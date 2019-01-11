BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 14680 2.72 2.62 2.69—.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 27276 30.49 30.31 30.48+.08 Alibaba 20349 153.38 150.81 152.27+.58 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

AKSteel 14680 2.72 2.62 2.69—.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 27276 30.49 30.31 30.48+.08 Alibaba 20349 153.38 150.81 152.27+.58 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 20948 9.75 9.66 9.70—.05 Altria 3.44f 14334 49.45 48.63 48.65—.21 Ambev .05e 92218 4.58 4.53 4.56+.06 Annaly 1.20e 22155 9.84 9.78 9.83+.06 Aphrian 52445 6.98 6.39 6.92+.34 AstraZens 1.37e 7469 37.74 37.42 37.56—.70 AuroraCn 58713 6.17 5.78 6.16+.22 Autohome 10775 76.00 72.02 74.44—8.15 BB&TCp 1.62f 13268 45.19 44.83 45.04—.82 BPPLC 2.38 7325 40.33 40.07 40.21—.49 BRFSA 11593 6.28 6.20 6.27—.29 BcoBrads .06a 11860 11.09 11.01 11.03—.22 BcoSantSA .21e 9604 4.87 4.85 4.86—.02 BkofAm .60 79806 25.61 25.46 25.58—.16 BiPVxSTrs 41040 41.32 40.76 40.77+.12 BauschHl 7507 22.53 21.95 22.24—.29 BrMySq 1.64f 19088 47.52 47.10 47.33—.39 CVSHealth 2 6856 65.30 64.70 64.88—.67 CanopyGrn 45517 39.45 36.62 39.28+1.73 Cemigpf .08e 7407 3.70 3.61 3.68—.04 CntryLink 2.16 10831 16.04 15.85 15.91—.09 ChesEng 47164 2.71 2.66 2.70—.03 Chicos .34 8662 6.23 5.96 6.04+.11 CgpVelLCrd 36059 12.85 12.23 12.61—.64 CgpVelICrd 22606 11.07 10.58 10.75+.49 Citigroup 1.80f 20392 56.84 56.03 56.32—.12 CocaCola 1.56 12462 47.32 46.97 47.12+.05 ConAgra .85 8810 21.53 21.11 21.12—.35 DRHorton .50 8685 40.13 38.84 39.72+.61 DeltaAir 1.40f 7114 48.45 47.59 48.08—.65 DenburyR 9743 2.27 2.20 2.21—.08 DevonE .32 8369 26.09 25.69 25.91—.38 DxGBullrs 12733 17.60 17.29 17.31+.14 DrGMBllrs .09e 14704 9.85 9.60 9.61—.01 DirSPBears 7619 28.15 27.90 27.99+.47 DxSPOGBrrs 7697 11.61 11.16 11.43+.54 DxSPOGBls 10010 11.59 11.11 11.31—.59 DxSCBearrs 14454 12.42 12.29 12.36+.17 DrxSPBulls 7654 35.77 35.43 35.65—.58 DirxEnBull 7024 19.06 18.49 18.70—.67 EnCanag .06 47088 6.63 6.47 6.54—.09 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 12592 15.11 14.89 14.97—.13 ENSCO .04 12111 4.41 4.31 4.35—.17 ExxonMbl 3.28 11915 71.89 71.07 71.42—.63 FangHldg .20e 9075 1.94 1.76 1.87—.10 FiatChrys 18428 16.43 16.25 16.28+.27 Flotek 95128 2.90 2.58 2.64+1.23 FordM .60a 85711 8.93 8.70 8.81+.14 FrptMcM .20 21398 11.61 11.42 11.51 Gap .97 9871 25.17 24.50 24.88—.37 GenElec .04m 125193 8.91 8.72 8.75—.19 GenMotors 1.52 87743 37.75 36.25 37.49+2.76 Gerdau .02e 15146 4.05 4.00 4.03—.15 GoldFLtd .02e 8166 3.66 3.62 3.64+.03 HPInc .64f 8325 21.29 20.91 21.10—.37 Hallibrtn .72 15838 30.62 30.26 30.37—.50 iShGold 15138 12.35 12.33 12.35+.03 iShBrazil .67e 20491 42.56 42.31 42.41—.49 iShEMU .86e 10588 36.25 36.08 36.14—.33 iShSilver 11528 14.64 14.60 14.62+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 29490 40.33 40.20 40.29—.28 iShEMkts .59e 47951 40.67 40.50 40.58—.35 iShiBoxIG 3.87 10361 113.79 113.59 113.71+.17 iSh20yrT 3.05 6854 121.10 120.82 121.02+.56 iSEafe 1.66e 23256 61.08 60.85 60.94—.51 iShiBxHYB 5.09 45085 83.91 83.78 83.82—.35 iShR2K 1.77e 22237 