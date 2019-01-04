BC-150-actives-f,

202.5
By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 5:39 pm 01/04/2019 05:39pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 187747 2.63 2.30 2.56+.31
AT&TInc 2.04f 420440 30.38 29.89 30.34+.76
AbbottLab 1.28f
79161 68.58 66.99 68.11+1.89
AbbVie 4.28f 89010 89.14 86.27 89.07+2.78
Alibaba 228120 141.08 133.66 139.75+9.15
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 257029 9.47 9.06 9.44+.50
Altria 3.44f 103297 50.31 49.35 50.30+1.26
Ambev .05e 256322 4.44 4.27 4.42+.18
Annaly 1.20e 106108 10.10 9.99 10.02+.01
AuroraCn 83506 5.35 5.14 5.22+.08
BPPLC 2.38 93326 40.08 39.43 40.03+1.22
BcoBrads .06a 128199 11.03 10.57 10.88+.14
BkofAm .60 837486 25.65 25.03 25.58+1.02
BiPVxSTrs 407824 46.07 43.74 43.94—3.77
BostonSci 79886 34.40 33.42 34.21+1.30
BrMySq 1.64f 475100 47.55 45.86 46.89+1.77
CabotO&G .28f 115850 23.91 22.92 23.13—.25
CntryLink 2.16 149292 16.19 15.77 15.95+.44
ChesEng 492489 2.34 2.19 2.25+.12
CgpVelLCrd 182285 10.95 9.98 10.35+.67
Citigroup 1.80f 241997 55.38 53.66 55.13+2.57
ClevCliffs .20 124146 8.64 7.80 8.47+.84
CocaCola 1.56 128718 47.57 46.64 47.57+.93
ConAgra .85 102889 22.29 21.62 21.86+.30
Coty .50 91274 7.21 6.81 7.16+.37
DellCn 88537 46.96 44.86 46.02+.89
DeltaAir 1.40f 110088 48.83 46.24 47.79+2.18
DenburyR 170595 2.20 2.05 2.19+.22
DevonE .32 97144 24.73 24.03 24.57+1.05
DxGBullrs 107318 18.17 17.18 17.93—.52
DrGMBllrs .09e
115523 10.26 9.67 10.12—.18
DirSPBears 110761 31.86 29.45 29.73—3.39
DxSCBearrs 147854 15.27 13.90 14.02—1.78
DrxSPBulls 131839 33.86 31.64 33.57+3.08
Disney 1.76f
100736 110.75 107.25 109.61+3.28
DowDuPnt 1.52
132905 54.95 53.57 54.73+2.22
EQTCorp .12 116721 20.18 19.08 19.52+.20
EnCanag .06 321042 6.39 6.12 6.23+.18
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 223778 14.32 13.69 14.18+.84
ENSCO .04 149486 4.18 3.95 4.18+.29
EntProdPt 1.73
109024 26.67 25.80 26.51+1.06
ExxonMbl 3.28
158512 71.27 69.36 71.15+2.53
FiatChrys 137347 15.05 14.64 14.99+.88
FordM .60a 430237 8.12 7.85 8.08+.30
FrptMcM .20 255575 10.93 10.33 10.82+.75
GameStop 1.52
119133 15.29 13.70 15.24+2.27
Gap .97 83076 26.11 25.14 25.40—.39
GenElec .04m 1192467 8.26 7.98 8.23+.17
GenMotors 1.52
106947 33.57 32.43 33.33+1.08
Gerdau .02e 96397 4.17 4.02 4.13+.18
Goldcrpg .24 95075 9.84 9.60 9.71—.17
HPInc .64f 91462 20.89 20.27 20.72+.79
Hallibrtn .72 156302 28.53 27.45 28.42+1.29
Hess 1 98181 45.86 43.00 45.69+3.30
HPEntn .45e 112755 13.92 13.45 13.80+.62
ICICIBk .16e 89863 10.51 10.37 10.50+.35
iShGold 296871 12.33 12.23 12.32—.09
iShBrazil .67e 408928 42.10 40.65 41.82+.92
iShSilver 178485 14.79 14.63 14.73—.02
iShChinaLC .87e
452615 39.65 38.86 39.38+1.29
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
81489 106.72 106.55 106.69—.32
iShEMkts .59e
1030481 39.86 38.92 39.69+1.24
iShiBoxIG 3.87
120806 113.20 112.81 113.15—.07
iSh20yrT 3.05
129700 122.56 121.65 122.11—1.43
iSEafe 1.66e 470017 60.12 58.99 59.91+1.78
iShiBxHYB 5.09
387539 82.50 81.57 82.39+1.36
iShR2K 1.77e
352795 137.60 133.71 137.19+4.94
iShREst 2.76e 101588 75.29 73.90 74.58+.79
iShCorEafe 1.56e
95377 56.23 54.47 56.09+1.65
iShJapanrs 187024 52.55 51.34 52.47+1.72
iShCorEM .95e
