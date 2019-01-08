BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 18665 2.71 2.62 2.66+.09 AT&TInc 2.04f 50228 31.35 31.03 31.20+.31 Alibaba 38716 147.54 144.56 145.45+2.35 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 18665 2.71 2.62 2.66+.09 AT&TInc 2.04f 50228 31.35 31.03 31.20+.31 Alibaba 38716 147.54 144.56 145.45+2.35 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 28753 9.70 9.63 9.65+.09 Altria 3.44f 14215 49.77 49.11 49.64+.86 Ambev .05e 15758 4.45 4.42 4.42+.07 AnglogldA 9032 12.43 12.18 12.27—.28 Annaly 1.20e 387908 9.84 9.77 9.83—.21 Aphrian 13820 6.57 6.30 6.33—.08 AuroraCn 27719 5.35 5.22 5.24—.03 Avon 12860 1.91 1.81 1.84+.01 BcoBrads .06a 9740 10.86 10.79 10.85 BkofAm .60 68543 25.79 25.42 25.57+.01 BiPVxSTrs 37935 42.88 42.04 42.72—.22 BauschHl 18100 23.13 22.65 22.83+.47 BostonSci 13772 35.31 34.73 34.90+.48 BrMySq 1.64f 28864 48.88 47.47 47.81—.60 CallonPet 17901 8.32 8.03 8.11+.22 Carnival 2 9140 52.52 51.82 51.92+1.28 Cemigpf .08e 15752 3.59 3.50 3.57+.04 ChesEng 83192 2.54 2.44 2.51+.14 CgpVelLCrd 27538 11.25 10.98 11.24+.58 CgpVelICrd 10207 12.76 12.44 12.46—.72 Citigroup 1.80f 20951 56.19 55.31 55.52—.10 ClevCliffs .20 14737 8.91 8.51 8.56—.17 CloudPeak 12697 .36 .35 .35+.02 CocaCola 1.56 18517 47.37 47.14 47.31+.36 ConAgra .85 9304 22.22 21.78 21.82—.49 Coty .50 9436 7.83 7.37 7.43—.12 DenburyR 20558 2.28 2.19 2.21+.01 DevonE .32 12668 25.75 25.27 25.50+.15 DxSOXBrrs 10052 12.58 11.99 12.55+.16 DxGBullrs 20963 17.09 16.40 16.98—.34 DrGMBllrs .09e 31482 9.59 9.14 9.55—.19 DirSPBears 13417 28.49 28.03 28.39—.66 DxBiotBllrs 13993 45.93 43.74 43.84+.24 DxSPOGBls 18423 11.37 10.98 11.24+.55 DxSCBearrs 21961 13.13 12.84 13.08—.19 DrxSCBulls .41e 11366 48.96 47.95 48.11+.68 DrxSPBulls 16155 35.58 35.04 35.14+.76 DirxEnBull 9193 18.71 18.25 18.55+.65 Disney 1.76f 10475 112.33 111.77 112.26+1.70 DowDuPnt 1.52 13509 56.14 55.42 55.69+.93 Enbridge 2.28 10662 34.43 33.81 34.22+.71 EnCanag .06 28133 6.50 6.34 6.47+.19 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 22086 14.72 14.43 14.56+.10 ENSCO .04 26932 4.68 4.48 4.54+.03 ExxonMbl 3.28 11739 72.59 71.94 72.34+.82 FMajSilvg 9590 6.05 5.83 6.05—.01 FordM .60a 77211 8.54 8.36 8.48+.19 FrptMcM .20 31888 11.24 10.98 11.18+.18 GenElec .04m 365727 9.04 8.64 8.78+.04 GenMills 1.96 9064 41.16 40.63 40.78+.30 GenMotors 1.52 16896 35.67 34.98 35.65+1.29 Gerdau .02e 9085 4.19 4.14 4.18+.06 GoldFLtd .02e 9873 3.59 3.52 3.56—.08 Goldcrpg .24 13805 9.55 9.38 9.54—.05 Hallibrtn .72 9970 29.41 28.86 29.41+.59 HeclaM .01e 13467 2.67 2.55 2.67+.12 Huyan 10282 20.00 18.24 18.63+.13 ICICIBk .16e 14908 10.79 10.70 10.77+.32 ING .14e 12220 11.47 11.42 11.46+.15 iShGold 17012 12.33 12.27 12.32—.03 iShBrazil .67e 30981 41.81 41.53 41.74+.34 iShSilver 15022 14.73 14.65 14.70+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 29023 39.69 39.56 