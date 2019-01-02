BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 85980 2.45 2.16 2.39+.14 AT&TInc 2.04f 391237 29.59 28.30 29.54+1.00 AbbottLab 1.28f 82743 70.96 69.07 69.50—2.83 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|85980
|2.45
|2.16
|2.39+.14
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|
|391237
|29.59
|28.30
|29.54+1.00
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|
|82743
|70.96
|69.07
|69.50—2.83
|Alibaba
|165764
|137.75
|133.03
|136.70—.37
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|255623
|8.96
|8.59
|8.89+.16
|Altria 3.44f
|93281
|49.52
|47.95
|49.31—.08
|Ambev .05e
|205735
|4.24
|3.97
|4.20+.28
|Annaly 1.20e
|121525
|9.92
|9.72
|9.89+.07
|AnteroRes 1
|89066
|9.84
|8.91
|9.76+.37
|Aphrian
|76557
|6.19
|5.45
|6.01+.32
|Arconic .24
|111530
|18.60
|16.54
|18.56+1.70
|AuroraCn
|88866
|5.28
|4.83
|5.24+.28
|BakHuGEn .72
|71499
|21.63
|20.84
|21.05—.45
|BcoBrads .06a
|177552
|10.68
|10.05
|10.61+.72
|BcoSantSA .21e
|89054
|4.53
|4.40
|4.51+.03
|BkofAm .60
|689570
|25.14
|24.01
|24.96+.32
|BiPVxSTrs
|382877
|48.80
|45.32
|45.50—1.38
|BauschHl
|74661
|20.37
|18.48
|20.23+1.76
|BrMySq 1.64f
|84413
|52.84
|51.34
|52.43+.45
|CabotO&G .28f
|85787
|23.56
|21.91
|23.53+1.18
|CntryLink 2.16
|107330
|15.54
|14.57
|15.44+.29
|ChesEng
|374204
|2.24
|2.00
|2.19+.09
|CgpVelLCrd
|198142
|10.02
|8.07
|9.38+.48
|CgpVelICrd
|74015
|17.51
|13.84
|15.06—.88
|Citigroup 1.80f
|209851
|53.74
|50.67
|53.53+1.47
|CocaCola 1.56
|114723
|47.22
|46.56
|46.93—.42
|ConAgra .85
|95280
|21.56
|20.80
|21.33—.03
|Coty .50
|98768
|7.01
|6.29
|6.95+.39
|DenburyR
|188237
|1.98
|1.62
|1.96+.25
|DeutschBk .83e
|70380
|8.20
|7.86
|8.20+.05
|DxSOXBrrs
|76163
|14.04
|12.53
|12.84—.35
|DxGBullrs
|95052
|17.78
|16.80
|17.36—.14
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|96824
|9.52
|8.93
|9.29+.08
|DirSPBears
|86400
|32.40
|30.46
|30.80+.01
|DxSCBearrs
|157385
|16.05
|14.81
|14.96—.26
|DrxSPBulls
|105279
|33.32
|31.26
|32.93+.03
|Disney 1.76f
|97099
|109.14
|107.73
|108.97—.68
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|117561
|54.93
|52.31
|54.52+1.04
|EQTCorp .12
|77542
|19.95
|18.19
|19.90+1.01
|EnCanag .06
|195192
|6.06
|5.53
|5.98+.20
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|103539
|13.45
|12.97
|13.25+.04
|ENSCO .04
|149974
|3.81
|3.34
|3.73+.17
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|167043
|69.87
|67.26
|69.69+1.50
|FstDatan
|86191
|17.15
|16.34
|17.04+.13
|FordM .60a
|473754
|8.02
|7.48
|7.90+.25
|FrptMcM .20
|179285
|10.50
|9.93
|10.36+.05
|GenElec .04m
|1286383
|8.18
|7.41
|8.05+.48
|GenMotors 1.52
|76455
|33.81
|32.41
|33.64+.19
|Gerdau .02e
|133837
|4.02
|3.82
|3.99+.23
|Goldcrpg .24
|80519
|10.08
|9.61
|9.82+.02
|HPInc .64f
|94353
|20.78
|20.00
|20.63+.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|77741
|27.64
|26.01
|27.30+.72
|HPEntn .45e
|108634
|13.64
|12.95
|13.46+.25
|iShGold
|255418
|12.34
|12.25
|12.30+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|417220
|40.78
|38.86
|40.64+2.44
|iShSilver
|122816
|14.66
|14.45
|14.56+.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|303749
|38.78
|38.24
|38.76—.32
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|112007
|106.61
|106.47
|106.57+.08
|iShEMkts .59e
|568810
|39.19
|38.58
|39.16+.10
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|95061
|113.19
|112.78
|113.17+.35
|iShCorUSTr .33
|
|184805
|24.85
|24.80
|24.85+.20
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|198016
|122.16
|121.34
|122.15+.64
|iSEafe 1.66e
|386751
|58.67
|57.98
|58.66—.12
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|269772
|81.11
|80.65
|80.99—.11
|iSR1KVal 2.41e
|
|72371
|111.37
|109.23
|111.03—.02
|iShFltRtB .32
|74313
|50.35
|50.25
|50.32—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|269699
|135.17
|131.54
|134.66+.76
|iShREst 2.76e
|147966
|74.18
|72.93
|73.32—1.62
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|130221
|54.85
|54.20
|54.80—.20
|Infosyss
|98178
|9.73
|9.47
|9.61+.09
|iShJapanrs
|125130
|51.14
|50.13
|51.04+.35
|iShCorEM .95e
|186107
|47.26
