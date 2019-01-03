BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 79344 14.37 13.97 14.17—.01 AKSteel 87585 2.39 2.24 2.25—.14 AT&TInc 2.04f 367523 29.81 29.21 29.58+.04 AbbottLab…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 79344 14.37 13.97 14.17—.01 AKSteel 87585 2.39 2.24 2.25—.14 AT&TInc 2.04f 367523 29.81 29.21 29.58+.04 AbbottLab 1.28f 105464 68.88 65.50 66.22—3.28 AbbVie 4.28f 76320 88.80 86.08 86.29—2.94 Alibaba 193928 134.87 129.83 130.60—6.10 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 246206 9.05 8.84 8.94+.05 Altria 3.44f 96992 49.50 48.67 49.04—.27 Ambev .05e 208334 4.29 4.17 4.24+.04 Annaly 1.20e 138886 10.06 9.90 10.01+.12 BPPLC 2.38 71362 39.06 38.48 38.81+.22 BcoBrads .06a x133624 10.81 10.55 10.74+.14 BkofAm .60 665328 25.04 24.45 24.56—.40 BiPVxSTrs 417813 48.65 46.26 47.71+2.21 BerkHB 82749 200.22 191.04 191.66—11.14 BostonSci 104699 34.32 32.73 32.91—1.55 BrMySq 1.64f x802800 47.62 44.30 45.12—6.90 Cemigpf .08e 78897 3.72 3.62 3.65—.06 CenterPnt 1.11 78404 28.40 27.96 28.16+.16 CntryLink 2.16 150377 15.90 15.20 15.51+.07 ChesEng 398428 2.19 2.06 2.13—.06 CgpVelLCrd 134651 9.83 8.82 9.68+.30 Citigroup 1.80f 211761 53.62 52.22 52.56—.97 ClevCliffs .20 x70970 7.87 7.49 7.63—.18 CocaCola 1.56 146916 47.37 46.53 46.64—.29 ConAgra .85 85247 21.68 21.04 21.56+.23 Corning .72 91447 29.36 28.00 28.03—1.85 Coty .50 131850 7.01 6.72 6.79—.16 DeltaAir 1.40f 186739 48.94 45.08 45.61—4.48 DenburyR 172881 2.08 1.83 1.97+.01 DevonE .32 76556 23.98 22.88 23.52+.31 DxSOXBrrs 134003 15.14 13.53 15.09+2.25 DxGBullrs 122611 18.48 17.55 18.45+1.09 DrGMBllrs .09e 143851 10.43 9.58 10.30+1.01 DirSPBears 111958 33.24 31.44 33.12+2.32 DxSCBearrs 217377 15.98 14.99 15.80+.84 DrxSPBulls 105611 32.27 30.34 30.49—2.44 Disney 1.76f 104293 108.65 105.94 106.33—2.64 DowDuPnt 1.52 116091 54.23 52.27 52.51—2.01 EnCanag .06 208281 6.11 5.84 6.05+.07 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 141312 13.58 13.05 13.34+.09 ENSCO .04 156996 4.00 3.69 3.89+.16 ExxonMbl 3.28 137895 70.25 68.36 68.62—1.07 FstDatan 113535 16.80 15.91 16.21—.83 FordM .60a 384052 7.99 7.78 7.78—.12 FrptMcM .20 220943 10.39 9.84 10.07—.29 GenElec .04m 1199516 8.20 7.78 8.06+.01 GenMotors 1.52 115713 33.68 32.20 32.25—1.39 Gerdau .02e 98399 4.09 3.90 3.95—.04 Goldcrpg .24 69493 10.01 9.70 9.88+.06 HPInc .64f 133050 20.40 19.71 19.93—.70 Hallibrtn .72 116853 27.64 26.42 27.13—.17 HPEntn .45e 119216 13.37 12.93 13.18—.28 ICICIBk .16e 88265 10.37 10.15 10.15—.31 iShGold 289108 12.41 12.34 12.41+.11 iShBrazil .67e 248510 41.04 40.42 40.90+.26 iShSilver 129196 14.79 14.63 14.75+.19 iShChinaLC .87e 306270 38.37 38.00 38.09—.67 iShEMkts .59e 627669 38.76 38.30 38.45—.71 iShiBoxIG 3.87 111991 113.30 112.95 113.22+.05 iSh20yrT 3.05 211864 123.86 122.23 123.54+1.39 iSEafe 1.66e 350125 58.55 58.03 58.13—.53 iShiBxHYB 5.09 327765 81.16 80.78 81.03+.04 iShR2K 1.77e 282110 134.64 131.65 132.25—2.41 iShREst 2.76e 105768 74.90 73.18 73.79+.47 iShCorEafe 1.56e 125212 54.73 54.25 54.44—.36 Infosyss 94048 9.59 9.47 9.47—.14 iShJapanrs 107395 51.17 50.44 50.75—.29 iShCorEM .95e 179728 46.75 46.22 46.41—.85 ItauUnHs 161293 9.95 9.65 9.84+.13 JPMorgCh 2.24f x162117 98.89 96.69 97.11—1.40 JohnJn 3.60 85976 128.27 