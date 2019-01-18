BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 81346 2.79 2.71 2.72—.04 AT&TInc 2.04f 431993 31.03 30.52 30.96+.32 AbbottLab 1.28f 84937 71.74 70.78 71.42+.90 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|81346
|2.79
|2.71
|2.72—.04
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|431993
|31.03
|30.52
|30.96+.32
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|84937
|71.74
|70.78
|71.42+.90
|Alibaba
|191405
|159.49
|154.73
|157.02+1.05
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|170779
|9.87
|9.72
|9.86+.13
|Alticen
|98031
|19.07
|18.48
|19.07+.52
|Altria 3.44f
|138283
|48.51
|47.30
|48.31+1.25
|Ambev .05e
|178046
|4.77
|4.68
|4.75+.01
|AmExp 1.56
|98640
|100.81
|96.37
|100.48+.99
|Annaly 1.20e
|158399
|10.25
|10.19
|10.23+.04
|AuroraCn
|392317
|6.84
|6.20
|6.44—.13
|BcoBrads .06a
|92013
|11.49
|11.24
|11.35+.09
|BkofAm .60
|952959
|29.46
|28.71
|29.30+.31
|BkNYMel 1.12
|88997
|53.04
|51.49
|52.66+1.13
|BiPVxSTrs
|339239
|37.51
|36.35
|37.08—.96
|BarrickGld
|137656
|11.92
|11.65
|11.79—.11
|BostonSci
|94102
|37.77
|36.67
|37.69+.88
|BrMySq 1.64f
|204077
|50.33
|48.94
|50.12+.52
|CVSHealth 2
|155875
|65.55
|64.30
|65.52+2.15
|CabotO&G .28f
|73477
|25.89
|25.34
|25.62+.36
|CanopyGrn
|116090
|45.20
|43.16
|43.52+.75
|CntryLink 2.16
|161088
|16.06
|15.41
|15.83+.49
|ChesEng
|442415
|3.00
|2.87
|2.97+.08
|Chevron 4.48
|
|93678
|114.65
|113.06
|114.37+2.41
|ChrchCapn
|83339
|10.51
|10.22
|10.44+.20
|CgpVelLCrd
|120349
|14.11
|13.00
|13.97+1.05
|CgpVelICrd
|95658
|10.30
|9.40
|9.49—.87
|Citigroup 1.80
|199059
|63.19
|62.01
|63.12+.65
|CitizFincl 1.28f
|96762
|35.48
|33.99
|35.43+1.53
|ClevCliffs .20
|92945
|9.15
|8.90
|9.01—.04
|CocaCola 1.56
|127604
|47.69
|47.12
|47.61+.55
|Coty .50
|118557
|7.73
|7.46
|7.53+.10
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|78363
|48.70
|47.94
|48.11—.11
|DenburyR
|85652
|2.27
|2.16
|2.24+.06
|DevonE .32
|101476
|27.14
|26.53
|27.14+.75
|DxGBullrs
|93498
|16.23
|15.28
|15.45—.92
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|109209
|8.89
|8.20
|8.31—.84
|DxSCBearrs
|102998
|11.61
|11.15
|11.29—.36
|Disney 1.76f
|85525
|111.93
|110.83
|111.04+.03
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|120603
|58.53
|57.45
|58.06+1.02
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|88818
|116.90
|115.02
|116.59—2.57
|EnCanag .06
|275136
|7.12
|6.92
|7.05+.13
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|161847
|14.85
|14.51
|14.57—.04
|ENSCO .04
|158839
|4.66
|4.45
|4.63+.18
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|157223
|73.29
|72.13
|72.99+.86
|FiatChrys
|89933
|16.88
|16.73
|16.78+.16
|FstDatan
|504514
|22.96
|21.95
|22.95+1.04
|FstHorizon .48
|89936
|14.87
|13.91
|14.40—.27
|FordM .60a
|492894
|8.60
|8.33
|8.58+.22
|FrptMcM .20
|313547
|12.65
|12.28
|12.56+.43
|GameStop 1.52
|85433
|16.90
|15.88
|15.93+.16
|GenElec .04m
|924940
|9.25
|9.03
|9.06—.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|104897
|38.77
|37.84
|38.61+.35
|Gerdau .02e
|119968
|4.12
|4.02
|4.09+.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|115180
|10.52
|10.20
|10.37+.03
|HPInc .64
|108270
|21.79
|21.29
|21.75+.52
|Hallibrtn .72
|164137
|32.37
|31.30
|32.25+1.35
|HPEntn .45e
|89358
|14.75
|14.38
|14.68+.41
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|96547
|2.95
|2.83
|2.83—.18
|iShGold
|138000
|12.32
|12.27
|12.27—.11
|iShBrazil .67e
|294082
|43.65
|42.93
|43.20+.18
|iShSilver
|93885
|14.50
|14.37
|14.37—.20
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|333078
|41.60
|41.19
|41.37+.40
|iShEMkts .59e
|980367
|41.72
|41.42
|41.55+.20
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|125897
|114.28
|113.96
|114.17+.20
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|141064
|120.12
|119.39
|119.56—.63
|iSEafe 1.66e
|393808
|62.15
|61.84
|62.08+.62
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|362364
|84.67
|84.39
|84.50+.24
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|274046
|147.92
|146.00
|147.33+1.50
|iShChina .61e
|97466
|57.40
|56.71
|57.15+.70
