BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 14680 2.72 2.62 2.69—.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 27276 30.49 30.31 30.48+.08 Alibaba 20349 153.38 150.81 152.27+.58 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|14680
|2.72
|2.62
|2.69—.01
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|27276
|30.49
|30.31
|30.48+.08
|Alibaba
|20349
|153.38
|150.81
|152.27+.58
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|20948
|9.75
|9.66
|9.70—.05
|Altria 3.44f
|14334
|49.45
|48.63
|48.65—.21
|Ambev .05e
|92218
|4.58
|4.53
|4.56+.06
|Annaly 1.20e
|22155
|9.84
|9.78
|9.83+.06
|Aphrian
|52445
|6.98
|6.39
|6.92+.34
|AstraZens 1.37e
|7469
|37.74
|37.42
|37.56—.70
|AuroraCn
|58713
|6.17
|5.78
|6.16+.22
|Autohome
|10775
|76.00
|72.02
|74.44—8.15
|BB&TCp 1.62f
|13268
|45.19
|44.83
|45.04—.82
|BPPLC 2.38
|7325
|40.33
|40.07
|40.21—.49
|BRFSA
|11593
|6.28
|6.20
|6.27—.29
|BcoBrads .06a
|11860
|11.09
|11.01
|11.03—.22
|BcoSantSA .21e
|9604
|4.87
|4.85
|4.86—.02
|BkofAm .60
|79806
|25.61
|25.46
|25.58—.16
|BiPVxSTrs
|41040
|41.32
|40.76
|40.77+.12
|BauschHl
|7507
|22.53
|21.95
|22.24—.29
|BrMySq 1.64f
|19088
|47.52
|47.10
|47.33—.39
|CVSHealth 2
|6856
|65.30
|64.70
|64.88—.67
|CanopyGrn
|45517
|39.45
|36.62
|39.28+1.73
|Cemigpf .08e
|7407
|3.70
|3.61
|3.68—.04
|CntryLink 2.16
|10831
|16.04
|15.85
|15.91—.09
|ChesEng
|47164
|2.71
|2.66
|2.70—.03
|Chicos .34
|8662
|6.23
|5.96
|6.04+.11
|CgpVelLCrd
|36059
|12.85
|12.23
|12.61—.64
|CgpVelICrd
|22606
|11.07
|10.58
|10.75+.49
|Citigroup 1.80f
|20392
|56.84
|56.03
|56.32—.12
|CocaCola 1.56
|12462
|47.32
|46.97
|47.12+.05
|ConAgra .85
|8810
|21.53
|21.11
|21.12—.35
|DRHorton .50
|8685
|40.13
|38.84
|39.72+.61
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|7114
|48.45
|47.59
|48.08—.65
|DenburyR
|9743
|2.27
|2.20
|2.21—.08
|DevonE .32
|8369
|26.09
|25.69
|25.91—.38
|DxGBullrs
|12733
|17.60
|17.29
|17.31+.14
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|14704
|9.85
|9.60
|9.61—.01
|DirSPBears
|7619
|28.15
|27.90
|27.99+.47
|DxSPOGBrrs
|7697
|11.61
|11.16
|11.43+.54
|DxSPOGBls
|10010
|11.59
|11.11
|11.31—.59
|DxSCBearrs
|14454
|12.42
|12.29
|12.36+.17
|DrxSPBulls
|7654
|35.77
|35.43
|35.65—.58
|DirxEnBull
|7024
|19.06
|18.49
|18.70—.67
|EnCanag .06
|47088
|6.63
|6.47
|6.54—.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|12592
|15.11
|14.89
|14.97—.13
|ENSCO .04
|12111
|4.41
|4.31
|4.35—.17
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|11915
|71.89
|71.07
|71.42—.63
|FangHldg .20e
|9075
|1.94
|1.76
|1.87—.10
|FiatChrys
|18428
|16.43
|16.25
|16.28+.27
|Flotek
|95128
|2.90
|2.58
|2.64+1.23
|FordM .60a
|85711
|8.93
|8.70
|8.81+.14
|FrptMcM .20
|21398
|11.61
|11.42
|11.51
|Gap .97
|9871
|25.17
|24.50
|24.88—.37
|GenElec .04m
|125193
|8.91
|8.72
|8.75—.19
|GenMotors 1.52
|87743
|37.75
|36.25
|37.49+2.76
|Gerdau .02e
|15146
|4.05
|4.00
|4.03—.15
|GoldFLtd .02e
|8166
|3.66
|3.62
|3.64+.03
|HPInc .64f
|8325
|21.29
|20.91
|21.10—.37
|Hallibrtn .72
|15838
|30.62
|30.26
|30.37—.50
|iShGold
|15138
|12.35
|12.33
|12.35+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|20491
|42.56
|42.31
|42.41—.49
|iShEMU .86e
|10588
|36.25
|36.08
|36.14—.33
|iShSilver
|11528
|14.64
|14.60
|14.62+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|29490
|40.33
|40.20
|40.29—.28
|iShEMkts .59e
|47951
|40.67
|40.50
|40.58—.35
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|10361
|113.79
|113.59
|113.71+.17
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|6854
|121.10
|120.82
|121.02+.56
|iSEafe 1.66e
|23256
|61.08
|60.85
|60.94—.51
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|45085
|83.91
|83.78
|83.82—.35
|iShR2K 1.77e
|22237
|143.27
|142.74
|143.00—.64
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|8453
|57.23
|57.02
|57.11—.44
|Infosyss
|33991
|10.33
|10.12
|10.33+.45
|Invesco 1.16
|7813
|17.35
|17.10
|17.34—.22