|46.56
|47.26+.11
|ItauUnHs
|x218436
|9.75
|9.25
|9.71+.58
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|153827
|99.78
|95.94
|99.31+1.69
|Kadmonn
|130520
|2.31
|2.02
|2.26+.18
|Keycorp .56
|77019
|15.07
|14.50
|15.02+.24
|KindMorg .80
|156642
|15.94
|15.10
|15.80+.42
|Kinrossg
|107970
|3.31
|3.20
|3.24
|LloydBkg .47a
|80419
|2.59
|2.50
|2.56
|MGM Rsts .48
|88578
|25.39
|23.68
|25.19+.93
|Macys 1.51
|81519
|30.96
|29.01
|30.76+.98
|MarathnO .20
|104955
|14.89
|13.86
|14.72+.38
|Medtrnic 2
|70854
|90.14
|87.09
|87.92—3.04
|Merck 2.20f
|143540
|75.99
|74.60
|75.59—.82
|MorgStan 1.20
|106116
|40.72
|38.76
|40.40+.75
|Nabors .24
|211955
|2.20
|1.90
|2.19+.19
|NYCmtyB .68
|73943
|9.60
|9.20
|9.56+.15
|NokiaCp .19e
|243378
|5.77
|5.69
|5.74—.08
|OasisPet
|123617
|5.71
|5.13
|5.54+.01
|Oracle .76
|137331
|45.34
|44.45
|45.22+.07
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|85907
|24.47
|23.30
|23.80+.05
|ParsleyEn
|70605
|16.48
|15.18
|16.22+.24
|Penney
|98351
|1.15
|1.02
|1.14+.10
|PetrbrsA
|111982
|12.74
|11.72
|12.71+1.12
|Petrobras
|307968
|14.11
|13.09
|14.01+1.00
|Pfizer 1.44f
|247220
|43.50
|42.64
|43.25—.40
|ProctGam 2.87
|95030
|91.39
|89.93
|91.28—.64
|ProShSPrs
|275245
|31.86
|31.20
|31.33
|PrUShSPrs
|70807
|44.35
|42.54
|42.88—.04
|QEPRes .08
|77980
|5.84
|5.35
|5.69+.06
|RangeRs .08
|89185
|10.16
|9.22
|9.96+.39
|RegionsFn .56
|112504
|13.68
|13.11
|13.67+.29
|SpdrGold
|127383
|121.75
|120.88
|121.33+.08
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1258714
|251.21
|245.95
|250.18+.26
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|197072
|33.61
|33.40
|33.55—.04
|SprBl1-3brs
|156703
|91.47
|91.45
|91.45—.01
|SpdLgTrs
|152378
|35.19
|34.96
|35.17+.13
|SpdrLehIntTr .74
|
|134327
|59.51
|59.42
|59.51—.04
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|94400
|47.67
|46.03
|47.57+.78
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|249705
|27.45
|25.63
|27.29+.76
|Schlmbrg 2
|158457
|37.75
|35.34
|37.20+1.12
|SchwIntEq .71e
|82890
|28.29
|27.93
|28.27—.08
|SnapIncAn
|152204
|5.87
|5.35
|5.79+.28
|SwstnEngy
|277998
|3.80
|3.32
|3.72+.31
|Sprint
|142674
|6.03
|5.71
|6.02+.20
|Squaren
|133578
|57.83
|53.56
|57.20+1.11
|SPMatls .98e
|90901
|50.97
|49.50
|50.78+.26
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|140537
|85.83
|84.27
|85.20—1.31
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|204586
|50.64
|49.95
|50.48—.30
|SPEngy 2.04e
|248838
|58.87
|56.15
|58.48+1.13
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|618864
|24.07
|23.40
|24.02+.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|146848
|64.79
|63.09
|64.74+.33
|SPTech .78e
|153392
|62.39
|60.63
|62.02+.04
|SpdrRESel
|104450
|30.85
|30.11
|30.29—.71
|SPUtil 1.55e
|250644
|52.76
|51.70
|52.01—.91
|Synchrony .84
|86260
|24.27
|23.12
|24.27+.81
|TevaPhrm .73e
|77911
|16.05
|15.20
|15.85+.43
|Transocn
|165432
|7.22
|6.54
|7.14+.20
|Twitter
|150086
|28.99
|27.87
|28.81+.07
|USBancrp 1.48
|71346
|46.39
|45.05
|46.35+.65
|USOilFd
|330168
|10.08
|9.36
|9.85+.19
|USSteel .20
|77774
|18.82
|17.64
|18.51+.27
|ValeSA .29e
|221206
|13.48
|12.92
|13.47+.28
|VanEGold .06e
|398610
|21.23
|20.84
|21.05—.04
|VnEkRus .01e
|83318
|19.11
|18.55
|19.03+.28
|VnEkSemi .58e
|71381
|88.55
|85.25
|87.92+.64
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|148619
|14.55
|13.61
|14.37+.34
|VanEJrGld
|75481
|30.59
|29.94
|30.33+.11
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|128801
|73.70
|72.53
|72.95—1.62
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|178563
|38.29
|37.69
|38.27+.17
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|168916
|37.08
|36.60
|37.05—.05
|Vereit .55
|77493
|7.10
|7.00
|7.04—.11
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|139098
|56.16
|55.28
|56.02—.20
|Visa s 1f
|87781
|133.74
|129.60
|132.92+.98
|WalMart 2.08f
|81467
|93.65
|91.64
|93.34+.19
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|202099
|46.95
|45.41
|46.94+.86
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|74397
|21.69
|20.91
|21.53—.33
|WhitngPetrs
|75970
|23.33
|21.43
|22.69
|WmsCos 1.36
|121123
|22.58
|21.53
|22.42+.37
|Yamanag .02
|93559
|2.46
|2.32
|2.40+.04
