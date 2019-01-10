BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 125321 2.76 2.60 2.70—.06 AT&TInc 2.04f 319895 30.48 29.82 30.40+.30 AbbottLab 1.28f 80496 69.44 68.45 69.08—.36 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|125321
|2.76
|2.60
|2.70—.06
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|319895
|30.48
|29.82
|30.40+.30
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|80496
|69.44
|68.45
|69.08—.36
|Alibaba
|142103
|152.03
|148.88
|151.69—.23
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|539942
|9.89
|9.63
|9.75—.16
|Altria 3.44f
|158359
|49.96
|48.85
|48.86—.80
|Ambev .05e
|404763
|4.54
|4.36
|4.50+.11
|Annaly 1.20e
|376188
|9.86
|9.76
|9.77—.07
|Aphrian
|94226
|6.98
|6.41
|6.58—.21
|AuroraCn
|261138
|6.00
|5.33
|5.94+.49
|BcoBrads .06a
|168232
|11.44
|11.09
|11.24—.08
|BkofAm .60
|652208
|25.78
|25.42
|25.73—.03
|BiPVxSTrs
|272007
|42.30
|40.61
|40.65—.43
|BrMySq 1.64f
|249473
|48.01
|46.42
|47.72+.54
|CVSHealth 2
|154730
|66.28
|64.56
|65.55—.49
|CdnNRsgs 1.34
|75973
|27.12
|26.13
|26.91+.34
|CanopyGrn
|276489
|38.03
|33.23
|37.55+3.95
|Cemex .29t
|120640
|5.34
|5.22
|5.27—.03
|Cemigpf .08e
|82811
|3.74
|3.63
|3.72+.08
|CntryLink 2.16
|133722
|16.24
|15.86
|16.00—.17
|ChesEng
|491785
|2.79
|2.56
|2.73—.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|120539
|13.42
|12.37
|13.25+.18
|CgpVelICrd
|72985
|10.96
|10.14
|10.26—.16
|Citigroup 1.80f
|167860
|56.96
|55.70
|56.44+.06
|CocaCola 1.56
|157381
|47.09
|46.34
|47.07+.50
|ConAgra .85
|112374
|21.50
|20.96
|21.47+.09
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|88068
|68.01
|65.43
|67.94+1.49
|ConstellA 2.96f
|
|76514
|161.48
|155.56
|159.93+8.99
|Coty .50
|123585
|7.37
|7.16
|7.19—.17
|CousPrp .26
|79612
|8.53
|8.32
|8.50+.14
|DRHorton .50
|72466
|39.63
|38.66
|39.11—.47
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|118758
|48.91
|45.82
|48.73+.26
|DenburyR
|97759
|2.30
|2.10
|2.29+.06
|DevonE .32
|88452
|26.44
|25.33
|26.29+.46
|DxGBullrs
|81939
|18.02
|17.04
|17.17—.80
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|88088
|10.28
|9.57
|9.62—.62
|DirSPBears
|77539
|28.63
|27.46
|27.52—.33
|DxSCBearrs
|114981
|12.77
|12.17
|12.19—.18
|DomEngy 3.34
|72658
|72.90
|70.66
|71.90—.32
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|102731
|55.74
|54.51
|55.68+.06
|EnCanag .06
|381451
|6.67
|6.30
|6.62+.13
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|165241
|15.18
|14.85
|15.10—.01
|ENSCO .04
|103991
|4.64
|4.35
|4.52+.04
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|129633
|72.08
|71.12
|72.05—.37
|FstDatan
|87689
|17.70
|17.21
|17.55—.20
|FordM .60a
|394659
|8.77
|8.45
|8.67—.05
|FrptMcM .20
|194591
|11.53
|11.24
|11.51
|GenElec .04m
|1121815
|8.95
|8.49
|8.94+.44
|GenMills 1.96
|82797
|41.44
|40.42
|41.42+1.00
|GenMotors 1.52
|90946
|35.05
|34.17
|34.73—.45
|Gerdau .02e
|90657
|4.26
|4.15
|4.18—.11
|HPInc .64f
|79578
|21.53
|21.06
|21.47+.26
|Hallibrtn .72
|103201
|30.89
|29.71
|30.87+.87
|Hess 1
|86904
|52.04
|49.11
|51.95+1.79
|HPEntn .45e
|77656
|14.14
|13.88
|14.13+.07
|iShGold
|108172
|12.38
|12.32
|12.32—.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|311569
|43.14
|42.27
|42.90—.06
|iShSilver
|86978
|14.72
|14.59
|14.60—.18
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|253101
|40.61
|40.11
|40.57+.24
|iShEMkts .59e
|851132
|40.96
|40.42
|40.93+.29
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|103369
|113.77
|113.43
|113.54—.30
|iShCorUSTr .33
|
|184828
|24.80
|24.73
|24.73—.03
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|82205
|121.41
|120.34
|120.46—.78
|iSEafe 1.66e
|336993
|61.46
|60.93
|61.45+.24
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|505189
|84.21
|83.55
|84.16+.33
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|227917
|143.72
|141.35
|143.64+.74
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|95851
|57.60
|57.12
|57.55+.18
|Infosyss
|139470
|9.89
|9.70
|9.88+.01
|iShJapanrs
|85696
|53.47
|52.88
|53.46+.32
|iShCorEM .95e
|199850
|49.31
|48.67
|49.27+.33
|ItauUnHs
|306097
|10.39
|10.08
|10.21—.06
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|131610
