BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 85980 2.45 2.16 2.39+.14 AT&TInc 2.04f 391237 29.59 28.30 29.54+1.00 AbbottLab 1.28f 82743 70.96 69.07 69.50—2.83 Alibaba 165764 137.75 133.03 136.70—.37 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 255623 8.96 8.59 8.89+.16 Altria 3.44f 93281 49.52 47.95 49.31—.08 Ambev .05e 205735 4.24 3.97 4.20+.28 Annaly 1.20e 121525 9.92 9.72 9.89+.07 AnteroRes 1 89066 9.84 8.91 9.76+.37 Aphrian 76557 6.19 5.45 6.01+.32 Arconic .24 111530 18.60 16.54 18.56+1.70 AuroraCn 88866 5.28 4.83 5.24+.28 BakHuGEn .72 71499 21.63 20.84 21.05—.45 BcoBrads .06a 177552 10.68 10.05 10.61+.72 BcoSantSA .21e 89054 4.53 4.40 4.51+.03 BkofAm .60 689570 25.14 24.01 24.96+.32 BiPVxSTrs 382877 48.80 45.32 45.50—1.38 BauschHl 74661 20.37 18.48 20.23+1.76 BrMySq 1.64f 84413 52.84 51.34 52.43+.45 CabotO&G .28f 85787 23.56 21.91 23.53+1.18 CntryLink 2.16 107330 15.54 14.57 15.44+.29 ChesEng 374204 2.24 2.00 2.19+.09 CgpVelLCrd 198142 10.02 8.07 9.38+.48 CgpVelICrd 74015 17.51 13.84 15.06—.88 Citigroup 1.80f 209851 53.74 50.67 53.53+1.47 CocaCola 1.56 114723 47.22 46.56 46.93—.42 ConAgra .85 95280 21.56 20.80 21.33—.03 Coty .50 98768 7.01 6.29 6.95+.39 DenburyR 188237 1.98 1.62 1.96+.25 DeutschBk .83e 70380 8.20 7.86 8.20+.05 DxSOXBrrs 76163 14.04 12.53 12.84—.35 DxGBullrs 95052 17.78 16.80 17.36—.14 DrGMBllrs .09e 96824 9.52 8.93 9.29+.08 DirSPBears 86400 32.40 30.46 30.80+.01 DxSCBearrs 157385 16.05 14.81 14.96—.26 DrxSPBulls 105279 33.32 31.26 32.93+.03 Disney 1.76f 97099 109.14 107.73 108.97—.68 DowDuPnt 1.52 117561 54.93 52.31 54.52+1.04 EQTCorp .12 77542 19.95 18.19 19.90+1.01 EnCanag .06 195192 6.06 5.53 5.98+.20 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 103539 13.45 12.97 13.25+.04 ENSCO .04 149974 3.81 3.34 3.73+.17 ExxonMbl 3.28 167043 69.87 67.26 69.69+1.50 FstDatan 86191 17.15 16.34 17.04+.13 FordM .60a 473754 8.02 7.48 7.90+.25 FrptMcM .20 179285 10.50 9.93 10.36+.05 GenElec .04m 1286383 8.18 7.41 8.05+.48 GenMotors 1.52 76455 33.81 32.41 33.64+.19 Gerdau .02e 133837 4.02 3.82 3.99+.23 Goldcrpg .24 80519 10.08 9.61 9.82+.02 HPInc .64f 94353 20.78 20.00 20.63+.17 Hallibrtn .72 77741 27.64 26.01 27.30+.72 HPEntn .45e 108634 13.64 12.95 13.46+.25 iShGold 255418 12.34 12.25 12.30+.01 iShBrazil .67e 417220 40.78 38.86 40.64+2.44 iShSilver 122816 14.66 14.45 14.56+.04 iShChinaLC .87e 303749 38.78 38.24 38.76—.32 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 112007 106.61 106.47 106.57+.08 iShEMkts .59e 568810 39.19 38.58 39.16+.10 iShiBoxIG 3.87 95061 113.19 112.78 113.17+.35 iShCorUSTr .33 184805 24.85 24.80 24.85+.20 iSh20yrT 3.05 198016 122.16 121.34 122.15+.64 iSEafe 1.66e 386751 58.67 57.98 58.66—.12 iShiBxHYB 5.09 269772 81.11 80.65 80.99—.11 iSR1KVal 2.41e 72371 111.37 109.23 111.03—.02 iShFltRtB .32 74313 50.35 50.25 50.32—.04 iShR2K 1.77e 269699 135.17 131.54 134.66+.76 iShREst 2.76e 147966 74.18 72.93 73.32—1.62 iShCorEafe 1.56e 130221 54.85 54.20 54.80—.20 Infosyss 98178 9.73 9.47 9.61+.09 iShJapanrs 125130 51.14 50.13 51.04+.35 iShCorEM .95e 186107 47.26 46.56 47.26+.11 ItauUnHs x218436 9.75 9.25 9.71+.58 