BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|12689
|19.13
|19.00
|19.01—.36
|AKSteel
|17140
|2.98
|2.87
|2.98+.08
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|63104
|29.50
|29.15
|29.35—.03
|Alibaba
|46018
|169.73
|166.60
|167.61+.79
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|10126
|10.03
|9.95
|9.97+.01
|Altria 3.44f
|27769
|49.18
|47.60
|48.97+1.17
|Ambev .05e
|26037
|4.87
|4.81
|4.83+.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|32402
|10.43
|10.33
|10.33—.10
|Aphrian
|12568
|7.98
|7.67
|7.91+.25
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|10614
|36.46
|36.22
|36.44+.49
|AuroraCn
|21247
|7.01
|6.89
|6.93
|BPPLC 2.38
|15203
|41.46
|41.10
|41.42+.75
|BakHuGEn .72
|10124
|24.96
|23.78
|24.39+.45
|BcoBrads .06a
|23380
|12.31
|12.14
|12.30+.72
|BcoSantSA .21e
|19199
|4.72
|4.69
|4.69—.11
|BkofAm .60
|130294
|28.84
|28.45
|28.46—.61
|Barclay .15e
|13884
|8.29
|8.21
|8.24—.24
|BarrickGld
|34936
|13.24
|13.05
|13.15+.10
|BerryPlas .12p
|9092
|49.16
|48.05
|48.46—2.24
|Blackstone 2.19e
|
|10423
|33.92
|33.13
|33.54+.40
|BlockHR 1
|11323
|24.82
|23.82
|24.01—1.52
|BlueAprnn
|34569
|1.59
|1.40
|1.42
|BostonSci
|15001
|37.77
|37.40
|37.76+.34
|CNXResc .04
|11547
|13.48
|12.43
|12.48—1.05
|CanopyGrn
|16022
|49.05
|47.82
|48.26+.24
|ChesEng
|39060
|2.94
|2.87
|2.94+.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|19350
|14.81
|14.46
|14.74+.61
|CgpVelICrd
|19806
|8.98
|8.75
|8.78—.41
|Citigroup 1.80
|19922
|64.38
|63.64
|63.94—.28
|ClevCliffs .20
|35337
|10.82
|10.51
|10.82—.01
|CocaCola 1.56
|11005
|47.95
|47.47
|47.68—.19
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|10666
|67.67
|65.90
|67.56+1.87
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|8019
|50.41
|49.95
|50.16—.12
|DeutschBk .83e
|21928
|8.85
|8.78
|8.81—.48
|DiamRk .50
|15037
|10.16
|10.03
|10.15+.06
|DxSOXBrrs
|8915
|9.36
|9.11
|9.20+.09
|DxGBullrs
|21144
|20.71
|20.27
|20.60+.60
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|32071
|11.45
|11.25
|11.42+.49
|DirDGlBrrs
|9949
|19.15
|18.71
|18.82—.59
|DxSPOGBls
|8991
|12.27
|11.88
|12.05+.01
|DxSCBearrs
|12113
|11.22
|11.03
|11.06—.10
|DirxChiBull .38e
|8140
|22.38
|22.24
|22.29+.18
|DrxSPBulls
|13292
|39.95
|39.60
|39.91+.17
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|77942
|56.99
|53.66
|53.91—5.37
|EldrGldgrs
|23353
|3.65
|3.41
|3.53+.59
|EnCanag .06
|31808
|7.05
|6.95
|7.01+.01
|ENSCO .04
|16724
|4.54
|4.43
|4.50+.04
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|16152
|72.43
|72.02
|72.17—.13
|FiatChrys
|8600
|16.96
|16.77
|16.94—.13
|FordM .60a
|27337
|8.68
|8.60
|8.67—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|28607
|11.46
|11.21
|11.46+.19
|GenElec .04m
|864595
|10.15
|9.76
|10.13+1.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|9425
|38.89
|38.49
|38.86—.24
|Gerdau .02e
|10428
|4.37
|4.31
|4.31—.04
|GoldFLtd .02e
|9507
|4.11
|4.06
|4.08+.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|13496
|11.11
|10.93
|11.04+.04
|HeclaM .01e
|10466
|2.73
|2.64
|2.72+.14
|ICICIBk .16e
|14464
|10.28
|10.16
|10.16—.43
|iShGold
|17857
|12.69
|12.67
|12.68+.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|44775
|45.49
|45.23
|45.43+.83
|iShSilver
|20319
|15.18
|15.13
|15.16+.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|30754
|42.75
|42.65
|42.69+.11
|iShEMkts .59e
|150090
|42.89
|42.78
|42.83+.09
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|15056
|116.37
|116.19
|116.36+.55
|iSEafe 1.66e
|19067
|62.58
|62.41
|62.50—.15
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|42227
|85.03
|84.88
|85.03+.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|18900
|148.39
|147.53
|148.23+.43
|iShREst 2.76e
|12796
|82.64
|81.93
|82.60—.07
|Infosyss
|22510
|10.74
|10.68
|10.72+.13
|Invesco 1.16
|8165
|18.53
|18.05
|18.09—.50
|iShJapanrs
|11255
|54.24
|54.11
|54.16—.02
|iSTaiwnrs
|9977
|33.09
|32.95
|33.08+.33
|iShCorEM .95e
|18730
|51.49
|51.37
|51.45+.12
|ItauUnHs
|20283
|10.61
