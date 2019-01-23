BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8574 2.72 2.67 2.71+.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 28610 30.87 30.59 30.80+.22 AbbottLab 1.28f 13080 71.26 69.72 71.20—.29 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8574 2.72 2.67 2.71+.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 28610 30.87 30.59 30.80+.22 AbbottLab 1.28f 13080 71.26 69.72 71.20—.29 Alibaba 17206 155.18 152.80 153.38+1.23 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 12858 9.71 9.64 9.68+.09 Alticen 6793 19.18 18.89 19.02+.29 Altria 3.44f 15734 45.22 44.85 44.88—.09 Ambev .05e 42357 4.56 4.52 4.52—.05 Annaly 1.20e 9987 10.27 10.24 10.26+.01 Aphrian 17888 7.15 6.83 7.00—.08 Arconic .24 23325 17.91 17.28 17.70+.61 AstraZens 1.37e 17760 37.03 36.85 36.94+.67 AuroraCn 26003 6.32 6.19 6.27+.08 BPPLC 2.38 7789 40.33 40.11 40.17+.09 BcoBrads .06a 7246 11.19 11.13 11.13+.19 BcoSantSA .21e 10649 4.97 4.95 4.95+.07 BkofAm .60 78173 29.28 29.07 29.27+.18 BiPVxSTrs 32439 40.04 39.60 39.92—.68 BarrickGld 15855 11.78 11.58 11.60—.18 BrMySq 1.64f 18278 50.40 49.91 50.08+.36 BritATobs 2.24e 10653 32.40 32.19 32.24—.17 CVSHealth 2 9403 66.27 65.26 66.24+1.32 CanopyGrn 12890 44.35 43.55 43.73+.07 CapOne 1.60 14177 80.58 78.06 78.50—4.90 ChesEng 57639 2.83 2.76 2.77+.03 ChinaMble 3.50e 12292 51.90 51.67 51.86+.87 CgpVelLCrd 14804 13.47 13.10 13.10—.15 CgpVelICrd 8471 10.12 9.82 10.12+.12 Citigroup 1.80 22196 62.47 62.07 62.40+.55 CocaCola 1.56 13202 47.93 47.65 47.90+.18 Corning .72 9994 29.64 29.33 29.57+.15 DRHorton .50 7854 37.53 36.71 37.31+.89 DellCn 7779 45.89 44.90 44.91+.85 DeltaAir 1.40f 10360 47.80 47.27 47.65+.55 DenburyR 8040 2.09 2.06 2.07+.03 DeutschBk .83e 6896 9.08 9.02 9.03+.18 DevonE .32 13472 26.85 26.28 26.32—.31 DxSOXBrrs 9605 11.34 11.04 11.09—.29 DxGBullrs 10540 15.57 15.24 15.37—.40 DrGMBllrs .09e 12052 8.35 8.20 8.34—.11 DxBiotBllrs 8251 46.68 45.70 46.65+1.39 DxSPOGBls 7023 11.67 11.32 11.32+.03 DxSCBearrs 18234 11.78 11.54 11.60—.25 DrxSCBulls .41e 7163 54.05 53.01 53.81+1.12 DrxSPBulls 9960 38.55 38.23 38.50+.69 Disney 1.76f 9515 111.84 111.04 111.76+1.16 DowDuPnt 1.52 7883 56.61 56.22 56.43+.19 EnCanag .06 27884 6.84 6.75 6.77+.02 ENSCO .04 9069 4.54 4.44 4.45 ExxonMbl 3.28 9922 72.30 71.96 71.96+.07 FstDatan 14169 23.51 23.16 23.34+.26 FordM .60a 56209 8.54 8.35 8.45—.05 FrptMcM .20 20289 12.55 12.39 12.45+.07 GenElec .04m 128062 8.84 8.61 8.80+.14 GenMills 1.96 10113 44.29 43.67 44.18+.94 GenMotors 1.52 8298 38.36 38.02 38.18+.03 Gerdau .02e 7381 4.08 4.04 4.05+.04 GlobPays .04 7201 111.81 110.05 110.58—2.11 GoldFLtd .02e 7105 3.76 3.71 3.75+.02 Goldcrpg .24 13060 10.46 10.36 10.38—.10 Hallibrtn .72 13424 31.43 30.85 30.92—.34 Hanesbdss .60 7090 14.84 14.50 14.72+.14 HarmonyG .05 8124 1.73 1.70 1.72+.01 IAMGldg 1.52f 9432 2.90 2.82 2.84—.04 iShGold 15033 12.27 12.25 12.27—.04 iShBrazil .67e 23816 43.04 42.78 42.89+.74 iShSilver 9414 14.36 14.33 14.35—.04 iShChinaLC .87e 19824 41.04 40.97 40.99+.47 iShEMkts .59e 71509 41.26 41.12 41.21+.38 iSh20yrT 3.05 8445 120.07 119.83 119.97—.40 iSEafe 1.66e 27745 61.66 61.59 61.61+.49 iShiBxHYB 