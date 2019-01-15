BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 10607 2.76 2.70 2.71—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 28685 30.54 30.38 30.41—.21 Alibaba 26063 153.64 150.17 153.36+4.09 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|10607
|2.76
|2.70
|2.71—.03
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|28685
|30.54
|30.38
|30.41—.21
|Alibaba
|26063
|153.64
|150.17
|153.36+4.09
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|10637
|9.70
|9.58
|9.69+.15
|Altria 3.44f
|10711
|48.35
|48.01
|48.11—.16
|Ambev .05e
|37681
|4.74
|4.70
|4.72+.05
|AmAxle
|8002
|13.99
|13.31
|13.70+.58
|Annaly 1.20e
|12804
|10.09
|10.05
|10.06+.02
|Apache 1
|8327
|32.51
|32.17
|32.32+.75
|Aphrian
|16950
|7.12
|6.84
|6.93—.12
|ArmourRrs 2.72
|
|33078
|20.55
|20.44
|20.51—.53
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|31145
|36.03
|35.73
|35.95+.40
|AuroraCn
|98064
|7.15
|6.83
|6.93+.15
|BPPLC 2.38
|8035
|40.65
|40.26
|40.51+.09
|BcBilVArg .27e
|14638
|5.73
|5.69
|5.71—.09
|BcoBrads .06a
|7749
|11.23
|11.15
|11.22—.07
|BcoSantSA .21e
|7665
|4.86
|4.83
|4.85—.05
|BkofAm .60
|92956
|26.38
|26.14
|26.22—.15
|BiPVxSTrs
|40204
|39.24
|38.28
|38.30—1.16
|BlueAprnn
|30575
|1.23
|1.12
|1.16+.12
|BostonSci
|28508
|36.69
|35.41
|36.33+1.02
|BrMySq 1.64f
|18163
|48.70
|48.00
|48.69+.72
|CVSHealth 2
|26185
|64.72
|63.14
|63.97—1.37
|CanopyGrn
|58556
|43.90
|41.07
|41.37—1.12
|Cemigpf .08e
|7368
|3.75
|3.68
|3.75+.05
|CntryLink 2.16
|14582
|16.35
|16.18
|16.35+.13
|ChesEng
|57796
|2.85
|2.76
|2.82+.09
|ChrchCun
|7845
|CgpVelLCrd
|29983
|12.76
|12.33
|12.61+.79
|CgpVelICrd
|13442
|10.93
|10.52
|10.66—.77
|Citigroup 1.80f
|64624
|60.45
|59.55
|60.37+1.44
|CocaCola 1.56
|11074
|47.27
|46.81
|47.25+.10
|Coeur
|9802
|4.87
|4.56
|4.56—.37
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|19036
|49.29
|47.43
|47.80+.05
|DenburyR
|9558
|2.21
|2.15
|2.17+.02
|DevonE .32
|7195
|26.57
|26.24
|26.45+.28
|DxSOXBrrs
|8539
|11.35
|10.98
|11.15—.31
|DxGBullrs
|8834
|17.26
|16.87
|17.18+.11
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|10486
|9.70
|9.49
|9.67+.17
|DirSPBears
|7820
|27.91
|27.40
|27.45—.59
|DxSPOGBls
|10102
|12.10
|11.70
|11.92+.37
|DxSCBearrs
|12068
|12.53
|12.33
|12.47—.06
|DrxSPBulls
|8727
|36.41
|35.77
|36.36+.78
|DirxEnBull
|7960
|19.58
|19.14
|19.32+.44
|Disney 1.76f
|13171
|113.18
|112.17
|112.21—.21
|DomEngy 3.34
|8271
|68.61
|67.41
|68.49+.52
|EdisonInt 2.45f
|8835
|56.51
|54.60
|56.43—1.72
|EnCanag .06
|33838
|6.99
|6.87
|6.90+.06
|ENSCO .04
|15073
|4.55
|4.43
|4.52+.14
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|9097
|72.36
|71.78
|71.89+.26
|FMajSilvg
|18861
|5.90
|5.49
|5.60—.39
|FstRepBk .72
|7670
|92.95
|87.92
|92.30+7.96
|FirstEngy 1.52f
|10345
|38.28
|37.82
|38.24+.24
|FordM .60a
|79837
|9.03
|8.75
|8.79—.20
|FrptMcM .20
|49595
|11.97
|11.72
|11.79+.24
|GenElec .04m
|142373
|8.93
|8.76
|8.88—.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|20787
|37.84
|36.80
|36.92—.75
|Genworth
|12949
|4.99
|4.86
|4.97+.17
|Gerdau .02e
|8353
|4.10
|4.05
|4.10+.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|28279
|10.47
|10.32
|10.41+.03
|HPInc .64f
|9711
|21.03
|20.72
|20.74—.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|10741
|30.76
|30.46
|30.54+.17
|Hess 1
|7360
|52.41
|51.44
|52.07+1.26
|HomeDp 4.12
|6920
|176.90
|175.20
|176.72—2.09
|iShGold
|8922
|12.41
|12.38
|12.40+.03
|iSAstla 1.01e
|6820
|20.26
|20.19
|20.25+.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|32787
|43.01
|42.83
|43.01+.03
|iShSilver
|11895
|14.73
|14.70
|14.73+.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|64535
|40.47
|40.29
|40.42+.51
|iShEMkts .59e
|114207
|40.81
|40.62
|40.78+.39
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|6428
|120.57
|120.21
|120.26—.22
|iSEafe 1.66e
|24576
|61.08
|60.90
|61.07+.32
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|10951
