BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 125321 2.76 2.60 2.70—.06 AT&TInc 2.04f 319895 30.48 29.82 30.40+.30 AbbottLab 1.28f 80496 69.44 68.45 69.08—.36 Alibaba 142103 152.03 148.88 151.69—.23 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 539942 9.89 9.63 9.75—.16 Altria 3.44f 158359 49.96 48.85 48.86—.80 Ambev .05e 404763 4.54 4.36 4.50+.11 Annaly 1.20e 376188 9.86 9.76 9.77—.07 Aphrian 94226 6.98 6.41 6.58—.21 AuroraCn 261138 6.00 5.33 5.94+.49 BcoBrads .06a 168232 11.44 11.09 11.24—.08 BkofAm .60 652208 25.78 25.42 25.73—.03 BiPVxSTrs 272007 42.30 40.61 40.65—.43 BrMySq 1.64f 249473 48.01 46.42 47.72+.54 CVSHealth 2 154730 66.28 64.56 65.55—.49 CdnNRsgs 1.34 75973 27.12 26.13 26.91+.34 CanopyGrn 276489 38.03 33.23 37.55+3.95 Cemex .29t 120640 5.34 5.22 5.27—.03 Cemigpf .08e 82811 3.74 3.63 3.72+.08 CntryLink 2.16 133722 16.24 15.86 16.00—.17 ChesEng 491785 2.79 2.56 2.73—.03 CgpVelLCrd 120539 13.42 12.37 13.25+.18 CgpVelICrd 72985 10.96 10.14 10.26—.16 Citigroup 1.80f 167860 56.96 55.70 56.44+.06 CocaCola 1.56 157381 47.09 46.34 47.07+.50 ConAgra .85 112374 21.50 20.96 21.47+.09 ConocoPhil 1.22f 88068 68.01 65.43 67.94+1.49 ConstellA 2.96f 76514 161.48 155.56 159.93+8.99 Coty .50 123585 7.37 7.16 7.19—.17 CousPrp .26 79612 8.53 8.32 8.50+.14 DRHorton .50 72466 39.63 38.66 39.11—.47 DeltaAir 1.40f 118758 48.91 45.82 48.73+.26 DenburyR 97759 2.30 2.10 2.29+.06 DevonE .32 88452 26.44 25.33 26.29+.46 DxGBullrs 81939 18.02 17.04 17.17—.80 DrGMBllrs .09e 88088 10.28 9.57 9.62—.62 DirSPBears 77539 28.63 27.46 27.52—.33 DxSCBearrs 114981 12.77 12.17 12.19—.18 DomEngy 3.34 72658 72.90 70.66 71.90—.32 DowDuPnt 1.52 102731 55.74 54.51 55.68+.06 EnCanag .06 381451 6.67 6.30 6.62+.13 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 165241 15.18 14.85 15.10—.01 ENSCO .04 103991 4.64 4.35 4.52+.04 ExxonMbl 3.28 129633 72.08 71.12 72.05—.37 FstDatan 87689 17.70 17.21 17.55—.20 FordM .60a 394659 8.77 8.45 8.67—.05 FrptMcM .20 194591 11.53 11.24 11.51 GenElec .04m 1121815 8.95 8.49 8.94+.44 GenMills 1.96 82797 41.44 40.42 41.42+1.00 GenMotors 1.52 90946 35.05 34.17 34.73—.45 Gerdau .02e 90657 4.26 4.15 4.18—.11 HPInc .64f 79578 21.53 21.06 21.47+.26 Hallibrtn .72 103201 30.89 29.71 30.87+.87 Hess 1 86904 52.04 49.11 51.95+1.79 HPEntn .45e 77656 14.14 13.88 14.13+.07 iShGold 108172 12.38 12.32 12.32—.07 iShBrazil .67e 311569 43.14 42.27 42.90—.06 iShSilver 86978 14.72 14.59 14.60—.18 iShChinaLC .87e 253101 40.61 40.11 40.57+.24 iShEMkts .59e 851132 40.96 40.42 40.93+.29 iShiBoxIG 3.87 103369 113.77 113.43 113.54—.30 iShCorUSTr .33 184828 24.80 24.73 24.73—.03 iSh20yrT 3.05 82205 121.41 120.34 120.46—.78 iSEafe 1.66e 336993 61.46 60.93 61.45+.24 iShiBxHYB 5.09 505189 84.21 83.55 84.16+.33 iShR2K 1.77e 227917 143.72 141.35 143.64+.74 iShCorEafe 1.56e 95851 57.60 57.12 57.55+.18 Infosyss 139470 9.89 9.70 9.88+.01 iShJapanrs 85696 53.47 52.88 53.46+.32 iShCorEM .95e 199850 49.31 48.67 49.27+.33 ItauUnHs 306097 10.39 10.08 10.21—.06 JPMorgCh 2.24f 131610 100.73 99.27 100.39—.01 Keycorp .56 70146 15.91 15.61 15.80—.05 KindMorg .80 169859 17.37 17.02 17.36+.10 