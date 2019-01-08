202.5
BC-150-actives-e

By The Associated Press January 8, 2019 10:10 am 01/08/2019 10:10am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 18665 2.71 2.62 2.66+.09
AT&TInc 2.04f 50228 31.35 31.03 31.20+.31
Alibaba 38716 147.54 144.56 145.45+2.35
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 28753 9.70 9.63 9.65+.09
Altria 3.44f 14215 49.77 49.11 49.64+.86
Ambev .05e 15758 4.45 4.42 4.42+.07
AnglogldA 9032 12.43 12.18 12.27—.28
Annaly 1.20e 387908 9.84 9.77 9.83—.21
Aphrian 13820 6.57 6.30 6.33—.08
AuroraCn 27719 5.35 5.22 5.24—.03
Avon 12860 1.91 1.81 1.84+.01
BcoBrads .06a 9740 10.86 10.79 10.85
BkofAm .60 68543 25.79 25.42 25.57+.01
BiPVxSTrs 37935 42.88 42.04 42.72—.22
BauschHl 18100 23.13 22.65 22.83+.47
BostonSci 13772 35.31 34.73 34.90+.48
BrMySq 1.64f 28864 48.88 47.47 47.81—.60
CallonPet 17901 8.32 8.03 8.11+.22
Carnival 2 9140 52.52 51.82 51.92+1.28
Cemigpf .08e 15752 3.59 3.50 3.57+.04
ChesEng 83192 2.54 2.44 2.51+.14
CgpVelLCrd 27538 11.25 10.98 11.24+.58
CgpVelICrd 10207 12.76 12.44 12.46—.72
Citigroup 1.80f 20951 56.19 55.31 55.52—.10
ClevCliffs .20 14737 8.91 8.51 8.56—.17
CloudPeak 12697 .36 .35 .35+.02
CocaCola 1.56 18517 47.37 47.14 47.31+.36
ConAgra .85 9304 22.22 21.78 21.82—.49
Coty .50 9436 7.83 7.37 7.43—.12
DenburyR 20558 2.28 2.19 2.21+.01
DevonE .32 12668 25.75 25.27 25.50+.15
DxSOXBrrs 10052 12.58 11.99 12.55+.16
DxGBullrs 20963 17.09 16.40 16.98—.34
DrGMBllrs .09e 31482 9.59 9.14 9.55—.19
DirSPBears 13417 28.49 28.03 28.39—.66
DxBiotBllrs 13993 45.93 43.74 43.84+.24
DxSPOGBls 18423 11.37 10.98 11.24+.55
DxSCBearrs 21961 13.13 12.84 13.08—.19
DrxSCBulls .41e
11366 48.96 47.95 48.11+.68
DrxSPBulls 16155 35.58 35.04 35.14+.76
DirxEnBull 9193 18.71 18.25 18.55+.65
Disney 1.76f 10475 112.33 111.77 112.26+1.70
DowDuPnt 1.52 13509 56.14 55.42 55.69+.93
Enbridge 2.28 10662 34.43 33.81 34.22+.71
EnCanag .06 28133 6.50 6.34 6.47+.19
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 22086 14.72 14.43 14.56+.10
ENSCO .04 26932 4.68 4.48 4.54+.03
ExxonMbl 3.28 11739 72.59 71.94 72.34+.82
FMajSilvg 9590 6.05 5.83 6.05—.01
FordM .60a 77211 8.54 8.36 8.48+.19
FrptMcM .20 31888 11.24 10.98 11.18+.18
GenElec .04m 365727 9.04 8.64 8.78+.04
GenMills 1.96 9064 41.16 40.63 40.78+.30
GenMotors 1.52 16896 35.67 34.98 35.65+1.29
Gerdau .02e 9085 4.19 4.14 4.18+.06
GoldFLtd .02e 9873 3.59 3.52 3.56—.08
Goldcrpg .24 13805 9.55 9.38 9.54—.05
Hallibrtn .72 9970 29.41 28.86 29.41+.59
HeclaM .01e 13467 2.67 2.55 2.67+.12
Huyan 10282 20.00 18.24 18.63+.13
ICICIBk .16e 14908 10.79 10.70 10.77+.32
ING .14e 12220 11.47 11.42 11.46+.15
iShGold 17012 12.33 12.27 12.32—.03
iShBrazil .67e 30981 41.81 41.53 41.74+.34
iShSilver 15022 14.73 14.65 14.70+.03
iShChinaLC .87e 29023 39.69 39.56 39.60+.13
iShEMkts .59e 69613 39.89 39.76 39.79+.01
iSEafe 1.66e 27693 60.76 60.57 60.60+.46
iShiBxHYB 5.09 57756 83.64 83.39 83.50+.31
iShR2K 1.77e 32795 141.16 140.18 140.33+.74
iShREst 2.76e 10228 76.03 75.53 75.92+.59
iShCorEafe 1.56e
13899 56.92 56.75 56.78+.42
