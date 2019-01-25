BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 114363 2.81 2.65 2.80+.18 AT&TInc 2.04f 304763 31.04 30.64 30.66+.06 AbbVie 4.28f 213062 82.61 79.43 80.54—5.34 AlcoaCp…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|114363
|2.81
|2.65
|2.80+.18
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|304763
|31.04
|30.64
|30.66+.06
|AbbVie 4.28f
|213062
|82.61
|79.43
|80.54—5.34
|AlcoaCp
|66063
|29.52
|28.16
|29.02+1.06
|Alibaba
|164312
|160.50
|157.43
|159.21+3.35
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|238870
|9.80
|9.70
|9.78+.11
|Alticen
|65833
|19.25
|18.83
|19.10+.19
|Altria 3.44f
|142646
|44.60
|43.60
|44.24+.91
|Ambev .05e
|185433
|4.59
|4.49
|4.53+.05
|Annaly 1.20e
|124341
|10.36
|10.26
|10.31—.01
|Arconic .24
|78825
|18.90
|18.50
|18.54+.14
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|68965
|35.92
|35.58
|35.75—.04
|AuroraCn
|193586
|6.90
|6.60
|6.72+.10
|BakHuGEn .72
|66871
|23.66
|22.98
|23.49+.45
|BcoBrads .06a
|107659
|11.58
|11.26
|11.51+.13
|BkofAm .60
|721558
|29.72
|29.14
|29.58+.50
|BkNYMel 1.12
|x81785
|53.89
|53.38
|53.40—.03
|BiPVxSTrs
|312826
|38.09
|37.11
|37.28—1.44
|BarrickGld
|134635
|12.29
|12.04
|12.25+.40
|BrMySq 1.64f
|196520
|50.10
|48.46
|48.93—.09
|CVSHealth 2
|86233
|65.81
|65.14
|65.45+.47
|CabotO&G .28f
|79685
|26.12
|25.37
|25.91+.43
|CanopyGrn
|188083
|49.00
|45.75
|48.48+4.27
|CntryLink 2.16
|170327
|15.11
|14.48
|14.99+.28
|ChesEng
|473232
|2.90
|2.72
|2.78+.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|89664
|13.85
|13.33
|13.64+.28
|Citigroup 1.80
|158269
|64.45
|63.23
|64.02+1.31
|ClevCliffs .20
|143420
|9.76
|9.05
|9.61+.69
|CocaCola 1.56
|120548
|48.03
|47.24
|47.37—.32
|ColgPalm 1.68
|84743
|63.60
|60.96
|61.84—.36
|Corning .72
|85601
|30.79
|30.14
|30.36+.50
|Coty .50
|124880
|7.46
|6.99
|7.31+.31
|DRHorton .50
|159989
|39.21
|36.41
|37.30—1.00
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|118378
|48.15
|46.90
|47.69+.17
|DenburyR
|86182
|2.12
|2.02
|2.07+.05
|DevonE .32
|72228
|27.42
|26.80
|27.25+.65
|DxSOXBrrs
|72780
|9.72
|8.91
|9.02—.62
|DxGBullrs
|113569
|17.54
|16.55
|17.43+1.55
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|112973
|9.45
|8.80
|9.33+.85
|DxSCBearrs
|85179
|11.49
|11.20
|11.27—.44
|DrxSPBulls
|65947
|39.40
|38.73
|39.10+1.04
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|77161
|58.30
|57.11
|57.76+1.43
|EnLinkLP 1.56
|261003
|12.66
|11.91
|12.05—.47
|EnCanag .06
|308712
|7.10
|6.96
|6.98+.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|140370
|14.39
|14.09
|14.34+.22
|EnLinkLLC 1.10f
|
|243775
|11.02
|10.36
|10.53—.39
|ENSCO .04
|121719
|4.80
|4.60