Kinrossg 105233 3.24 3.12 3.16—.06 Kohls 2.44 111629 66.68 62.57 66.54—3.36 LBrands 2.40 96546 27.07 24.66 26.99—1.24 LloydBkg .47a 69480 2.77 2.73 2.76+.05 MGM Rsts .48 191892 28.95 27.27 28.00+.39 Macys 1.51 405400 26.83 25.50 26.11—5.61 MarathnO .20 132513 16.42 15.70 16.35+.28 MarathPts 1.84 80264 64.50 62.50 63.63—.59 Merck 2.20f 182554 75.68 73.47 74.48—.93 MorgStan 1.20 74109 41.96 41.24 41.66—.08 Nabors .24 188797 2.98 2.76 2.97+.01 NewfldExp 122984 17.47 16.53 17.33+.36 NikeB s .88f 109759 77.34 75.46 76.42—.17 NokiaCp .19e 218308 6.18 6.09 6.14—.07 OasisPet 79907 6.67 6.34 6.59+.01 Oracle .76 165066 47.98 46.88 47.82+.04 PG&ECp 2.12f 246778 19.20 17.07 17.76—.07 Penney 111778 1.30 1.22 1.28—.06 PetrbrsA 70007 13.76 13.46 13.63—.18 Petrobras 152908 15.57 15.25 15.48—.14 Pfizer 1.44f 376330 43.23 42.03 42.31—1.03 PhilipMor 4.56 89444 68.72 67.97 68.15+.24 Pretiumg 68758 7.80 7.13 7.30—.53 ProctGam 2.87 110842 91.54 90.61 91.17+.22 ProShSPrs 91568 30.65 30.21 30.24—.13 PrUShSPrs 84174 40.93 39.81 39.87—.30 RegionsFn .56 93131 14.85 14.56 14.71+.01 SpdrWldxUS .79e 76055 27.75 27.50 27.71+.07 S&P500ETF 4.13e 964320 259.16 255.50 258.88+.91 SpdrHome .15e 70228 35.43 34.97 35.34—.08 SpdrShTHiY 1.58 108570 26.81 26.59 26.81+.17 SpdrLehHY 2.30 501940 34.95 34.68 34.95+.17 SpdLgTrs 137516 34.97 33.53 34.70—.21 SpdrLehIntTr .74 144287 59.41 58.83 59.26—.05 SpdrS&PRB .74e 81441 50.04 49.20 49.83—.17 SpdrRetls .49e 174261 43.62 42.44 43.60—.71 SpdrOGEx .73e 190410 30.80 29.89 30.74+.19 Schlmbrg 2 131629 41.84 40.75 41.65+.41 SnapIncAn 154005 6.40 6.11 6.22—.06 SwstnEngy 201545 4.33 4.12 4.30—.07 Sprint 120242 6.39 6.21 6.28+.02 Squaren 135334 66.20 63.72 66.10+.17 SPMatls .98e 84713 52.51 51.60 52.48+.46 SPHlthC 1.01e 103967 87.58 86.52 87.52+.17 SPCnSt 1.28e 324316 51.57 50.94 51.48+.30 SPEngy 2.04e 189952 62.46 61.38 62.38+.18 SPDRFncl .46e 485561 24.52 24.21 24.44+.01 SPInds 1.12e 89003 68.02 66.49 67.94+.91 SPTech .78e 109336 63.69 62.59 63.66+.28 SpdrRESel 78372 31.95 31.26 31.91+.50 SPUtil 1.55e 254563 53.53 52.73 53.43+.69 TJX .78 72095 47.13 45.66 47.09—.18 TaiwSemi .73e 78546 36.48 35.40 36.42+.81 TakedaPhn 202749 19.62 19.13 19.13—.08 Target 2.56 138967 68.33 66.53 68.29—2.00 TevaPhrm .73e 78398 18.17 17.66 18.17+.21 Transocn 155276 8.60 8.16 8.57+.03 Twitter 303802 33.50 32.26 33.09+.84 USBancrp 1.48 80497 47.59 46.86 47.31—.10 USOilFd 211251 11.14 10.85 11.10+.05 USSteel .20 72759 21.15 20.42 20.99+.15 ValeSA .29e 186770 14.40 14.13 14.40—.11 VanEGold .06e 381601 21.35 20.95 21.00—.32 VnEkRus .01e 92811 20.21 19.89 20.17+.11 VEckOilSvc .47e 73837 16.55 16.06 16.50+.16 VanEJrGld 178049 31.46 30.70 30.70—.74 VangREIT 3.08e 86717 77.75 76.08 77.53+1.04 VangEmg 1.10e 187365 40.05 39.52 40.03+.30 VangFTSE 1.10e 163344 38.92 38.57 38.90+.16 VerizonCm 2.41f 142579 57.70 56.87 57.60+.55 Vipshop 83459 6.13 5.81 5.93—.23 Visa s 1f 125139 138.82 136.36 138.67+.26 WalMart 2.08f 92027 94.98 93.12 94.96+.07 WellsFargo 1.72f 162062 48.05 47.31 47.75—.05 WmsCos 1.36 98377 25.20 24.86 25.15 Yamanag .02 115421 2.50 2.38 2.43—.06 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 