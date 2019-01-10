BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11277 2.76 2.70 2.72—.04 AT&TInc 2.04f 42876 30.17 29.89 29.89—.21 Alibaba 27894 150.92 149.14 149.69—2.24 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|11277
|2.76
|2.70
|2.72—.04
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|42876
|30.17
|29.89
|29.89—.21
|Alibaba
|27894
|150.92
|149.14
|149.69—2.24
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|30338
|9.89
|9.75
|9.79—.12
|Altria 3.44f
|15996
|49.87
|49.27
|49.74+.08
|Ambev .05e
|10603
|4.40
|4.36
|4.39—.01
|AEagleOut .55
|8483
|19.06
|18.51
|18.82—.96
|Annaly 1.20e
|19940
|9.86
|9.82
|9.83—.01
|Aphrian
|16651
|6.76
|6.41
|6.67—.12
|AstraZens 1.37e
|8488
|38.10
|37.89
|37.98+.18
|AuroraCn
|38570
|5.65
|5.33
|5.54+.09
|BcoBrads .06a
|7943
|11.36
|11.28
|11.35+.03
|BkofAm .60
|74182
|25.65
|25.42
|25.50—.26
|BiPVxSTrs
|45819
|42.30
|41.69
|42.16+1.08
|BarnesNob .60
|9711
|7.09
|6.37
|6.45—1.10
|Belmond
|9193
|24.83
|24.80
|24.80
|Boeing 8.22f
|8675
|347.03
|343.00
|344.05+.22
|BostonSci
|8904
|35.69
|35.37
|35.53—.36
|BrMySq 1.64f
|30782
|47.08
|46.42
|46.78—.40
|CVSHealth 2
|9030
|66.28
|65.53
|65.62—.42
|CanopyGrn
|54873
|35.65
|33.23
|34.95+1.35
|CntryLink 2.16
|12374
|16.17
|15.86
|15.91—.26
|ChesEng
|108720
|2.70
|2.56
|2.62—.15
|Chicos .34
|9419
|6.21
|5.90
|5.92—.51
|CgpVelLCrd
|34609
|12.73
|12.37
|12.57—.50
|CgpVelICrd
|19519
|10.96
|10.69
|10.81+.39
|Citigroup 1.80f
|16795
|56.21
|55.70
|55.84—.54
|ClevCliffs .20
|7767
|8.72
|8.57
|8.57—.24
|CloudPeak
|17408
|.39
|.31
|.34—.05
|CocaCola 1.56
|11441
|46.66
|46.34
|46.62+.05
|ConAgra .85
|7609
|21.34
|20.98
|21.10—.29
|ConstellA 2.96f
|
|25815
|160.00
|155.56
|158.80+7.86
|Coty .50
|20213
|7.37
|7.16
|7.26—.10
|DRHorton .50
|9722
|39.37
|38.66
|39.01—.57
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|19965
|46.81
|45.82
|46.59—1.88
|DenburyR
|15237
|2.19
|2.10
|2.15—.09
|DevonE .32
|9632
|25.81
|25.33
|25.79—.04
|DxSOXBrrs
|8245
|11.95
|11.75
|11.76+.15
|DxGBullrs
|13275
|18.02
|17.56
|17.94—.03
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|15046
|10.28
|10.04
|10.23—.01
|DirSPBears
|13503
|28.63
|28.33
|28.50+.65
|DxSPOGBrrs
|9017
|11.79
|11.39
|11.52+.52
|DxBiotBllrs
|8647
|44.50
|42.73
|43.97—1.61
|DxSPOGBls
|13601
|11.37
|10.92
|11.22—.58
|DxSCBearrs
|20684
|12.77
|12.57
|12.71+.34
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|8485
|49.94
|49.10
|49.33—1.42
|DrxSPBulls
|7999
|35.23
|34.83
|34.96—.87
|DirxEnBull
|8605
|18.77
|18.44
|18.68—.51
|EnCanag .06
|24724
|6.45
|6.30
|6.43—.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|23217
|15.05
|14.85
|15.02—.09
|ENSCO .04
|10337
|4.50
|4.35
|4.49+.01
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|10615
|72.07
|71.32
|71.51—.92
|FordM .60a
|65993
|8.72
|8.45
|8.65—.07
|FrptMcM .20
|19062
|11.44
|11.24
|11.44—.07
|Gap .97
|12725
|25.17
|24.65
|24.83—1.23
|GenElec .04m
|111962
|8.64
|8.49
|8.63+.13
|GenMills 1.96
|8722
|40.97
|40.42
|40.92+.50
|GenMotors 1.52
|13392
|35.01
|34.17
|34.59—.59
|Hallibrtn .72
|10839
|30.10
|29.71
|30.10+.10
|ICICIBk .16e
|12607
|10.75
|10.63
|10.68—.11
|iShGold
|15387
|12.38
|12.36
|12.38—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|27961
|42.90
|42.69
|42.90—.06
|iShSilver
|14165
|14.72
|14.67
|14.70—.08
|iShChinaLC .87e
|18058
|40.22
|40.11
|40.16—.17
|iShEMkts .59e
|103207
|40.55
|40.42
|40.49—.15
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|33011
|113.77
|113.58
|113.59—.25
|iSEafe 1.66e
|18452
|61.03
|60.93
|61.00—.21
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|60824
|83.68
|83.55
|83.59—.24
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|34239
|142.17
|141.35
|141.65—1.25
|iShHmCnst .09e
|9670
|33.43
|32.94
|33.17—.23
|Infosyss
|18480
|9.81
|9.70
|9.81—.07
|iShJapanrs
|7820
|52.98
|52.88
|52.94—.20
|iSTaiwnrs
|9479
|31.59