JPMorgCh 2.24f 153827 99.78 95.94 99.31+1.69 Kadmonn 130520 2.31 2.02 2.26+.18 Keycorp .56 77019 15.07 14.50 15.02+.24 KindMorg .80 156642 15.94 15.10 15.80+.42 Kinrossg 107970 3.31 3.20 3.24 LloydBkg .47a 80419 2.59 2.50 2.56 MGM Rsts .48 88578 25.39 23.68 25.19+.93 Macys 1.51 81519 30.96 29.01 30.76+.98 MarathnO .20 104955 14.89 13.86 14.72+.38 Medtrnic 2 70854 90.14 87.09 87.92—3.04 Merck 2.20f 143540 75.99 74.60 75.59—.82 MorgStan 1.20 106116 40.72 38.76 40.40+.75 Nabors .24 211955 2.20 1.90 2.19+.19 NYCmtyB .68 73943 9.60 9.20 9.56+.15 NokiaCp .19e 243378 5.77 5.69 5.74—.08 OasisPet 123617 5.71 5.13 5.54+.01 Oracle .76 137331 45.34 44.45 45.22+.07 PG&ECp 2.12f 85907 24.47 23.30 23.80+.05 ParsleyEn 70605 16.48 15.18 16.22+.24 Penney 98351 1.15 1.02 1.14+.10 PetrbrsA 111982 12.74 11.72 12.71+1.12 Petrobras 307968 14.11 13.09 14.01+1.00 Pfizer 1.44f 247220 43.50 42.64 43.25—.40 ProctGam 2.87 95030 91.39 89.93 91.28—.64 ProShSPrs 275245 31.86 31.20 31.33 PrUShSPrs 70807 44.35 42.54 42.88—.04 QEPRes .08 77980 5.84 5.35 5.69+.06 RangeRs .08 89185 10.16 9.22 9.96+.39 RegionsFn .56 112504 13.68 13.11 13.67+.29 SpdrGold 127383 121.75 120.88 121.33+.08 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1258714 251.21 245.95 250.18+.26 SpdrLehHY 2.30 197072 33.61 33.40 33.55—.04 SprBl1-3brs 156703 91.47 91.45 91.45—.01 SpdLgTrs 152378 35.19 34.96 35.17+.13 SpdrLehIntTr .74 134327 59.51 59.42 59.51—.04 SpdrS&PRB .74e 94400 47.67 46.03 47.57+.78 SpdrOGEx .73e 249705 27.45 25.63 27.29+.76 Schlmbrg 2 158457 37.75 35.34 37.20+1.12 SchwIntEq .71e 82890 28.29 27.93 28.27—.08 SnapIncAn 152204 5.87 5.35 5.79+.28 SwstnEngy 277998 3.80 3.32 3.72+.31 Sprint 142674 6.03 5.71 6.02+.20 Squaren 133578 57.83 53.56 57.20+1.11 SPMatls .98e 90901 50.97 49.50 50.78+.26 SPHlthC 1.01e 140537 85.83 84.27 85.20—1.31 SPCnSt 1.28e 204586 50.64 49.95 50.48—.30 SPEngy 2.04e 248838 58.87 56.15 58.48+1.13 SPDRFncl .46e 618864 24.07 23.40 24.02+.20 SPInds 1.12e 146848 64.79 63.09 64.74+.33 SPTech .78e 153392 62.39 60.63 62.02+.04 SpdrRESel 104450 30.85 30.11 30.29—.71 SPUtil 1.55e 250644 52.76 51.70 52.01—.91 Synchrony .84 86260 24.27 23.12 24.27+.81 TevaPhrm .73e 77911 16.05 15.20 15.85+.43 Transocn 165432 7.22 6.54 7.14+.20 Twitter 150086 28.99 27.87 28.81+.07 USBancrp 1.48 71346 46.39 45.05 46.35+.65 USOilFd 330168 10.08 9.36 9.85+.19 USSteel .20 77774 18.82 17.64 18.51+.27 ValeSA .29e 221206 13.48 12.92 13.47+.28 VanEGold .06e 398610 21.23 20.84 21.05—.04 VnEkRus .01e 83318 19.11 18.55 19.03+.28 VnEkSemi .58e 71381 88.55 85.25 87.92+.64 VEckOilSvc .47e 148619 14.55 13.61 14.37+.34 VanEJrGld 75481 30.59 29.94 30.33+.11 VangREIT 3.08e 128801 73.70 72.53 72.95—1.62 VangEmg 1.10e 178563 38.29 37.69 38.27+.17 VangFTSE 1.10e 168916 37.08 36.60 37.05—.05 Vereit .55 77493 7.10 7.00 7.04—.11 VerizonCm 2.41f 139098 56.16 55.28 56.02—.20 Visa s 1f 87781 133.74 129.60 132.92+.98 WalMart 2.08f 81467 93.65 91.64 93.34+.19 WellsFargo 1.72f 202099 46.95 45.41 46.94+.86 Weyerhsr 1.36 74397 21.69 20.91 21.53—.33 WhitngPetrs 75970 23.33 21.43 22.69 WmsCos 1.36 121123 22.58 21.53 22.42+.37 Yamanag .02 93559 2.46 2.32 2.40+.04 