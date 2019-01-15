BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 64536 2.76 2.66 2.68—.06 AT&TInc 2.04f 266017 30.60 30.23 30.60—.02 AbbottLab 1.28f 62886 70.52 68.36 70.47+2.20 AbbVie…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 64536 2.76 2.66 2.68—.06 AT&TInc 2.04f 266017 30.60 30.23 30.60—.02 AbbottLab 1.28f 62886 70.52 68.36 70.47+2.20 AbbVie 4.28f 72694 85.68 84.45 85.50+.74 Alibaba 149823 154.17 149.96 150.88+1.61 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 256907 9.76 9.58 9.71+.17 Altria 3.44f 106005 48.35 47.70 47.91—.35 Ambev .05e 414022 4.75 4.69 4.73+.06 Annaly 1.20e 198227 10.10 10.04 10.09+.05 Aphrian 63624 7.12 6.60 6.70—.35 Arconic .24 125667 20.30 19.03 20.07+.70 ArmourRrs 2.72 104198 20.65 20.44 20.65—.39 AstraZens 1.37e 101388 36.21 35.73 36.11+.56 AuroraCn 499141 7.52 6.83 7.00+.22 BB&TCp 1.62f 65124 46.39 45.54 46.34+.19 BcoBrads .06a 94993 11.28 11.08 11.23—.05 BkofAm .60 804801 26.81 26.05 26.55+.18 BkNYMel 1.12f 62157 49.49 48.14 49.41+.99 BiPVxSTrs 310091 39.24 37.61 37.66—1.80 BlueAprnn 175354 1.51 1.12 1.51+.47 BostonSci 108513 36.89 35.41 36.72+1.41 BrMySq 1.64f 230927 49.83 48.00 49.72+1.75 CVSHealth 2 154734 64.82 63.14 63.74—1.60 CdnNRsgs 1.34 69987 28.07 27.49 28.07+.73 CanopyGrn 271340 44.88 40.81 41.30—1.19 Cemex .29t 73284 5.25 5.15 5.20—.03 CntryLink 2.16 113985 16.44 16.12 16.19—.03 ChesEng 341073 2.87 2.76 2.85+.12 ChrchCun 80150 10.50 10.27 10.43+.16 CgpVelLCrd 111626 12.96 12.33 12.83+1.01 Citigroup 1.80f 426568 61.82 59.55 61.38+2.45 CocaCola 1.56 113198 47.60 46.81 47.57+.42 DeltaAir 1.40f 115580 49.29 46.85 47.83+.08 DenburyR 109465 2.21 2.14 2.19+.04 DevonE .32 63007 26.59 26.24 26.40+.23 DxGBullrs 94524 17.26 15.76 16.18—.89 DrGMBllrs .09e 104882 9.70 8.88 9.01—.49 DxSCBearrs 94043 12.59 12.18 12.20—.33 DrxSPBulls 60964 36.95 35.77 36.81+1.23 Disney 1.76f 96635 113.18 110.61 111.76—.66 DowDuPnt 1.52 62631 55.51 54.38 55.01—.37 EnCanag .06 220506 6.99 6.81 6.88+.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 105888 14.94 14.71 14.87+.16 ENSCO .04 138574 4.56 4.41 4.48+.10 ExxonMbl 3.28 101459 72.36 71.32 71.67+.04 FMajSilvg 71105 5.90 5.33 5.38—.60 FordM .60a 652884 9.03 8.75 8.84—.15 FrptMcM .20 259761 11.97 11.44 11.57+.02 GenElec .04m 931355 8.93 8.70 8.73—.17 GenMotors 1.52 119889 37.84 36.80 37.55—.11 Genworth 77653 5.00 4.86 4.97+.17 Gerdau .02e 124603 4.11 3.95 3.99—.08 Goldcrpg .24 208026 10.47 10.03 10.20—.18 HPInc .64f 88387 21.07 20.65 21.01+.22 Hallibrtn .72 76553 30.76 30.16 30.35—.02 HeclaM .01e 71160 2.75 2.48 2.48—.26 HPEntn .45e 67129 14.49 14.17 14.44+.28 HostHotls 1a 69670 17.66 17.30 17.46—.04 iShGold 138937 12.41 12.32 12.35—.02 iShBrazil .67e 198909 43.13 42.35 42.74—.24 iShEMU .86e 73912 36.12 35.83 36.06 iShSilver 155176 14.74 14.59 14.60—.06 iShSPTUSs 152059 59.40 58.79 59.33+.63 iShChinaLC .87e 261983 40.53 40.18 40.30+.39 iShEMkts .59e 789129 40.89 40.55 40.67+.28 iShiBoxIG 3.87 105365 113.68 113.45 113.52+.07 iShCorUSTr .33 180806 24.80 24.75 24.76 iSh20yrT 3.05 89958 120.57 119.95 120.04—.44 iSEafe 1.66e 352027 61.16 60.71 61.07+.32 iShiBxHYB 5.09 247990 83.94 83.55 83.90+.28 iShR2K 1.77e 254050 143.65 