BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 61912 15.88 15.64 15.87+.26 AKSteel 82361 2.72 2.59 2.62—.06 AT&TInc 2.04f 252612 30.90 30.59 30.89+.31 AbbottLab 1.28f 101962 71.55 69.27 69.91—1.58 Alibaba 101874 155.18 150.95 152.03—.12 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 180085 9.71 9.52 9.62+.03 Altria 3.44f 147120 45.22 44.51 44.70—.27 Ambev .05e 274893 4.56 4.46 4.54—.03 Anadarko 1.20f 68720 47.47 45.30 45.88—1.20 Annaly 1.20e 176372 10.31 10.24 10.31+.06 Arconic .24 128268 18.30 17.28 18.05+.96 AstraZens 1.37e 79252 37.03 36.46 36.69+.42 AuroraCn 112203 6.35 6.11 6.19 BB&TCp 1.62f 64703 49.68 49.22 49.41+.27 BcoBrads .06a 85770 11.33 11.03 11.31+.37 BkofAm .60 794007 29.28 28.62 28.92—.17 BkNYMel 1.12 62331 53.18 52.17 53.06+.47 BiPVxSTrs 333202 42.50 39.60 40.02—.58 BarrickGld 97073 11.88 11.58 11.77—.01 BrMySq 1.64f 156775 50.40 49.60 49.96+.24 CVSHealth 2 90939 66.32 64.90 66.11+1.19 CanopyGrn 72714 44.60 42.54 43.45—.21 CapOne 1.60 85860 80.58 77.71 78.20—5.20 Cemex .29t 96310 5.46 5.16 5.24—.17 CntryLink 2.16 108967 15.64 15.13 15.21—.18 ChesEng 393814 2.83 2.65 2.69—.05 CgpVelLCrd 108982 13.47 12.40 12.95—.30 Citigroup 1.80 168017 62.48 61.15 62.13+.28 CocaCola 1.56 114599 48.29 47.65 48.27+.55 ConAgra .85 79268 21.60 21.33 21.47+.02 Corning .72 96748 29.71 28.93 29.31—.11 Coty .50 109587 7.49 7.16 7.33+.08 DRHorton .50 63451 37.66 36.71 37.30+.88 DeltaAir 1.40f 80987 47.80 46.94 47.30+.20 DenburyR 80633 2.13 1.96 2.00—.04 DevonE .32 88262 26.85 25.92 26.32—.31 DxSOXBrrs 70360 11.94 11.04 11.62+.24 DrGMBllrs .09e 61585 8.71 8.20 8.57+.12 DirSPBears 73106 26.95 25.72 26.15—.12 DxSCBearrs 125904 12.21 11.54 11.93+.08 DrxSPBulls 74762 38.60 36.83 37.96+.15 Disney 1.76f 68449 111.84 110.00 111.12+.52 DowDuPnt 1.52 95051 56.61 55.76 56.43+.19 EnCanag .06 223724 6.84 6.67 6.74—.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 127910 14.38 13.96 14.04—.06 ENSCO .04 90821 4.54 4.31 4.42—.03 EntProdPt 1.74f 77185 27.63 27.13 27.21—.21 ExxonMbl 3.28 126690 72.30 70.93 71.30—.59 FstDatan 233896 23.77 23.16 23.72+.64 FordM .60a 443643 8.54 8.28 8.34—.16 FrptMcM .20 257170 12.55 12.18 12.31—.07 GenElec .04m 722892 8.84 8.61 8.73+.07 GenMotors 1.52 76807 38.36 37.48 37.67—.48 Gerdau .02e 111267 4.19 4.02 4.19+.18 Goldcrpg .24 85092 10.62 10.36 10.50+.02 HPInc .64 100370 21.58 21.19 21.44+.12 Hallibrtn .72 123982 31.43 30.50 31.05—.21 Hanesbdss .60 91580 14.86 14.48 14.80+.22 HPEntn .45e 68314 14.69 14.32 14.44—.01 HostHotls 1a 75869 17.37 16.88 17.05—.21 iShGold 200099 12.32 12.25 12.29—.01 iShBrazil .67e 288339 43.34 42.48 43.29+1.14 iShEMU .86e 61104 36.71 36.40 36.51+.28 iShChinaLC .87e 196879 41.04 40.65 40.98+.46 iSCorSP500 4.38e 67617 266.34 262.26 264.88+.38 iShEMkts .59e 666247 41.28 40.90 41.25+.42 iShiBoxIG 3.87 117071 114.74 114.39 114.65+.29 iShCorUSTr .33 82732 24.76 24.70 24.74+.01 iSEafe 1.66e 217255 61.69 61.15 61.40+.28 iShiBxHYB 5.09 185294 84.23 83.87 84.11+.17 iShR2K 1.77e 204313 146.18 143.46 144.60—.40 iShCorEafe 1.56e 99158 57.77 57.28 57.53+.26 Infosyss 81080 10.56 10.43 10.53 IBM 6.28 