125.36 125.72—2.03 Keycorp .56 120832 15.36 14.90 15.07+.05 KindMorg .80 182586 16.05 15.53 15.71—.09 Kinrossg 133499 3.28 3.19 3.23—.01 Kroger s .56f 86614 27.85 27.13 27.35+.05 LloydBkg .47a 71897 2.57 2.53 2.55—.01 MGM Rsts .48 96525 25.80 24.57 24.70—.49 Macys 1.51 78870 30.78 29.71 29.76—1.00 MarathnO .20 109109 14.92 14.20 14.62—.10 Merck 2.20f 132473 75.97 73.85 74.04—1.55 MorgStan 1.20 130145 40.22 39.25 39.68—.72 Nabors .24 203773 2.36 2.09 2.34+.15 NikeB s .88f 80065 73.32 71.21 72.75—1.31 NobleEngy .44 69874 19.48 18.63 19.15—.18 NokiaCp .19e 173529 5.65 5.56 5.57—.17 OasisPet 94774 5.77 5.44 5.64+.10 Oracle .76 198680 45.50 44.41 44.78—.44 ParsleyEn 69356 16.44 15.81 16.15—.07 Penney 100519 1.14 1.05 1.06—.08 PetrbrsA 117531 13.07 12.62 12.98+.27 Petrobras 256815 14.42 13.93 14.26+.25 Pfizer 1.44f 267767 43.34 41.95 42.04—1.21 PUltSP500s 75985 34.13 32.08 32.25—2.60 ProctGam 2.87 98202 92.50 90.38 90.64—.64 ProShSPrs 140813 32.16 31.55 32.12+.79 PrUShSPrs 101268 45.15 43.48 44.99+2.11 PrUShD3rs 79524 20.89 19.65 20.76+1.58 QEPRes .08 82442 5.86 5.61 5.75+.06 RegionsFn .56 121881 13.88 13.49 13.65—.02 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 73266 231.42 226.36 226.72—6.64 SpdrGold 154289 122.46 121.73 122.43+1.10 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1419619 248.57 243.67 244.21—5.97 SpdrBiots .44e 87750 73.55 71.07 71.21—1.65 SpdrLehHY 2.30 198581 33.62 33.48 33.56+.01 SpdrS&PRB .74e 92385 48.33 47.05 47.38—.19 SpdrRetls .49e 90633 41.63 40.63 40.99—.58 SpdrOGEx .73e 180412 27.61 26.51 27.10—.19 SABESP .39e 72617 10.36 9.43 9.66+.62 Schlmbrg 2 199406 38.59 36.86 37.60+.40 Schwab .52 101798 41.70 40.50 40.72—.86 SnapIncAn 160236 5.87 5.63 5.68—.11 SouthnCo 2.40 93953 44.69 43.76 44.34+.62 SwstnEngy 216985 3.80 3.55 3.64—.08 Sprint 81810 6.14 5.92 6.01—.01 Squaren 190401 56.73 52.26 52.42—4.78 SPMatls .98e 97968 50.51 49.24 49.34—1.44 SPHlthC 1.01e 174497 85.50 83.25 83.47—1.73 SPCnSt 1.28e 220748 50.91 50.11 50.19—.29 SPEngy 2.04e 180230 58.86 57.24 57.90—.58 SPDRFncl .46e 657297 23.90 23.42 23.48—.54 SPInds 1.12e 259762 64.29 62.49 62.77—1.97 SPTech .78e 249286 60.48 58.81 58.89—3.13 SpdrRESel 97438 30.93 30.25 30.43+.14 SPUtil 1.55e 215814 52.44 51.76 52.00—.01 TaiwSemi .73e 159447 35.52 34.27 34.36—2.16 TakedaPhn 72060 16.71 16.20 16.70—.12 TevaPhrm .73e 147722 16.84 16.23 16.49+.64 Transocn 178931 7.44 7.00 7.24+.10 Twitter 189781 29.18 27.94 27.99—.82 USBancrp 1.48 80352 46.44 45.64 45.70—.65 USOilFd 322047 10.01 9.66 9.95+.10 USSteel .20 81271 18.92 18.27 18.48—.03 ValeSA .29e 276661 13.38 12.82 12.83—.64 VanEGold .06e 523239 21.54 21.13 21.48+.43 VnEkRus .01e 77809 19.15 18.84 19.07+.04 VnEkSemi .58e 92726 86.26 82.55 82.64—5.28 VEckOilSvc .47e 123349 14.80 14.10 14.49+.12 VanEJrGld 162104 31.59 30.66 31.45+1.12 VangREIT 3.08e 122643 74.57 72.71 73.46+.51 VangEmg 1.10e 156151 37.93 37.52 37.67—.60 VangFTSE 1.10e 178001 37.00 36.62 36.75—.30 Vereit .55 78026 7.23 7.04 7.17+.13 VerizonCm 2.41f 182650 56.99 56.06 56.22+.20 Visa s 1f 94250 131.28 127.88 128.13—4.79 WalMart 2.08f 82127 94.71 92.70 92.86—.48 WellsFargo 1.72f 222601 47.35 46.37 46.57—.37 Weyerhsr 1.36 97288 22.62 21.47 22.26+.73 WmsCos 1.36 103146 22.90 22.39 22.61+.19 Yamanag .02 113271 2.53 2.41 2.49+.09 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 