|83.81
|83.55
|83.81+.19
|iShR2K 1.77e
|25328
|143.11
|142.34
|142.58+.33
|Infosyss
|16842
|10.57
|10.48
|10.53+.16
|iShJapanrs
|7699
|53.41
|53.25
|53.39+.74
|iSTaiwnrs
|8526
|31.86
|31.75
|31.82+.40
|iShCorEM .95e
|10819
|49.13
|48.91
|49.09+.44
|ItauUnHs
|16787
|10.06
|10.00
|10.05—.13
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|56522
|99.99
|98.60
|99.33—1.61
|JohnJn 3.60
|7031
|128.98
|127.65
|128.78+.50
|Keycorp .56
|8909
|16.30
|15.98
|16.02—.23
|KindMorg .80
|16415
|17.36
|17.19
|17.36+.13
|Kinrossg
|16922
|3.19
|3.15
|3.18+.02
|Lowes 1.92
|7710
|95.77
|94.78
|95.15—1.77
|Macys 1.51
|14479
|25.06
|24.76
|24.97—.11
|MarathnO .20
|11191
|16.16
|15.88
|16.03+.20
|Masco .48
|13405
|31.79
|31.00
|31.22—1.22
|Merck 2.20f
|18905
|73.90
|73.10
|73.87+.50
|MorgStan 1.20
|8866
|42.39
|42.06
|42.18—.30
|Nabors .24
|17660
|2.95
|2.87
|2.94+.12
|NewfldExp
|7674
|18.28
|17.98
|18.11+.31
|NewmtM .56
|17642
|31.97
|31.39
|31.83+.05
|NobleEngy .44
|7911
|22.87
|22.50
|22.82+.51
|NokiaCp .19e
|16735
|6.05
|6.00
|6.04+.02
|OasisPet
|9153
|6.57
|6.41
|6.44+.03
|Oracle .76
|x19060
|48.18
|47.41
|47.78—.21
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|422850
|6.53
|5.07
|6.51—1.88
|PetrbrsA
|7262
|13.46
|13.40
|13.46+.06
|Petrobras
|10842
|15.39
|15.30
|15.37+.04
|Pfizer 1.44f
|21557
|42.98
|42.43
|42.98+.61
|Pier1 .28
|19851
|.88
|.70
|.72—.17
|PrUCruders
|7461
|16.98
|16.58
|16.84+.72
|ProctGam 2.87
|6647
|92.26
|91.14
|92.26+1.11
|PrUShSPrs
|8384
|40.23
|39.76
|39.81—.53
|RangeRs .08
|9582
|12.14
|11.88
|12.08+.21
|RegionsFn .56
|14228
|14.97
|14.76
|14.82—.15
|RiteAid
|16006
|.84
|.81
|.83+.02
|SpdrGold
|7044
|122.38
|122.20
|122.37+.28
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|86116
|259.40
|257.81
|259.20+1.80
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|10973
|34.80
|34.71
|34.79+.06
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|8304
|50.40
|49.68
|49.77—.45
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|13292
|30.93
|30.60
|30.77+.35
|Schlmbrg 2
|18287
|42.20
|41.77
|41.90+.58
|SnapIncAn
|19240
|6.52
|6.38
|6.40+.09
|SwstnEngy
|11579
|4.46
|4.38
|4.43+.05
|Sprint
|7624
|6.28
|6.20
|6.27+.04
|Squaren
|21153
|66.35
|64.86
|66.18+.100
|SPMatls .98e
|8826
|51.86
|51.40
|51.44—.43
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7410
|87.79
|86.94
|87.79+.95
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|17532
|51.78
|51.34
|51.78+.40
|SPEngy 2.04e
|13131
|62.67
|62.17
|62.38+.52
|SPDRFncl .46e
|61527
|24.71
|24.55
|24.60—.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|16415
|68.09
|67.48
|67.58—.28
|SPTech .78e
|10162
|63.72
|63.04
|63.71+.76
|SpdrRESel
|9318
|32.13
|31.89
|32.12+.25
|SPUtil 1.55e
|59871
|52.71
|51.76
|52.70+.67
|SynovusFn 1
|10158
|35.18
|33.92
|34.00—.94
|TaiwSemi .73e
|6550
|36.23
|36.03
|36.15+.39
|TakedaPhn
|7479
|20.10
|20.01
|20.03—.06
|TelefEsp 1.20e
|12747
|8.71
|8.67
|8.70—.06
|TevaPhrm .73e
|9793
|18.77
|18.47
|18.75+.28
|Transocn
|21092
|8.66
|8.51
|8.63+.21
|Twilion
|9737
|101.83
|97.36
|101.65+3.89
|Twitter
|25187
|33.29
|32.45
|33.03+.66
|USOilFd
|34200
|10.97
|10.85
|10.92+.23
|USSteel .20
|7781
|21.10
|20.71
|20.77—.06
|UtdhlthGp 3.60
|
|9055
|253.00
|247.00
|251.18+3.12
|ValeSA .29e
|22629
|14.26
|14.12
|14.17+.04
|VanEGold .06e
|27957
|21.06
|20.90
|21.03+.10
|VnEkSemi .58e
|8238
|91.33
|90.59
|90.87+.87
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|12197
|16.64
|16.51
|16.54+.19
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14017
|39.85
|39.67
|39.82+.32
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|10183
|38.69
|38.58
|38.69+.23
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|11459
|58.16
|57.58
|58.15+.12
|Visa s 1f
|14251
|136.96
|135.25
|136.72—.38
|WalMart 2.08f
|9734
|96.29
|95.38
|96.20+1.25
|WeathfIntl
|32253
|.55
|.52
|.52—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|31736
|48.25
|47.21
|47.63—.79
|Yamanag .02
|8255
|2.48
|2.44
|2.48+.02
|—————————
