BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 82323 2.78 2.65 2.76+.07 AT&TInc 2.04f 262643 30.75 30.41 30.64+.08 AbbVie 4.28f 64386 87.69 85.42 87.20+1.65 AlcoaCp…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|82323
|2.78
|2.65
|2.76+.07
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|262643
|30.75
|30.41
|30.64+.08
|AbbVie 4.28f
|64386
|87.69
|85.42
|87.20+1.65
|AlcoaCp
|120730
|30.28
|27.51
|29.59+.61
|Alibaba
|161267
|158.55
|151.90
|155.97+1.13
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|213361
|9.79
|9.66
|9.73
|Alticen
|77080
|18.64
|17.95
|18.55+.50
|Altria 3.44f
|133317
|47.40
|46.66
|47.06—.14
|Ambev .05e
|240619
|4.76
|4.63
|4.74+.05
|Annaly 1.20e
|93208
|10.20
|10.13
|10.19+.01
|AuroraCn
|414865
|7.08
|6.56
|6.57—.76
|BcoBrads .06a
|114363
|11.33
|11.06
|11.26+.06
|BkofAm .60
|1068150
|29.00
|28.09
|28.99+.54
|BkNYMel 1.12
|75955
|51.58
|49.79
|51.53+1.10
|BiPVxSTrs
|267818
|38.71
|37.41
|38.04—.28
|BarrickGld
|82216
|11.99
|11.77
|11.90+.05
|Baxters .76
|62824
|69.39
|68.15
|69.12+.86
|BostonSci
|64051
|37.25
|36.42
|36.81+.19
|BrMySq 1.64f
|211813
|49.89
|48.47
|49.60+.47
|CBSB .72
|62475
|49.13
|48.20
|48.77+.96
|CVSHealth 2
|125261
|64.09
|63.27
|63.37—.55
|CanopyGrn
|116279
|44.40
|40.80
|42.77+.67
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|67823
|135.90
|129.16
|134.54+2.88
|Cemex .29t
|70735
|5.48
|5.30
|5.46+.12
|CntryLink 2.16
|192156
|15.99
|15.22
|15.34—.65
|ChesEng
|372437
|2.91
|2.73
|2.89+.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|119077
|13.18
|12.03
|12.92—.11
|Citigroup 1.80
|227248
|62.75
|61.33
|62.47+.28
|CitizFincl 1.08
|75488
|34.11
|33.27
|33.90—.05
|ClevCliffs .20
|72369
|9.13
|8.61
|9.05+.34
|CocaCola 1.56
|118121
|47.14
|46.88
|47.06+.14
|ConAgra .85
|75047
|21.37
|20.94
|21.24+.07
|CousPrp .26
|82847
|8.48
|8.37
|8.47+.04
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|72953
|48.57
|47.32
|48.22+.72
|DenburyR
|77509
|2.20
|2.12
|2.18+.01
|DeutschBk .83e
|73278
|8.98
|8.84
|8.92—.37
|DevonE .32
|86767
|26.51
|25.52
|26.39+.50
|DxSOXBrrs
|68015
|12.11
|11.07
|11.27—.39
|DxGBullrs
|68609
|16.52
|15.96
|16.37+.21
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|63092
|9.27
|8.86
|9.15+.10
|DirSPBears
|72913
|27.22
|25.99
|26.30—.62
|DxSCBearrs
|96189
|12.10
|11.52
|11.65—.31
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|105113
|57.09
|55.33
|57.04+1.64
|EnCanag .06
|300240
|7.02
|6.72
|6.92+.04
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|144498
|14.77
|14.36
|14.61—.04
|ENSCO .04
|115209
|4.51
|4.27
|4.45+.09
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|99746
|72.34
|70.90
|72.13+.49
|FstDatan
|602316
|22.25
|21.12
|21.91+.67
|FordM .60a
|567040
|8.44
|8.21
|8.36+.07
|FrptMcM .20
|231127
|12.22
|11.86
|12.13+.24
|GenElec .04m
|1056798
|9.19
|8.75
|9.14+.16
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|130583
|38.30
|37.40
|38.26+.59
|Gerdau .02e
|176923
|4.05
|3.91
|4.02+.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|91977
|10.36
|10.20
|10.34+.06
|GoldmanS 3.20f
|
|81590
|199.80
|192.83
|199.09+2.01
|GreenDot
|97843
|79.42
|78.00
|78.05—.91
|HPInc .64
|111938
|21.45
|20.92
|21.23+.18
|Hallibrtn .72
|127459
|30.97
|29.84
|30.90+.54
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|64583
|175.46
|172.00
|174.87—2.17
|HostHotls 1a
|65341
|17.54
|17.21
|17.53+.06
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|88113
|3.19
|2.98
|3.01—.20
|iShGold
|94113
|12.39
|12.35
|12.38—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|227976
|43.32
|42.25
|43.02+.35
|iShSilver
|76080
|14.60
|14.51
|14.57—.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|345061
|41.24
|40.54
|40.97+.13
|iShEMkts .59e
|854899
|41.55
|40.80
|41.35+.18
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|87562
|113.98
|113.66
|113.97+.23
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|81533
|120.53
|119.89
|120.19+.03
|iSEafe 1.66e
|288959
|61.57
|60.86
|61.46+.22
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|233453
|84.29
|83.89
|84.26+.23
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|191348
|146.33
|143.97
|145.83+1.31
|iShChina .61e
|66304
|56.88
|55.62
