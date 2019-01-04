BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 187747 2.63 2.30 2.56+.31 AT&TInc 2.04f 420440 30.38 29.89 30.34+.76 AbbottLab 1.28f 79161 68.58 66.99 68.11+1.89 AbbVie…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 187747 2.63 2.30 2.56+.31 AT&TInc 2.04f 420440 30.38 29.89 30.34+.76 AbbottLab 1.28f 79161 68.58 66.99 68.11+1.89 AbbVie 4.28f 89010 89.14 86.27 89.07+2.78 Alibaba 228120 141.08 133.66 139.75+9.15 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 257029 9.47 9.06 9.44+.50 Altria 3.44f 103297 50.31 49.35 50.30+1.26 Ambev .05e 256322 4.44 4.27 4.42+.18 Annaly 1.20e 106108 10.10 9.99 10.02+.01 AuroraCn 83506 5.35 5.14 5.22+.08 BPPLC 2.38 93326 40.08 39.43 40.03+1.22 BcoBrads .06a 128199 11.03 10.57 10.88+.14 BkofAm .60 837486 25.65 25.03 25.58+1.02 BiPVxSTrs 407824 46.07 43.74 43.94—3.77 BostonSci 79886 34.40 33.42 34.21+1.30 BrMySq 1.64f 475100 47.55 45.86 46.89+1.77 CabotO&G .28f 115850 23.91 22.92 23.13—.25 CntryLink 2.16 149292 16.19 15.77 15.95+.44 ChesEng 492489 2.34 2.19 2.25+.12 CgpVelLCrd 182285 10.95 9.98 10.35+.67 Citigroup 1.80f 241997 55.38 53.66 55.13+2.57 ClevCliffs .20 124146 8.64 7.80 8.47+.84 CocaCola 1.56 128718 47.57 46.64 47.57+.93 ConAgra .85 102889 22.29 21.62 21.86+.30 Coty .50 91274 7.21 6.81 7.16+.37 DellCn 88537 46.96 44.86 46.02+.89 DeltaAir 1.40f 110088 48.83 46.24 47.79+2.18 DenburyR 170595 2.20 2.05 2.19+.22 DevonE .32 97144 24.73 24.03 24.57+1.05 DxGBullrs 107318 18.17 17.18 17.93—.52 DrGMBllrs .09e 115523 10.26 9.67 10.12—.18 DirSPBears 110761 31.86 29.45 29.73—3.39 DxSCBearrs 147854 15.27 13.90 14.02—1.78 DrxSPBulls 131839 33.86 31.64 33.57+3.08 Disney 1.76f 100736 110.75 107.25 109.61+3.28 DowDuPnt 1.52 132905 54.95 53.57 54.73+2.22 EQTCorp .12 116721 20.18 19.08 19.52+.20 EnCanag .06 321042 6.39 6.12 6.23+.18 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 223778 14.32 13.69 14.18+.84 ENSCO .04 149486 4.18 3.95 4.18+.29 EntProdPt 1.73 109024 26.67 25.80 26.51+1.06 ExxonMbl 3.28 158512 71.27 69.36 71.15+2.53 FiatChrys 137347 15.05 14.64 14.99+.88 FordM .60a 430237 8.12 7.85 8.08+.30 FrptMcM .20 255575 10.93 10.33 10.82+.75 GameStop 1.52 119133 15.29 13.70 15.24+2.27 Gap .97 83076 26.11 25.14 25.40—.39 GenElec .04m 1192467 8.26 7.98 8.23+.17 GenMotors 1.52 106947 33.57 32.43 33.33+1.08 Gerdau .02e 96397 4.17 4.02 4.13+.18 Goldcrpg .24 95075 9.84 9.60 9.71—.17 HPInc .64f 91462 20.89 20.27 20.72+.79 Hallibrtn .72 156302 28.53 27.45 28.42+1.29 Hess 1 98181 45.86 43.00 45.69+3.30 HPEntn .45e 112755 13.92 13.45 13.80+.62 ICICIBk .16e 89863 10.51 10.37 10.50+.35 iShGold 296871 12.33 12.23 12.32—.09 iShBrazil .67e 408928 42.10 40.65 41.82+.92 iShSilver 178485 14.79 14.63 14.73—.02 iShChinaLC .87e 452615 39.65 38.86 39.38+1.29 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 81489 106.72 106.55 106.69—.32 iShEMkts .59e 1030481 39.86 38.92 39.69+1.24 iShiBoxIG 3.87 120806 113.20 112.81 113.15—.