|4.69+.14
|Exelon 1.38
|67263
|47.03
|46.24
|46.43—.53
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|89955
|72.27
|71.54
|71.72+.32
|FstDatan
|216531
|25.14
|24.29
|25.11+.68
|FordM .60a
|530918
|8.96
|8.73
|8.86+.26
|FrptMcM .20
|361341
|11.48
|10.96
|11.24+.54
|GenElec .04m
|1121989
|9.21
|8.84
|9.16+.38
|GenMills 1.96
|70138
|44.22
|43.21
|43.29—.23
|GenMotors 1.52
|88424
|38.83
|38.36
|38.64+.48
|Gerdau .02e
|83115
|4.32
|4.23
|4.30+.08
|Goldcrpg .24
|111634
|10.83
|10.60
|10.80+.32
|HPInc .64
|72905
|22.12
|21.84
|22.10+.33
|Hallibrtn .72
|103567
|32.37
|31.52
|32.10+.89
|HPEntn .45e
|178434
|15.38
|14.91
|15.35+.59
|HostHotls 1a
|68289
|17.55
|17.26
|17.49+.30
|ICICIBk .16e
|102265
|10.11
|9.93
|9.95—.34
|iShGold
|147374
|12.46
|12.36
|12.45+.19
|iShBrazil .67e
|217992
|44.53
|43.53
|43.82+.17
|iShSilver
|106818
|14.76
|14.58
|14.74+.38
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|337032
|42.37
|41.100
|42.19+.78
|iShEMkts .59e
|1057785
|42.31
|42.04
|42.20+.55
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|85292
|115.05
|114.88
|115.05+.10
|iShCorUSTr .33
|74390
|24.77
|24.74
|24.76—.04
|iSEafe 1.66e
|311285
|62.28
|62.02
|62.17+.70
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|167752
|84.49
|84.34
|84.41+.21
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|222201
|147.64
|146.43
|147.34+1.87
|iShChina .61e
|105919
|58.07
|57.53
|57.84+1.02
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|74236
|58.35
|57.56
|58.27+.65
|Infosyss
|88390
|10.58
|10.41
|10.55+.12
|iShJapanrs
|70682
|54.07
|53.74
|53.92+.58
|iShCorEM .95e
|169736
|50.83
|50.50
|50.69+.66
|ItauUnHs
|124755
|10.10
|8.96
|10.01+.16
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|143693
|104.31
|102.74
|103.39+.65
|JohnJn 3.60
|75851
|128.45
|127.18
|128.23+1.20
|Keycorp .56
|144621
|17.06
|16.79
|16.81—.07
|KindMorg .80
|151892
|17.90
|17.57
|17.74+.26
|Kinrossg
|120142
|3.29
|3.15
|3.23+.09
|Kroger s .56f
|79976
|28.90
|28.06
|28.12—.59
|MGM Rsts .48
|91107
|28.73
|28.10
|28.70+.81
|Macys 1.51
|87868
|25.55
|24.56
|25.51+1.00
|MarathnO .20
|94038
|16.14
|15.88
|15.90+.10
|MarathPts 1.84
|79147
|64.86
|63.02
|64.08+.97
|Merck 2.20f
|134101
|73.84
|72.12
|72.95—.22
|MorgStan 1.20
|134173
|43.25
|42.55
|42.98+.93
|Nabors .24
|127305
|2.97
|2.80
|2.90+.05
|NewfldExp
|77800
|18.81
|18.42
|18.48+.17
|NewmtM .56
|102763
|33.20
|32.57
|33.16+.98
|NokiaCp .19e
|588015
|6.64
|6.37
|6.60+.44
|OasisPet
|98609
|6.40
|6.24
|6.26+.04
|Oracle .76
|166565
|49.90
|49.45
|49.80+.60
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|722846
|12.86
|11.51
|11.77—2.18
|Pandora
|84262
|8.39
|8.21
|8.32+.10
|Petrobras
|125097
|15.86
|15.61
|15.82+.30
|Pfizer 1.44f
|340207
|41.25
|40.51
|40.64—.31
