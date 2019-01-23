BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 8574 2.72 2.67 2.71+.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 28610 30.87 30.59 30.80+.22 AbbottLab 1.28f 13080 71.26 69.72 71.20—.29 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|8574
|2.72
|2.67
|2.71+.03
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|28610
|30.87
|30.59
|30.80+.22
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|13080
|71.26
|69.72
|71.20—.29
|Alibaba
|17206
|155.18
|152.80
|153.38+1.23
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|12858
|9.71
|9.64
|9.68+.09
|Alticen
|6793
|19.18
|18.89
|19.02+.29
|Altria 3.44f
|15734
|45.22
|44.85
|44.88—.09
|Ambev .05e
|42357
|4.56
|4.52
|4.52—.05
|Annaly 1.20e
|9987
|10.27
|10.24
|10.26+.01
|Aphrian
|17888
|7.15
|6.83
|7.00—.08
|Arconic .24
|23325
|17.91
|17.28
|17.70+.61
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|17760
|37.03
|36.85
|36.94+.67
|AuroraCn
|26003
|6.32
|6.19
|6.27+.08
|BPPLC 2.38
|7789
|40.33
|40.11
|40.17+.09
|BcoBrads .06a
|7246
|11.19
|11.13
|11.13+.19
|BcoSantSA .21e
|10649
|4.97
|4.95
|4.95+.07
|BkofAm .60
|78173
|29.28
|29.07
|29.27+.18
|BiPVxSTrs
|32439
|40.04
|39.60
|39.92—.68
|BarrickGld
|15855
|11.78
|11.58
|11.60—.18
|BrMySq 1.64f
|18278
|50.40
|49.91
|50.08+.36
|BritATobs 2.24e
|
|10653
|32.40
|32.19
|32.24—.17
|CVSHealth 2
|9403
|66.27
|65.26
|66.24+1.32
|CanopyGrn
|12890
|44.35
|43.55
|43.73+.07
|CapOne 1.60
|14177
|80.58
|78.06
|78.50—4.90
|ChesEng
|57639
|2.83
|2.76
|2.77+.03
|ChinaMble 3.50e
|12292
|51.90
|51.67
|51.86+.87
|CgpVelLCrd
|14804
|13.47
|13.10
|13.10—.15
|CgpVelICrd
|8471
|10.12
|9.82
|10.12+.12
|Citigroup 1.80
|22196
|62.47
|62.07
|62.40+.55
|CocaCola 1.56
|13202
|47.93
|47.65
|47.90+.18
|Corning .72
|9994
|29.64
|29.33
|29.57+.15
|DRHorton .50
|7854
|37.53
|36.71
|37.31+.89
|DellCn
|7779
|45.89
|44.90
|44.91+.85
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|10360
|47.80
|47.27
|47.65+.55
|DenburyR
|8040
|2.09
|2.06
|2.07+.03
|DeutschBk .83e
|6896
|9.08
|9.02
|9.03+.18
|DevonE .32
|13472
|26.85
|26.28
|26.32—.31
|DxSOXBrrs
|9605
|11.34
|11.04
|11.09—.29
|DxGBullrs
|10540
|15.57
|15.24
|15.37—.40
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|12052
|8.35
|8.20
|8.34—.11
|DxBiotBllrs
|8251
|46.68
|45.70
|46.65+1.39
|DxSPOGBls
|7023
|11.67
|11.32
|11.32+.03
|DxSCBearrs
|18234
|11.78
|11.54
|11.60—.25
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|7163
|54.05
|53.01
|53.81+1.12
|DrxSPBulls
|9960
|38.55
|38.23
|38.50+.69
|Disney 1.76f
|9515
|111.84
|111.04
|111.76+1.16
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|7883
|56.61
|56.22
|56.43+.19
|EnCanag .06
|27884
|6.84
|6.75
|6.77+.02
|ENSCO .04
|9069
|4.54
|4.44
|4.45
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|9922
|72.30
|71.96
|71.96+.07
|FstDatan
|14169
|23.51
|23.16
|23.34+.26
|FordM .60a
|56209
|8.54
|8.35
|8.45—.05
|FrptMcM .20
|20289
|12.55
|12.39
|12.45+.07
|GenElec .04m
|128062
|8.84
|8.61
|8.80+.14
|GenMills 1.96
|10113
|44.29
|43.67
|44.18+.94
|GenMotors 1.52
|8298
|38.36
|38.02
|38.18+.03
|Gerdau .02e
|7381
|4.08
|4.04
|4.05+.04
|GlobPays .04
|
|7201
|111.81
|110.05
|110.58—2.11
|GoldFLtd .02e
|7105
|3.76
|3.71
|3.75+.02
|Goldcrpg .24
|13060
|10.46
|10.36
|10.38—.10
|Hallibrtn .72
|13424
|31.43
|30.85
|30.92—.34
|Hanesbdss .60
|7090
|14.84
|14.50
|14.72+.14
|HarmonyG .05
|8124
|1.73
|1.70
|1.72+.01
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|9432
|2.90
|2.82
|2.84—.04
|iShGold
|15033
|12.27
|12.25
|12.27—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|23816
|43.04
|42.78
|42.89+.74
|iShSilver
|9414
|14.36
|14.33
|14.35—.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|19824
|41.04
|40.97
|40.99+.47
|iShEMkts .59e
|71509
|41.26
|41.12
|41.21+.38
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|8445
|120.07
|119.83
|119.97—.40
|iSEafe 1.66e
|27745
|61.66
|61.59
|61.61+.49
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|14185
|84.23
|84.00
|84.22+.28
|iShR2K 1.77e
|18954
