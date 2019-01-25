BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11765 2.72 2.65 2.70+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 32847 30.91 30.67 30.82+.22 AbbVie 4.28f 53155 82.61 79.43 80.04—5.84 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|11765
|2.72
|2.65
|2.70+.08
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|32847
|30.91
|30.67
|30.82+.22
|AbbVie 4.28f
|53155
|82.61
|79.43
|80.04—5.84
|Alibaba
|38963
|160.00
|157.76
|159.97+4.11
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|13000
|9.79
|9.71
|9.76+.09
|Altria 3.44f
|22699
|44.48
|43.60
|44.29+.96
|Ambev .05e
|13383
|4.59
|4.50
|4.51+.03
|AnglogldA
|7700
|13.13
|12.98
|13.12+.46
|Annaly 1.20e
|13496
|10.36
|10.33
|10.34+.02
|Aphrian
|9627
|7.20
|6.98
|7.02+.08
|Arconic .24
|9595
|18.77
|18.54
|18.64+.24
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|15210
|35.92
|35.58
|35.61—.18
|AuroraCn
|66198
|6.90
|6.60
|6.65+.03
|BPPLC 2.38
|12778
|40.40
|40.23
|40.33+.22
|BcoBrads .06a
|13947
|11.52
|11.41
|11.49+.11
|BkofAm .60
|77159
|29.32
|29.14
|29.27+.19
|BkNYMel 1.12
|x10391
|53.89
|53.47
|53.69+.26
|BiPVxSTrs
|36424
|38.09
|37.67
|37.69—1.03
|BarrickGld
|17475
|12.16
|12.04
|12.13+.28
|BlueAprnn
|13009
|1.45
|1.33
|1.43+.07
|BrMySq 1.64f
|38304
|50.10
|48.57
|48.60—.42
|CanopyGrn
|51776
|47.82
|45.75
|46.00+1.79
|CntryLink 2.16
|15007
|14.94
|14.59
|14.60—.12
|ChesEng
|41099
|2.79
|2.74
|2.76+.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|24810
|13.74
|13.33
|13.55+.19
|CgpVelICrd
|12319
|9.92
|9.61
|9.75—.13
|Citigroup 1.80
|21157
|64.08
|63.23
|64.04+1.33
|ClevCliffs .20
|7625
|9.22
|9.05
|9.16+.24
|CloudPeak
|20265
|.40
|.36
|.39+.03
|CocaCola 1.56
|7248
|48.03
|47.70
|47.73+.04
|ColgPalm 1.68
|17907
|63.60
|60.96
|62.72+.52
|Coty .50
|12076
|7.31
|6.99
|7.24+.24
|DRHorton .50
|12673
|39.21
|38.25
|38.85+.55
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|18102
|48.15
|46.90
|47.52—.01
|DenburyR
|9039
|2.08
|2.02
|2.06+.04
|DeutschBk .83e
|9554
|9.21
|9.12
|9.21+.35
|DevonE .32
|8320
|27.22
|26.80
|27.10+.50
|DxSOXBrrs
|17311
|9.72
|9.34
|9.41—.23
|DxGBullrs
|25741
|17.16
|16.55
|17.05+1.17
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|32282
|9.24
|8.80
|9.20+.72
|DirSPBears
|7881
|25.63
|25.43
|25.45—.62
|DirDGlBrrs
|10112
|23.77
|22.80
|22.94—1.91
|DxSPOGBls
|9719
|11.55
|11.10
|11.39+.45
|DxSCBearrs
|19309
|11.49
|11.28
|11.38—.33
|DirxChiBull .38e
|9690
|21.49
|21.26
|21.49+1.09
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|8630
|55.25
|54.30
|54.77+1.47
|DrxSPBulls
|13550
|39.02
|38.73
|38.99+.93
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|7715
|58.12
|57.11
|58.04+1.71
|EnCanag .06
|40254
|7.10
|6.96
|7.05+.13
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|10443
|14.38
|14.23
|14.30+.18
|ENSCO .04
|11761
|4.77
|4.60
|4.74+.19
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|8756
|72.27
|71.65
|71.95+.55
|FstDatan
|19474
|24.67
|24.29
|24.44+.01
|FordM .60a
|112485
|8.95
|8.73
|8.91+.31
|FrptMcM .20
|59426
|11.25
|10.96
|11.13+.43
|GenElec .04m
|276388
|9.15
|8.84
|9.13+.35
|GenMotors 1.52
|10751
|38.81
|38.36
|38.48+.32
|Gerdau .02e
|9877
|4.30
|4.25
|4.30+.08
|Goldcrpg .24
|13149
|10.73
|10.60
|10.66+.18
|HarmonyG .05
|8134
|1.82
|1.77
|1.81+.05
|HeclaM .01e
|7827
|2.48
|2.40
|2.47+.11
|HPEntn .45e
|7519
|15.00
|14.91
|14.97+.21
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|9789
|3.01
|2.91
|2.98+.09
|ICICIBk .16e
|14256
|10.11
|9.96
|9.97—.33
|iShGold
|18721
|12.41
|12.36
|12.40+.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|27410
|44.41
|44.02
|44.34+.69
|iShSilver
|16545
|14.65
|14.58
|14.62+.26
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|32080
|42.15
|41.100
|42.14+.73
|iShEMkts .59e
|152865
|42.24
|42.04
|42.23+.58
|iSSPGlbEn 1.01e
|8247
|31.88
|31.75
|31.83+.31
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|10998
|120.71
|120.55
|120.61—.50
|iSEafe 1.66e
|35811
|62.13
