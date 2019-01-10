BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11277 2.76 2.70 2.72—.04 AT&TInc 2.04f 42876 30.17 29.89 29.89—.21 Alibaba 27894 150.92 149.14 149.69—2.24 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11277 2.76 2.70 2.72—.04 AT&TInc 2.04f 42876 30.17 29.89 29.89—.21 Alibaba 27894 150.92 149.14 149.69—2.24 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 30338 9.89 9.75 9.79—.12 Altria 3.44f 15996 49.87 49.27 49.74+.08 Ambev .05e 10603 4.40 4.36 4.39—.01 AEagleOut .55 8483 19.06 18.51 18.82—.96 Annaly 1.20e 19940 9.86 9.82 9.83—.01 Aphrian 16651 6.76 6.41 6.67—.12 AstraZens 1.37e 8488 38.10 37.89 37.98+.18 AuroraCn 38570 5.65 5.33 5.54+.09 BcoBrads .06a 7943 11.36 11.28 11.35+.03 BkofAm .60 74182 25.65 25.42 25.50—.26 BiPVxSTrs 45819 42.30 41.69 42.16+1.08 BarnesNob .60 9711 7.09 6.37 6.45—1.10 Belmond 9193 24.83 24.80 24.80 Boeing 8.22f 8675 347.03 343.00 344.05+.22 BostonSci 8904 35.69 35.37 35.53—.36 BrMySq 1.64f 30782 47.08 46.42 46.78—.40 CVSHealth 2 9030 66.28 65.53 65.62—.42 CanopyGrn 54873 35.65 33.23 34.95+1.35 CntryLink 2.16 12374 16.17 15.86 15.91—.26 ChesEng 108720 2.70 2.56 2.62—.15 Chicos .34 9419 6.21 5.90 5.92—.51 CgpVelLCrd 34609 12.73 12.37 12.57—.50 CgpVelICrd 19519 10.96 10.69 10.81+.39 Citigroup 1.80f 16795 56.21 55.70 55.84—.54 ClevCliffs .20 7767 8.72 8.57 8.57—.24 CloudPeak 17408 .39 .31 .34—.05 CocaCola 1.56 11441 46.66 46.34 46.62+.05 ConAgra .85 7609 21.34 20.98 21.10—.29 ConstellA 2.96f 25815 160.00 155.56 158.80+7.86 Coty .50 20213 7.37 7.16 7.26—.10 DRHorton .50 9722 39.37 38.66 39.01—.57 DeltaAir 1.40f 19965 46.81 45.82 46.59—1.88 DenburyR 15237 2.19 2.10 2.15—.09 DevonE .32 9632 25.81 25.33 25.79—.04 DxSOXBrrs 8245 11.95 11.75 11.76+.15 DxGBullrs 13275 18.02 17.56 17.94—.03 DrGMBllrs .09e 15046 10.28 10.04 10.23—.01 DirSPBears 13503 28.63 28.33 28.50+.65 DxSPOGBrrs 9017 11.79 11.39 11.52+.52 DxBiotBllrs 8647 44.50 42.73 43.97—1.61 DxSPOGBls 13601 11.37 10.92 11.22—.58 DxSCBearrs 20684 12.77 12.57 12.71+.34 DrxSCBulls .41e 8485 49.94 49.10 49.33—1.42 DrxSPBulls 7999 35.23 34.83 34.96—.87 DirxEnBull 8605 18.77 18.44 18.68—.51 EnCanag .06 24724 6.45 6.30 6.43—.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 23217 15.05 14.85 15.02—.09 ENSCO .04 10337 4.50 4.35 4.49+.01 ExxonMbl 3.28 10615 72.07 71.32 71.51—.92 FordM .60a 65993 8.72 8.45 8.65—.07 FrptMcM .20 19062 11.44 11.24 11.44—.07 Gap .97 12725 25.17 24.65 24.83—1.23 GenElec .04m 111962 8.64 8.49 8.63+.13 GenMills 1.96 8722 40.97 40.42 40.92+.50 GenMotors 1.52 13392 35.01 34.17 34.59—.59 Hallibrtn .72 10839 30.10 29.71 30.10+.10 ICICIBk .16e 12607 10.75 10.63 10.68—.11 iShGold 15387 12.38 12.36 12.38—.01 iShBrazil .67e 27961 42.90 42.69 42.90—.06 iShSilver 14165 14.72 14.67 14.70—.08 iShChinaLC .87e 18058 40.22 40.11 40.16—.17 iShEMkts .59e 103207 40.55 40.42 40.49—.15 iShiBoxIG 3.87 33011 113.77 113.58 113.59—.25 iSEafe 1.66e 18452 61.03 60.93 61.00—.21 iShiBxHYB 5.09 60824 83.68 83.55 83.59—.24 iShR2K 1.77e 34239 142.17 141.35 141.65—1.25 iShHmCnst .09e 9670 33.43 32.94 33.17—.23 Infosyss 18480 9.81 9.70 