|10.54
|10.59+.26
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|16658
|103.80
|103.01
|103.03—1.38
|Kemet .20
|13437
|19.00
|16.83
|16.84—4.34
|Keycorp .56
|10815
|16.63
|16.43
|16.45—.19
|KindMorg .80
|12112
|18.16
|18.00
|18.04—.05
|Kinrossg
|22249
|3.40
|3.34
|3.40+.07
|LVSands 3
|9669
|59.65
|58.43
|59.23+.22
|LloydBkg .47a
|12650
|3.00
|2.98
|2.99—.01
|MGM Rsts .48
|14144
|29.53
|28.93
|29.49+.50
|Macys 1.51
|8072
|25.86
|25.50
|25.79+.07
|MarathnO .20
|9023
|16.10
|15.90
|15.95—.08
|MasterCrd 1.32f
|
|22347
|212.97
|208.00
|211.02+7.00
|McDnlds 4.64
|
|10021
|180.94
|176.87
|177.94—3.83
|Merck 2.20
|12615
|73.60
|73.11
|73.50+.13
|MorgStan 1.20
|10023
|42.67
|42.20
|42.36—.43
|Nabors .24
|12173
|3.10
|3.01
|3.06—.02
|NYCmtyB .68
|15706
|11.67
|11.37
|11.50+.07
|NewfldExp
|9652
|18.70
|18.43
|18.62+.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|224974
|6.40
|6.23
|6.24—.33
|OasisPet
|8025
|6.39
|6.23
|6.32+.02
|Oracle .76
|11045
|50.49
|50.13
|50.29—.07
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|8674
|13.66
|13.31
|13.40—.27
|PetrbrsA
|13987
|14.16
|14.05
|14.15+.22
|Petrobras
|30186
|16.30
|16.16
|16.27+.27
|Pfizer 1.44f
|x49322
|42.21
|41.35
|42.16+.94
|PrUCruders
|8154
|18.82
|18.52
|18.75+.48
|RegionsFn .56
|10265
|15.44
|15.20
|15.21—.22
|RiteAid
|13438
|.84
|.81
|.81—.02
|RoyDShllB 3.76
|8702
|63.18
|62.95
|63.16+2.44
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|11206
|62.04
|61.80
|61.97+2.41
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|9357
|249.13
|248.34
|248.74—1.44
|SpdrGold
|16350
|125.23
|125.03
|125.11+.42
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|87985
|268.03
|267.27
|267.90+.32
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|9889
|35.32
|35.26
|35.32+.06
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|22813
|31.22
|30.89
|31.03+.04
|Salesforce
|12870
|151.68
|148.71
|151.26+2.10
|Schlmbrg 2
|8962
|45.01
|44.31
|44.64—.36
|SeaLtdn
|11451
|13.67
|13.27
|13.66+.10
|ServcNow
|28776
|226.26
|209.99
|222.76+28.76
|SibanyeG .14r
|11202
|3.37
|3.30
|3.34+.09
|SnapIncAn
|22370
|6.77
|6.65
|6.71+.14
|SwstnEngy
|18671
|4.64
|4.54
|4.56—.05
|Sprint
|8756
|6.11
|6.00
|6.08+.04
|Squaren
|32984
|73.25
|69.98
|72.97+1.44
|SPMatls .98e
|20054
|53.23
|52.43
|52.66—1.51
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|9680
|89.84
|89.36
|89.80+.25
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|18560
|52.55
|52.31
|52.53+.11
|SPEngy 2.04e
|22949
|63.77
|63.35
|63.59+.22
|SPDRFncl .46e
|76231
|25.90
|25.75
|25.77—.22
|SPInds 1.12e
|13542
|71.66
|71.30
|71.43—.03
|SPTech .78e
|26456
|66.17
|65.80
|66.04—.31
|SpdrRESel
|16474
|33.97
|33.66
|33.93—.07
|SPUtil 1.55e
|23493
|53.68
|53.37
|53.59—.04
|TaiwSemi .73e
|12762
|37.91
|37.31
|37.88+.50
|Transocn
|8938
|8.81
|8.64
|8.81+.12
|Travelport .30
|22417
|15.68
|15.64
|15.67—.39
|Twilion
|15800
|112.55
|103.80
|111.40+7.58
|Twitter
|41115
|33.38
|32.79
|33.32+1.06
|UPSB 3.64
|14403
|107.13
|102.75
|106.65+5.46
|USOilFd
|29836
|11.59
|11.49
|11.56+.16
|USSteel .20
|82173
|20.78
|19.95
|20.65—1.57
|ValeSA .29e
|72123
|12.66
|12.42
|12.56—.03
|ValeroE 3.60f
|14715
|88.36
|84.30
|86.10+2.82
|VanEGold .06e
|31962
|22.46
|22.29
|22.42+.24
|VnEkRus .01e
|8182
|21.15
|21.08
|21.13—.03
|VanEJrGld
|9831
|32.80
|32.61
|32.77+.49
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|11761
|246.35
|245.68
|246.24+.28
|VangREIT 3.08e
|9165
|82.54
|81.78
|82.49—.06
|VangEmg 1.10e
|19868
|41.57
|41.46
|41.53+.19
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|19358
|54.14
|53.53
|53.82—.19
|Visa s 1f
|33664
|135.50
|133.30
|134.27—3.33
|WalMart 2.08f
|8791
|95.12
|94.63
|95.02+.22
|WeathfIntl
|14977
|.66
|.62
|.63—.01
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|x19839
|49.42
|48.92
|49.04—.60
|WTJpHedg 1.37e
|9279
|49.79
|49.66
|49.75—.18
|Yamanag .02
|31267
|2.88
|2.81
|2.86+.08
|iPtShFutn
|32601
|36.92
|36.21
|36.30—.66
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.