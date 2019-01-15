BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 10607 2.76 2.70 2.71—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 28685 30.54 30.38 30.41—.21 Alibaba 26063 153.64 150.17 153.36+4.09 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 10607 2.76 2.70 2.71—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 28685 30.54 30.38 30.41—.21 Alibaba 26063 153.64 150.17 153.36+4.09 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10637 9.70 9.58 9.69+.15 Altria 3.44f 10711 48.35 48.01 48.11—.16 Ambev .05e 37681 4.74 4.70 4.72+.05 AmAxle 8002 13.99 13.31 13.70+.58 Annaly 1.20e 12804 10.09 10.05 10.06+.02 Apache 1 8327 32.51 32.17 32.32+.75 Aphrian 16950 7.12 6.84 6.93—.12 ArmourRrs 2.72 33078 20.55 20.44 20.51—.53 AstraZens 1.37e 31145 36.03 35.73 35.95+.40 AuroraCn 98064 7.15 6.83 6.93+.15 BPPLC 2.38 8035 40.65 40.26 40.51+.09 BcBilVArg .27e 14638 5.73 5.69 5.71—.09 BcoBrads .06a 7749 11.23 11.15 11.22—.07 BcoSantSA .21e 7665 4.86 4.83 4.85—.05 BkofAm .60 92956 26.38 26.14 26.22—.15 BiPVxSTrs 40204 39.24 38.28 38.30—1.16 BlueAprnn 30575 1.23 1.12 1.16+.12 BostonSci 28508 36.69 35.41 36.33+1.02 BrMySq 1.64f 18163 48.70 48.00 48.69+.72 CVSHealth 2 26185 64.72 63.14 63.97—1.37 CanopyGrn 58556 43.90 41.07 41.37—1.12 Cemigpf .08e 7368 3.75 3.68 3.75+.05 CntryLink 2.16 14582 16.35 16.18 16.35+.13 ChesEng 57796 2.85 2.76 2.82+.09 ChrchCun 7845 CgpVelLCrd 29983 12.76 12.33 12.61+.79 CgpVelICrd 13442 10.93 10.52 10.66—.77 Citigroup 1.80f 64624 60.45 59.55 60.37+1.44 CocaCola 1.56 11074 47.27 46.81 47.25+.10 Coeur 9802 4.87 4.56 4.56—.37 DeltaAir 1.40f 19036 49.29 47.43 47.80+.05 DenburyR 9558 2.21 2.15 2.17+.02 DevonE .32 7195 26.57 26.24 26.45+.28 DxSOXBrrs 8539 11.35 10.98 11.15—.31 DxGBullrs 8834 17.26 16.87 17.18+.11 DrGMBllrs .09e 10486 9.70 9.49 9.67+.17 DirSPBears 7820 27.91 27.40 27.45—.59 DxSPOGBls 10102 12.10 11.70 11.92+.37 DxSCBearrs 12068 12.53 12.33 12.47—.06 DrxSPBulls 8727 36.41 35.77 36.36+.78 DirxEnBull 7960 19.58 19.14 19.32+.44 Disney 1.76f 13171 113.18 112.17 112.21—.21 DomEngy 3.34 8271 68.61 67.41 68.49+.52 EdisonInt 2.45f 8835 56.51 54.60 56.43—1.72 EnCanag .06 33838 6.99 6.87 6.90+.06 ENSCO .04 15073 4.55 4.43 4.52+.14 ExxonMbl 3.28 9097 72.36 71.78 71.89+.26 FMajSilvg 18861 5.90 5.49 5.60—.39 FstRepBk .72 7670 92.95 87.92 92.30+7.96 FirstEngy 1.52f 10345 38.28 37.82 38.24+.24 FordM .60a 79837 9.03 8.75 8.79—.20 FrptMcM .20 49595 11.97 11.72 11.79+.24 GenElec .04m 142373 8.93 8.76 8.88—.02 GenMotors 1.52 20787 37.84 36.80 36.92—.75 Genworth 12949 4.99 4.86 4.97+.17 Gerdau .02e 8353 4.10 4.05 4.10+.03 Goldcrpg .24 28279 10.47 10.32 10.41+.03 HPInc .64f 9711 21.03 20.72 20.74—.06 Hallibrtn .72 10741 30.76 30.46 30.54+.17 Hess 1 7360 52.41 51.44 52.07+1.26 HomeDp 4.12 6920 176.90 175.20 176.72—2.09 iShGold 8922 12.41 12.38 12.40+.03 iSAstla 1.01e 6820 20.26 20.19 20.25+.12 iShBrazil .67e 32787 43.01 42.83 43.01+.03 iShSilver 11895 14.73 14.70 14.73+.07 iShChinaLC .87e 64535 40.47 40.29 40.42+.51 iShEMkts .59e 114207 40.81 40.62 40.78+.39 iSh20yrT 3.05 6428 120.57 120.21 120.26—.22 iSEafe 1.66e 24576 