|iShJapanrs
|8253
|52.90
|52.76
|52.83—.63
|iShCorEM .95e
|21068
|48.96
|48.78
|48.86—.41
|ItauUnHs
|28740
|10.06
|9.97
|9.100—.22
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|15543
|99.96
|99.21
|99.44—.95
|JeffrFn .40
|8457
|19.46
|18.50
|19.42+.55
|Keycorp .56
|13509
|15.89
|15.71
|15.82+.02
|KindMorg .80
|16209
|17.25
|16.95
|17.18—.18
|Kinrossg
|8274
|3.18
|3.15
|3.16
|LennarA .16
|9431
|46.72
|45.01
|46.35+1.18
|LloydBkg .47a
|18603
|2.76
|2.74
|2.76—.01
|MGM Rsts .48
|9049
|28.12
|27.71
|27.94—.06
|Macys 1.51
|32523
|26.78
|25.86
|25.100—.12
|MarathnO .20
|16177
|16.22
|15.82
|15.92—.43
|Merck 2.20f
|8659
|74.70
|74.35
|74.47—.01
|MorgStan 1.20
|12423
|41.30
|40.96
|41.19—.47
|Nabors .24
|7112
|2.96
|2.85
|2.88—.09
|NewfldExp
|7809
|17.39
|16.97
|17.12—.21
|NokiaCp .19e
|28041
|6.08
|6.03
|6.05—.09
|OasisPet
|12032
|6.52
|6.38
|6.45—.15
|Oracle .76
|15631
|48.09
|47.37
|47.79—.03
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|29816
|17.68
|16.72
|17.44—.32
|Penney
|9393
|1.30
|1.25
|1.25—.03
|Petrobras
|19038
|15.25
|15.12
|15.20—.28
|Pfizer 1.44f
|19805
|42.48
|42.15
|42.45+.14
|PhilipMor 4.56
|9479
|68.92
|67.83
|68.33+.18
|Pier1 .28
|8538
|.81
|.76
|.80+.03
|Pretiumg
|8506
|7.47
|7.06
|7.12—.18
|PrUCruders
|12821
|17.03
|16.49
|16.76—.60
|PrUShCrds
|7290
|23.11
|22.42
|22.76+.77
|ProctGam 2.87
|8242
|91.98
|91.17
|91.29+.12
|ProShSPrs
|7818
|30.47
|30.38
|30.41+.17
|PrUShSPrs
|7682
|40.47
|40.22
|40.31+.44
|PulteGrp .36
|7647
|28.86
|28.03
|28.61
|QEPRes .08
|8627
|8.58
|8.43
|8.46—.09
|RegionsFn .56
|7649
|14.71
|14.54
|14.63—.08
|RiteAid
|7441
|.80
|.78
|.79—.01
|SpdrGold
|7158
|121.85
|121.66
|121.81+.22
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|84365
|257.86
|257.03
|257.53—1.35
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|29431
|34.83
|34.78
|34.80—.16
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|10109
|49.71
|49.31
|49.54—.29
|SpdrRetls .49e
|8134
|43.80
|43.30
|43.50—.10
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|24246
|30.48
|30.06
|30.20—.54
|Schlmbrg 2
|13414
|41.15
|40.71
|40.89—.76
|SeaLtdn
|11331
|13.09
|12.49
|12.69+.12
|SnapIncAn
|9519
|6.27
|6.20
|6.26+.04
|SwstnEngy
|25204
|4.31
|4.23
|4.25—.06
|Squaren
|14899
|65.94
|65.22
|65.81—.30
|SPMatls .98e
|9929
|52.23
|52.02
|52.09—.39
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|9517
|87.25
|86.95
|87.15—.37
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|22602
|51.66
|51.37
|51.39—.09
|SPEngy 2.04e
|24803
|62.11
|61.46
|61.70—.68
|SPDRFncl .46e
|39085
|24.33
|24.21
|24.27—.17
|SPInds 1.12e
|12907
|67.55
|67.24
|67.45—.49
|SPTech .78e
|10160
|63.41
|63.15
|63.33—.33
|SpdrRESel
|9259
|31.91
|31.68
|31.81—.11
|SPUtil 1.55e
|50691
|53.38
|52.90
|53.29—.14
|TaiwSemi .73e
|8568
|36.54
|36.30
|36.38—.04
|TakedaPhn
|36934
|20.06
|19.76
|19.96+.83
|Target 2.56
|7039
|69.28
|68.06
|68.51+.22
|TevaPhrm .73e
|7921
|18.36
|18.13
|18.21+.04
|Transocn
|11826
|8.45
|8.31
|8.37—.20
|Twitter
|30840
|33.07
|32.43
|32.66—.43
|USOilFd
|40903
|10.98
|10.81
|10.90—.21
|USSteel .20
|11811
|20.87
|20.51
|20.69—.30
|VailRsrt 5.88
|
|6870
|197.46
|181.96
|191.03—23.60
|ValeSA .29e
|16782
|14.24
|14.15
|14.17—.24
|VanEGold .06e
|19913
|21.19
|21.06
|21.07+.07
|VnEkRus .01e
|7250
|20.11
|19.97
|20.01—.17
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|11962
|16.32
|16.13
|16.19—.31
|VangREIT 3.08e
|7883
|77.64
|77.10
|77.39—.14
|VangEmg 1.10e
|16441
|39.73
|39.58
|39.64—.39
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|13727
|38.69
|38.55
|38.61—.29
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|12470
|57.85
|57.42
|57.55—.05
|Visa s 1f
|7818
|138.60
|137.46
|137.88—.79
|WeathfIntl
|17477
|.54
|.52
|.53—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|15066
|47.50
|47.18
|47.38—.37
|Yamanag .02
|7068
|2.45
|2.41
|2.41—.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.