iShJapanrs 10290 53.02 52.81 52.86+.26
iShCorEM .95e 18625 48.06 47.92 47.96+.01
JPMorgCh 2.24f
18185 101.82 100.54 100.83+.07
Keycorp .56 18886 15.89 15.58 15.62—.13
KindMorg .80 14807 16.85 16.66 16.81+.22
Kinrossg 31642 3.19 3.13 3.15—.04
MGM Rsts .48 9736 27.21 26.64 26.80+.29
Macys 1.51 13223 30.66 30.03 30.08+.17
MarathnO .20 10495 15.97 15.66 15.81+.19
Medtrnic 2 14534 83.96 82.68 82.70+.25
Merck 2.20f 11921 76.21 75.63 75.92+.49
MorgStan 1.20 11808 42.41 41.74 41.78+.07
Nabors .24 25673 2.78 2.67 2.73+.07
NokiaCp .19e 53902 6.12 6.07 6.08+.06
OasisPet 23675 6.61 6.44 6.45+.27
Oracle .76 17332 48.36 47.57 47.97+.52
PG&ECp 2.12f
102163 17.48 15.78 17.25—1.71
ParsleyEn 10181 18.68 18.17 18.67+.55
Penney 19457 1.36 1.29 1.34+.06
PetrbrsA 15650 13.58 13.49 13.54+.21
Petrobras 27097 15.41 15.23 15.39+.33
Pfizer 1.44f 16483 43.70 43.44 43.59+.36
Pier1 .28 33133 .66 .58 .65+.09
PivotSftn 39141 19.48 18.48 18.68+.83
ProUltSPs .40e
12922 98.03 97.05 97.25+1.45
PUltSP500s 13572 37.65 37.06 37.17+.83
ProctGam 2.87 11222 93.09 92.50 92.92+.80
ProShSPrs 10454 30.57 30.42 30.55—.25
PrUShSPrs 13068 40.78 40.35 40.71—.63
PrUShD3rs 11369 18.00 17.71 17.95—.54
QEPRes .08 19723 8.97 8.55 8.92+.39
RegionsFn .56 15950 14.60 14.36 14.46+.07
RiteAid 29743 .86 .82 .82—.02
SpdrGold 11503 121.58 121.06 121.50—.36
S&P500ETF 4.13e
149833 257.31 255.98 256.26+1.88
SpdrBiots .44e 10776 80.98 79.65 79.73+.23
SpdrS&PBk .53e 13207 39.55 39.04 39.18—.01
SpdrLehHY 2.30 28990 34.69 34.60 34.63+.14
SpdrS&PRB .74e
14802 49.61 48.91 49.11—.10
SpdrRetls .49e 10790 44.15 43.36 43.45—.11
SpdrOGEx .73e 31788 30.24 29.89 30.12+.51
Salesforce 16202 146.19 142.89 144.09+1.87
Schlmbrg 2 14670 40.85 40.23 40.76+.59
ScorpioTk .04 13859 2.08 2.02 2.06+.02
SnapIncAn 25935 6.39 6.21 6.31+.10
SwstnEngy 16783 4.16 4.06 4.11+.04
Squaren 48959 63.80 61.61 61.94+1.22
SPMatls .98e 13696 52.08 51.71 51.91+.45
SPHlthC 1.01e 12159 87.25 86.77 86.87+.58
SPCnSt 1.28e 18626 51.61 51.39 51.48+.29
SPEngy 2.04e 16117 61.69 61.14 61.50+.74
SPDRFncl .46e 57430 24.55 24.31 24.35+.06
SPInds 1.12e 16575 66.99 66.57 66.66+.98
SPTech .78e 13478 62.87 62.37 62.47+.42
SpdrRESel 11512 31.31 31.09 31.26+.26
SPUtil 1.55e 25967 52.61 52.17 52.45+.04
TaiwSemi .73e 9241 35.18 34.87 34.91—.33
TevaPhrm .73e 16718 17.87 17.70 17.79+.12
Transocn 33102 8.60 8.36 8.44+.16
Twilion 17496 100.95 94.66 95.61—1.37
Twitter 29496 32.05 31.37 31.47+.13
UnionPac 3.20
26136 152.89 149.04 152.06+13.41
USOilFd 45704 10.48 10.38 10.48+.19
USSteel .20 16535 21.20 20.52 20.54+.09
ValeSA .29e 42254 14.06 13.93 13.96+.13
VanEGold .06e 39261 20.96 20.69 20.92—.12
VnEkRus .01e 10071 19.71 19.64 19.68—.05
VEckOilSvc .47e
19973 16.07 15.89 16.07+.29
VanEJrGld 10349 30.71 30.24 30.66—.16
VangEmg 1.10e 15921 39.08 38.97 39.00+.06
VangFTSE 1.10e 9290 38.39 38.27 38.29+.29
VerizonCm 2.41f 24338 57.75 57.05 57.71+.99
Vipshop 10269 6.05 5.86 5.88—.03
Visa s 1f 13901 138.19 136.94 137.32+1.26
WeathfIntl 58794 .55 .51 .53+.00
WellsFargo 1.72f
19604 48.16 47.45 47.68+.04
WmsCos 1.36 11895 24.71 24.35 24.58+.43
Yamanag .02 17619 2.42 2.35 2.41—.02
—————————