61.08 60.90 61.07+.32 iShiBxHYB 5.09 10951 83.81 83.55 83.81+.19 iShR2K 1.77e 25328 143.11 142.34 142.58+.33 Infosyss 16842 10.57 10.48 10.53+.16 iShJapanrs 7699 53.41 53.25 53.39+.74 iSTaiwnrs 8526 31.86 31.75 31.82+.40 iShCorEM .95e 10819 49.13 48.91 49.09+.44 ItauUnHs 16787 10.06 10.00 10.05—.13 JPMorgCh 2.24f 56522 99.99 98.60 99.33—1.61 JohnJn 3.60 7031 128.98 127.65 128.78+.50 Keycorp .56 8909 16.30 15.98 16.02—.23 KindMorg .80 16415 17.36 17.19 17.36+.13 Kinrossg 16922 3.19 3.15 3.18+.02 Lowes 1.92 7710 95.77 94.78 95.15—1.77 Macys 1.51 14479 25.06 24.76 24.97—.11 MarathnO .20 11191 16.16 15.88 16.03+.20 Masco .48 13405 31.79 31.00 31.22—1.22 Merck 2.20f 18905 73.90 73.10 73.87+.50 MorgStan 1.20 8866 42.39 42.06 42.18—.30 Nabors .24 17660 2.95 2.87 2.94+.12 NewfldExp 7674 18.28 17.98 18.11+.31 NewmtM .56 17642 31.97 31.39 31.83+.05 NobleEngy .44 7911 22.87 22.50 22.82+.51 NokiaCp .19e 16735 6.05 6.00 6.04+.02 OasisPet 9153 6.57 6.41 6.44+.03 Oracle .76 x19060 48.18 47.41 47.78—.21 PG&ECp 2.12f 422850 6.53 5.07 6.51—1.88 PetrbrsA 7262 13.46 13.40 13.46+.06 Petrobras 10842 15.39 15.30 15.37+.04 Pfizer 1.44f 21557 42.98 42.43 42.98+.61 Pier1 .28 19851 .88 .70 .72—.17 PrUCruders 7461 16.98 16.58 16.84+.72 ProctGam 2.87 6647 92.26 91.14 92.26+1.11 PrUShSPrs 8384 40.23 39.76 39.81—.53 RangeRs .08 9582 12.14 11.88 12.08+.21 RegionsFn .56 14228 14.97 14.76 14.82—.15 RiteAid 16006 .84 .81 .83+.02 SpdrGold 7044 122.38 122.20 122.37+.28 S&P500ETF 4.13e 86116 259.40 257.81 259.20+1.80 SpdrLehHY 2.30 10973 34.80 34.71 34.79+.06 SpdrS&PRB .74e 8304 50.40 49.68 49.77—.45 SpdrOGEx .73e 13292 30.93 30.60 30.77+.35 Schlmbrg 2 18287 42.20 41.77 41.90+.58 SnapIncAn 19240 6.52 6.38 6.40+.09 SwstnEngy 11579 4.46 4.38 4.43+.05 Sprint 7624 6.28 6.20 6.27+.04 Squaren 21153 66.35 64.86 66.18+.100 SPMatls .98e 8826 51.86 51.40 51.44—.43 SPHlthC 1.01e 7410 87.79 86.94 87.79+.95 SPCnSt 1.28e 17532 51.78 51.34 51.78+.40 SPEngy 2.04e 13131 62.67 62.17 62.38+.52 SPDRFncl .46e 61527 24.71 24.55 24.60—.08 SPInds 1.12e 16415 68.09 67.48 67.58—.28 SPTech .78e 10162 63.72 63.04 63.71+.76 SpdrRESel 9318 32.13 31.89 32.12+.25 SPUtil 1.55e 59871 52.71 51.76 52.70+.67 SynovusFn 1 10158 35.18 33.92 34.00—.94 TaiwSemi .73e 6550 36.23 36.03 36.15+.39 TakedaPhn 7479 20.10 20.01 20.03—.06 TelefEsp 1.20e 12747 8.71 8.67 8.70—.06 TevaPhrm .73e 9793 18.77 18.47 18.75+.28 Transocn 21092 8.66 8.51 8.63+.21 Twilion 9737 101.83 97.36 101.65+3.89 Twitter 25187 33.29 32.45 33.03+.66 USOilFd 34200 10.97 10.85 10.92+.23 USSteel .20 7781 21.10 20.71 20.77—.06 UtdhlthGp 3.60 9055 253.00 247.00 251.18+3.12 ValeSA .29e 22629 14.26 14.12 14.17+.04 VanEGold .06e 27957 21.06 20.90 21.03+.10 VnEkSemi .58e 8238 91.33 90.59 90.87+.87 VEckOilSvc .47e 12197 16.64 16.51 16.54+.19 VangEmg 1.10e 14017 39.85 39.67 39.82+.32 VangFTSE 1.10e 10183 38.69 38.58 38.69+.23 VerizonCm 2.41f 11459 58.16 57.58 58.15+.12 Visa s 1f 14251 136.96 135.25 136.72—.38 WalMart 2.08f 9734 96.29 95.38 96.20+1.25 WeathfIntl 32253 .55 .52 .52—.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 31736 48.25 47.21 47.63—.79 Yamanag .02 8255 2.48 2.44 2.48+.02 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.