BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 55683 2.76 2.61 2.72+.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 42711 30.66 30.45 30.59—.08 AbbVie 4.28f 14272 77.90 76.48 77.79+.65 Alibaba 27341 160.38 156.52 157.69—1.24 Allergan 2.96f 13555 152.62 144.75 149.62—9.07 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 8777 9.79 9.74 9.77+.08 Altria 3.44f 15068 46.02 45.36 45.81+.51 Ambev .05e 25693 4.79 4.74 4.77+.04 AnglogldA 9371 13.76 13.44 13.52—.02 Annaly 1.20e 13950 10.36 10.32 10.32—.01 Aphrian 15608 7.58 7.23 7.29—.09 AuroraCn 93433 7.34 6.92 6.99—.11 BcoBrads .06a 21070 11.70 11.54 11.56+.14 BkofAm .60 63277 29.70 29.43 29.57—.07 BiPVxSTrs 18063 38.63 38.03 38.12—.72 BarrickGld 28159 12.63 12.44 12.56+.22 BlueAprnn 20235 1.53 1.39 1.50+.06 Brinker 1.52 8983 44.99 42.18 43.42—4.02 BrMySq 1.64f 11414 48.65 48.03 48.57+.25 BritATobs 2.24e 7334 33.02 32.74 33.00+1.00 BrwnBrns .32 9547 27.25 26.29 26.36—1.60 CVSHealth 2 7944 66.07 65.25 66.03+.79 CanopyGrn 38254 50.91 48.61 48.87—1.90 Caterpillar 3.44 18348 127.57 125.61 126.94+2.57 CenovusE .20 7989 8.02 7.85 7.99+.21 CntryLink 2.16 15791 15.33 14.97 15.20+.11 ChesEng 45311 2.88 2.82 2.83+.01 CgpVelLCrd 34252 13.55 13.14 13.50+.93 CgpVelICrd 22717 9.93 9.57 9.62—.78 Citigroup 1.80 14822 64.07 63.60 63.62—.23 ClevCliffs .20 14279 9.74 9.57 9.58+.13 CloudPeak 10660 .44 .39 .40—.02 Corning .72 29945 33.61 32.00 33.37+3.01 DRHorton .50 9110 35.96 34.96 35.12—1.27 DeltaAir 1.40f 7362 48.49 48.12 48.29+.28 DenburyR 9853 2.03 1.97 2.02+.05 DxSOXBrrs 10179 9.80 9.44 9.72+.17 DxGBullrs 24731 18.90 18.18 18.40+.29 DrGMBllrs .09e 45343 10.42 9.98 10.10+.13 DirDGlBrrs 10247 21.45 20.59 21.19—.33 DxSPOGBls 12452 11.30 10.94 11.05+.10 DxSCBearrs 8807 11.53 11.39 11.44—.03 DowDuPnt 1.52 8833 58.63 57.99 58.38+.25 DynexCap .72 22706 6.07 5.98 6.02—.14 EnCanag .06 32387 7.04 6.93 6.96+.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 12431 14.44 14.23 14.41+.21 ENSCO .04 21594 4.75 4.60 4.66+.07 ExxonMbl 3.28 9575 72.19 71.53 72.00+.76 FstDatan 9685 25.23 24.82 24.98—.31 FMajSilvg 6938 5.77 5.67 5.72+.11 FordM .60a 51779 8.77 8.62 8.73+.07 FrptMcM .20 39894 10.50 10.36 10.40+.12 GameStop 1.52 105057 12.50 11.50 11.50—4.00 GenElec .04m 87533 9.05 8.88 9.02+.09 GenMotors 1.52 7139 38.43 38.09 38.36—.10 Gerdau .02e 8605 4.22 4.18 4.20+.07 GoldFLtd .02e 13031 4.02 3.96 3.98+.13 Goldcrpg .24 10649 10.85 10.67 10.74+.05 GraphPkg .30 14286 13.19 12.74 12.97+.78 HarleyD 1.48 25456 35.23 33.15 35.07—1.55 HarmonyG .05 8786 1.93 1.89 1.93+.04 HPEntn .45e 9774 15.80 15.66 15.76+.10 HostHotls 1a 10166 17.96 17.67 17.93+.25 Huyan 10482 20.60 19.18 19.66—1.29 IAMGldg 1.52f 12317 3.59 3.47 3.51+.14 ICICIBk .16e 30762 9.78 9.72 9.72+.17 iShGold 35023 12.55 12.51 12.53+.05 iShBrazil .67e 21905 43.89 43.66 43.73+.86 iShHK .61e 8581 24.29 24.23 24.26+.05 iSEMMnVol 1.15e 7173 58.50 58.27 58.35+.08 iShSilver 9251 14.90 14.84 14.86+.07 iShChinaLC .87e 19022 42.02 41.85 41.93+.09 iShEMkts .59e 62441 41.99 41.84 41.92+.16 iShiBoxIG 3.87 14008 115.22 115.07 115.18+.15 iSEafe 