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|141366
|58.18
|57.89
|58.11+.58
|Infosyss
|101686
|10.69
|10.58
|10.67+.09
|IntlGmeTn .80
|106841
|15.38
|14.08
|15.26+.45
|iShJapanrs
|91744
|54.22
|53.88
|54.15+.71
|iShCorEM .95e
|228932
|50.14
|49.81
|50.02+.31
|ItauUnHs
|135122
|10.09
|9.92
|10.00+.07
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|162451
|104.90
|102.83
|104.59+1.67
|JohnJn 3.60
|105839
|131.18
|129.45
|130.69+1.60
|Keycorp .56
|205797
|16.87
|16.24
|16.85+.52
|KindMorg .80
|178103
|18.05
|17.69
|18.01+.29
|Kinrossg
|147501
|3.21
|3.08
|3.10—.06
|LVSands 3
|80266
|58.21
|56.47
|57.70+.65
|LloydBkg .47a
|86954
|2.99
|2.94
|2.97+.08
|MGM Rsts .48
|136827
|28.62
|27.68
|28.56+.82
|Macys 1.51
|140579
|25.99
|24.86
|25.79+1.04
|MarathnO .20
|114360
|16.15
|15.79
|16.10+.31
|Medtrnic 2
|85454
|88.62
|86.31
|87.30—.30
|Merck 2.20f
|142907
|76.33
|75.47
|75.87+.27
|MorgStan 1.20
|205081
|43.77
|42.56
|43.69+1.16
|Nabors .24
|212876
|3.08
|2.86
|3.06+.18
|NewmtM .56
|80196
|32.14
|31.32
|31.77+.15
|NikeB s .88f
|103866
|80.97
|79.74
|80.45+1.32
|NokiaCp .19e
|224307
|6.13
|6.04
|6.11+.13
|OasisPet
|98575
|6.84
|6.63
|6.78+.15
|Oracle .76
|159305
|49.57
|48.87
|49.27+.69
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|532849
|7.46
|6.54
|7.23+.87
|Pandora
|73575
|8.80
|8.63
|8.68+.07
|Petrobras
|160325
|15.62
|15.29
|15.40—.02
|Pfizer 1.44f
|366224
|42.88
|42.26
|42.53+.06
|PhilipMor 4.56
|87147
|74.19
|72.66
|73.79+1.27
|ProctGam 2.87
|91001
|91.84
|91.04
|91.42+.78
|ProShSPrs
|75225
|29.68
|29.35
|29.41—.38
|PulteGrp .36
|85374
|26.97
|26.34
|26.59—.26
|RangeRs .08
|90878
|11.78
|11.36
|11.55+.03
|RegionsFn .56
|218186
|15.76
|14.96
|15.70+.09
|SpdrGold
|108903
|121.52
|121.02
|121.02—1.09
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1230896
|266.98
|262.100
|266.46+3.50
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|144333
|35.15
|35.04
|35.07+.09
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|84915
|53.29
|52.04
|53.25+1.05
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|230191
|31.62
|31.07
|31.61+.60
|SpdrMetM .24e
|75394
|29.32
|28.76
|29.16+.37
|Schlmbrg 2
|264392
|44.94
|43.00
|44.73+3.36
|Schwab .52
|78447
|48.20
|46.93
|47.98+1.06
|SnapIncAn
|365162
|6.19
|5.74
|6.18+.44
|SwstnEngy
|166260
|4.65
|4.47
|4.59+.14
|Sprint
|86006
|6.16
|6.02
|6.07+.06
|Squaren
|220150
|72.26
|69.24
|72.24+3.40
|SPMatls .98e
|87314
|53.76
|52.93
|53.51+.87
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|133476
|90.13
|89.01
|90.08+1.06
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|119576
|52.61
|52.07
|52.45+.62
|SPEngy 2.04e
|141730
|63.89
|62.94
|63.84+1.27
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|569036
|26.03
|25.53
|26.00+.44
|SPInds 1.12e
|199733
|70.44
|69.27
|70.19+1.31
|SPTech .78e
|136183
|65.48
|64.59
|65.35+.98
|SpdrRESel
|78656
|32.67
|32.39
|32.66+.12
|SPUtil 1.55e
|141535
|53.32
|52.90
|53.14+.06
|StateStr 1.88f
|102008
|77.00
|69.88
|71.30+.25
|TaiwSemi .73e
|128977
|37.01
|36.16
|36.84+.55
|Transocn
|140389
|8.90
|8.60
|8.84+.25
|TurqHillRs
|73764
|1.70
|1.59
|1.62+.03
|Twitter
|167522
|33.89
|32.77
|33.27+.42
|USBancrp 1.48
|94558
|50.40
|49.59
|50.22+.47
|USOilFd
|407739
|11.37
|11.04
|11.31+.28
|USSteel .20
|81507
|21.74
|20.97
|21.50+.28
|ValeSA .29e
|241770
|14.71
|14.46
|14.61+.14
|VanEGold .06e
|503237
|20.64
|20.24
|20.31—.35
|VnEkRus .01e
|109383
|20.59
|20.40
|20.51+.17
|VnEkSemi .58e
|83080
|93.32
|91.05
|92.88+2.24
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|140139
|17.26
|16.85
|17.24+.69
|VanEJrGld
|173838
|30.02
|29.25
|29.33—.94
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|192632
|40.67
|40.38
|40.55+.21
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|195982
|39.40
|39.21
|39.37+.42
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|168013
|57.47
|56.84
|57.09+.26
|Vipshop
|183922
|7.06
|6.72
|6.87+.31
|Visa s 1f
|88623
|138.60
|136.64
|138.50+1.22
|WPXEngy
|90714
|13.12
|12.69
|13.09+.38
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|359609
|50.16
|48.86
|50.01+.78
|WmsCos 1.36
|111638
|26.60
|26.24
|26.40+.24
|Yamanag .02
|149661
|2.41
|2.29
|2.31—.12
|ZayoGrp
|115356
|27.78
|26.65
|27.65+2.02