213585 48.03 46.96 47.84+1.43
ItauUnHs 175849 10.08 9.71 9.97+.13
JPMorgCh 2.24f
169321 100.93 98.28 100.69+3.58
JohnJn 3.60 87792 128.65 126.73 127.83+2.11
Keycorp .56 87593 15.66 15.33 15.58+.51
KindMorg .80 120244 16.31 15.95 16.24+.53
Kinrossg 107121 3.26 3.15 3.24+.01
Kroger s .56f 102989 28.21 27.53 27.66+.31
LloydBkg .47a 106709 2.70 2.61 2.67+.12
MGM Rsts .48 118183 26.05 25.36 25.77+1.07
Macys 1.51 95646 30.19 28.90 29.38—.38
MarathnO .20 145628 15.43 14.79 15.41+.79
Merck 2.20f 140755 76.50 74.64 76.27+2.23
MorgStan 1.20 143681 41.58 40.28 41.30+1.62
Nabors .24 213095 2.50 2.33 2.39+.05
NewmtM .56 86226 34.49 33.28 34.38
NokiaCp .19e 346649 5.96 5.73 5.93+.36
OasisPet 153718 6.05 5.74 6.04+.40
Oracle .76 192780 46.95 45.25 46.71+1.93
PG&ECp 2.12f 88738 24.83 23.84 24.40+.45
ParsleyEn 107185 16.94 16.35 16.88+.73
Penney 86925 1.11 1.07 1.10+.04
PetrbrsA 145386 13.37 12.97 13.29+.31
Petrobras 210838 14.80 14.31 14.76+.50
Pfizer 1.44f 255168 43.35 42.26 43.00+.96
PUltSP500s 80991 35.83 33.47 35.53+3.28
ProctGam 2.87 97335 92.49 90.37 92.49+1.85
ProShSPrs 133970 31.70 30.92 31.01—1.11
PrUShSPrs 89468 43.88 41.70 41.94—3.05
PrUShD3rs 99011 19.99 18.50 18.74—2.02
QEPRes .08 119446 6.12 5.75 6.08+.33
RangeRs .08 99658 10.76 10.03 10.69+.74
RegionsFn .56 167833 14.19 13.81 14.15+.50
SpdrGold 133331 121.60 120.69 121.44—.99
S&P500ETF 4.13e
1423961 253.11 247.17 252.39+8.18
SpdrBiots .44e 80187 75.24 72.15 75.02+3.81
SpdrShTHiY 1.58
196952 26.39 26.14 26.32+.33
SpdrLehHY 2.30
316202 34.16 33.77 34.11+.55
SpdrS&PRB .74e
101119 49.03 48.07 48.89+1.51
SpdrOGEx .73e
264774 28.66 27.56 28.63+1.53
Schlmbrg 2 193289 39.23 38.03 39.09+1.49
SnapIncAn 181961 5.99 5.63 5.95+.27
SwstnEngy 262795 3.92 3.67 3.90+.26
Sprint 123647 6.22 6.06 6.21+.20
Squaren 301828 59.66 53.86 58.18+5.76
SPMatls .98e 89506 51.48 50.06 51.28+1.94
SPHlthC 1.01e
162603 86.43 84.41 85.96+2.49
SPCnSt 1.28e 190032 51.26 50.41 51.26+1.07
SPEngy 2.04e 213488 60.05 58.56 59.87+1.97
SPDRFncl .46e
646334 24.31 23.82 24.26+.78
SPInds 1.12e 198836 65.27 63.69 65.15+2.38
SPTech .78e 207676 61.76 59.78 61.50+2.61
SpdrRESel 96208 31.02 30.47 30.74+.31
SPUtil 1.55e 190014 52.80 51.69 52.77+.77
Synchrony .84 80096 25.35 24.49 25.24+1.15
TaiwSemi .73e 141782 35.04 34.22 34.97+.61
TakedaPhn 106201 18.02 17.03 17.79+1.09
TevaPhrm .73e 112554 17.51 16.67 17.37+.88
Transocn 191896 7.76 7.42 7.62+.38
Twitter 232642 30.10 28.31 29.95+1.96
USOilFd 389122 10.39 10.06 10.18+.23
USSteel .20 107188 20.54 18.78 20.34+1.86
ValeSA .29e 428800 14.09 13.34 14.02+1.19
VanEGold .06e 602784 21.40 21.01 21.30—.18
VnEkRus .01e 166404 19.77 19.26 19.71+.64
VnEkSemi .58e 90741 86.82 83.89 86.49+3.85
VEckOilSvc .47e
126653 15.24 14.72 15.19+.70
VanEJrGld 167147 31.40 30.80 31.28—.17
VangSTBd 1.08e
131977 78.71 78.62 78.62—.20
VangREIT 3.08e
93890 75.02 73.30 74.32+.86
VangEmg 1.10e
214716 39.01 38.14 38.86+1.19
VangFTSE 1.10e
124856 37.95 37.26 37.88+1.13
VerizonCm 2.41f
170155 56.89 55.95 56.36+.14
Visa s 1f 110643 134.59 130.13 133.65+5.52
WPXEngy 86240 12.22 11.69 12.13+.59
WalMart 2.08f 79175 93.66 92.69 93.44+.58
WellsFargo 1.72f
233278 48.11 47.20 47.95+1.38
WhitngPetrs 79802 25.10 23.49 24.77+1.97
WmsCos 1.36 89718 23.57 22.87 23.55+.94
Yamanag .02 131343 2.49 2.38 2.43—.06

