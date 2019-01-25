BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 114363 2.81 2.65 2.80+.18 AT&TInc 2.04f 304763 31.04 30.64 30.66+.06 AbbVie 4.28f 213062 82.61 79.43 80.54—5.34 AlcoaCp…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 114363 2.81 2.65 2.80+.18 AT&TInc 2.04f 304763 31.04 30.64 30.66+.06 AbbVie 4.28f 213062 82.61 79.43 80.54—5.34 AlcoaCp 66063 29.52 28.16 29.02+1.06 Alibaba 164312 160.50 157.43 159.21+3.35 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 238870 9.80 9.70 9.78+.11 Alticen 65833 19.25 18.83 19.10+.19 Altria 3.44f 142646 44.60 43.60 44.24+.91 Ambev .05e 185433 4.59 4.49 4.53+.05 Annaly 1.20e 124341 10.36 10.26 10.31—.01 Arconic .24 78825 18.90 18.50 18.54+.14 AstraZens 1.37e 68965 35.92 35.58 35.75—.04 AuroraCn 193586 6.90 6.60 6.72+.10 BakHuGEn .72 66871 23.66 22.98 23.49+.45 BcoBrads .06a 107659 11.58 11.26 11.51+.13 BkofAm .60 721558 29.72 29.14 29.58+.50 BkNYMel 1.12 x81785 53.89 53.38 53.40—.03 BiPVxSTrs 312826 38.09 37.11 37.28—1.44 BarrickGld 134635 12.29 12.04 12.25+.40 BrMySq 1.64f 196520 50.10 48.46 48.93—.09 CVSHealth 2 86233 65.81 65.14 65.45+.47 CabotO&G .28f 79685 26.12 25.37 25.91+.43 CanopyGrn 188083 49.00 45.75 48.48+4.27 CntryLink 2.16 170327 15.11 14.48 14.99+.28 ChesEng 473232 2.90 2.72 2.78+.03 CgpVelLCrd 89664 13.85 13.33 13.64+.28 Citigroup 1.80 158269 64.45 63.23 64.02+1.31 ClevCliffs .20 143420 9.76 9.05 9.61+.69 CocaCola 1.56 120548 48.03 47.24 47.37—.32 ColgPalm 1.68 84743 63.60 60.96 61.84—.36 Corning .72 85601 30.79 30.14 30.36+.50 Coty .50 124880 7.46 6.99 7.31+.31 DRHorton .50 159989 39.21 36.41 37.30—1.00 DeltaAir 1.40f 118378 48.15 46.90 47.69+.17 DenburyR 86182 2.12 2.02 2.07+.05 DevonE .32 72228 27.42 26.80 27.25+.65 DxSOXBrrs 72780 9.72 8.91 9.02—.62 DxGBullrs 113569 17.54 16.55 17.43+1.55 DrGMBllrs .09e 112973 9.45 8.80 9.33+.85 DxSCBearrs 85179 11.49 11.20 11.27—.44 DrxSPBulls 65947 39.40 38.73 39.10+1.04 DowDuPnt 1.52 77161 58.30 57.11 57.76+1.43 EnLinkLP 1.56 261003 12.66 11.91 12.05—.47 EnCanag .06 308712 7.10 6.96 6.98+.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 140370 14.39 14.09 14.34+.22 EnLinkLLC 1.10f 243775 11.02 10.36 10.53—.39 ENSCO .04 121719 4.80 4.60 4.69+.14 Exelon 1.38 67263 47.03 46.24 46.43—.53 ExxonMbl 3.28 89955 72.27 71.54 71.72+.32 FstDatan 216531 25.14 24.29 25.11+.68 FordM .60a 530918 8.96 8.73 8.86+.26 FrptMcM .20 361341 11.48 10.96 11.24+.54 GenElec .04m 1121989 9.21 8.84 9.16+.38 GenMills 1.96 70138 44.22 43.21 43.29—.23 GenMotors 1.52 88424 38.83 38.36 38.64+.48 Gerdau .02e 83115 4.32 4.23 4.30+.08 Goldcrpg .24 111634 10.83 10.60 10.80+.32 HPInc .64 72905 22.12 21.84 22.10+.33 Hallibrtn .72 103567 32.37 31.52 32.10+.89 HPEntn .45e 178434 15.38 14.91 15.35+.59 HostHotls 1a 68289 17.55 17.26 17.49+.30 ICICIBk .16e 102265 10.11 9.93 9.95—.34 iShGold 147374 12.46 12.36 12.45+.19 iShBrazil .67e 217992 44.53 43.53 43.82+.17 iShSilver 106818 14.76 14.58 14.74+.38 iShChinaLC .87e 337032 42.37 41.100 42.19+.78 iShEMkts .59e 1057785 42.31 42.04 42.20+.55 iShiBoxIG 3.87 85292 115.05 