143.27 142.74 143.00—.64 iShCorEafe 1.56e 8453 57.23 57.02 57.11—.44 Infosyss 33991 10.33 10.12 10.33+.45 Invesco 1.16 7813 17.35 17.10 17.34—.22 iShJapanrs 8253 52.90 52.76 52.83—.63 iShCorEM .95e 21068 48.96 48.78 48.86—.41 ItauUnHs 28740 10.06 9.97 9.100—.22 JPMorgCh 2.24f 15543 99.96 99.21 99.44—.95 JeffrFn .40 8457 19.46 18.50 19.42+.55 Keycorp .56 13509 15.89 15.71 15.82+.02 KindMorg .80 16209 17.25 16.95 17.18—.18 Kinrossg 8274 3.18 3.15 3.16 LennarA .16 9431 46.72 45.01 46.35+1.18 LloydBkg .47a 18603 2.76 2.74 2.76—.01 MGM Rsts .48 9049 28.12 27.71 27.94—.06 Macys 1.51 32523 26.78 25.86 25.100—.12 MarathnO .20 16177 16.22 15.82 15.92—.43 Merck 2.20f 8659 74.70 74.35 74.47—.01 MorgStan 1.20 12423 41.30 40.96 41.19—.47 Nabors .24 7112 2.96 2.85 2.88—.09 NewfldExp 7809 17.39 16.97 17.12—.21 NokiaCp .19e 28041 6.08 6.03 6.05—.09 OasisPet 12032 6.52 6.38 6.45—.15 Oracle .76 15631 48.09 47.37 47.79—.03 PG&ECp 2.12f 29816 17.68 16.72 17.44—.32 Penney 9393 1.30 1.25 1.25—.03 Petrobras 19038 15.25 15.12 15.20—.28 Pfizer 1.44f 19805 42.48 42.15 42.45+.14 PhilipMor 4.56 9479 68.92 67.83 68.33+.18 Pier1 .28 8538 .81 .76 .80+.03 Pretiumg 8506 7.47 7.06 7.12—.18 PrUCruders 12821 17.03 16.49 16.76—.60 PrUShCrds 7290 23.11 22.42 22.76+.77 ProctGam 2.87 8242 91.98 91.17 91.29+.12 ProShSPrs 7818 30.47 30.38 30.41+.17 PrUShSPrs 7682 40.47 40.22 40.31+.44 PulteGrp .36 7647 28.86 28.03 28.61 QEPRes .08 8627 8.58 8.43 8.46—.09 RegionsFn .56 7649 14.71 14.54 14.63—.08 RiteAid 7441 .80 .78 .79—.01 SpdrGold 7158 121.85 121.66 121.81+.22 S&P500ETF 4.13e 84365 257.86 257.03 257.53—1.35 SpdrLehHY 2.30 29431 34.83 34.78 34.80—.16 SpdrS&PRB .74e 10109 49.71 49.31 49.54—.29 SpdrRetls .49e 8134 43.80 43.30 43.50—.10 SpdrOGEx .73e 24246 30.48 30.06 30.20—.54 Schlmbrg 2 13414 41.15 40.71 40.89—.76 SeaLtdn 11331 13.09 12.49 12.69+.12 SnapIncAn 9519 6.27 6.20 6.26+.04 SwstnEngy 25204 4.31 4.23 4.25—.06 Squaren 14899 65.94 65.22 65.81—.30 SPMatls .98e 9929 52.23 52.02 52.09—.39 SPHlthC 1.01e 9517 87.25 86.95 87.15—.37 SPCnSt 1.28e 22602 51.66 51.37 51.39—.09 SPEngy 2.04e 24803 62.11 61.46 61.70—.68 SPDRFncl .46e 39085 24.33 24.21 24.27—.17 SPInds 1.12e 12907 67.55 67.24 67.45—.49 SPTech .78e 10160 63.41 63.15 63.33—.33 SpdrRESel 9259 31.91 31.68 31.81—.11 SPUtil 1.55e 50691 53.38 52.90 53.29—.14 TaiwSemi .73e 8568 36.54 36.30 36.38—.04 TakedaPhn 36934 20.06 19.76 19.96+.83 Target 2.56 7039 69.28 68.06 68.51+.22 TevaPhrm .73e 7921 18.36 18.13 18.21+.04 Transocn 11826 8.45 8.31 8.37—.20 Twitter 30840 33.07 32.43 32.66—.43 USOilFd 40903 10.98 10.81 10.90—.21 USSteel .20 11811 20.87 20.51 20.69—.30 VailRsrt 5.88 6870 197.46 181.96 191.03—23.60 ValeSA .29e 16782 14.24 14.15 14.17—.24 VanEGold .06e 19913 21.19 21.06 21.07+.07 VnEkRus .01e 7250 20.11 19.97 20.01—.17 VEckOilSvc .47e 11962 16.32 16.13 16.19—.31 VangREIT 3.08e 7883 77.64 77.10 77.39—.14 VangEmg 1.10e 16441 39.73 39.58 39.64—.39 VangFTSE 1.10e 13727 38.69 38.55 38.61—.29 VerizonCm 2.41f 12470 57.85 57.42 57.55—.05 Visa s 1f 7818 138.60 137.46 137.88—.79 WeathfIntl 17477 .54 .52 .53—.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 15066 47.50 47.18 47.38—.37 Yamanag .02 7068 2.45 2.41 2.41—.02 ————————— Copyright © 