5.09 14185 84.23 84.00 84.22+.28 iShR2K 1.77e 18954 146.18 145.22 145.90+.90 IBM 6.28 65756 135.00 130.31 132.92+10.40 iShCorEM .95e 7920 49.62 49.48 49.57+.43 ItauUnHs 18284 9.91 9.83 9.88+.11 JPMorgCh 2.24f 14839 103.70 103.02 103.23+.29 JohnJn 3.60 9136 129.30 128.34 128.67—.13 Keycorp .56 12439 17.07 16.90 16.95+.05 KimbClk 4 8272 114.51 109.41 112.99—2.24 KindMorg .80 23498 17.76 17.45 17.48—.15 Kinrossg 9150 3.15 3.08 3.10—.04 MGM Rsts .48 7318 28.11 27.75 28.03+.16 Macys 1.51 9983 25.19 24.63 25.03+.13 MarathnO .20 8598 15.84 15.58 15.60—.09 Merck 2.20f 13550 75.71 74.89 75.49—.34 MorgStan 1.20 13985 42.62 42.32 42.53+.12 Nabors .24 7801 2.88 2.79 2.82+.03 NewOriEd .40e 8999 74.88 71.67 74.17+3.14 NewmtM .56 8759 31.98 31.73 31.82—.28 NokiaCp .19e 25265 6.10 6.04 6.09+.12 OasisPet 8259 6.25 6.18 6.20+.06 Oracle .76 10787 49.48 49.08 49.26+.32 PG&ECp 2.12f 29288 7.97 7.59 7.59—.11 PetrbrsA 10086 13.43 13.35 13.39+.19 Petrobras 15158 15.44 15.30 15.40+.22 Pfizer 1.44f 24270 42.08 41.85 42.06—.21 Pier1 .28 20765 .80 .73 .79+.08 PUltSP500s 9351 40.75 40.41 40.69+.73 ProctGam 2.87 55097 96.41 93.63 95.81+5.37 PrUShD3rs 11050 16.13 15.96 16.01—.52 QuotientTc 18278 10.07 9.00 9.15—1.89 RPC .40 6935 11.49 10.26 10.88—.51 RangeRs .08 7878 11.01 10.73 10.77—.11 RegionsFn .56 11151 15.72 15.54 15.61+.02 RestBrnds 1.80 35026 61.39 60.12 61.24+4.21 RiteAid 12833 .97 .94 .97+.03 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 7861 246.91 246.05 246.66+2.66 S&P500ETF 4.13e 84566 264.66 263.89 264.51+1.65 SpdrBiots .44e 8065 81.73 81.08 81.69+.83 SpdrLehHY 2.30 6756 35.00 34.94 35.00+.13 SpdrS&PRB .74e 8216 53.11 52.77 53.03+.13 SpdrOGEx .73e 17022 30.63 30.33 30.34+.05 Schlmbrg 2 14480 44.19 43.44 43.52—.44 SibanyeG .14r 7461 2.85 2.80 2.83+.04 SnapIncAn 17289 6.10 5.99 6.02+.09 SwstnEngy 13193 4.36 4.28 4.28+.01 Squaren 39311 70.59 69.22 69.92+2.07 SPHlthC 1.01e 8434 90.02 89.50 90.01+.55 SPCnSt 1.28e 30541 52.74 52.33 52.65+.68 SPEngy 2.04e 7904 62.75 62.29 62.31—.14 SPDRFncl .46e 53428 25.83 25.72 25.80+.10 SPInds 1.12e 21816 69.55 69.15 69.34+.60 SPTech .78e 10733 64.96 64.49 64.91+.66 SpdrRESel 7894 32.77 32.55 32.57—.03 SPUtil 1.55e 26887 53.49 53.16 53.35+.11 StanBlkDk 2.64 7587 121.02 117.36 118.80+3.11 Synchrony .84 87027 30.00 29.00 29.58+3.03 TaiwSemi .73e 10959 36.74 36.41 36.68+.31 TevaPhrm .73e 29708 19.63 19.16 19.59+.84 Transocn 10593 8.38 8.22 8.32+.09 Twitter 36351 32.45 30.90 30.97—1.28 UnilevNV 1.43e 8561 53.97 53.76 53.76+.63 USOilFd 29931 11.19 11.08 11.09—.03 USSteel .20 7139 21.05 20.80 20.80—.07 UtdTech 2.94f 27286 119.34 116.00 118.03+6.97 ValeSA .29e 18725 14.70 14.61 14.65+.20 VanEGold .06e 26146 20.38 20.23 20.28—.17 VnEkRus .01e 8315 20.65 20.59 20.62+.35 VnEkSemi .58e 8743 91.18 90.44 91.13+.94 VEckOilSvc .47e 9564 16.80 16.56 16.58—.10 VangEmg 1.10e 14398 40.24 40.13 40.19+.32 Vereit .55 7427 7.75 7.67 7.68—.07 VerizonCm 2.41f 12469 57.57 56.93 57.53+.54 Vipshop 50103 7.15 6.74 7.11+.65 Visa s 1f 7158 138.98 138.03 138.68+.63 WalMart 2.08f 13716 99.35 98.83 99.02+1.53 WeathfIntl 10815 .53 .52 .52+.01 WellsFargo 1.80f 14462 50.13 49.82 50.00+.14 Yamanag .02 7608 2.35 2.31 2.33—.04 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.