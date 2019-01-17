BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 82323 2.78 2.65 2.76+.07 AT&TInc 2.04f 262643 30.75 30.41 30.64+.08 AbbVie 4.28f 64386 87.69 85.42 87.20+1.65 AlcoaCp…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 82323 2.78 2.65 2.76+.07 AT&TInc 2.04f 262643 30.75 30.41 30.64+.08 AbbVie 4.28f 64386 87.69 85.42 87.20+1.65 AlcoaCp 120730 30.28 27.51 29.59+.61 Alibaba 161267 158.55 151.90 155.97+1.13 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 213361 9.79 9.66 9.73 Alticen 77080 18.64 17.95 18.55+.50 Altria 3.44f 133317 47.40 46.66 47.06—.14 Ambev .05e 240619 4.76 4.63 4.74+.05 Annaly 1.20e 93208 10.20 10.13 10.19+.01 AuroraCn 414865 7.08 6.56 6.57—.76 BcoBrads .06a 114363 11.33 11.06 11.26+.06 BkofAm .60 1068150 29.00 28.09 28.99+.54 BkNYMel 1.12 75955 51.58 49.79 51.53+1.10 BiPVxSTrs 267818 38.71 37.41 38.04—.28 BarrickGld 82216 11.99 11.77 11.90+.05 Baxters .76 62824 69.39 68.15 69.12+.86 BostonSci 64051 37.25 36.42 36.81+.19 BrMySq 1.64f 211813 49.89 48.47 49.60+.47 CBSB .72 62475 49.13 48.20 48.77+.96 CVSHealth 2 125261 64.09 63.27 63.37—.55 CanopyGrn 116279 44.40 40.80 42.77+.67 Caterpillar 3.44 67823 135.90 129.16 134.54+2.88 Cemex .29t 70735 5.48 5.30 5.46+.12 CntryLink 2.16 192156 15.99 15.22 15.34—.65 ChesEng 372437 2.91 2.73 2.89+.04 CgpVelLCrd 119077 13.18 12.03 12.92—.11 Citigroup 1.80 227248 62.75 61.33 62.47+.28 CitizFincl 1.08 75488 34.11 33.27 33.90—.05 ClevCliffs .20 72369 9.13 8.61 9.05+.34 CocaCola 1.56 118121 47.14 46.88 47.06+.14 ConAgra .85 75047 21.37 20.94 21.24+.07 CousPrp .26 82847 8.48 8.37 8.47+.04 DeltaAir 1.40f 72953 48.57 47.32 48.22+.72 DenburyR 77509 2.20 2.12 2.18+.01 DeutschBk .83e 73278 8.98 8.84 8.92—.37 DevonE .32 86767 26.51 25.52 26.39+.50 DxSOXBrrs 68015 12.11 11.07 11.27—.39 DxGBullrs 68609 16.52 15.96 16.37+.21 DrGMBllrs .09e 63092 9.27 8.86 9.15+.10 DirSPBears 72913 27.22 25.99 26.30—.62 DxSCBearrs 96189 12.10 11.52 11.65—.31 DowDuPnt 1.52 105113 57.09 55.33 57.04+1.64 EnCanag .06 300240 7.02 6.72 6.92+.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 144498 14.77 14.36 14.61—.04 ENSCO .04 115209 4.51 4.27 4.45+.09 ExxonMbl 3.28 99746 72.34 70.90 72.13+.49 FstDatan 602316 22.25 21.12 21.91+.67 FordM .60a 567040 8.44 8.21 8.36+.07 FrptMcM .20 231127 12.22 11.86 12.13+.24 GenElec .04m 1056798 9.19 8.75 9.14+.16 GenMotors 1.52 130583 38.30 37.40 38.26+.59 Gerdau .02e 176923 4.05 3.91 4.02+.03 Goldcrpg .24 91977 10.36 10.20 10.34+.06 GoldmanS 3.20f 81590 199.80 192.83 199.09+2.01 GreenDot 97843 79.42 78.00 78.05—.91 HPInc .64 111938 21.45 20.92 21.23+.18 Hallibrtn .72 127459 30.97 29.84 30.90+.54 HomeDp 4.12 64583 175.46 172.00 174.87—2.17 HostHotls 1a 65341 17.54 17.21 17.53+.06 IAMGldg 1.52f 88113 3.19 2.98 3.01—.20 iShGold 94113 12.39 12.35 12.38—.01 iShBrazil .67e 227976 43.32 42.25 43.02+.35 iShSilver 76080 14.60 14.51 14.57—.06 iShChinaLC .87e 345061 41.24 40.54 40.97+.13 iShEMkts .59e 854899 41.55 40.80 41.35+.18 iShiBoxIG 3.87 87562 113.98 113.66 113.97+.23 iSh20yrT 3.05 81533 120.53 119.89 120.19+.03 iSEafe 1.66e 288959 61.57 60.86 61.46+.22 iShiBxHYB 5.09 233453 84.29 83.89 84.26+.23 iShR2K 1.77e 191348 146.33 143.97 145.83+1.31 