|100.73
|99.27
|100.39—.01
|Keycorp .56
|70146
|15.91
|15.61
|15.80—.05
|KindMorg .80
|169859
|17.37
|17.02
|17.36+.10
|Kinrossg
|105233
|3.24
|3.12
|3.16—.06
|Kohls 2.44
|111629
|66.68
|62.57
|66.54—3.36
|LBrands 2.40
|96546
|27.07
|24.66
|26.99—1.24
|LloydBkg .47a
|69480
|2.77
|2.73
|2.76+.05
|MGM Rsts .48
|191892
|28.95
|27.27
|28.00+.39
|Macys 1.51
|405400
|26.83
|25.50
|26.11—5.61
|MarathnO .20
|132513
|16.42
|15.70
|16.35+.28
|MarathPts 1.84
|80264
|64.50
|62.50
|63.63—.59
|Merck 2.20f
|182554
|75.68
|73.47
|74.48—.93
|MorgStan 1.20
|74109
|41.96
|41.24
|41.66—.08
|Nabors .24
|188797
|2.98
|2.76
|2.97+.01
|NewfldExp
|122984
|17.47
|16.53
|17.33+.36
|NikeB s .88f
|109759
|77.34
|75.46
|76.42—.17
|NokiaCp .19e
|218308
|6.18
|6.09
|6.14—.07
|OasisPet
|79907
|6.67
|6.34
|6.59+.01
|Oracle .76
|165066
|47.98
|46.88
|47.82+.04
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|246778
|19.20
|17.07
|17.76—.07
|Penney
|111778
|1.30
|1.22
|1.28—.06
|PetrbrsA
|70007
|13.76
|13.46
|13.63—.18
|Petrobras
|152908
|15.57
|15.25
|15.48—.14
|Pfizer 1.44f
|376330
|43.23
|42.03
|42.31—1.03
|PhilipMor 4.56
|89444
|68.72
|67.97
|68.15+.24
|Pretiumg
|68758
|7.80
|7.13
|7.30—.53
|ProctGam 2.87
|110842
|91.54
|90.61
|91.17+.22
|ProShSPrs
|91568
|30.65
|30.21
|30.24—.13
|PrUShSPrs
|84174
|40.93
|39.81
|39.87—.30
|RegionsFn .56
|93131
|14.85
|14.56
|14.71+.01
|SpdrWldxUS .79e
|
|76055
|27.75
|27.50
|27.71+.07
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|964320
|259.16
|255.50
|258.88+.91
|SpdrHome .15e
|70228
|35.43
|34.97
|35.34—.08
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|
|108570
|26.81
|26.59
|26.81+.17
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|501940
|34.95
|34.68
|34.95+.17
|SpdLgTrs
|137516
|34.97
|33.53
|34.70—.21
|SpdrLehIntTr .74
|
|144287
|59.41
|58.83
|59.26—.05
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|81441
|50.04
|49.20
|49.83—.17
|SpdrRetls .49e
|174261
|43.62
|42.44
|43.60—.71
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|190410
|30.80
|29.89
|30.74+.19
|Schlmbrg 2
|131629
|41.84
|40.75
|41.65+.41
|SnapIncAn
|154005
|6.40
|6.11
|6.22—.06
|SwstnEngy
|201545
|4.33
|4.12
|4.30—.07
|Sprint
|120242
|6.39
|6.21
|6.28+.02
|Squaren
|135334
|66.20
|63.72
|66.10+.17
|SPMatls .98e
|84713
|52.51
|51.60
|52.48+.46
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|103967
|87.58
|86.52
|87.52+.17
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|324316
|51.57
|50.94
|51.48+.30
|SPEngy 2.04e
|189952
|62.46
|61.38
|62.38+.18
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|485561
|24.52
|24.21
|24.44+.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|89003
|68.02
|66.49
|67.94+.91
|SPTech .78e
|109336
|63.69
|62.59
|63.66+.28
|SpdrRESel
|78372
|31.95
|31.26
|31.91+.50
|SPUtil 1.55e
|254563
|53.53
|52.73
|53.43+.69
|TJX .78
|72095
|47.13
|45.66
|47.09—.18
|TaiwSemi .73e
|78546
|36.48
|35.40
|36.42+.81
|TakedaPhn
|202749
|19.62
|19.13
|19.13—.08
|Target 2.56
|138967
|68.33
|66.53
|68.29—2.00
|TevaPhrm .73e
|78398
|18.17
|17.66
|18.17+.21
|Transocn
|155276
|8.60
|8.16
|8.57+.03
|Twitter
|303802
|33.50
|32.26
|33.09+.84
|USBancrp 1.48
|80497
|47.59
|46.86
|47.31—.10
|USOilFd
|211251
|11.14
|10.85
|11.10+.05
|USSteel .20
|72759
|21.15
|20.42
|20.99+.15
|ValeSA .29e
|186770
|14.40
|14.13
|14.40—.11
|VanEGold .06e
|381601
|21.35
|20.95
|21.00—.32
|VnEkRus .01e
|92811
|20.21
|19.89
|20.17+.11
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|73837
|16.55
|16.06
|16.50+.16
|VanEJrGld
|178049
|31.46
|30.70
|30.70—.74
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|86717
|77.75
|76.08
|77.53+1.04
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|187365
|40.05
|39.52
|40.03+.30
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|163344
|38.92
|38.57
|38.90+.16
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|142579
|57.70
|56.87
|57.60+.55
|Vipshop
|83459
|6.13
|5.81
|5.93—.23
|Visa s 1f
|125139
|138.82
|136.36
|138.67+.26
|WalMart 2.08f
|92027
|94.98
|93.12
|94.96+.07
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|162062
|48.05
|47.31
|47.75—.05
|WmsCos 1.36
|98377
|25.20
|24.86
|25.15
|Yamanag .02
|115421
|2.50
|2.38
|2.43—.06
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.