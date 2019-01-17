BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 7988 2.71 2.65 2.71+.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 21038 30.62 30.46 30.58+.02 AlcoaCp 19457 29.58 27.51 29.27+.29 Alibaba 27694…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|7988
|2.71
|2.65
|2.71+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|21038
|30.62
|30.46
|30.58+.02
|AlcoaCp
|19457
|29.58
|27.51
|29.27+.29
|Alibaba
|27694
|156.36
|151.90
|155.97+1.13
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|11344
|9.79
|9.68
|9.77+.04
|Alticen
|12424
|18.46
|17.95
|18.36+.31
|Altria 3.44f
|13169
|47.05
|46.75
|46.79—.41
|Ambev .05e
|14501
|4.68
|4.63
|4.66—.04
|Annaly 1.20e
|11116
|10.20
|10.16
|10.18—.01
|Aphrian
|6655
|6.54
|6.30
|6.46—.19
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|10754
|36.19
|35.95
|36.00+.21
|AuroraCn
|105869
|6.89
|6.62
|6.81—.53
|BB&TCp 1.62f
|7545
|47.61
|46.55
|47.59+.05
|BcoBrads .06a
|13207
|11.15
|11.06
|11.13—.07
|BkofAm .60
|141139
|28.48
|28.26
|28.31—.15
|BiPVxSTrs
|34340
|38.71
|38.06
|38.18—.14
|BarrickGld
|9792
|11.90
|11.77
|11.90+.05
|BrMySq 1.64f
|23474
|49.25
|48.63
|48.66—.47
|CBSB .72
|13277
|48.89
|48.20
|48.71+.90
|CVSHealth 2
|12826
|64.00
|63.27
|63.62—.30
|CanopyGrn
|14804
|42.54
|40.80
|42.36+.26
|Cars.cm
|6980
|26.03
|24.32
|25.13+1.97
|Cemex .29t
|7757
|5.40
|5.30
|5.40+.06
|CntryLink 2.16
|9508
|15.99
|15.82
|15.90—.09
|ChesEng
|47993
|2.85
|2.77
|2.78—.07
|ChinaMble 3.50e
|8898
|51.33
|51.19
|51.28—.12
|CgpVelLCrd
|22417
|12.63
|12.41
|12.47—.56
|CgpVelICrd
|8425
|10.78
|10.60
|10.72+.43
|Citigroup 1.80
|41594
|62.00
|61.34
|61.63—.56
|CloudPeak
|9320
|.36
|.33
|.34—.01
|CocaCola 1.56
|14727
|47.06
|46.88
|46.99+.07
|Coeur
|9051
|4.57
|4.22
|4.25—.34
|ConAgra .85
|7646
|21.23
|20.94
|20.100—.18
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|7742
|48.20
|47.32
|48.15+.65
|DenburyR
|10844
|2.17
|2.12
|2.17—.01
|DeutschBk .83e
|13412
|8.97
|8.88
|8.90—.39
|DxSOXBrrs
|13786
|12.11
|11.74
|11.78+.12
|DxGBullrs
|10458
|16.29
|15.96
|16.27+.11
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|12915
|9.12
|8.86
|9.10+.05
|DirSPBears
|11237
|27.22
|26.83
|26.89—.03
|DxSPOGBls
|8320
|11.86
|11.51
|11.77—.24
|DxSCBearrs
|11279
|12.10
|11.85
|11.87—.09
|DrxSPBulls
|6861
|37.14
|36.63
|37.08+.06
|DirxEnBull
|6377
|18.77
|18.42
|18.69—.29
|EnCanag .06
|36573
|6.85
|6.75
|6.85—.03
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|7807
|14.77
|14.46
|14.63—.02
|ENSCO .04
|11581
|4.41
|4.27
|4.35—.02
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|10396
|71.35
|70.90
|71.15—.49
|FstDatan
|104691
|21.93
|21.12
|21.80+.56
|FMajSilvg
|9374
|5.19
|5.01
|5.16—.09
|FordM .60a
|60890
|8.35
|8.21
|8.29
|FrptMcM .20
|22283
|12.02
|11.86
|11.98+.09
|GenElec .04m
|150995
|8.90
|8.75
|8.88—.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|6623
|37.83
|37.40
|37.60—.07
|Gerdau .02e
|7912
|3.96
|3.91
|3.95—.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|11671
|10.31
|10.20
|10.28
|GoldmanS 3.20f
|
|16587
|197.98
|194.04
|194.28—2.80
|Hallibrtn .72
|9482
|30.27
|29.84
|30.22—.14
|HeclaM .01e
|13036
|2.47
|2.41
|2.45—.07
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|13387
|174.16
|172.00
|173.71—3.33
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|12255
|3.19
|3.05
|3.09—.13
|iShGold
|17633
|12.38
|12.36
|12.36—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|16301
|42.50
|42.25
|42.44—.23
|iShHK .61e
|10626
|23.73
|23.60
|23.72—.15
|iShSilver
|17641
|14.56
|14.52
|14.54—.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|22534
|40.73
|40.54
|40.70—.15
|iShEMkts .59e
|92341
|41.02
|40.80
|40.99—.18
|iSEafe 1.66e
|30970
|61.08
|60.86
|61.05—.19
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|12421
|84.02
|83.89
|84.01—.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|18888
|144.98
|143.97
|144.90+.38
|Infosyss
|7320
|10.61
|10.50
|10.60—.02
|iShJapanrs
