BC-150-actives-f,

By The Associated Press January 2, 2019 5:38 pm 01/02/2019 05:38pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 85980 2.45 2.16 2.39+.14
AT&TInc 2.04f
391237 29.59 28.30 29.54+1.00
AbbottLab 1.28f
82743 70.96 69.07 69.50—2.83
Alibaba 165764 137.75 133.03 136.70—.37
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 255623 8.96 8.59 8.89+.16
Altria 3.44f 93281 49.52 47.95 49.31—.08
Ambev .05e 205735 4.24 3.97 4.20+.28
Annaly 1.20e 121525 9.92 9.72 9.89+.07
AnteroRes 1 89066 9.84 8.91 9.76+.37
Aphrian 76557 6.19 5.45 6.01+.32
Arconic .24 111530 18.60 16.54 18.56+1.70
AuroraCn 88866 5.28 4.83 5.24+.28
BakHuGEn .72 71499 21.63 20.84 21.05—.45
BcoBrads .06a 177552 10.68 10.05 10.61+.72
BcoSantSA .21e 89054 4.53 4.40 4.51+.03
BkofAm .60 689570 25.14 24.01 24.96+.32
BiPVxSTrs 382877 48.80 45.32 45.50—1.38
BauschHl 74661 20.37 18.48 20.23+1.76
BrMySq 1.64f 84413 52.84 51.34 52.43+.45
CabotO&G .28f 85787 23.56 21.91 23.53+1.18
CntryLink 2.16 107330 15.54 14.57 15.44+.29
ChesEng 374204 2.24 2.00 2.19+.09
CgpVelLCrd 198142 10.02 8.07 9.38+.48
CgpVelICrd 74015 17.51 13.84 15.06—.88
Citigroup 1.80f 209851 53.74 50.67 53.53+1.47
CocaCola 1.56 114723 47.22 46.56 46.93—.42
ConAgra .85 95280 21.56 20.80 21.33—.03
Coty .50 98768 7.01 6.29 6.95+.39
DenburyR 188237 1.98 1.62 1.96+.25
DeutschBk .83e 70380 8.20 7.86 8.20+.05
DxSOXBrrs 76163 14.04 12.53 12.84—.35
DxGBullrs 95052 17.78 16.80 17.36—.14
DrGMBllrs .09e 96824 9.52 8.93 9.29+.08
DirSPBears 86400 32.40 30.46 30.80+.01
DxSCBearrs 157385 16.05 14.81 14.96—.26
DrxSPBulls 105279 33.32 31.26 32.93+.03
Disney 1.76f 97099 109.14 107.73 108.97—.68
DowDuPnt 1.52
117561 54.93 52.31 54.52+1.04
EQTCorp .12 77542 19.95 18.19 19.90+1.01
EnCanag .06 195192 6.06 5.53 5.98+.20
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 103539 13.45 12.97 13.25+.04
ENSCO .04 149974 3.81 3.34 3.73+.17
ExxonMbl 3.28
167043 69.87 67.26 69.69+1.50
FstDatan 86191 17.15 16.34 17.04+.13
FordM .60a 473754 8.02 7.48 7.90+.25
FrptMcM .20 179285 10.50 9.93 10.36+.05
GenElec .04m 1286383 8.18 7.41 8.05+.48
GenMotors 1.52 76455 33.81 32.41 33.64+.19
Gerdau .02e 133837 4.02 3.82 3.99+.23
Goldcrpg .24 80519 10.08 9.61 9.82+.02
HPInc .64f 94353 20.78 20.00 20.63+.17
Hallibrtn .72 77741 27.64 26.01 27.30+.72
HPEntn .45e 108634 13.64 12.95 13.46+.25
iShGold 255418 12.34 12.25 12.30+.01
iShBrazil .67e 417220 40.78 38.86 40.64+2.44
iShSilver 122816 14.66 14.45 14.56+.04
iShChinaLC .87e
303749 38.78 38.24 38.76—.32
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
112007 106.61 106.47 106.57+.08
iShEMkts .59e 568810 39.19 38.58 39.16+.10
iShiBoxIG 3.87
95061 113.19 112.78 113.17+.35
iShCorUSTr .33
184805 24.85 24.80 24.85+.20
iSh20yrT 3.05
198016 122.16 121.34 122.15+.64
iSEafe 1.66e 386751 58.67 57.98 58.66—.12
iShiBxHYB 5.09
269772 81.11 80.65 80.99—.11
iSR1KVal 2.41e
72371 111.37 109.23 111.03—.02
iShFltRtB .32 74313 50.35 50.25 50.32—.04
iShR2K 1.77e
269699 135.17 131.54 134.66+.76
iShREst 2.76e 147966 74.18 72.93 73.32—1.62
iShCorEafe 1.56e
130221 54.85 54.20 54.80—.20
Infosyss 98178 9.73 9.47 9.61+.09
iShJapanrs 125130 51.14 50.13 51.04+.35
iShCorEM .95e 186107 47.26 46.56 47.26+.11
