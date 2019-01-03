BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 79344 14.37 13.97 14.17—.01 AKSteel 87585 2.39 2.24 2.25—.14 AT&TInc 2.04f 367523 29.81 29.21 29.58+.04 AbbottLab…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55f
|79344
|14.37
|13.97
|14.17—.01
|AKSteel
|87585
|2.39
|2.24
|2.25—.14
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|367523
|29.81
|29.21
|29.58+.04
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|
|105464
|68.88
|65.50
|66.22—3.28
|AbbVie 4.28f
|76320
|88.80
|86.08
|86.29—2.94
|Alibaba
|193928
|134.87
|129.83
|130.60—6.10
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|246206
|9.05
|8.84
|8.94+.05
|Altria 3.44f
|96992
|49.50
|48.67
|49.04—.27
|Ambev .05e
|208334
|4.29
|4.17
|4.24+.04
|Annaly 1.20e
|138886
|10.06
|9.90
|10.01+.12
|BPPLC 2.38
|71362
|39.06
|38.48
|38.81+.22
|BcoBrads .06a
|
|x133624
|10.81
|10.55
|10.74+.14
|BkofAm .60
|665328
|25.04
|24.45
|24.56—.40
|BiPVxSTrs
|417813
|48.65
|46.26
|47.71+2.21
|BerkHB
|82749
|200.22
|191.04
|191.66—11.14
|BostonSci
|104699
|34.32
|32.73
|32.91—1.55
|BrMySq 1.64f
|x802800
|47.62
|44.30
|45.12—6.90
|Cemigpf .08e
|78897
|3.72
|3.62
|3.65—.06
|CenterPnt 1.11
|78404
|28.40
|27.96
|28.16+.16
|CntryLink 2.16
|150377
|15.90
|15.20
|15.51+.07
|ChesEng
|398428
|2.19
|2.06
|2.13—.06
|CgpVelLCrd
|134651
|9.83
|8.82
|9.68+.30
|Citigroup 1.80f
|211761
|53.62
|52.22
|52.56—.97
|ClevCliffs .20
|x70970
|7.87
|7.49
|7.63—.18
|CocaCola 1.56
|146916
|47.37
|46.53
|46.64—.29
|ConAgra .85
|85247
|21.68
|21.04
|21.56+.23
|Corning .72
|91447
|29.36
|28.00
|28.03—1.85
|Coty .50
|131850
|7.01
|6.72
|6.79—.16
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|186739
|48.94
|45.08
|45.61—4.48
|DenburyR
|172881
|2.08
|1.83
|1.97+.01
|DevonE .32
|76556
|23.98
|22.88
|23.52+.31
|DxSOXBrrs
|134003
|15.14
|13.53
|15.09+2.25
|DxGBullrs
|122611
|18.48
|17.55
|18.45+1.09
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|143851
|10.43
|9.58
|10.30+1.01
|DirSPBears
|111958
|33.24
|31.44
|33.12+2.32
|DxSCBearrs
|217377
|15.98
|14.99
|15.80+.84
|DrxSPBulls
|105611
|32.27
|30.34
|30.49—2.44
|Disney 1.76f
|
|104293
|108.65
|105.94
|106.33—2.64
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|116091
|54.23
|52.27
|52.51—2.01
|EnCanag .06
|208281
|6.11
|5.84
|6.05+.07
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|141312
|13.58
|13.05
|13.34+.09
|ENSCO .04
|156996
|4.00
|3.69
|3.89+.16
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|137895
|70.25
|68.36
|68.62—1.07
|FstDatan
|113535
|16.80
|15.91
|16.21—.83
|FordM .60a
|384052
|7.99
|7.78
|7.78—.12
|FrptMcM .20
|220943
|10.39
|9.84
|10.07—.29
|GenElec .04m
|1199516
|8.20
|7.78
|8.06+.01
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|115713
|33.68
|32.20
|32.25—1.39
|Gerdau .02e
|98399
|4.09
|3.90
|3.95—.04
|Goldcrpg .24
|69493
|10.01
|9.70
|9.88+.06
|HPInc .64f
|133050
|20.40
|19.71
|19.93—.70
|Hallibrtn .72
|116853
|27.64
|26.42
|27.13—.17
|HPEntn .45e
|119216
|13.37
|12.93
|13.18—.28
|ICICIBk .16e
|88265
|10.37
|10.15
|10.15—.31
|iShGold
|289108
|12.41
|12.34
|12.41+.11
|iShBrazil .67e
|248510
|41.04
|40.42
|40.90+.26
|iShSilver
|129196
|14.79
|14.63
|14.75+.19
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|306270
|38.37
|38.00
|38.09—.67
|iShEMkts .59e
|627669
|38.76
|38.30
|38.45—.71
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|111991
|113.30
|112.95
|113.22+.05
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|211864
|123.86
|122.23
|123.54+1.39
|iSEafe 1.66e
|350125
|58.55
|58.03
|58.13—.53
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|327765
|81.16
|80.78
|81.03+.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|282110
|134.64
|131.65
|132.25—2.41
|iShREst 2.76e
|105768
|74.90
|73.18
|73.79+.47
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|125212
|54.73
|54.25
|54.44—.36
|Infosyss
|94048
|9.59
|9.47
|9.47—.14
|iShJapanrs
|107395
|51.17
|50.44
|50.75—.29
|iShCorEM .95e
|179728
|46.75
|46.22
|46.41—.85
|ItauUnHs
|161293
|9.95
|9.65
|9.84+.13
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|x162117
|98.89
|96.69
|97.11—1.40
|JohnJn 3.60
|85976
