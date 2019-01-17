BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 7988 2.71 2.65 2.71+.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 21038 30.62 30.46 30.58+.02 AlcoaCp 19457 29.58 27.51 29.27+.29 Alibaba 27694…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 7988 2.71 2.65 2.71+.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 21038 30.62 30.46 30.58+.02 AlcoaCp 19457 29.58 27.51 29.27+.29 Alibaba 27694 156.36 151.90 155.97+1.13 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 11344 9.79 9.68 9.77+.04 Alticen 12424 18.46 17.95 18.36+.31 Altria 3.44f 13169 47.05 46.75 46.79—.41 Ambev .05e 14501 4.68 4.63 4.66—.04 Annaly 1.20e 11116 10.20 10.16 10.18—.01 Aphrian 6655 6.54 6.30 6.46—.19 AstraZens 1.37e 10754 36.19 35.95 36.00+.21 AuroraCn 105869 6.89 6.62 6.81—.53 BB&TCp 1.62f 7545 47.61 46.55 47.59+.05 BcoBrads .06a 13207 11.15 11.06 11.13—.07 BkofAm .60 141139 28.48 28.26 28.31—.15 BiPVxSTrs 34340 38.71 38.06 38.18—.14 BarrickGld 9792 11.90 11.77 11.90+.05 BrMySq 1.64f 23474 49.25 48.63 48.66—.47 CBSB .72 13277 48.89 48.20 48.71+.90 CVSHealth 2 12826 64.00 63.27 63.62—.30 CanopyGrn 14804 42.54 40.80 42.36+.26 Cars.cm 6980 26.03 24.32 25.13+1.97 Cemex .29t 7757 5.40 5.30 5.40+.06 CntryLink 2.16 9508 15.99 15.82 15.90—.09 ChesEng 47993 2.85 2.77 2.78—.07 ChinaMble 3.50e 8898 51.33 51.19 51.28—.12 CgpVelLCrd 22417 12.63 12.41 12.47—.56 CgpVelICrd 8425 10.78 10.60 10.72+.43 Citigroup 1.80 41594 62.00 61.34 61.63—.56 CloudPeak 9320 .36 .33 .34—.01 CocaCola 1.56 14727 47.06 46.88 46.99+.07 Coeur 9051 4.57 4.22 4.25—.34 ConAgra .85 7646 21.23 20.94 20.100—.18 DeltaAir 1.40f 7742 48.20 47.32 48.15+.65 DenburyR 10844 2.17 2.12 2.17—.01 DeutschBk .83e 13412 8.97 8.88 8.90—.39 DxSOXBrrs 13786 12.11 11.74 11.78+.12 DxGBullrs 10458 16.29 15.96 16.27+.11 DrGMBllrs .09e 12915 9.12 8.86 9.10+.05 DirSPBears 11237 27.22 26.83 26.89—.03 DxSPOGBls 8320 11.86 11.51 11.77—.24 DxSCBearrs 11279 12.10 11.85 11.87—.09 DrxSPBulls 6861 37.14 36.63 37.08+.06 DirxEnBull 6377 18.77 18.42 18.69—.29 EnCanag .06 36573 6.85 6.75 6.85—.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 7807 14.77 14.46 14.63—.02 ENSCO .04 11581 4.41 4.27 4.35—.02 ExxonMbl 3.28 10396 71.35 70.90 71.15—.49 FstDatan 104691 21.93 21.12 21.80+.56 FMajSilvg 9374 5.19 5.01 5.16—.09 FordM .60a 60890 8.35 8.21 8.29 FrptMcM .20 22283 12.02 11.86 11.98+.09 GenElec .04m 150995 8.90 8.75 8.88—.10 GenMotors 1.52 6623 37.83 37.40 37.60—.07 Gerdau .02e 7912 3.96 3.91 3.95—.05 Goldcrpg .24 11671 10.31 10.20 10.28 GoldmanS 3.20f 16587 197.98 194.04 194.28—2.80 Hallibrtn .72 9482 30.27 29.84 30.22—.14 HeclaM .01e 13036 2.47 2.41 2.45—.07 HomeDp 4.12 13387 174.16 172.00 173.71—3.33 IAMGldg 1.52f 12255 3.19 3.05 3.09—.13 iShGold 17633 12.38 12.36 12.36—.03 iShBrazil .67e 16301 42.50 42.25 42.44—.23 iShHK .61e 10626 23.73 23.60 23.72—.15 iShSilver 17641 14.56 14.52 14.54—.09 iShChinaLC .87e 22534 40.73 40.54 40.70—.15 iShEMkts .59e 92341 41.02 40.80 40.99—.18 iSEafe 1.66e 30970 61.08 60.86 61.05—.19 iShiBxHYB 5.09 12421 84.02 83.89 84.01—.02 iShR2K 1.77e 18888 144.98 143.97 144.90+.38 Infosyss 7320 10.61 10.50 10.60—.02 iShJapanrs 