|56.45+.37
|iShCrSPSs
|66300
|75.35
|74.08
|75.15+.72
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|116002
|57.65
|56.96
|57.53+.23
|Infosyss
|95809
|10.63
|10.50
|10.58—.03
|iShJapanrs
|79308
|53.63
|53.02
|53.44—.11
|iSTaiwnrs
|86273
|32.12
|31.53
|32.01+.13
|iShCorEM .95e
|180014
|49.97
|49.09
|49.71+.16
|ItauUnHs
|105122
|9.97
|9.75
|9.93—.01
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|142255
|103.50
|101.92
|102.92+.42
|JohnJn 3.60
|74575
|129.52
|127.46
|129.09+1.05
|KKR 1.31e
|66646
|22.82
|21.96
|22.65+.40
|Keycorp .56
|238993
|16.59
|15.91
|16.33—.42
|KindMorg .80
|235588
|17.99
|16.93
|17.72+.25
|Kinrossg
|98589
|3.16
|3.09
|3.16+.03
|KnSwftTrs .24
|62835
|32.09
|30.29
|31.70+2.53
|LloydBkg .47a
|85461
|2.91
|2.86
|2.89+.02
|Lowes 1.92
|69435
|92.72
|91.21
|92.05—1.91
|MGM Rsts .48
|63087
|27.99
|27.17
|27.74+.26
|Macys 1.51
|89217
|24.88
|24.21
|24.75+.27
|MarathnO .20
|102360
|15.87
|15.33
|15.79+.25
|Medtrnic 2
|74445
|88.19
|86.79
|87.60+.61
|Merck 2.20f
|161795
|75.77
|74.31
|75.60+.99
|MorgStan 1.20
|470076
|43.18
|41.61
|42.53—1.96
|Nabors .24
|192826
|2.90
|2.67
|2.88+.11
|NewfldExp
|98602
|18.53
|17.75
|18.30+.15
|NikeB s .88f
|77191
|79.40
|77.31
|79.13+1.45
|NokiaCp .19e
|197339
|6.00
|5.94
|5.98+.03
|OasisPet
|63961
|6.67
|6.43
|6.63+.09
|Oracle .76
|125720
|48.91
|47.81
|48.58+.52
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|2027579
|8.32
|6.31
|6.36—.67
|Petrobras
|152102
|15.51
|15.08
|15.42+.12
|Pfizer 1.44f
|228320
|42.66
|41.83
|42.47+.36
|PhilipMor 4.56
|79386
|72.75
|70.31
|72.52+1.77
|ProctGam 2.87
|x80444
|91.56
|90.35
|90.64—.01
|RangeRs .08
|66600
|11.74
|11.44
|11.52—.19
|RegionsFn .56
|134934
|15.65
|15.15
|15.61+.21
|SpdrGold
|85552
|122.26
|121.81
|122.11—.16
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|948359
|263.92
|259.96
|262.96+1.98
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|99821
|35.01
|34.82
|34.98+.09
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|94597
|52.38
|51.31
|52.20+.33
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|170675
|31.17
|30.41
|31.01+.18
|Schlmbrg 2
|135201
|41.74
|40.53
|41.37+.12
|Schwab .52
|77396
|47.25
|46.03
|46.92+.22
|SignetJwlrs 1.48
|
|157249
|27.90
|24.97
|25.13—8.23
|Skecherss
|127836
|28.00
|25.21
|26.95+1.60
|SnapIncAn
|262000
|5.84
|5.65
|5.74+.10
|SwstnEngy
|125433
|4.48
|4.31
|4.45+.06
|Sprint
|130853
|6.09
|5.99
|6.01—.04
|Squaren
|209392
|69.70
|65.95
|68.84+2.94
|SPMatls .98e
|102018
|52.76
|51.45
|52.64+.91
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|87222
|89.39
|87.93
|89.02+.78
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|101963
|51.94
|51.47
|51.83+.22
|SPEngy 2.04e
|101747
|62.84
|61.39
|62.57+.57
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|557226
|25.65
|25.17
|25.56+.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|229210
|69.26
|67.35
|68.88+1.16
|SPTech .78e
|101280
|64.74
|63.56
|64.37+.41
|SPUtil 1.55e
|207859
|53.20
|52.74
|53.08+.22
|TaiwSemi .73e
|219148
|36.55
|34.83
|36.29+.65
|TakedaPhn
|100638
|19.74
|19.46
|19.63+.13
|Teleflex 1.36
|
|122483
|254.90
|246.52
|254.70+6.06
|Transocn
|106945
|8.65
|8.29
|8.59+.14
|Twitter
|117325
|33.09
|32.39
|32.85+.38
|UtdNtrlF
|72853
|15.20
|12.45
|12.63—2.79
|USBancrp 1.48
|106492
|50.00
|48.97
|49.75+.64
|USOilFd
|357807
|11.10
|10.77
|11.03—.03
|USSteel .20
|107739
|21.53
|20.52
|21.22+.59
|ValeSA .29e
|295420
|14.63
|14.02
|14.47+.36
|VanEGold .06e
|252061
|20.77
|20.51
|20.66+.06
|VnEkRus .01e
|70768
|20.38
|20.07
|20.34+.12
|VnEkSemi .58e
|79090
|91.12
|88.40
|90.64+1.11
|VanEJrGld
|78767
|30.42
|29.97
|30.27+.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|195490
|40.50
|39.79
|40.34+.19
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|216671
|39.05
|38.59
|38.95+.13
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|152021
|57.40
|56.21
|56.83—.25
|Vipshop
|101726
|6.74
|6.10
|6.56+.41
|WPXEngy
|106209
|12.82
|12.36
|12.71—.04
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|257238
|49.36
|48.40
|49.23+.29
|WmsCos 1.36
|90300
|26.25
|25.57
|26.16+.30
|Yamanag .02
|66910
|2.46
|2.40
|2.43—.01
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.