
|114170
|73.68
|72.64
|73.23+.31
|MorgStan 1.20
|99103
|42.70
|42.11
|42.49—.16
|Nabors .24
|123362
|3.00
|2.86
|2.95+.10
|NYCmtyB .68
|72091
|10.94
|10.82
|10.87+.01
|NewfldExp
|66862
|18.66
|18.16
|18.18—.14
|NewmtM .56
|83878
|33.59
|32.79
|33.54+.63
|NobleEngy .44
|80399
|22.88
|21.89
|22.64+.83
|NokiaCp .19e
|346382
|6.60
|6.48
|6.55+.06
|OasisPet
|69725
|6.23
|6.07
|6.07—.05
|Oracle .76
|108330
|49.92
|49.19
|49.61+.09
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|556548
|14.35
|12.23
|13.99+1.98
|Pandora
|127953
|8.35
|8.13
|8.31+.07
|Penney
|63384
|1.32
|1.23
|1.29—.03
|PetrbrsA
|66609
|13.71
|13.43
|13.58+.43
|Petrobras
|136863
|15.73
|15.44
|15.57+.48
|Pfizer 1.44f
|487400
|40.85
|39.47
|40.77+1.24
|ProctGam 2.87
|97681
|94.12
|93.10
|93.54+.02
|PulteGrp .36
|92504
|27.48
|25.10
|27.25+.22
|RegionsFn .56
|125822
|15.81
|15.52
|15.53—.15
|SpdrGold
|116082
|124.00
|123.46
|123.98+.69
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|649280
|264.55
|262.48
|263.41—.35
|SpdrLCapVs
|96152
|29.06
|28.88
|28.95+.05
|SpdrITBd .92
|61904
|33.50
|33.44
|33.50+.10
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|140921
|35.04
|34.92
|34.99—.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|64501
|54.27
|53.77
|53.79—.13
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|118672
|30.34
|30.00
|30.14+.14
|SABESP .39e
|70265
|12.25
|11.76
|11.82+.31
|Schlmbrg 2
|80950
|44.84
|43.84
|44.00—.24
|SnapIncAn
|143768
|6.50
|6.29
|6.43+.09
|SwstnEngy
|117217
|4.50
|4.39
|4.47+.08
|Sprint
|114906
|6.07
|5.97
|6.03—.01
|Squaren
|322842
|72.43
|68.05
|68.56—7.66
|SPMatls .98e
|82229
|53.74
|53.17
|53.59+.55
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|110992
|88.41
|87.66
|88.34+.43
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|115003
|52.18
|51.84
|52.07+.12
|SPEngy 2.04e
|118829
|62.91
|62.44
|62.49+.19
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|294337
|26.01
|25.82
|25.83—.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|123755
|70.49
|69.68
|70.36+.96
|SPTech .78e
|85646
|65.19
|64.25
|64.35—.70
|SPUtil 1.55e
|126184
|53.47
|53.04
|53.22+.15
|Synchrony .84
|94590
|30.23
|29.56
|29.65—.33
|TaiwSemi .73e
|101003
|37.29
|36.30
|36.33—1.11
|Transocn
|92582
|8.74
|8.43
|8.44—.04
|Twitter
|188053
|33.55
|31.46
|31.64—1.49
|USOilFd
|227642
|11.33
|11.12
|11.16+.21
|USSteel .20
|131250
|22.25
|21.09
|21.31—.40
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|108284
|118.22
|115.50
|117.84+2.76
|ValeSA .29e
|834277
|11.77
|11.43
|11.48+.28
|VanEGold .06e
|610048
|21.98
|21.49
|21.97+.52
|VnEkRus .01e
|61898
|20.75
|20.57
|20.69+.12
|VanEJrGld
|202562
|31.96
|31.31
|31.95+.67
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|105774
|40.78
|40.54
|40.62+.05
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|154713
|39.60
|39.41
|39.42+.11
|Vereit .55
|74760
|7.97
|7.80
|7.96+.17
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|337827
|54.30
|52.97
|53.28—1.79
|Vipshop
|70916
|7.42
|7.14
|7.29—.06
|Visa s 1f
|74474
|136.69
|134.11
|135.00—.99
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|119255
|50.11
|49.72
|49.85+.03
|WstnUnion .76
|62222
|18.22
|17.89
|18.13—.04
|Whrlpl 4.60
|74100
|137.31
|116.77
|136.49+12.03
|WmsCos 1.36
|60796
|26.80
|26.46
|26.68+.10
|Xeroxrs 1
|105199
|27.29
|25.59
|27.07+2.77
|Yamanag .02
|157691
|2.73
|2.64
|2.72+.13
|iPtShFutn
|159077
|39.30
|37.100
|38.66—.11
