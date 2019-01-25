BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11765 2.72 2.65 2.70+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 32847 30.91 30.67 30.82+.22 AbbVie 4.28f 53155 82.61 79.43 80.04—5.84 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11765 2.72 2.65 2.70+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 32847 30.91 30.67 30.82+.22 AbbVie 4.28f 53155 82.61 79.43 80.04—5.84 Alibaba 38963 160.00 157.76 159.97+4.11 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13000 9.79 9.71 9.76+.09 Altria 3.44f 22699 44.48 43.60 44.29+.96 Ambev .05e 13383 4.59 4.50 4.51+.03 AnglogldA 7700 13.13 12.98 13.12+.46 Annaly 1.20e 13496 10.36 10.33 10.34+.02 Aphrian 9627 7.20 6.98 7.02+.08 Arconic .24 9595 18.77 18.54 18.64+.24 AstraZens 1.37e 15210 35.92 35.58 35.61—.18 AuroraCn 66198 6.90 6.60 6.65+.03 BPPLC 2.38 12778 40.40 40.23 40.33+.22 BcoBrads .06a 13947 11.52 11.41 11.49+.11 BkofAm .60 77159 29.32 29.14 29.27+.19 BkNYMel 1.12 x10391 53.89 53.47 53.69+.26 BiPVxSTrs 36424 38.09 37.67 37.69—1.03 BarrickGld 17475 12.16 12.04 12.13+.28 BlueAprnn 13009 1.45 1.33 1.43+.07 BrMySq 1.64f 38304 50.10 48.57 48.60—.42 CanopyGrn 51776 47.82 45.75 46.00+1.79 CntryLink 2.16 15007 14.94 14.59 14.60—.12 ChesEng 41099 2.79 2.74 2.76+.01 CgpVelLCrd 24810 13.74 13.33 13.55+.19 CgpVelICrd 12319 9.92 9.61 9.75—.13 Citigroup 1.80 21157 64.08 63.23 64.04+1.33 ClevCliffs .20 7625 9.22 9.05 9.16+.24 CloudPeak 20265 .40 .36 .39+.03 CocaCola 1.56 7248 48.03 47.70 47.73+.04 ColgPalm 1.68 17907 63.60 60.96 62.72+.52 Coty .50 12076 7.31 6.99 7.24+.24 DRHorton .50 12673 39.21 38.25 38.85+.55 DeltaAir 1.40f 18102 48.15 46.90 47.52—.01 DenburyR 9039 2.08 2.02 2.06+.04 DeutschBk .83e 9554 9.21 9.12 9.21+.35 DevonE .32 8320 27.22 26.80 27.10+.50 DxSOXBrrs 17311 9.72 9.34 9.41—.23 DxGBullrs 25741 17.16 16.55 17.05+1.17 DrGMBllrs .09e 32282 9.24 8.80 9.20+.72 DirSPBears 7881 25.63 25.43 25.45—.62 DirDGlBrrs 10112 23.77 22.80 22.94—1.91 DxSPOGBls 9719 11.55 11.10 11.39+.45 DxSCBearrs 19309 11.49 11.28 11.38—.33 DirxChiBull .38e 9690 21.49 21.26 21.49+1.09 DrxSCBulls .41e 8630 55.25 54.30 54.77+1.47 DrxSPBulls 13550 39.02 38.73 38.99+.93 DowDuPnt 1.52 7715 58.12 57.11 58.04+1.71 EnCanag .06 40254 7.10 6.96 7.05+.13 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 10443 14.38 14.23 14.30+.18 ENSCO .04 11761 4.77 4.60 4.74+.19 ExxonMbl 3.28 8756 72.27 71.65 71.95+.55 FstDatan 19474 24.67 24.29 24.44+.01 FordM .60a 112485 8.95 8.73 8.91+.31 FrptMcM .20 59426 11.25 10.96 11.13+.43 GenElec .04m 276388 9.15 8.84 9.13+.35 GenMotors 1.52 10751 38.81 38.36 38.48+.32 Gerdau .02e 9877 4.30 4.25 4.30+.08 Goldcrpg .24 13149 10.73 10.60 10.66+.18 HarmonyG .05 8134 1.82 1.77 1.81+.05 HeclaM .01e 7827 2.48 2.40 2.47+.11 HPEntn .45e 7519 15.00 14.91 14.97+.21 IAMGldg 1.52f 9789 3.01 2.91 2.98+.09 ICICIBk .16e 14256 10.11 9.96 9.97—.33 iShGold 18721 12.41 12.36 12.40+.14 iShBrazil .67e 27410 44.41 44.02 44.34+.69 iShSilver 16545 14.65 14.58 14.62+.26 iShChinaLC .87e 32080 42.15 41.100 42.14+.73 iShEMkts .59e 152865 42.24 42.04 42.23+.58 iSSPGlbEn 