iShChina .61e 66304 56.88 55.62 56.45+.37 iShCrSPSs 66300 75.35 74.08 75.15+.72 iShCorEafe 1.56e 116002 57.65 56.96 57.53+.23 Infosyss 95809 10.63 10.50 10.58—.03 iShJapanrs 79308 53.63 53.02 53.44—.11 iSTaiwnrs 86273 32.12 31.53 32.01+.13 iShCorEM .95e 180014 49.97 49.09 49.71+.16 ItauUnHs 105122 9.97 9.75 9.93—.01 JPMorgCh 2.24f 142255 103.50 101.92 102.92+.42 JohnJn 3.60 74575 129.52 127.46 129.09+1.05 KKR 1.31e 66646 22.82 21.96 22.65+.40 Keycorp .56 238993 16.59 15.91 16.33—.42 KindMorg .80 235588 17.99 16.93 17.72+.25 Kinrossg 98589 3.16 3.09 3.16+.03 KnSwftTrs .24 62835 32.09 30.29 31.70+2.53 LloydBkg .47a 85461 2.91 2.86 2.89+.02 Lowes 1.92 69435 92.72 91.21 92.05—1.91 MGM Rsts .48 63087 27.99 27.17 27.74+.26 Macys 1.51 89217 24.88 24.21 24.75+.27 MarathnO .20 102360 15.87 15.33 15.79+.25 Medtrnic 2 74445 88.19 86.79 87.60+.61 Merck 2.20f 161795 75.77 74.31 75.60+.99 MorgStan 1.20 470076 43.18 41.61 42.53—1.96 Nabors .24 192826 2.90 2.67 2.88+.11 NewfldExp 98602 18.53 17.75 18.30+.15 NikeB s .88f 77191 79.40 77.31 79.13+1.45 NokiaCp .19e 197339 6.00 5.94 5.98+.03 OasisPet 63961 6.67 6.43 6.63+.09 Oracle .76 125720 48.91 47.81 48.58+.52 PG&ECp 2.12f 2027579 8.32 6.31 6.36—.67 Petrobras 152102 15.51 15.08 15.42+.12 Pfizer 1.44f 228320 42.66 41.83 42.47+.36 PhilipMor 4.56 79386 72.75 70.31 72.52+1.77 ProctGam 2.87 x80444 91.56 90.35 90.64—.01 RangeRs .08 66600 11.74 11.44 11.52—.19 RegionsFn .56 134934 15.65 15.15 15.61+.21 SpdrGold 85552 122.26 121.81 122.11—.16 S&P500ETF 4.13e 948359 263.92 259.96 262.96+1.98 SpdrLehHY 2.30 99821 35.01 34.82 34.98+.09 SpdrS&PRB .74e 94597 52.38 51.31 52.20+.33 SpdrOGEx .73e 170675 31.17 30.41 31.01+.18 Schlmbrg 2 135201 41.74 40.53 41.37+.12 Schwab .52 77396 47.25 46.03 46.92+.22 SignetJwlrs 1.48 157249 27.90 24.97 25.13—8.23 Skecherss 127836 28.00 25.21 26.95+1.60 SnapIncAn 262000 5.84 5.65 5.74+.10 SwstnEngy 125433 4.48 4.31 4.45+.06 Sprint 130853 6.09 5.99 6.01—.04 Squaren 209392 69.70 65.95 68.84+2.94 SPMatls .98e 102018 52.76 51.45 52.64+.91 SPHlthC 1.01e 87222 89.39 87.93 89.02+.78 SPCnSt 1.28e 101963 51.94 51.47 51.83+.22 SPEngy 2.04e 101747 62.84 61.39 62.57+.57 SPDRFncl .46e 557226 25.65 25.17 25.56+.14 SPInds 1.12e 229210 69.26 67.35 68.88+1.16 SPTech .78e 101280 64.74 63.56 64.37+.41 SPUtil 1.55e 207859 53.20 52.74 53.08+.22 TaiwSemi .73e 219148 36.55 34.83 36.29+.65 TakedaPhn 100638 19.74 19.46 19.63+.13 Teleflex 1.36 122483 254.90 246.52 254.70+6.06 Transocn 106945 8.65 8.29 8.59+.14 Twitter 117325 33.09 32.39 32.85+.38 UtdNtrlF 72853 15.20 12.45 12.63—2.79 USBancrp 1.48 106492 50.00 48.97 49.75+.64 USOilFd 357807 11.10 10.77 11.03—.03 USSteel .20 107739 21.53 20.52 21.22+.59 ValeSA .29e 295420 14.63 14.02 14.47+.36 VanEGold .06e 252061 20.77 20.51 20.66+.06 VnEkRus .01e 70768 20.38 20.07 20.34+.12 VnEkSemi .58e 79090 91.12 88.40 90.64+1.11 VanEJrGld 78767 30.42 29.97 30.27+.08 VangEmg 1.10e 195490 40.50 39.79 40.34+.19 VangFTSE 1.10e 216671 39.05 38.59 38.95+.13 VerizonCm 2.41f 152021 57.40 56.21 56.83—.25 Vipshop 101726 6.74 6.10 6.56+.41 WPXEngy 106209 12.82 12.36 12.71—.04 WellsFargo 1.72f 257238 49.36 48.40 49.23+.29 WmsCos 1.36 90300 26.25 25.57 26.16+.30 Yamanag .02 66910 2.46 2.40 2.43—.01 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.