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 129700 122.56 121.65 122.11—1.43 iSEafe 1.66e 470017 60.12 58.99 59.91+1.78 iShiBxHYB 5.09 387539 82.50 81.57 82.39+1.36 iShR2K 1.77e 352795 137.60 133.71 137.19+4.94 iShREst 2.76e 101588 75.29 73.90 74.58+.79 iShCorEafe 1.56e 95377 56.23 54.47 56.09+1.65 iShJapanrs 187024 52.55 51.34 52.47+1.72 iShCorEM .95e 213585 48.03 46.96 47.84+1.43 ItauUnHs 175849 10.08 9.71 9.97+.13 JPMorgCh 2.24f 169321 100.93 98.28 100.69+3.58 JohnJn 3.60 87792 128.65 126.73 127.83+2.11 Keycorp .56 87593 15.66 15.33 15.58+.51 KindMorg .80 120244 16.31 15.95 16.24+.53 Kinrossg 107121 3.26 3.15 3.24+.01 Kroger s .56f 102989 28.21 27.53 27.66+.31 LloydBkg .47a 106709 2.70 2.61 2.67+.12 MGM Rsts .48 118183 26.05 25.36 25.77+1.07 Macys 1.51 95646 30.19 28.90 29.38—.38 MarathnO .20 145628 15.43 14.79 15.41+.79 Merck 2.20f 140755 76.50 74.64 76.27+2.23 MorgStan 1.20 143681 41.58 40.28 41.30+1.62 Nabors .24 213095 2.50 2.33 2.39+.05 NewmtM .56 86226 34.49 33.28 34.38 NokiaCp .19e 346649 5.96 5.73 5.93+.36 OasisPet 153718 6.05 5.74 6.04+.40 Oracle .76 192780 46.95 45.25 46.71+1.93 PG&ECp 2.12f 88738 24.83 23.84 24.40+.45 ParsleyEn 107185 16.94 16.35 16.88+.73 Penney 86925 1.11 1.07 1.10+.04 PetrbrsA 145386 13.37 12.97 13.29+.31 Petrobras 210838 14.80 14.31 14.76+.50 Pfizer 1.44f 255168 43.35 42.26 43.00+.96 PUltSP500s 80991 35.83 33.47 35.53+3.28 ProctGam 2.87 97335 92.49 90.37 92.49+1.85 ProShSPrs 133970 31.70 30.92 31.01—1.11 PrUShSPrs 89468 43.88 41.70 41.94—3.05 PrUShD3rs 99011 19.99 18.50 18.74—2.02 QEPRes .08 119446 6.12 5.75 6.08+.33 RangeRs .08 99658 10.76 10.03 10.69+.74 RegionsFn .56 167833 14.19 13.81 14.15+.50 SpdrGold 133331 121.60 120.69 121.44—.99 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1423961 253.11 247.17 252.39+8.18 SpdrBiots .44e 80187 75.24 72.15 75.02+3.81 SpdrShTHiY 1.58 196952 26.39 26.14 26.32+.33 SpdrLehHY 2.30 316202 34.16 33.77 34.11+.55 SpdrS&PRB .74e 101119 49.03 48.07 48.89+1.51 SpdrOGEx .73e 264774 28.66 27.56 28.63+1.53 Schlmbrg 2 193289 39.23 38.03 39.09+1.49 SnapIncAn 181961 5.99 5.63 5.95+.27 SwstnEngy 262795 3.92 3.67 3.90+.26 Sprint 123647 6.22 6.06 6.21+.20 Squaren 301828 59.66 53.86 58.18+5.76 SPMatls .98e 89506 51.48 50.06 51.28+1.94 SPHlthC 1.01e 162603 86.43 84.41 85.96+2.49 SPCnSt 1.28e 190032 51.26 50.41 51.26+1.07 SPEngy 2.04e 213488 60.05 58.56 59.87+1.97 SPDRFncl .46e 646334 24.31 23.82 24.26+.78 SPInds 1.12e 198836 65.27 63.69 65.15+2.38 SPTech .78e 207676 61.76 59.78 61.50+2.61 SpdrRESel 96208 31.02 30.47 30.74+.31 SPUtil 1.55e 190014 52.80 51.69 52.77+.77 Synchrony .84 80096 25.35 24.49 25.24+1.15 TaiwSemi .73e 141782 35.04 34.22 34.97+.61 TakedaPhn 106201 18.02 17.03 17.79+1.09 TevaPhrm .73e 112554 17.51 16.67 17.37+.88 Transocn 191896 7.76 7.42 7.62+.38 Twitter 232642 30.10 28.31 29.95+1.96 USOilFd 389122 10.39 10.06 10.18+.23 USSteel .20 107188 20.54 18.78 20.34+1.86 ValeSA .29e 428800 14.09 13.34 14.02+1.19 VanEGold .06e 602784 21.40 21.01 21.30—.18 VnEkRus .01e 166404 19.77 19.26 19.71+.64 VnEkSemi .58e 90741 86.82 83.89 86.49+3.85 VEckOilSvc .47e 126653 15.24 14.72 15.19+.70 VanEJrGld 167147 31.40 30.80 31.28—.17 VangSTBd 1.08e 131977 78.71 78.62 78.62—.20 VangREIT 3.08e 93890 75.02 73.30 74.32+.86 VangEmg 1.10e 214716 39.01 38.14 38.86+1.19 VangFTSE 1.10e 124856 37.95 37.26 37.88+1.13 VerizonCm 2.41f 170155 56.89 55.95 56.36+.14 Visa s 1f 110643 134.59 130.13 133.65+5.52 WPXEngy 86240 12.22 11.69 12.13+.59 WalMart 2.08f 79175 93.66 92.69 93.44+.58 WellsFargo 1.72f 233278 48.11 47.20 47.95+1.38 WhitngPetrs 79802 25.10 23.49 24.77+1.97 WmsCos 1.36 89718 23.57 22.87 23.55+.94 Yamanag .02 131343 2.49 2.38 2.43—.06 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.