114.88 115.05+.10 iShCorUSTr .33 74390 24.77 24.74 24.76—.04 iSEafe 1.66e 311285 62.28 62.02 62.17+.70 iShiBxHYB 5.09 167752 84.49 84.34 84.41+.21 iShR2K 1.77e 222201 147.64 146.43 147.34+1.87 iShChina .61e 105919 58.07 57.53 57.84+1.02 iShCorEafe 1.56e 74236 58.35 57.56 58.27+.65 Infosyss 88390 10.58 10.41 10.55+.12 iShJapanrs 70682 54.07 53.74 53.92+.58 iShCorEM .95e 169736 50.83 50.50 50.69+.66 ItauUnHs 124755 10.10 8.96 10.01+.16 JPMorgCh 2.24f 143693 104.31 102.74 103.39+.65 JohnJn 3.60 75851 128.45 127.18 128.23+1.20 Keycorp .56 144621 17.06 16.79 16.81—.07 KindMorg .80 151892 17.90 17.57 17.74+.26 Kinrossg 120142 3.29 3.15 3.23+.09 Kroger s .56f 79976 28.90 28.06 28.12—.59 MGM Rsts .48 91107 28.73 28.10 28.70+.81 Macys 1.51 87868 25.55 24.56 25.51+1.00 MarathnO .20 94038 16.14 15.88 15.90+.10 MarathPts 1.84 79147 64.86 63.02 64.08+.97 Merck 2.20f 134101 73.84 72.12 72.95—.22 MorgStan 1.20 134173 43.25 42.55 42.98+.93 Nabors .24 127305 2.97 2.80 2.90+.05 NewfldExp 77800 18.81 18.42 18.48+.17 NewmtM .56 102763 33.20 32.57 33.16+.98 NokiaCp .19e 588015 6.64 6.37 6.60+.44 OasisPet 98609 6.40 6.24 6.26+.04 Oracle .76 166565 49.90 49.45 49.80+.60 PG&ECp 2.12f 722846 12.86 11.51 11.77—2.18 Pandora 84262 8.39 8.21 8.32+.10 Petrobras 125097 15.86 15.61 15.82+.30 Pfizer 1.44f 340207 41.25 40.51 40.64—.31 ProctGam 2.87 106180 94.89 93.06 93.60—.70 PulteGrp .36 73151 27.39 26.69 26.96+.26 RegionsFn .56 101854 15.78 15.51 15.65+.14 SpdrGold 111018 122.91 122.02 122.86+1.77 S&P500ETF 4.13e 964922 266.70 263.66 265.78+2.23 SpdrLehHY 2.30 129448 35.09 35.03 35.05+.08 SpdrS&PRB .74e 68794 53.72 52.86 53.47+.63 SpdrOGEx .73e 186955 30.83 30.15 30.53+.56 Schlmbrg 2 159210 45.05 43.98 45.00+1.44 Schwab .52 77868 48.23 47.55 47.97+.59 SnapIncAn 199256 6.44 6.20 6.40+.23 SwstAirl .64 73518 55.69 54.05 54.98+.77 SwstnEngy 181960 4.54 4.34 4.53+.18 Sprint 97080 6.31 6.15 6.18—.07 Squaren 251090 78.15 74.50 77.97+4.03 SPHlthC 1.01e 72149 89.25 88.66 88.92+.11 SPCnSt 1.28e 129203 52.31 51.66 51.73—.21 SPEngy 2.04e 102298 63.32 62.57 62.93+.79 SPDRFncl .46e 631243 26.17 25.90 26.00+.21 SPInds 1.12e 130586 70.36 69.66 70.07+.88 SPTech .78e 100205 66.13 65.26 65.93+.92 SPUtil 1.55e 181541 54.14 53.24 53.32—.74 Synchrony .84 118711 30.33 29.78 29.79—.02 TALEducs 72298 31.28 30.00 30.60+.79 TaiwSemi .73e 167502 38.26 37.88 38.14+.50 TevaPhrm .73e 73797 19.71 19.42 19.56+.22 Transocn 136167 9.07 8.75 8.94+.26 Twitter 225114 33.62 31.98 32.90+1.29 UnionPac 3.20 77701 162.00 160.22 160.95+.61 USBancrp 1.48 66223 51.63 51.07 51.37+.48 USOilFd 177276 11.30 11.16 11.25+.08 USSteel .20 126293 21.73 20.98 21.64+.93 ValeSA .29e 1574510 15.45 12.85 13.66—1.20 VanEGold .06e 528833 21.23 20.80 21.18+.68 VnEkRus .01e 68790 20.75 20.61 20.74+.08 VnEkSemi .58e 90864 97.25 94.77 96.89+1.77 VEckOilSvc .47e 101945 17.26 16.83 17.20+.53 VanEJrGld 187837 30.74 29.98 30.60+1.04 VangEmg 1.10e 182320 41.11 40.85 41.00+.40 VangFTSE 1.10e 96008 39.56 39.40 39.50+.49 Vereit .55 95376 7.69 7.59 7.66+.07 VerizonCm 2.41f 178000 57.47 56.23 56.40—.67 Vipshop 110422 7.65 7.13 7.62+.43 Visa s 1f 97508 139.90 137.97 138.67+.97 WalMart 