|62.02
|62.10+.63
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|20882
|84.46
|84.34
|84.43+.23
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|25752
|147.31
|146.43
|146.87+1.40
|iShHmCnst .09e
|10355
|33.54
|33.08
|33.40+.72
|Infosyss
|10769
|10.51
|10.41
|10.46+.03
|iShCorEM .95e
|22504
|50.75
|50.50
|50.74+.71
|ItauUnHs
|21038
|10.02
|9.91
|9.99+.14
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|18470
|103.69
|102.74
|103.60+.86
|JohnJn 3.60
|7776
|128.15
|127.18
|127.32+.29
|Keycorp .56
|11426
|17.03
|16.81
|16.99+.11
|KindMorg .80
|10107
|17.71
|17.57
|17.66+.18
|Kinrossg
|17552
|3.24
|3.15
|3.23+.09
|MGM Rsts .48
|7932
|28.44
|28.18
|28.29+.40
|Macys 1.51
|12831
|25.10
|24.56
|24.97+.46
|Merck 2.20f
|17185
|73.84
|72.12
|72.31—.86
|MorgStan 1.20
|19941
|42.98
|42.57
|42.83+.78
|Nabors .24
|8251
|2.96
|2.87
|2.93+.08
|NewmtM .56
|9616
|32.87
|32.57
|32.66+.48
|NokiaCp .19e
|118952
|6.52
|6.37
|6.52+.36
|Novartis 2.75e
|9374
|86.44
|86.03
|86.07—.33
|OasisPet
|10459
|6.36
|6.26
|6.31+.09
|Oracle .76
|13843
|49.78
|49.45
|49.49+.29
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|166726
|12.86
|11.79
|12.10—1.85
|Penney
|8637
|1.32
|1.27
|1.30+.02
|Petrobras
|25434
|15.83
|15.61
|15.82+.30
|Pfizer 1.44f
|24374
|41.25
|40.63
|40.68—.27
|Pier1 .28
|11540
|.91
|.83
|.83—.03
|PUltSP500s
|7980
|41.27
|40.94
|41.25+.99
|ProctGam 2.87
|10760
|94.89
|94.33
|94.85+.55
|ProShSPrs
|7878
|29.57
|29.50
|29.50—.23
|PrUShSPrs
|12572
|38.07
|37.87
|37.87—.63
|PulteGrp .36
|9793
|27.35
|26.92
|27.19+.49
|RegionsFn .56
|13338
|15.72
|15.51
|15.67+.16
|ResMed 1.48f
|12117
|100.57
|97.13
|98.95—18.35
|SpdrGold
|13661
|122.40
|122.02
|122.28+1.19
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|80445
|265.82
|265.11
|265.79+2.24
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|17456
|30.57
|30.15
|30.42+.45
|STMicro .40
|11055
|16.28
|16.08
|16.24+.62
|Schlmbrg 2
|16932
|44.54
|43.98
|44.41+.85
|Schwab .52
|10462
|48.18
|47.55
|47.96+.58
|SnapIncAn
|37050
|6.38
|6.20
|6.35+.18
|SwstAirl .64
|9390
|55.69
|54.21
|54.84+.63
|SwstnEngy
|13373
|4.44
|4.34
|4.39+.04
|Sprint
|13541
|6.31
|6.22
|6.22—.03
|Squaren
|48129
|75.99
|74.50
|75.21+1.27
|SPMatls .98e
|7470
|53.26
|52.71
|53.22+1.09
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|9501
|89.25
|88.67
|88.73—.08
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|20890
|52.28
|52.06
|52.21+.27
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10786
|62.98
|62.57
|62.87+.73
|SPDRFncl .46e
|53533
|26.04
|25.90
|26.01+.22
|SPInds 1.12e
|11953
|70.14
|69.66
|70.11+.92
|SPTech .78e
|9300
|65.58
|65.26
|65.57+.56
|SPUtil 1.55e
|23471
|54.14
|53.77
|53.87—.19
|Synchrony .84
|16427
|30.33
|29.87
|30.30+.49
|TALEducs
|12814
|31.28
|30.00
|30.48+.67
|TaiwSemi .73e
|21635
|38.18
|37.88
|38.11+.47
|TeckResg .19e
|10215
|23.08
|22.40
|23.05+.85
|Tenaris .69e
|10364
|25.02
|24.70
|24.77+.74
|TevaPhrm .73e
|7794
|19.71
|19.42
|19.54+.20
|Transocn
|21264
|9.07
|8.75
|8.100+.32
|TurqHillRs
|7873
|1.67
|1.58
|1.66+.10
|Twitter
|38600
|33.00
|31.98
|32.96+1.35
|USOilFd
|24345
|11.27
|11.16
|11.22+.05
|USSteel .20
|12786
|21.34
|20.98
|21.18+.47
|ValeSA .29e
|36880
|15.33
|15.12
|15.31+.45
|VanEGold .06e
|45628
|21.07
|20.80
|21.03+.53
|VnEkRus .01e
|7688
|20.70
|20.61
|20.70+.04
|VnEkSemi .58e
|12798
|95.80
|94.77
|95.59+.47
|VanEJrGld
|7829
|30.48
|29.98
|30.45+.89
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|10514
|244.35
|243.67
|244.28+2.02
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14845
|41.04
|40.85
|41.04+.44
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8140
|39.51
|39.40
|39.45+.44
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|13712
|57.47
|57.04
|57.08+.01
|Vipshop
|18647
|7.32
|7.13
|7.22+.03
|WeathfIntl
|53036
|.57
|.54
|.56+.02
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|24202
|50.54
|50.19
|50.28+.30
|WmsCos 1.36
|9177
|26.96
|26.70
|26.83+.33
|Yamanag .02
|20207
|2.53
|2.46
|2.52+.11
|iPtShFutn
|11289
|38.08
|37.66
|37.69—.99
|—————————