7324 53.23 53.02 53.19—.36 iSTaiwnrs 16033 31.66 31.53 31.65—.23 iShCorEM .95e 13666 49.32 49.09 49.30—.25 ItauUnHs 13097 9.82 9.75 9.79—.15 JPMorgCh 2.24f 17823 102.97 101.97 102.44—.06 Keycorp .56 38692 16.59 15.91 16.06—.69 KindMorg .80 27469 17.39 16.93 17.27—.21 Kinrossg 6493 3.15 3.10 3.14+.01 KnSwftTrs .24 12307 31.40 30.29 30.70+1.53 LloydBkg .47a 7714 2.88 2.86 2.88+.01 Lowes 1.92 9716 92.72 91.21 92.10—1.86 MGIC Inv 6953 11.86 11.26 11.74+.21 Macys 1.51 13342 24.81 24.21 24.80+.32 MarathnO .20 7955 15.50 15.33 15.46—.08 Merck 2.20f 8688 74.90 74.31 74.76+.15 MetLife 1.68 7229 44.80 44.40 44.54—.33 MobileTele .53e 6584 8.05 7.99 8.02—.06 MorgStan 1.20 109076 42.88 41.71 42.01—2.48 Nabors .24 18159 2.79 2.68 2.69—.08 NewfldExp 11190 18.11 17.88 18.03—.12 NikeB s .88f 7352 78.88 77.31 78.76+1.08 NokiaCp .19e 34754 5.99 5.94 5.99+.04 Oracle .76 10957 48.51 47.81 48.45+.39 PG&ECp 2.12f 186634 8.32 7.65 7.68+.65 Petrobras 14711 15.19 15.08 15.18—.13 Pfizer 1.44f 19636 42.36 41.83 42.19+.08 PUltSP500s 8339 39.25 38.71 39.18+.03 PrUCruders 8361 16.86 16.67 16.78—.44 ProctGam 2.87 x10645 91.56 90.71 91.17+.52 ProShSPrs 11332 30.15 30.00 30.02 PrUShSPrs 6633 39.59 39.22 39.26—.02 PulteGrp .36 7343 27.35 26.71 27.11—.26 RELXplcs .54e 19388 21.53 21.38 21.52+.16 RegionsFn .56 11357 15.37 15.25 15.28—.13 RiteAid 10547 .89 .88 .88—.01 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 8340 241.94 241.04 241.77—.09 SpdrGold 7514 122.11 121.97 122.03—.24 S&P500ETF 4.13e 102408 261.20 259.96 261.01+.03 SpdrHome .15e 9983 34.78 34.33 34.73+.01 SpdrLehHY 2.30 9950 34.89 34.82 34.89—.01 SpdrS&PRB .74e 7124 51.84 51.55 51.57—.30 SpdrRetls .49e 7024 43.81 43.43 43.79+.04 SpdrOGEx .73e 16505 30.72 30.41 30.64—.19 Salesforce 6514 150.70 147.69 150.65+2.11 Schlmbrg 2 13969 40.93 40.53 40.81—.44 SibanyeG .14r 12034 2.88 2.80 2.86+.13 SignetJwlrs 1.24f 45868 27.90 25.51 25.77—7.59 SnapIncAn 37687 5.84 5.71 5.76+.12 SwstnEngy 12744 4.46 4.31 4.39 Sprint 6463 6.05 6.01 6.03—.02 Squaren 37095 68.74 65.95 68.35+2.45 SPMatls .98e 8629 52.03 51.45 51.94+.21 SPHlthC 1.01e 7679 88.52 87.93 88.45+.21 SPCnSt 1.28e 13319 51.71 51.47 51.66+.05 SPEngy 2.04e 11917 61.79 61.39 61.67—.33 SPDRFncl .46e 58764 25.39 25.26 25.30—.13 SPInds 1.12e 12632 67.89 67.35 67.86+.14 SPTech .78e 10243 64.00 63.56 63.97+.01 SpdrRESel 7804 32.58 32.29 32.43+.05 SPUtil 1.55e 26735 53.03 52.74 52.94+.08 TaiwSemi .73e 30576 35.49 34.83 35.48—.16 TakedaPhn 58782 19.63 19.48 19.57+.07 Transocn 8060 8.48 8.29 8.44—.01 Twilion 6726 102.98 99.23 102.22+2.25 Twitter 21742 33.09 32.39 32.90+.43 UtdNtrlF 12170 15.20 13.87 13.95—1.48 USBancrp 1.48 8102 49.39 48.97 49.28+.17 USOilFd 45118 10.94 10.87 10.91—.15 USSteel .20 8159 20.90 20.52 20.86+.23 ValeSA .29e 12765 14.10 14.02 14.09—.03 VanEGold .06e 18596 20.67 20.51 20.66+.06 VnEkSemi .58e 8168 89.34 88.40 89.27—.26 VangREIT 3.08e 7592 79.16 78.47 78.86+.08 VangEmg 1.10e 12634 39.98 39.79 39.97—.19 VerizonCm 2.41f 13630 57.40 57.13 57.20+.12 Vipshop 7486 6.29 6.10 6.25+.10 WeathfIntl 20706 .54 .50 .53+.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 30401 49.00 48.58 48.74—.20 Yamanag .02 9357 2.43 2.40 2.43—.02 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.