1.66e 24016 62.26 62.13 62.25+.42 iShiBxHYB 5.09 14977 84.35 84.23 84.25—.03 iShR2K 1.77e 13931 146.82 146.22 146.53—.03 iSTaiwnrs 16085 32.47 32.34 32.38—.17 iShCorEM .95e 10349 50.45 50.29 50.37+.19 ItauUnHs 23623 10.23 10.17 10.19+.16 JPMorgCh 2.24f 15999 105.11 103.73 104.80+.92 Keycorp .56 12195 16.92 16.76 16.83—.02 KindMorg .80 15220 17.97 17.86 17.86—.03 Kinrossg 42166 3.30 3.21 3.23—.02 MGMGrPrn 1.79f 23645 29.70 29.48 29.70—.57 MGM Rsts .48 7014 28.78 28.45 28.60+.14 Merck 2.20f 11665 73.68 72.64 73.42+.50 MorgStan 1.20 10300 42.66 42.31 42.52—.14 Nabors .24 8603 2.94 2.86 2.91+.06 NewfldExp 9961 18.66 18.33 18.41+.09 NewmtM .56 8964 33.36 32.79 32.98+.07 NokiaCp .19e 88072 6.53 6.48 6.51+.02 OasisPet 9746 6.22 6.11 6.13+.01 Oracle .76 12351 49.83 49.19 49.79+.27 PG&ECp 2.12f 137629 13.09 12.23 12.58+.57 Petrobras 32296 15.60 15.44 15.55+.46 Pfizer 1.44f 82546 40.62 39.47 40.14+.61 PhilipMor 4.56 6989 75.18 74.13 74.23—.12 PrUCruders 9773 17.75 17.37 17.70+.84 ProctGam 2.87 8285 94.12 93.59 93.78+.26 PulteGrp .36 14912 25.90 25.10 25.49—1.54 RegionsFn .56 7483 15.81 15.64 15.71+.03 RiteAid 10238 .91 .88 .88—.04 SpdrGold 16713 123.75 123.46 123.59+.30 S&P500ETF 4.13e 59668 264.49 263.56 264.20+.44 SpdrS&PBk .53e 7121 43.47 43.09 43.31+.14 SpdrShTHiY 1.58 24485 26.87 26.83 26.84—.01 SpdrLehHY 2.30 13307 35.04 34.98 34.99—.02 SpdrS&PRB .74e 7770 54.27 53.77 54.06+.14 SpdrOGEx .73e 21161 30.33 30.01 30.11+.11 SABESP .39e 11272 12.25 12.12 12.22+.71 Schlmbrg 2 11620 44.84 44.35 44.49+.25 SibanyeG .14r 11584 3.24 3.17 3.20+.10 SnapIncAn 13200 6.42 6.29 6.38+.04 SwstnEngy 17718 4.46 4.39 4.39 Squaren 79326 72.43 70.49 71.06—5.16 SPHlthC 1.01e 20959 88.40 87.70 88.34+.43 SPCnSt 1.28e 11855 52.18 52.01 52.12+.17 SPEngy 2.04e 10928 62.91 62.56 62.68+.38 SPDRFncl .46e 39679 26.01 25.86 25.93+.01 SPInds 1.12e 16346 70.22 69.68 70.18+.78 SPUtil 1.55e 19841 53.47 53.18 53.30+.23 Synchrony .84 13154 30.18 29.97 30.13+.15 TALEducs 7537 30.42 29.68 30.42+.49 TaiwSemi .73e 14078 37.29 36.68 36.71—.73 3DSys 12470 13.45 12.31 13.32+1.78 3MCo 5.44 9863 199.80 194.20 197.00+3.80 Transocn 16445 8.74 8.58 8.60+.12 Twitter 38406 33.55 32.07 32.14—.99 USOilFd 39221 11.24 11.12 11.22+.27 USSteel .20 21728 22.25 21.46 21.46—.25 UtdTech 2.94f 7825 117.31 115.50 117.24+2.16 ValeSA .29e 233914 11.77 11.55 11.67+.47 VanEGold .06e 58998 21.78 21.49 21.58+.13 VnEkSemi .58e 7046 95.48 94.32 94.54—.55 VEckOilSvc .47e 7334 17.07 16.91 16.97+.19 VanEJrGld 24604 31.78 31.31 31.42+.14 VanHiDvY 2.10e 8533 81.62 81.25 81.53+.35 VangEmg 1.10e 7982 40.78 40.63 40.69+.12 VangEur 1.71e 7649 51.61 51.51 51.61+.41 VangFTSE 1.10e 7590 39.55 39.47 39.55+.24 VerizonCm 2.41f 68444 54.08 52.97 53.27—1.80 Vipshop 10052 7.34 7.14 7.17—.18 Visa s 1f 7017 136.69 135.30 135.74—.25 WeathfIntl 33440 .69 .66 .68+.03 WellsFargo 1.80f 12148 50.11 49.72 49.99+.17 Whrlpl 4.60 11146 126.86 116.77 126.13+1.67 Xeroxrs 1 13108 26.52 25.59 26.24+1.94 Yamanag .02 44824 2.69 2.64 2.69+.10 iPtShFutn 18336 38.62 38.03 38.12—.65 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 