|7324
|53.23
|53.02
|53.19—.36
|iSTaiwnrs
|16033
|31.66
|31.53
|31.65—.23
|iShCorEM .95e
|13666
|49.32
|49.09
|49.30—.25
|ItauUnHs
|13097
|9.82
|9.75
|9.79—.15
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|17823
|102.97
|101.97
|102.44—.06
|Keycorp .56
|38692
|16.59
|15.91
|16.06—.69
|KindMorg .80
|27469
|17.39
|16.93
|17.27—.21
|Kinrossg
|6493
|3.15
|3.10
|3.14+.01
|KnSwftTrs .24
|12307
|31.40
|30.29
|30.70+1.53
|LloydBkg .47a
|7714
|2.88
|2.86
|2.88+.01
|Lowes 1.92
|9716
|92.72
|91.21
|92.10—1.86
|MGIC Inv
|6953
|11.86
|11.26
|11.74+.21
|Macys 1.51
|13342
|24.81
|24.21
|24.80+.32
|MarathnO .20
|7955
|15.50
|15.33
|15.46—.08
|Merck 2.20f
|8688
|74.90
|74.31
|74.76+.15
|MetLife 1.68
|7229
|44.80
|44.40
|44.54—.33
|MobileTele .53e
|6584
|8.05
|7.99
|8.02—.06
|MorgStan 1.20
|109076
|42.88
|41.71
|42.01—2.48
|Nabors .24
|18159
|2.79
|2.68
|2.69—.08
|NewfldExp
|11190
|18.11
|17.88
|18.03—.12
|NikeB s .88f
|7352
|78.88
|77.31
|78.76+1.08
|NokiaCp .19e
|34754
|5.99
|5.94
|5.99+.04
|Oracle .76
|10957
|48.51
|47.81
|48.45+.39
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|186634
|8.32
|7.65
|7.68+.65
|Petrobras
|14711
|15.19
|15.08
|15.18—.13
|Pfizer 1.44f
|19636
|42.36
|41.83
|42.19+.08
|PUltSP500s
|8339
|39.25
|38.71
|39.18+.03
|PrUCruders
|8361
|16.86
|16.67
|16.78—.44
|ProctGam 2.87
|x10645
|91.56
|90.71
|91.17+.52
|ProShSPrs
|11332
|30.15
|30.00
|30.02
|PrUShSPrs
|6633
|39.59
|39.22
|39.26—.02
|PulteGrp .36
|7343
|27.35
|26.71
|27.11—.26
|RELXplcs .54e
|19388
|21.53
|21.38
|21.52+.16
|RegionsFn .56
|11357
|15.37
|15.25
|15.28—.13
|RiteAid
|10547
|.89
|.88
|.88—.01
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|8340
|241.94
|241.04
|241.77—.09
|SpdrGold
|7514
|122.11
|121.97
|122.03—.24
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|102408
|261.20
|259.96
|261.01+.03
|SpdrHome .15e
|9983
|34.78
|34.33
|34.73+.01
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|9950
|34.89
|34.82
|34.89—.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|7124
|51.84
|51.55
|51.57—.30
|SpdrRetls .49e
|7024
|43.81
|43.43
|43.79+.04
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|16505
|30.72
|30.41
|30.64—.19
|Salesforce
|6514
|150.70
|147.69
|150.65+2.11
|Schlmbrg 2
|13969
|40.93
|40.53
|40.81—.44
|SibanyeG .14r
|12034
|2.88
|2.80
|2.86+.13
|SignetJwlrs 1.24f
|
|45868
|27.90
|25.51
|25.77—7.59
|SnapIncAn
|37687
|5.84
|5.71
|5.76+.12
|SwstnEngy
|12744
|4.46
|4.31
|4.39
|Sprint
|6463
|6.05
|6.01
|6.03—.02
|Squaren
|37095
|68.74
|65.95
|68.35+2.45
|SPMatls .98e
|8629
|52.03
|51.45
|51.94+.21
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7679
|88.52
|87.93
|88.45+.21
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|13319
|51.71
|51.47
|51.66+.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11917
|61.79
|61.39
|61.67—.33
|SPDRFncl .46e
|58764
|25.39
|25.26
|25.30—.13
|SPInds 1.12e
|12632
|67.89
|67.35
|67.86+.14
|SPTech .78e
|10243
|64.00
|63.56
|63.97+.01
|SpdrRESel
|7804
|32.58
|32.29
|32.43+.05
|SPUtil 1.55e
|26735
|53.03
|52.74
|52.94+.08
|TaiwSemi .73e
|30576
|35.49
|34.83
|35.48—.16
|TakedaPhn
|58782
|19.63
|19.48
|19.57+.07
|Transocn
|8060
|8.48
|8.29
|8.44—.01
|Twilion
|6726
|102.98
|99.23
|102.22+2.25
|Twitter
|21742
|33.09
|32.39
|32.90+.43
|UtdNtrlF
|12170
|15.20
|13.87
|13.95—1.48
|USBancrp 1.48
|8102
|49.39
|48.97
|49.28+.17
|USOilFd
|45118
|10.94
|10.87
|10.91—.15
|USSteel .20
|8159
|20.90
|20.52
|20.86+.23
|ValeSA .29e
|12765
|14.10
|14.02
|14.09—.03
|VanEGold .06e
|18596
|20.67
|20.51
|20.66+.06
|VnEkSemi .58e
|8168
|89.34
|88.40
|89.27—.26
|VangREIT 3.08e
|7592
|79.16
|78.47
|78.86+.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|12634
|39.98
|39.79
|39.97—.19
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|13630
|57.40
|57.13
|57.20+.12
|Vipshop
|7486
|6.29
|6.10
|6.25+.10
|WeathfIntl
|20706
|.54
|.50
|.53+.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|30401
|49.00
|48.58
|48.74—.20
|Yamanag .02
|9357
|2.43
|2.40
|2.43—.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.