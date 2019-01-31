BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 12689 19.13 19.00 19.01—.36 AKSteel 17140 2.98 2.87 2.98+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 63104 29.50 29.15 29.35—.03 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 12689 19.13 19.00 19.01—.36 AKSteel 17140 2.98 2.87 2.98+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 63104 29.50 29.15 29.35—.03 Alibaba 46018 169.73 166.60 167.61+.79 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10126 10.03 9.95 9.97+.01 Altria 3.44f 27769 49.18 47.60 48.97+1.17 Ambev .05e 26037 4.87 4.81 4.83+.01 Annaly 1.20e 32402 10.43 10.33 10.33—.10 Aphrian 12568 7.98 7.67 7.91+.25 AstraZens 1.37e 10614 36.46 36.22 36.44+.49 AuroraCn 21247 7.01 6.89 6.93 BPPLC 2.38 15203 41.46 41.10 41.42+.75 BakHuGEn .72 10124 24.96 23.78 24.39+.45 BcoBrads .06a 23380 12.31 12.14 12.30+.72 BcoSantSA .21e 19199 4.72 4.69 4.69—.11 BkofAm .60 130294 28.84 28.45 28.46—.61 Barclay .15e 13884 8.29 8.21 8.24—.24 BarrickGld 34936 13.24 13.05 13.15+.10 BerryPlas .12p 9092 49.16 48.05 48.46—2.24 Blackstone 2.19e 10423 33.92 33.13 33.54+.40 BlockHR 1 11323 24.82 23.82 24.01—1.52 BlueAprnn 34569 1.59 1.40 1.42 BostonSci 15001 37.77 37.40 37.76+.34 CNXResc .04 11547 13.48 12.43 12.48—1.05 CanopyGrn 16022 49.05 47.82 48.26+.24 ChesEng 39060 2.94 2.87 2.94+.04 CgpVelLCrd 19350 14.81 14.46 14.74+.61 CgpVelICrd 19806 8.98 8.75 8.78—.41 Citigroup 1.80 19922 64.38 63.64 63.94—.28 ClevCliffs .20 35337 10.82 10.51 10.82—.01 CocaCola 1.56 11005 47.95 47.47 47.68—.19 ConocoPhil 1.22 10666 67.67 65.90 67.56+1.87 DeltaAir 1.40f 8019 50.41 49.95 50.16—.12 DeutschBk .83e 21928 8.85 8.78 8.81—.48 DiamRk .50 15037 10.16 10.03 10.15+.06 DxSOXBrrs 8915 9.36 9.11 9.20+.09 DxGBullrs 21144 20.71 20.27 20.60+.60 DrGMBllrs .09e 32071 11.45 11.25 11.42+.49 DirDGlBrrs 9949 19.15 18.71 18.82—.59 DxSPOGBls 8991 12.27 11.88 12.05+.01 DxSCBearrs 12113 11.22 11.03 11.06—.10 DirxChiBull .38e 8140 22.38 22.24 22.29+.18 DrxSPBulls 13292 39.95 39.60 39.91+.17 DowDuPnt 1.52 77942 56.99 53.66 53.91—5.37 EldrGldgrs 23353 3.65 3.41 3.53+.59 EnCanag .06 31808 7.05 6.95 7.01+.01 ENSCO .04 16724 4.54 4.43 4.50+.04 ExxonMbl 3.28 16152 72.43 72.02 72.17—.13 FiatChrys 8600 16.96 16.77 16.94—.13 FordM .60a 27337 8.68 8.60 8.67—.04 FrptMcM .20 28607 11.46 11.21 11.46+.19 GenElec .04m 864595 10.15 9.76 10.13+1.03 GenMotors 1.52 9425 38.89 38.49 38.86—.24 Gerdau .02e 10428 4.37 4.31 4.31—.04 GoldFLtd .02e 9507 4.11 4.06 4.08+.05 Goldcrpg .24 13496 11.11 10.93 11.04+.04 HeclaM .01e 10466 2.73 2.64 2.72+.14 ICICIBk .16e 14464 10.28 10.16 10.16—.43 iShGold 17857 12.69 12.67 12.68+.05 iShBrazil .67e 44775 45.49 45.23 45.43+.83 iShSilver 20319 15.18 15.13 15.16+.11 iShChinaLC .87e 30754 42.75 42.65 42.69+.11 iShEMkts .59e 150090 42.89 42.78 42.83+.09 iShiBoxIG 3.87 15056 116.37 116.19 116.36+.55 iSEafe 1.66e 19067 62.58 62.41 62.50—.15 iShiBxHYB 5.09 42227 85.03 84.88 85.03+.13 iShR2K 1.77e 18900 148.39 147.53 148.23+.43 iShREst 2.76e 12796 82.64 81.93 82.60—.07 Infosyss 22510 10.74 10.68 10.72+.13 Invesco 1.16 8165 