ItauUnHs x218436 9.75 9.25 9.71+.58
JPMorgCh 2.24f
153827 99.78 95.94 99.31+1.69
Kadmonn 130520 2.31 2.02 2.26+.18
Keycorp .56 77019 15.07 14.50 15.02+.24
KindMorg .80 156642 15.94 15.10 15.80+.42
Kinrossg 107970 3.31 3.20 3.24
LloydBkg .47a 80419 2.59 2.50 2.56
MGM Rsts .48 88578 25.39 23.68 25.19+.93
Macys 1.51 81519 30.96 29.01 30.76+.98
MarathnO .20 104955 14.89 13.86 14.72+.38
Medtrnic 2 70854 90.14 87.09 87.92—3.04
Merck 2.20f 143540 75.99 74.60 75.59—.82
MorgStan 1.20 106116 40.72 38.76 40.40+.75
Nabors .24 211955 2.20 1.90 2.19+.19
NYCmtyB .68 73943 9.60 9.20 9.56+.15
NokiaCp .19e 243378 5.77 5.69 5.74—.08
OasisPet 123617 5.71 5.13 5.54+.01
Oracle .76 137331 45.34 44.45 45.22+.07
PG&ECp 2.12f 85907 24.47 23.30 23.80+.05
ParsleyEn 70605 16.48 15.18 16.22+.24
Penney 98351 1.15 1.02 1.14+.10
PetrbrsA 111982 12.74 11.72 12.71+1.12
Petrobras 307968 14.11 13.09 14.01+1.00
Pfizer 1.44f 247220 43.50 42.64 43.25—.40
ProctGam 2.87 95030 91.39 89.93 91.28—.64
ProShSPrs 275245 31.86 31.20 31.33
PrUShSPrs 70807 44.35 42.54 42.88—.04
QEPRes .08 77980 5.84 5.35 5.69+.06
RangeRs .08 89185 10.16 9.22 9.96+.39
RegionsFn .56 112504 13.68 13.11 13.67+.29
SpdrGold 127383 121.75 120.88 121.33+.08
S&P500ETF 4.13e
1258714 251.21 245.95 250.18+.26
SpdrLehHY 2.30
197072 33.61 33.40 33.55—.04
SprBl1-3brs 156703 91.47 91.45 91.45—.01
SpdLgTrs 152378 35.19 34.96 35.17+.13
SpdrLehIntTr .74
134327 59.51 59.42 59.51—.04
SpdrS&PRB .74e
94400 47.67 46.03 47.57+.78
SpdrOGEx .73e 249705 27.45 25.63 27.29+.76
Schlmbrg 2 158457 37.75 35.34 37.20+1.12
SchwIntEq .71e 82890 28.29 27.93 28.27—.08
SnapIncAn 152204 5.87 5.35 5.79+.28
SwstnEngy 277998 3.80 3.32 3.72+.31
Sprint 142674 6.03 5.71 6.02+.20
Squaren 133578 57.83 53.56 57.20+1.11
SPMatls .98e 90901 50.97 49.50 50.78+.26
SPHlthC 1.01e
140537 85.83 84.27 85.20—1.31
SPCnSt 1.28e 204586 50.64 49.95 50.48—.30
SPEngy 2.04e 248838 58.87 56.15 58.48+1.13
SPDRFncl .46e
618864 24.07 23.40 24.02+.20
SPInds 1.12e 146848 64.79 63.09 64.74+.33
SPTech .78e 153392 62.39 60.63 62.02+.04
SpdrRESel 104450 30.85 30.11 30.29—.71
SPUtil 1.55e 250644 52.76 51.70 52.01—.91
Synchrony .84 86260 24.27 23.12 24.27+.81
TevaPhrm .73e 77911 16.05 15.20 15.85+.43
Transocn 165432 7.22 6.54 7.14+.20
Twitter 150086 28.99 27.87 28.81+.07
USBancrp 1.48 71346 46.39 45.05 46.35+.65
USOilFd 330168 10.08 9.36 9.85+.19
USSteel .20 77774 18.82 17.64 18.51+.27
ValeSA .29e 221206 13.48 12.92 13.47+.28
VanEGold .06e 398610 21.23 20.84 21.05—.04
VnEkRus .01e 83318 19.11 18.55 19.03+.28
VnEkSemi .58e 71381 88.55 85.25 87.92+.64
VEckOilSvc .47e
148619 14.55 13.61 14.37+.34
VanEJrGld 75481 30.59 29.94 30.33+.11
VangREIT 3.08e
128801 73.70 72.53 72.95—1.62
VangEmg 1.10e
178563 38.29 37.69 38.27+.17
VangFTSE 1.10e
168916 37.08 36.60 37.05—.05
Vereit .55 77493 7.10 7.00 7.04—.11
VerizonCm 2.41f
139098 56.16 55.28 56.02—.20
Visa s 1f 87781 133.74 129.60 132.92+.98
WalMart 2.08f 81467 93.65 91.64 93.34+.19
WellsFargo 1.72f
202099 46.95 45.41 46.94+.86
Weyerhsr 1.36 74397 21.69 20.91 21.53—.33
WhitngPetrs 75970 23.33 21.43 22.69
WmsCos 1.36 121123 22.58 21.53 22.42+.37
Yamanag .02 93559 2.46 2.32 2.40+.04