|128.27
|125.36
|125.72—2.03
|Keycorp .56
|120832
|15.36
|14.90
|15.07+.05
|KindMorg .80
|182586
|16.05
|15.53
|15.71—.09
|Kinrossg
|133499
|3.28
|3.19
|3.23—.01
|Kroger s .56f
|86614
|27.85
|27.13
|27.35+.05
|LloydBkg .47a
|71897
|2.57
|2.53
|2.55—.01
|MGM Rsts .48
|96525
|25.80
|24.57
|24.70—.49
|Macys 1.51
|78870
|30.78
|29.71
|29.76—1.00
|MarathnO .20
|109109
|14.92
|14.20
|14.62—.10
|Merck 2.20f
|132473
|75.97
|73.85
|74.04—1.55
|MorgStan 1.20
|130145
|40.22
|39.25
|39.68—.72
|Nabors .24
|203773
|2.36
|2.09
|2.34+.15
|NikeB s .88f
|80065
|73.32
|71.21
|72.75—1.31
|NobleEngy .44
|69874
|19.48
|18.63
|19.15—.18
|NokiaCp .19e
|173529
|5.65
|5.56
|5.57—.17
|OasisPet
|94774
|5.77
|5.44
|5.64+.10
|Oracle .76
|198680
|45.50
|44.41
|44.78—.44
|ParsleyEn
|69356
|16.44
|15.81
|16.15—.07
|Penney
|100519
|1.14
|1.05
|1.06—.08
|PetrbrsA
|117531
|13.07
|12.62
|12.98+.27
|Petrobras
|256815
|14.42
|13.93
|14.26+.25
|Pfizer 1.44f
|267767
|43.34
|41.95
|42.04—1.21
|PUltSP500s
|75985
|34.13
|32.08
|32.25—2.60
|ProctGam 2.87
|98202
|92.50
|90.38
|90.64—.64
|ProShSPrs
|140813
|32.16
|31.55
|32.12+.79
|PrUShSPrs
|101268
|45.15
|43.48
|44.99+2.11
|PrUShD3rs
|79524
|20.89
|19.65
|20.76+1.58
|QEPRes .08
|82442
|5.86
|5.61
|5.75+.06
|RegionsFn .56
|121881
|13.88
|13.49
|13.65—.02
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|73266
|231.42
|226.36
|226.72—6.64
|SpdrGold
|154289
|122.46
|121.73
|122.43+1.10
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1419619
|248.57
|243.67
|244.21—5.97
|SpdrBiots .44e
|87750
|73.55
|71.07
|71.21—1.65
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|198581
|33.62
|33.48
|33.56+.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|92385
|48.33
|47.05
|47.38—.19
|SpdrRetls .49e
|90633
|41.63
|40.63
|40.99—.58
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|180412
|27.61
|26.51
|27.10—.19
|SABESP .39e
|72617
|10.36
|9.43
|9.66+.62
|Schlmbrg 2
|199406
|38.59
|36.86
|37.60+.40
|Schwab .52
|101798
|41.70
|40.50
|40.72—.86
|SnapIncAn
|160236
|5.87
|5.63
|5.68—.11
|SouthnCo 2.40
|93953
|44.69
|43.76
|44.34+.62
|SwstnEngy
|216985
|3.80
|3.55
|3.64—.08
|Sprint
|81810
|6.14
|5.92
|6.01—.01
|Squaren
|190401
|56.73
|52.26
|52.42—4.78
|SPMatls .98e
|97968
|50.51
|49.24
|49.34—1.44
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|174497
|85.50
|83.25
|83.47—1.73
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|220748
|50.91
|50.11
|50.19—.29
|SPEngy 2.04e
|180230
|58.86
|57.24
|57.90—.58
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|657297
|23.90
|23.42
|23.48—.54
|SPInds 1.12e
|259762
|64.29
|62.49
|62.77—1.97
|SPTech .78e
|249286
|60.48
|58.81
|58.89—3.13
|SpdrRESel
|97438
|30.93
|30.25
|30.43+.14
|SPUtil 1.55e
|215814
|52.44
|51.76
|52.00—.01
|TaiwSemi .73e
|159447
|35.52
|34.27
|34.36—2.16
|TakedaPhn
|72060
|16.71
|16.20
|16.70—.12
|TevaPhrm .73e
|147722
|16.84
|16.23
|16.49+.64
|Transocn
|178931
|7.44
|7.00
|7.24+.10
|Twitter
|189781
|29.18
|27.94
|27.99—.82
|USBancrp 1.48
|80352
|46.44
|45.64
|45.70—.65
|USOilFd
|322047
|10.01
|9.66
|9.95+.10
|USSteel .20
|81271
|18.92
|18.27
|18.48—.03
|ValeSA .29e
|276661
|13.38
|12.82
|12.83—.64
|VanEGold .06e
|523239
|21.54
|21.13
|21.48+.43
|VnEkRus .01e
|77809
|19.15
|18.84
|19.07+.04
|VnEkSemi .58e
|92726
|86.26
|82.55
|82.64—5.28
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|123349
|14.80
|14.10
|14.49+.12
|VanEJrGld
|162104
|31.59
|30.66
|31.45+1.12
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|122643
|74.57
|72.71
|73.46+.51
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|156151
|37.93
|37.52
|37.67—.60
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|178001
|37.00
|36.62
|36.75—.30
|Vereit .55
|78026
|7.23
|7.04
|7.17+.13
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|182650
|56.99
|56.06
|56.22+.20
|Visa s 1f
|94250
|131.28
|127.88
|128.13—4.79
|WalMart 2.08f
|82127
|94.71
|92.70
|92.86—.48
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|222601
|47.35
|46.37
|46.57—.37
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|97288
|22.62
|21.47
|22.26+.73
|WmsCos 1.36
|103146
|22.90
|22.39
|22.61+.19
|Yamanag .02
|113271
|2.53
|2.41
|2.49+.09
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.