220467 135.00 130.31 132.89+10.37 iShJapanrs 67049 53.43 52.85 53.03—.15 iShCorEM .95e 162224 49.65 49.21 49.60+.46 ItauUnHs 139519 9.96 9.75 9.94+.17 JPMorgCh 2.24f 121430 103.70 101.97 102.68—.26 JohnJn 3.60 92281 129.30 127.93 128.80 Keycorp .56 110933 17.07 16.75 16.89—.01 KindMorg .80 207888 17.76 17.05 17.24—.39 Kinrossg 80700 3.16 3.08 3.12—.02 LVSands 3 61202 57.66 56.78 57.29+.24 MGM Rsts .48 102582 28.11 27.65 27.81—.06 Macys 1.51 77685 25.19 24.50 24.70—.20 MarathnO .20 98656 15.84 15.37 15.56—.13 Merck 2.20f 137075 75.71 74.74 75.44—.39 MetLife 1.68 65374 45.19 43.80 44.48—.39 MorgStan 1.20 155828 42.62 41.66 42.15—.26 Nabors .24 98032 2.88 2.70 2.72—.07 NYCmtyB .68 62783 10.68 10.53 10.59+.03 NewmtM .56 85445 32.48 31.73 32.20+.10 NobleEngy .44 60604 22.75 21.46 21.57—.88 NokiaCp .19e 146968 6.12 6.01 6.05+.08 OasisPet 160355 6.25 5.96 6.06—.08 Oracle .76 154088 49.48 48.83 49.24+.30 PG&ECp 2.12f 216160 8.05 7.52 7.99+.29 Pandora 71338 8.42 8.16 8.34—.06 Penney 73919 1.28 1.19 1.26+.05 PetrbrsA 61796 13.51 13.21 13.47+.27 Petrobras 115653 15.48 15.17 15.48+.30 Pfizer 1.44f 231943 42.20 41.55 42.16—.11 PhilipMor 4.56 61131 74.16 72.75 74.00+1.19 ProctGam 2.87 224762 96.41 93.63 94.84+4.40 PrUShSPrs 64612 39.35 38.14 38.57—.11 QEPRes .08 65776 8.72 8.18 8.34—.29 RangeRs .08 78272 11.01 10.37 10.59—.29 RegionsFn .56 124948 15.72 15.24 15.37—.22 RestBrnds 1.80 90877 62.65 60.12 62.61+5.58 S&P500ETF 4.13e 842902 264.79 260.66 263.41+.55 SpdrLehHY 2.30 153262 35.00 34.83 34.93+.06 SpdrS&PRB .74e 65937 53.16 52.33 52.81—.09 SpdrOGEx .73e 173259 30.63 29.57 29.80—.49 Schlmbrg 2 136082 44.19 42.71 43.31—.65 Schwab .52 69280 47.96 46.81 47.32—.15 SnapIncAn 127394 6.10 5.87 5.99+.06 SwstnEngy 134900 4.36 4.14 4.21—.06 Sprint 101868 6.18 6.01 6.17+.13 Squaren 178178 70.59 68.02 69.10+1.25 SPHlthC 1.01e 73972 90.05 88.59 89.56+.10 SPCnSt 1.28e 190047 52.74 52.12 52.59+.62 SPEngy 2.04e 211686 62.75 61.30 61.81—.64 SPDRFncl .46e 440719 25.83 25.44 25.73+.03 SPInds 1.12e 132438 69.55 68.07 68.84+.10 SPTech .78e 95760 64.100 63.75 64.47+.22 SPUtil 1.55e 142110 53.81 53.16 53.78+.54 Synchrony .84 377685 30.00 28.69 29.40+2.85 TEConnect 1.76 65166 80.87 74.84 76.00—3.48 TaiwSemi .73e 139185 36.74 36.24 36.49+.12 TevaPhrm .73e 117076 19.69 19.16 19.46+.71 Transocn 99215 8.38 8.05 8.19—.04 Twitter 210654 32.45 30.72 30.97—1.28 USBancrp 1.48 77850 50.67 49.99 50.53+.39 USOilFd 290188 11.19 10.89 11.05—.07 UtdTech 2.94f 125232 119.34 114.35 117.04+5.98 ValeSA .29e 198967 14.79 14.54 14.75+.30 VanEGold .06e 226409 20.61 20.23 20.49+.04 VnEkRus .01e 107395 20.66 20.46 20.62+.35 VEckOilSvc .47e 97477 16.80 16.21 16.37—.31 VangEmg 1.10e 149661 40.26 39.92 40.26+.39 VangFTSE 1.10e 112628 39.11 38.77 38.96+.20 Vereit .55 70071 7.75 7.63 7.66—.08 VerizonCm 2.41f 151089 57.87 56.93 57.76+.77 Vipshop 216822 7.33 6.74 7.08+.62 WPXEngy 69774 12.50 11.99 12.11—.16 WalMart 2.08f 80060 99.35 97.53 98.71+1.22 WellsFargo 1.80f 168040 50.32 49.50 50.12+.26 WmsCos 1.36 70226 26.36 25.55 25.82—.34 Yamanag .02 77039 2.42 2.31 2.39+.02 iPtShFutn 64230 42.49 39.60 40.10—.22 