|146.18
|145.22
|145.90+.90
|IBM 6.28
|65756
|135.00
|130.31
|132.92+10.40
|iShCorEM .95e
|7920
|49.62
|49.48
|49.57+.43
|ItauUnHs
|18284
|9.91
|9.83
|9.88+.11
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|14839
|103.70
|103.02
|103.23+.29
|JohnJn 3.60
|9136
|129.30
|128.34
|128.67—.13
|Keycorp .56
|12439
|17.07
|16.90
|16.95+.05
|KimbClk 4
|8272
|114.51
|109.41
|112.99—2.24
|KindMorg .80
|23498
|17.76
|17.45
|17.48—.15
|Kinrossg
|9150
|3.15
|3.08
|3.10—.04
|MGM Rsts .48
|7318
|28.11
|27.75
|28.03+.16
|Macys 1.51
|9983
|25.19
|24.63
|25.03+.13
|MarathnO .20
|8598
|15.84
|15.58
|15.60—.09
|Merck 2.20f
|13550
|75.71
|74.89
|75.49—.34
|MorgStan 1.20
|13985
|42.62
|42.32
|42.53+.12
|Nabors .24
|7801
|2.88
|2.79
|2.82+.03
|NewOriEd .40e
|8999
|74.88
|71.67
|74.17+3.14
|NewmtM .56
|8759
|31.98
|31.73
|31.82—.28
|NokiaCp .19e
|25265
|6.10
|6.04
|6.09+.12
|OasisPet
|8259
|6.25
|6.18
|6.20+.06
|Oracle .76
|10787
|49.48
|49.08
|49.26+.32
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|29288
|7.97
|7.59
|7.59—.11
|PetrbrsA
|10086
|13.43
|13.35
|13.39+.19
|Petrobras
|15158
|15.44
|15.30
|15.40+.22
|Pfizer 1.44f
|24270
|42.08
|41.85
|42.06—.21
|Pier1 .28
|20765
|.80
|.73
|.79+.08
|PUltSP500s
|9351
|40.75
|40.41
|40.69+.73
|ProctGam 2.87
|55097
|96.41
|93.63
|95.81+5.37
|PrUShD3rs
|11050
|16.13
|15.96
|16.01—.52
|QuotientTc
|18278
|10.07
|9.00
|9.15—1.89
|RPC .40
|6935
|11.49
|10.26
|10.88—.51
|RangeRs .08
|7878
|11.01
|10.73
|10.77—.11
|RegionsFn .56
|11151
|15.72
|15.54
|15.61+.02
|RestBrnds 1.80
|35026
|61.39
|60.12
|61.24+4.21
|RiteAid
|12833
|.97
|.94
|.97+.03
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|7861
|246.91
|246.05
|246.66+2.66
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|84566
|264.66
|263.89
|264.51+1.65
|SpdrBiots .44e
|8065
|81.73
|81.08
|81.69+.83
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|6756
|35.00
|34.94
|35.00+.13
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|8216
|53.11
|52.77
|53.03+.13
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|17022
|30.63
|30.33
|30.34+.05
|Schlmbrg 2
|14480
|44.19
|43.44
|43.52—.44
|SibanyeG .14r
|7461
|2.85
|2.80
|2.83+.04
|SnapIncAn
|17289
|6.10
|5.99
|6.02+.09
|SwstnEngy
|13193
|4.36
|4.28
|4.28+.01
|Squaren
|39311
|70.59
|69.22
|69.92+2.07
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8434
|90.02
|89.50
|90.01+.55
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|30541
|52.74
|52.33
|52.65+.68
|SPEngy 2.04e
|7904
|62.75
|62.29
|62.31—.14
|SPDRFncl .46e
|53428
|25.83
|25.72
|25.80+.10
|SPInds 1.12e
|21816
|69.55
|69.15
|69.34+.60
|SPTech .78e
|10733
|64.96
|64.49
|64.91+.66
|SpdrRESel
|7894
|32.77
|32.55
|32.57—.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|26887
|53.49
|53.16
|53.35+.11
|StanBlkDk 2.64
|
|7587
|121.02
|117.36
|118.80+3.11
|Synchrony .84
|87027
|30.00
|29.00
|29.58+3.03
|TaiwSemi .73e
|10959
|36.74
|36.41
|36.68+.31
|TevaPhrm .73e
|29708
|19.63
|19.16
|19.59+.84
|Transocn
|10593
|8.38
|8.22
|8.32+.09
|Twitter
|36351
|32.45
|30.90
|30.97—1.28
|UnilevNV 1.43e
|8561
|53.97
|53.76
|53.76+.63
|USOilFd
|29931
|11.19
|11.08
|11.09—.03
|USSteel .20
|7139
|21.05
|20.80
|20.80—.07
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|27286
|119.34
|116.00
|118.03+6.97
|ValeSA .29e
|18725
|14.70
|14.61
|14.65+.20
|VanEGold .06e
|26146
|20.38
|20.23
|20.28—.17
|VnEkRus .01e
|8315
|20.65
|20.59
|20.62+.35
|VnEkSemi .58e
|8743
|91.18
|90.44
|91.13+.94
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|9564
|16.80
|16.56
|16.58—.10
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14398
|40.24
|40.13
|40.19+.32
|Vereit .55
|7427
|7.75
|7.67
|7.68—.07
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|12469
|57.57
|56.93
|57.53+.54
|Vipshop
|50103
|7.15
|6.74
|7.11+.65
|Visa s 1f
|7158
|138.98
|138.03
|138.68+.63
|WalMart 2.08f
|13716
|99.35
|98.83
|99.02+1.53
|WeathfIntl
|10815
|.53
|.52
|.52+.01
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|14462
|50.13
|49.82
|50.00+.14
|Yamanag .02
|7608
|2.35
|2.31
|2.33—.04
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.