142.09 143.45+1.20 iShREst 2.76e 91863 78.59 77.74 78.45+.77 iShCorEafe 1.56e 87507 57.28 56.85 57.18+.27 Infosyss 121514 10.58 10.46 10.49+.12 iShJapanrs 103523 53.49 53.12 53.29+.64 iShUK rs 80522 30.56 30.16 30.52+.15 iShCorEM .95e 127931 49.21 48.83 49.01+.36 ItauUnHs 220330 10.09 9.86 10.04—.14 JPMorgCh 2.24f 264900 102.47 98.60 101.68+.74 Keycorp .56 93727 16.32 15.93 16.31+.07 KindMorg .80 161867 17.41 17.17 17.32+.09 Kinrossg 135048 3.19 3.08 3.10—.06 LloydBkg .47a 134770 2.84 2.76 2.83—.03 MGM Rsts .48 75897 27.83 27.08 27.34—.06 Macys 1.51 98564 25.11 24.70 24.98—.10 MarathnO .20 99657 16.16 15.78 15.83 Masco .48 65461 31.79 30.89 31.45—.99 Medtrnic 2 62698 86.57 85.03 86.03+1.28 Merck 2.20f 124604 74.89 73.10 74.50+1.13 MorgStan 1.20 116115 42.99 42.03 42.88+.40 Nabors .24 142620 2.97 2.84 2.93+.11 NewfldExp 66051 18.28 17.83 18.06+.26 NewmtM .56 154535 31.97 30.67 31.02—.76 NikeB s .88f 62080 77.98 76.13 77.88+1.79 NobleEngy .44 70926 23.00 22.50 22.71+.40 NokiaCp .19e 141971 6.08 6.00 6.05+.03 OasisPet 74056 6.58 6.41 6.50+.09 Oracle .76 x121420 48.53 47.41 48.38+.39 PG&ECp 2.12f 1725331 7.20 5.07 6.91—1.47 PetrbrsA 122427 13.51 13.24 13.37—.03 Petrobras 128068 15.42 15.09 15.24—.09 Pfizer 1.44f 243824 43.24 42.43 42.73+.36 PhilipMor 4.56 62939 70.66 69.20 70.50+.88 ProctGam 2.87 78244 92.61 91.14 92.01+.86 QEPRes .08 105262 8.82 8.54 8.76+.21 RangeRs .08 70215 12.14 11.65 11.74—.13 RegionsFn .56 140787 15.11 14.72 15.11+.15 SpdrGold 75123 122.38 121.62 121.88—.21 S&P500ETF 4.13e 848366 260.70 257.81 260.35+2.95 SpdrLehHY 2.30 93743 34.84 34.71 34.82+.09 SpdrS&PRB .74e 80068 50.62 49.64 50.56+.34 SpdrOGEx .73e 145574 30.94 30.51 30.77+.35 Schlmbrg 2 93261 42.20 41.43 41.72+.40 Schwab .52 64817 44.29 43.35 44.25+.45 SnapIncAn 134527 6.57 6.38 6.54+.23 SwstnEngy 127048 4.49 4.34 4.41+.03 Sprint 97389 6.32 6.10 6.11—.12 Squaren 120840 66.77 64.86 65.96+.78 SPMatls .98e 75265 51.86 51.21 51.53—.34 SPHlthC 1.01e 105357 88.42 86.94 88.40+1.56 SPCnSt 1.28e 114477 51.94 51.34 51.89+.51 SPEngy 2.04e 98209 62.67 61.77 62.08+.22 SPDRFncl .46e 591115 24.93 24.50 24.89+.22 SPInds 1.12e 125173 68.09 67.27 67.65—.21 SPTech .78e 143268 64.03 63.04 63.90+.95 SPUtil 1.55e 270926 52.96 51.76 52.67+.64 TALEducs 63467 30.48 29.67 30.26+1.05 TJX .78 60464 47.82 46.65 47.32+.54 TaiwSemi .73e 101502 36.23 35.80 36.04+.28 TakedaPhn 98400 20.13 19.96 20.07—.01 TevaPhrm .73e 117962 18.99 18.47 18.83+.36 Transocn 122704 8.67 8.41 8.48+.06 Twitter 134841 33.35 32.45 33.02+.65 USBancrp 1.48 71725 48.19 47.28 47.97+.18 USOilFd 238913 11.04 10.85 11.00+.31 USSteel .20 91780 21.10 19.93 20.19—.63 ValeSA .29e 190928 14.26 13.91 14.06—.07 VanEGold .06e 450936 21.06 20.42 20.61—.32 VnEkRus .01e 88540 20.11 19.92 20.05+.13 VanEJrGld 113305 30.87 29.98 30.10—.55 VangEmg 1.10e 175482 39.91 39.60 39.76+.26 VangEur 1.71e 64262 50.40 49.99 50.34+.06 VangFTSE 1.10e 118819 38.75 38.46 38.70+.24 Vereit .55 63648 7.68 7.57 7.61+.03 VerizonCm 2.41f 100501 58.29 57.58 58.10+.07 Visa s 1f 75923 137.72 135.25 137.34+.24 WPXEngy 70374 12.99 12.68 12.86+.14 WalMart 2.08f 69063 96.60 95.38 96.25+1.30 WellsFargo 1.72f 274395 48.25 47.01 47.67—.75 Yamanag .02 88126 2.48 2.39 2.41—.05 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 