|31.50
|31.53—.14
|iShCorEM .95e
|19897
|48.83
|48.67
|48.77—.17
|ItauUnHs
|10509
|10.31
|10.21
|10.29+.02
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|14801
|100.16
|99.27
|99.52—.88
|KindMorg .80
|15644
|17.21
|17.02
|17.13—.14
|Kinrossg
|7860
|3.24
|3.18
|3.23+.01
|Kohls 2.44
|28602
|64.10
|62.90
|63.62—6.28
|LBrands 2.40
|25975
|26.32
|24.66
|25.98—2.25
|LennarA .16
|10057
|46.15
|44.90
|45.56—.73
|MGM Rsts .48
|9046
|27.66
|27.27
|27.41—.21
|Macys 1.51
|114160
|26.83
|25.74
|25.100—5.72
|MarathnO .20
|11880
|15.92
|15.70
|15.86—.21
|Merck 2.20f
|11439
|75.68
|74.35
|74.35—1.06
|MorgStan 1.20
|8401
|41.54
|41.24
|41.40—.35
|Nabors .24
|31896
|2.94
|2.76
|2.82—.14
|NokiaCp .19e
|37923
|6.13
|6.09
|6.09—.12
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|12704
|46.14
|44.60
|46.07—3.22
|OasisPet
|10777
|6.51
|6.34
|6.44—.14
|Oracle .76
|18513
|47.54
|46.88
|47.23—.56
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|19184
|18.92
|17.75
|18.76+.93
|Penney
|19377
|1.30
|1.22
|1.24—.11
|PetrbrsA
|15700
|13.73
|13.63
|13.73—.09
|Petrobras
|23874
|15.50
|15.32
|15.47—.16
|Pfizer 1.44f
|32142
|43.23
|42.45
|42.57—.77
|Pier1 .28
|10367
|.73
|.66
|.72—.02
|Pretiumg
|11339
|7.80
|7.17
|7.38—.46
|ProShSPrs
|16230
|30.65
|30.54
|30.60+.23
|PrUShSPrs
|21294
|40.93
|40.65
|40.83+.66
|PrUShD3rs
|10565
|18.09
|17.92
|18.03+.33
|RegionsFn .56
|11222
|14.75
|14.58
|14.60—.10
|RiteAid
|28452
|.81
|.76
|.76—.05
|SpdrGold
|8249
|122.18
|121.97
|122.14—.17
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|94753
|256.49
|255.50
|255.86—2.11
|SpdrBiots .44e
|9616
|80.15
|79.08
|79.78—1.04
|SpdrHome .15e
|24112
|35.37
|35.05
|35.15—.27
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|39613
|34.73
|34.68
|34.70—.08
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|20702
|49.84
|49.41
|49.49—.51
|SpdrRetls .49e
|36777
|42.99
|42.44
|42.73—1.58
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|37139
|30.27
|29.89
|30.15—.40
|SpdrOGEq .49e
|20569
|10.50
|10.34
|10.49—.18
|Schlmbrg 2
|20122
|41.30
|40.75
|41.29+.05
|SnapIncAn
|27620
|6.40
|6.19
|6.23—.06
|SwstAirl .64
|8972
|47.63
|46.90
|47.36—1.72
|SwstnEngy
|29092
|4.32
|4.17
|4.20—.18
|Squaren
|29824
|65.19
|63.72
|64.38—1.55
|SPMatls .98e
|11945
|51.88
|51.60
|51.87—.15
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8186
|87.06
|86.62
|86.78—.57
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|16497
|51.14
|50.94
|51.04—.14
|SPEngy 2.04e
|30690
|61.75
|61.38
|61.65—.55
|SPDRFncl .46e
|74926
|24.37
|24.21
|24.26—.17
|SPInds 1.12e
|9616
|66.79
|66.49
|66.73—.30
|SPTech .78e
|13206
|62.95
|62.59
|62.75—.63
|SPUtil 1.55e
|24129
|52.96
|52.73
|52.82+.08
|Synchrony .84
|8881
|25.89
|25.36
|25.64—.35
|TALEducs
|8346
|28.99
|27.96
|28.88—.08
|TaiwSemi .73e
|8204
|35.59
|35.40
|35.57—.05
|TakedaPhn
|15135
|19.62
|19.42
|19.46+.25
|Target 2.56
|33364
|68.11
|66.53
|67.03—3.26
|TevaPhrm .73e
|10241
|17.91
|17.66
|17.67—.29
|Transocn
|25214
|8.42
|8.16
|8.39—.15
|Twitter
|66696
|33.34
|32.26
|32.63+.38
|USOilFd
|26471
|10.95
|10.85
|10.90—.15
|USSteel .20
|17012
|21.13
|20.42
|21.05+.21
|ValeSA .29e
|22494
|14.29
|14.13
|14.23—.28
|VanEGold .06e
|25918
|21.35
|21.17
|21.32
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|9867
|16.28
|16.06
|16.27—.07
|VangEmg 1.10e
|18126
|39.64
|39.52
|39.59—.14
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8136
|38.62
|38.57
|38.62—.12
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|14054
|57.41
|56.90
|56.95—.10
|Vipshop
|12461
|6.13
|5.86
|5.89—.27
|Visa s 1f
|10536
|137.35
|136.36
|136.98—1.43
|WalMart 2.08f
|10329
|94.01
|93.12
|93.47—1.42
|WeathfIntl
|51294
|.56
|.50
|.51—.04
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|12394
|47.73
|47.31
|47.42—.39
|WhitngPetrs
|8914
|28.06
|27.47
|27.70—.93
|WmsCos 1.36
|10425
|25.09
|24.86
|25.06—.09
|Yamanag .02
|9320
|2.50
|2.46
|2.50+.01
|Yelp
|8016
|33.78
|32.84
|33.01—2.69
|—————————