1.01e 8247 31.88 31.75 31.83+.31 iSh20yrT 3.05 10998 120.71 120.55 120.61—.50 iSEafe 1.66e 35811 62.13 62.02 62.10+.63 iShiBxHYB 5.09 20882 84.46 84.34 84.43+.23 iShR2K 1.77e 25752 147.31 146.43 146.87+1.40 iShHmCnst .09e 10355 33.54 33.08 33.40+.72 Infosyss 10769 10.51 10.41 10.46+.03 iShCorEM .95e 22504 50.75 50.50 50.74+.71 ItauUnHs 21038 10.02 9.91 9.99+.14 JPMorgCh 2.24f 18470 103.69 102.74 103.60+.86 JohnJn 3.60 7776 128.15 127.18 127.32+.29 Keycorp .56 11426 17.03 16.81 16.99+.11 KindMorg .80 10107 17.71 17.57 17.66+.18 Kinrossg 17552 3.24 3.15 3.23+.09 MGM Rsts .48 7932 28.44 28.18 28.29+.40 Macys 1.51 12831 25.10 24.56 24.97+.46 Merck 2.20f 17185 73.84 72.12 72.31—.86 MorgStan 1.20 19941 42.98 42.57 42.83+.78 Nabors .24 8251 2.96 2.87 2.93+.08 NewmtM .56 9616 32.87 32.57 32.66+.48 NokiaCp .19e 118952 6.52 6.37 6.52+.36 Novartis 2.75e 9374 86.44 86.03 86.07—.33 OasisPet 10459 6.36 6.26 6.31+.09 Oracle .76 13843 49.78 49.45 49.49+.29 PG&ECp 2.12f 166726 12.86 11.79 12.10—1.85 Penney 8637 1.32 1.27 1.30+.02 Petrobras 25434 15.83 15.61 15.82+.30 Pfizer 1.44f 24374 41.25 40.63 40.68—.27 Pier1 .28 11540 .91 .83 .83—.03 PUltSP500s 7980 41.27 40.94 41.25+.99 ProctGam 2.87 10760 94.89 94.33 94.85+.55 ProShSPrs 7878 29.57 29.50 29.50—.23 PrUShSPrs 12572 38.07 37.87 37.87—.63 PulteGrp .36 9793 27.35 26.92 27.19+.49 RegionsFn .56 13338 15.72 15.51 15.67+.16 ResMed 1.48f 12117 100.57 97.13 98.95—18.35 SpdrGold 13661 122.40 122.02 122.28+1.19 S&P500ETF 4.13e 80445 265.82 265.11 265.79+2.24 SpdrOGEx .73e 17456 30.57 30.15 30.42+.45 STMicro .40 11055 16.28 16.08 16.24+.62 Schlmbrg 2 16932 44.54 43.98 44.41+.85 Schwab .52 10462 48.18 47.55 47.96+.58 SnapIncAn 37050 6.38 6.20 6.35+.18 SwstAirl .64 9390 55.69 54.21 54.84+.63 SwstnEngy 13373 4.44 4.34 4.39+.04 Sprint 13541 6.31 6.22 6.22—.03 Squaren 48129 75.99 74.50 75.21+1.27 SPMatls .98e 7470 53.26 52.71 53.22+1.09 SPHlthC 1.01e 9501 89.25 88.67 88.73—.08 SPCnSt 1.28e 20890 52.28 52.06 52.21+.27 SPEngy 2.04e 10786 62.98 62.57 62.87+.73 SPDRFncl .46e 53533 26.04 25.90 26.01+.22 SPInds 1.12e 11953 70.14 69.66 70.11+.92 SPTech .78e 9300 65.58 65.26 65.57+.56 SPUtil 1.55e 23471 54.14 53.77 53.87—.19 Synchrony .84 16427 30.33 29.87 30.30+.49 TALEducs 12814 31.28 30.00 30.48+.67 TaiwSemi .73e 21635 38.18 37.88 38.11+.47 TeckResg .19e 10215 23.08 22.40 23.05+.85 Tenaris .69e 10364 25.02 24.70 24.77+.74 TevaPhrm .73e 7794 19.71 19.42 19.54+.20 Transocn 21264 9.07 8.75 8.100+.32 TurqHillRs 7873 1.67 1.58 1.66+.10 Twitter 38600 33.00 31.98 32.96+1.35 USOilFd 24345 11.27 11.16 11.22+.05 USSteel .20 12786 21.34 20.98 21.18+.47 ValeSA .29e 36880 15.33 15.12 15.31+.45 VanEGold .06e 45628 21.07 20.80 21.03+.53 VnEkRus .01e 7688 20.70 20.61 20.70+.04 VnEkSemi .58e 12798 95.80 94.77 95.59+.47 VanEJrGld 7829 30.48 29.98 30.45+.89 VangSP500 3.81e 10514 244.35 243.67 244.28+2.02 VangEmg 1.10e 14845 41.04 40.85 41.04+.44 VangFTSE 1.10e 8140 39.51 39.40 39.45+.44 VerizonCm 2.41f 13712 57.47 57.04 57.08+.01 Vipshop 18647 7.32 7.13 7.22+.03 WeathfIntl 53036 .57 .54 .56+.02 WellsFargo 1.80f 24202 50.54 50.19 50.28+.30 WmsCos 1.36 9177 26.96 26.70 26.83+.33 Yamanag .02 20207 2.53 2.46 2.52+.11 