9.81—.07 iShJapanrs 7820 52.98 52.88 52.94—.20 iSTaiwnrs 9479 31.59 31.50 31.53—.14 iShCorEM .95e 19897 48.83 48.67 48.77—.17 ItauUnHs 10509 10.31 10.21 10.29+.02 JPMorgCh 2.24f 14801 100.16 99.27 99.52—.88 KindMorg .80 15644 17.21 17.02 17.13—.14 Kinrossg 7860 3.24 3.18 3.23+.01 Kohls 2.44 28602 64.10 62.90 63.62—6.28 LBrands 2.40 25975 26.32 24.66 25.98—2.25 LennarA .16 10057 46.15 44.90 45.56—.73 MGM Rsts .48 9046 27.66 27.27 27.41—.21 Macys 1.51 114160 26.83 25.74 25.100—5.72 MarathnO .20 11880 15.92 15.70 15.86—.21 Merck 2.20f 11439 75.68 74.35 74.35—1.06 MorgStan 1.20 8401 41.54 41.24 41.40—.35 Nabors .24 31896 2.94 2.76 2.82—.14 NokiaCp .19e 37923 6.13 6.09 6.09—.12 Nordstrm 1.48a 12704 46.14 44.60 46.07—3.22 OasisPet 10777 6.51 6.34 6.44—.14 Oracle .76 18513 47.54 46.88 47.23—.56 PG&ECp 2.12f 19184 18.92 17.75 18.76+.93 Penney 19377 1.30 1.22 1.24—.11 PetrbrsA 15700 13.73 13.63 13.73—.09 Petrobras 23874 15.50 15.32 15.47—.16 Pfizer 1.44f 32142 43.23 42.45 42.57—.77 Pier1 .28 10367 .73 .66 .72—.02 Pretiumg 11339 7.80 7.17 7.38—.46 ProShSPrs 16230 30.65 30.54 30.60+.23 PrUShSPrs 21294 40.93 40.65 40.83+.66 PrUShD3rs 10565 18.09 17.92 18.03+.33 RegionsFn .56 11222 14.75 14.58 14.60—.10 RiteAid 28452 .81 .76 .76—.05 SpdrGold 8249 122.18 121.97 122.14—.17 S&P500ETF 4.13e 94753 256.49 255.50 255.86—2.11 SpdrBiots .44e 9616 80.15 79.08 79.78—1.04 SpdrHome .15e 24112 35.37 35.05 35.15—.27 SpdrLehHY 2.30 39613 34.73 34.68 34.70—.08 SpdrS&PRB .74e 20702 49.84 49.41 49.49—.51 SpdrRetls .49e 36777 42.99 42.44 42.73—1.58 SpdrOGEx .73e 37139 30.27 29.89 30.15—.40 SpdrOGEq .49e 20569 10.50 10.34 10.49—.18 Schlmbrg 2 20122 41.30 40.75 41.29+.05 SnapIncAn 27620 6.40 6.19 6.23—.06 SwstAirl .64 8972 47.63 46.90 47.36—1.72 SwstnEngy 29092 4.32 4.17 4.20—.18 Squaren 29824 65.19 63.72 64.38—1.55 SPMatls .98e 11945 51.88 51.60 51.87—.15 SPHlthC 1.01e 8186 87.06 86.62 86.78—.57 SPCnSt 1.28e 16497 51.14 50.94 51.04—.14 SPEngy 2.04e 30690 61.75 61.38 61.65—.55 SPDRFncl .46e 74926 24.37 24.21 24.26—.17 SPInds 1.12e 9616 66.79 66.49 66.73—.30 SPTech .78e 13206 62.95 62.59 62.75—.63 SPUtil 1.55e 24129 52.96 52.73 52.82+.08 Synchrony .84 8881 25.89 25.36 25.64—.35 TALEducs 8346 28.99 27.96 28.88—.08 TaiwSemi .73e 8204 35.59 35.40 35.57—.05 TakedaPhn 15135 19.62 19.42 19.46+.25 Target 2.56 33364 68.11 66.53 67.03—3.26 TevaPhrm .73e 10241 17.91 17.66 17.67—.29 Transocn 25214 8.42 8.16 8.39—.15 Twitter 66696 33.34 32.26 32.63+.38 USOilFd 26471 10.95 10.85 10.90—.15 USSteel .20 17012 21.13 20.42 21.05+.21 ValeSA .29e 22494 14.29 14.13 14.23—.28 VanEGold .06e 25918 21.35 21.17 21.32 VEckOilSvc .47e 9867 16.28 16.06 16.27—.07 VangEmg 1.10e 18126 39.64 39.52 39.59—.14 VangFTSE 1.10e 8136 38.62 38.57 38.62—.12 VerizonCm 2.41f 14054 57.41 56.90 56.95—.10 Vipshop 12461 6.13 5.86 5.89—.27 Visa s 1f 10536 137.35 136.36 136.98—1.43 WalMart 2.08f 10329 94.01 93.12 93.47—1.42 WeathfIntl 51294 .56 .50 .51—.04 WellsFargo 1.72f 12394 47.73 47.31 47.42—.39 WhitngPetrs 8914 28.06 27.47 27.70—.93 WmsCos 1.36 10425 25.09 24.86 25.06—.09 Yamanag .02 9320 2.50 2.46 2.50+.01 Yelp 8016 33.78 32.84 33.01—2.69 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.