18.53 18.05 18.09—.50 iShJapanrs 11255 54.24 54.11 54.16—.02 iSTaiwnrs 9977 33.09 32.95 33.08+.33 iShCorEM .95e 18730 51.49 51.37 51.45+.12 ItauUnHs 20283 10.61 10.54 10.59+.26 JPMorgCh 2.24f 16658 103.80 103.01 103.03—1.38 Kemet .20 13437 19.00 16.83 16.84—4.34 Keycorp .56 10815 16.63 16.43 16.45—.19 KindMorg .80 12112 18.16 18.00 18.04—.05 Kinrossg 22249 3.40 3.34 3.40+.07 LVSands 3 9669 59.65 58.43 59.23+.22 LloydBkg .47a 12650 3.00 2.98 2.99—.01 MGM Rsts .48 14144 29.53 28.93 29.49+.50 Macys 1.51 8072 25.86 25.50 25.79+.07 MarathnO .20 9023 16.10 15.90 15.95—.08 MasterCrd 1.32f 22347 212.97 208.00 211.02+7.00 McDnlds 4.64 10021 180.94 176.87 177.94—3.83 Merck 2.20 12615 73.60 73.11 73.50+.13 MorgStan 1.20 10023 42.67 42.20 42.36—.43 Nabors .24 12173 3.10 3.01 3.06—.02 NYCmtyB .68 15706 11.67 11.37 11.50+.07 NewfldExp 9652 18.70 18.43 18.62+.05 NokiaCp .19e 224974 6.40 6.23 6.24—.33 OasisPet 8025 6.39 6.23 6.32+.02 Oracle .76 11045 50.49 50.13 50.29—.07 PG&ECp 2.12f 8674 13.66 13.31 13.40—.27 PetrbrsA 13987 14.16 14.05 14.15+.22 Petrobras 30186 16.30 16.16 16.27+.27 Pfizer 1.44f x49322 42.21 41.35 42.16+.94 PrUCruders 8154 18.82 18.52 18.75+.48 RegionsFn .56 10265 15.44 15.20 15.21—.22 RiteAid 13438 .84 .81 .81—.02 RoyDShllB 3.76 8702 63.18 62.95 63.16+2.44 RoyDShllA 3.76 11206 62.04 61.80 61.97+2.41 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 9357 249.13 248.34 248.74—1.44 SpdrGold 16350 125.23 125.03 125.11+.42 S&P500ETF 4.13e 87985 268.03 267.27 267.90+.32 SpdrLehHY 2.30 9889 35.32 35.26 35.32+.06 SpdrOGEx .73e 22813 31.22 30.89 31.03+.04 Salesforce 12870 151.68 148.71 151.26+2.10 Schlmbrg 2 8962 45.01 44.31 44.64—.36 SeaLtdn 11451 13.67 13.27 13.66+.10 ServcNow 28776 226.26 209.99 222.76+28.76 SibanyeG .14r 11202 3.37 3.30 3.34+.09 SnapIncAn 22370 6.77 6.65 6.71+.14 SwstnEngy 18671 4.64 4.54 4.56—.05 Sprint 8756 6.11 6.00 6.08+.04 Squaren 32984 73.25 69.98 72.97+1.44 SPMatls .98e 20054 53.23 52.43 52.66—1.51 SPHlthC 1.01e 9680 89.84 89.36 89.80+.25 SPCnSt 1.28e 18560 52.55 52.31 52.53+.11 SPEngy 2.04e 22949 63.77 63.35 63.59+.22 SPDRFncl .46e 76231 25.90 25.75 25.77—.22 SPInds 1.12e 13542 71.66 71.30 71.43—.03 SPTech .78e 26456 66.17 65.80 66.04—.31 SpdrRESel 16474 33.97 33.66 33.93—.07 SPUtil 1.55e 23493 53.68 53.37 53.59—.04 TaiwSemi .73e 12762 37.91 37.31 37.88+.50 Transocn 8938 8.81 8.64 8.81+.12 Travelport .30 22417 15.68 15.64 15.67—.39 Twilion 15800 112.55 103.80 111.40+7.58 Twitter 41115 33.38 32.79 33.32+1.06 UPSB 3.64 14403 107.13 102.75 106.65+5.46 USOilFd 29836 11.59 11.49 11.56+.16 USSteel .20 82173 20.78 19.95 20.65—1.57 ValeSA .29e 72123 12.66 12.42 12.56—.03 ValeroE 3.60f 14715 88.36 84.30 86.10+2.82 VanEGold .06e 31962 22.46 22.29 22.42+.24 VnEkRus .01e 8182 21.15 21.08 21.13—.03 VanEJrGld 9831 32.80 32.61 32.77+.49 VangSP500 3.81e 11761 246.35 245.68 246.24+.28 VangREIT 3.08e 9165 82.54 81.78 82.49—.06 VangEmg 1.10e 19868 41.57 41.46 41.53+.19 VerizonCm 2.41f 19358 54.14 53.53 53.82—.19 Visa s 1f 33664 135.50 133.30 134.27—3.33 WalMart 2.08f 8791 95.12 94.63 95.02+.22 WeathfIntl 14977 .66 .62 .63—.01 WellsFargo 1.80f x19839 49.42 48.92 49.04—.60 WTJpHedg 1.37e 9279 49.79 