|ProctGam 2.87
|106180
|94.89
|93.06
|93.60—.70
|PulteGrp .36
|73151
|27.39
|26.69
|26.96+.26
|RegionsFn .56
|101854
|15.78
|15.51
|15.65+.14
|SpdrGold
|111018
|122.91
|122.02
|122.86+1.77
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|964922
|266.70
|263.66
|265.78+2.23
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|129448
|35.09
|35.03
|35.05+.08
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|68794
|53.72
|52.86
|53.47+.63
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|186955
|30.83
|30.15
|30.53+.56
|Schlmbrg 2
|159210
|45.05
|43.98
|45.00+1.44
|Schwab .52
|77868
|48.23
|47.55
|47.97+.59
|SnapIncAn
|199256
|6.44
|6.20
|6.40+.23
|SwstAirl .64
|73518
|55.69
|54.05
|54.98+.77
|SwstnEngy
|181960
|4.54
|4.34
|4.53+.18
|Sprint
|97080
|6.31
|6.15
|6.18—.07
|Squaren
|251090
|78.15
|74.50
|77.97+4.03
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|72149
|89.25
|88.66
|88.92+.11
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|129203
|52.31
|51.66
|51.73—.21
|SPEngy 2.04e
|102298
|63.32
|62.57
|62.93+.79
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|631243
|26.17
|25.90
|26.00+.21
|SPInds 1.12e
|130586
|70.36
|69.66
|70.07+.88
|SPTech .78e
|100205
|66.13
|65.26
|65.93+.92
|SPUtil 1.55e
|181541
|54.14
|53.24
|53.32—.74
|Synchrony .84
|118711
|30.33
|29.78
|29.79—.02
|TALEducs
|72298
|31.28
|30.00
|30.60+.79
|TaiwSemi .73e
|167502
|38.26
|37.88
|38.14+.50
|TevaPhrm .73e
|73797
|19.71
|19.42
|19.56+.22
|Transocn
|136167
|9.07
|8.75
|8.94+.26
|Twitter
|225114
|33.62
|31.98
|32.90+1.29
|UnionPac 3.20
|
|77701
|162.00
|160.22
|160.95+.61
|USBancrp 1.48
|66223
|51.63
|51.07
|51.37+.48
|USOilFd
|177276
|11.30
|11.16
|11.25+.08
|USSteel .20
|126293
|21.73
|20.98
|21.64+.93
|ValeSA .29e
|1574510
|15.45
|12.85
|13.66—1.20
|VanEGold .06e
|528833
|21.23
|20.80
|21.18+.68
|VnEkRus .01e
|68790
|20.75
|20.61
|20.74+.08
|VnEkSemi .58e
|90864
|97.25
|94.77
|96.89+1.77
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|101945
|17.26
|16.83
|17.20+.53
|VanEJrGld
|187837
|30.74
|29.98
|30.60+1.04
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|182320
|41.11
|40.85
|41.00+.40
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|96008
|39.56
|39.40
|39.50+.49
|Vereit .55
|95376
|7.69
|7.59
|7.66+.07
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|178000
|57.47
|56.23
|56.40—.67
|Vipshop
|110422
|7.65
|7.13
|7.62+.43
|Visa s 1f
|97508
|139.90
|137.97
|138.67+.97
|WalMart 2.08f
|72181
|98.91
|96.75
|96.94—1.42
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|201833
|50.54
|49.96
|50.13+.15
|WmsCos 1.36
|96220
|26.96
|26.47
|26.67+.17
|Yamanag .02
|161709
|2.59
|2.46
|2.57+.16
|ZayoGrp
|72090
|27.20
|26.28
|26.70—.21
|iPtShFutn
|121459
|38.08
|37.13
|37.23—1.45
