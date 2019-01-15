BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 64536 2.76 2.66 2.68—.06 AT&TInc 2.04f 266017 30.60 30.23 30.60—.02 AbbottLab 1.28f 62886 70.52 68.36 70.47+2.20 AbbVie…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|64536
|2.76
|2.66
|2.68—.06
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|266017
|30.60
|30.23
|30.60—.02
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|
|62886
|70.52
|68.36
|70.47+2.20
|AbbVie 4.28f
|72694
|85.68
|84.45
|85.50+.74
|Alibaba
|149823
|154.17
|149.96
|150.88+1.61
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|256907
|9.76
|9.58
|9.71+.17
|Altria 3.44f
|106005
|48.35
|47.70
|47.91—.35
|Ambev .05e
|414022
|4.75
|4.69
|4.73+.06
|Annaly 1.20e
|198227
|10.10
|10.04
|10.09+.05
|Aphrian
|63624
|7.12
|6.60
|6.70—.35
|Arconic .24
|125667
|20.30
|19.03
|20.07+.70
|ArmourRrs 2.72
|
|104198
|20.65
|20.44
|20.65—.39
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|101388
|36.21
|35.73
|36.11+.56
|AuroraCn
|499141
|7.52
|6.83
|7.00+.22
|BB&TCp 1.62f
|65124
|46.39
|45.54
|46.34+.19
|BcoBrads .06a
|94993
|11.28
|11.08
|11.23—.05
|BkofAm .60
|804801
|26.81
|26.05
|26.55+.18
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|62157
|49.49
|48.14
|49.41+.99
|BiPVxSTrs
|310091
|39.24
|37.61
|37.66—1.80
|BlueAprnn
|175354
|1.51
|1.12
|1.51+.47
|BostonSci
|108513
|36.89
|35.41
|36.72+1.41
|BrMySq 1.64f
|230927
|49.83
|48.00
|49.72+1.75
|CVSHealth 2
|154734
|64.82
|63.14
|63.74—1.60
|CdnNRsgs 1.34
|69987
|28.07
|27.49
|28.07+.73
|CanopyGrn
|271340
|44.88
|40.81
|41.30—1.19
|Cemex .29t
|73284
|5.25
|5.15
|5.20—.03
|CntryLink 2.16
|113985
|16.44
|16.12
|16.19—.03
|ChesEng
|341073
|2.87
|2.76
|2.85+.12
|ChrchCun
|80150
|10.50
|10.27
|10.43+.16
|CgpVelLCrd
|111626
|12.96
|12.33
|12.83+1.01
|Citigroup 1.80f
|426568
|61.82
|59.55
|61.38+2.45
|CocaCola 1.56
|113198
|47.60
|46.81
|47.57+.42
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|115580
|49.29
|46.85
|47.83+.08
|DenburyR
|109465
|2.21
|2.14
|2.19+.04
|DevonE .32
|63007
|26.59
|26.24
|26.40+.23
|DxGBullrs
|94524
|17.26
|15.76
|16.18—.89
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|104882
|9.70
|8.88
|9.01—.49
|DxSCBearrs
|94043
|12.59
|12.18
|12.20—.33
|DrxSPBulls
|60964
|36.95
|35.77
|36.81+1.23
|Disney 1.76f
|96635
|113.18
|110.61
|111.76—.66
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|62631
|55.51
|54.38
|55.01—.37
|EnCanag .06
|220506
|6.99
|6.81
|6.88+.04
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|105888
|14.94
|14.71
|14.87+.16
|ENSCO .04
|138574
|4.56
|4.41
|4.48+.10
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|101459
|72.36
|71.32
|71.67+.04
|FMajSilvg
|71105
|5.90
|5.33
|5.38—.60
|FordM .60a
|652884
|9.03
|8.75
|8.84—.15
|FrptMcM .20
|259761
|11.97
|11.44
|11.57+.02
|GenElec .04m
|931355
|8.93
|8.70
|8.73—.17
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|119889
|37.84
|36.80
|37.55—.11
|Genworth
|77653
|5.00
|4.86
|4.97+.17
|Gerdau .02e
|124603
|4.11
|3.95
|3.99—.08
|Goldcrpg .24
|208026
|10.47
|10.03
|10.20—.18
|HPInc .64f
|88387
|21.07
|20.65
|21.01+.22
|Hallibrtn .72
|76553
|30.76
|30.16
|30.35—.02
|HeclaM .01e
|71160
|2.75
|2.48
|2.48—.26
|HPEntn .45e
|67129
|14.49
|14.17
|14.44+.28
|HostHotls 1a
|69670
|17.66
|17.30
|17.46—.04
|iShGold
|138937
|12.41
|12.32
|12.35—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|198909
|43.13
|42.35
|42.74—.24
|iShEMU .86e
|73912
|36.12
|35.83
|36.06
|iShSilver
|155176
|14.74
|14.59
|14.60—.06
|iShSPTUSs
|152059
|59.40
|58.79
|59.33+.63
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|261983
|40.53
|40.18
|40.30+.39
|iShEMkts .59e
|789129
|40.89
|40.55
|40.67+.28
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|105365
|113.68
|113.45
|113.52+.07
|iShCorUSTr .33
|180806
|24.80
|24.75
|24.76
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|89958
|120.57
|119.95
|120.04—.44
|iSEafe 1.66e
|352027
|61.16
|60.71
|61.07+.32
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|247990
|83.94
|83.55
|83.90+.28
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|254050
|143.65
|142.09
|143.45+1.20
|iShREst 2.76e
|91863
|78.59
|77.74
|78.45+.77
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|87507
|57.28
|56.85
|57.18+.27
|Infosyss
|121514
|10.58
|10.46
|10.49+.12
|iShJapanrs
|103523
|53.49
|53.12
|53.29+.64
|iShUK rs
|80522
|30.56
|30.16
|30.52+.15
|iShCorEM .95e
|127931
|49.21
|48.83
|49.01+.36
|ItauUnHs
|220330
|10.09
|9.86
|10.04—.14
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|264900
|102.47
|98.60
|101.68+.74
|Keycorp .56
|93727
|16.32
|15.93
|16.31+.07
|KindMorg .80
|161867
|17.41
|17.17
|17.32+.09
|Kinrossg
|135048
|3.19
|3.08
|3.10—.06
|LloydBkg .47a
|134770
|2.84
|2.76
|2.83—.03
|MGM Rsts .48
|75897
|27.83
|27.08
|27.34—.06
|Macys 1.51
|98564
|25.11
|24.70
|24.98—.10
|MarathnO .20
|99657
|16.16
|15.78
|15.83
|Masco .48
|65461
|31.79
|30.89
|31.45—.99
|Medtrnic 2
|62698
|86.57
|85.03
|86.03+1.28
|Merck 2.20f
|124604
|74.89
|73.10
|74.50+1.13
|MorgStan 1.20
|116115
|42.99
|42.03
|42.88+.40
|Nabors .24
|142620
|2.97
|2.84
|2.93+.11
|NewfldExp
|66051
|18.28
|17.83
|18.06+.26
|NewmtM .56
|154535
|31.97
|30.67
|31.02—.76
|NikeB s .88f
|62080
|77.98
|76.13
|77.88+1.79
|NobleEngy .44
|70926
|23.00
|22.50
|22.71+.40
|NokiaCp .19e
|141971
|6.08
|6.00
|6.05+.03
|OasisPet
|74056
|6.58
|6.41
|6.50+.09
|Oracle .76
|x121420
|48.53
|47.41
|48.38+.39
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|1725331
|7.20
|5.07
|6.91—1.47
|PetrbrsA
|122427
|13.51
|13.24
|13.37—.03
|Petrobras
|128068
|15.42
|15.09
|15.24—.09
|Pfizer 1.44f
|243824
|43.24
|42.43
|42.73+.36
|PhilipMor 4.56
|62939
|70.66
|69.20
|70.50+.88
|ProctGam 2.87
|78244
|92.61
|91.14
|92.01+.86
|QEPRes .08
|105262
|8.82
|8.54
|8.76+.21
|RangeRs .08
|70215
|12.14
|11.65
|11.74—.13
|RegionsFn .56
|140787
|15.11
|14.72
|15.11+.15
|SpdrGold
|75123
|122.38
|121.62
|121.88—.21
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|848366
|260.70
|257.81
|260.35+2.95
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|93743
|34.84
|34.71
|34.82+.09
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|80068
|50.62
|49.64
|50.56+.34
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|145574
|30.94
|30.51
|30.77+.35
|Schlmbrg 2
|93261
|42.20
|41.43
|41.72+.40
|Schwab .52
|64817
|44.29
|43.35
|44.25+.45
|SnapIncAn
|134527
|6.57
|6.38
|6.54+.23
|SwstnEngy
|127048
|4.49
|4.34
|4.41+.03
|Sprint
|97389
|6.32
|6.10
|6.11—.12
|Squaren
|120840
|66.77
|64.86
|65.96+.78
|SPMatls .98e
|75265
|51.86
|51.21
|51.53—.34
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|105357
|88.42
|86.94
|88.40+1.56
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|114477
|51.94
|51.34
|51.89+.51
|SPEngy 2.04e
|98209
|62.67
|61.77
|62.08+.22
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|591115
|24.93
|24.50
|24.89+.22
|SPInds 1.12e
|125173
|68.09
|67.27
|67.65—.21
|SPTech .78e
|143268
|64.03
|63.04
|63.90+.95
|SPUtil 1.55e
|270926
|52.96
|51.76
|52.67+.64
|TALEducs
|63467
|30.48
|29.67
|30.26+1.05
|TJX .78
|60464
|47.82
|46.65
|47.32+.54
|TaiwSemi .73e
|101502
|36.23
|35.80
|36.04+.28
|TakedaPhn
|98400
|20.13
|19.96
|20.07—.01
|TevaPhrm .73e
|117962
|18.99
|18.47
|18.83+.36
|Transocn
|122704
|8.67
|8.41
|8.48+.06
|Twitter
|134841
|33.35
|32.45
|33.02+.65
|USBancrp 1.48
|71725
|48.19
|47.28
|47.97+.18
|USOilFd
|238913
|11.04
|10.85
|11.00+.31
|USSteel .20
|91780
|21.10
|19.93
|20.19—.63
|ValeSA .29e
|190928
|14.26
|13.91
|14.06—.07
|VanEGold .06e
|450936
|21.06
|20.42
|20.61—.32
|VnEkRus .01e
|88540
|20.11
|19.92
|20.05+.13
|VanEJrGld
|113305
|30.87
|29.98
|30.10—.55
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|175482
|39.91
|39.60
|39.76+.26
|VangEur 1.71e
|64262
|50.40
|49.99
|50.34+.06
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|118819
|38.75
|38.46
|38.70+.24
|Vereit .55
|63648
|7.68
|7.57
|7.61+.03
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|100501
|58.29
|57.58
|58.10+.07
|Visa s 1f
|75923
|137.72
|135.25
|137.34+.24
|WPXEngy
|70374
|12.99
|12.68
|12.86+.14
|WalMart 2.08f
|69063
|96.60
|95.38
|96.25+1.30
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|274395
|48.25
|47.01
|47.67—.75
|Yamanag .02
|88126
|2.48
|2.39
|2.41—.05