39.60+.13 iShEMkts .59e 69613 39.89 39.76 39.79+.01 iSEafe 1.66e 27693 60.76 60.57 60.60+.46 iShiBxHYB 5.09 57756 83.64 83.39 83.50+.31 iShR2K 1.77e 32795 141.16 140.18 140.33+.74 iShREst 2.76e 10228 76.03 75.53 75.92+.59 iShCorEafe 1.56e 13899 56.92 56.75 56.78+.42 iShJapanrs 10290 53.02 52.81 52.86+.26 iShCorEM .95e 18625 48.06 47.92 47.96+.01 JPMorgCh 2.24f 18185 101.82 100.54 100.83+.07 Keycorp .56 18886 15.89 15.58 15.62—.13 KindMorg .80 14807 16.85 16.66 16.81+.22 Kinrossg 31642 3.19 3.13 3.15—.04 MGM Rsts .48 9736 27.21 26.64 26.80+.29 Macys 1.51 13223 30.66 30.03 30.08+.17 MarathnO .20 10495 15.97 15.66 15.81+.19 Medtrnic 2 14534 83.96 82.68 82.70+.25 Merck 2.20f 11921 76.21 75.63 75.92+.49 MorgStan 1.20 11808 42.41 41.74 41.78+.07 Nabors .24 25673 2.78 2.67 2.73+.07 NokiaCp .19e 53902 6.12 6.07 6.08+.06 OasisPet 23675 6.61 6.44 6.45+.27 Oracle .76 17332 48.36 47.57 47.97+.52 PG&ECp 2.12f 102163 17.48 15.78 17.25—1.71 ParsleyEn 10181 18.68 18.17 18.67+.55 Penney 19457 1.36 1.29 1.34+.06 PetrbrsA 15650 13.58 13.49 13.54+.21 Petrobras 27097 15.41 15.23 15.39+.33 Pfizer 1.44f 16483 43.70 43.44 43.59+.36 Pier1 .28 33133 .66 .58 .65+.09 PivotSftn 39141 19.48 18.48 18.68+.83 ProUltSPs .40e 12922 98.03 97.05 97.25+1.45 PUltSP500s 13572 37.65 37.06 37.17+.83 ProctGam 2.87 11222 93.09 92.50 92.92+.80 ProShSPrs 10454 30.57 30.42 30.55—.25 PrUShSPrs 13068 40.78 40.35 40.71—.63 PrUShD3rs 11369 18.00 17.71 17.95—.54 QEPRes .08 19723 8.97 8.55 8.92+.39 RegionsFn .56 15950 14.60 14.36 14.46+.07 RiteAid 29743 .86 .82 .82—.02 SpdrGold 11503 121.58 121.06 121.50—.36 S&P500ETF 4.13e 149833 257.31 255.98 256.26+1.88 SpdrBiots .44e 10776 80.98 79.65 79.73+.23 SpdrS&PBk .53e 13207 39.55 39.04 39.18—.01 SpdrLehHY 2.30 28990 34.69 34.60 34.63+.14 SpdrS&PRB .74e 14802 49.61 48.91 49.11—.10 SpdrRetls .49e 10790 44.15 43.36 43.45—.11 SpdrOGEx .73e 31788 30.24 29.89 30.12+.51 Salesforce 16202 146.19 142.89 144.09+1.87 Schlmbrg 2 14670 40.85 40.23 40.76+.59 ScorpioTk .04 13859 2.08 2.02 2.06+.02 SnapIncAn 25935 6.39 6.21 6.31+.10 SwstnEngy 16783 4.16 4.06 4.11+.04 Squaren 48959 63.80 61.61 61.94+1.22 SPMatls .98e 13696 52.08 51.71 51.91+.45 SPHlthC 1.01e 12159 87.25 86.77 86.87+.58 SPCnSt 1.28e 18626 51.61 51.39 51.48+.29 SPEngy 2.04e 16117 61.69 61.14 61.50+.74 SPDRFncl .46e 57430 24.55 24.31 24.35+.06 SPInds 1.12e 16575 66.99 66.57 66.66+.98 SPTech .78e 13478 62.87 62.37 62.47+.42 SpdrRESel 11512 31.31 31.09 31.26+.26 SPUtil 1.55e 25967 52.61 52.17 52.45+.04 TaiwSemi .73e 9241 35.18 34.87 34.91—.33 TevaPhrm .73e 16718 17.87 17.70 17.79+.12 Transocn 33102 8.60 8.36 8.44+.16 Twilion 17496 100.95 94.66 95.61—1.37 Twitter 29496 32.05 31.37 31.47+.13 UnionPac 3.20 26136 152.89 149.04 152.06+13.41 USOilFd 45704 10.48 10.38 10.48+.19 USSteel .20 16535 21.20 20.52 20.54+.09 ValeSA .29e 42254 14.06 13.93 13.96+.13 VanEGold .06e 39261 20.96 20.69 20.92—.12 VnEkRus .01e 10071 19.71 19.64 19.68—.05 VEckOilSvc .47e 19973 16.07 15.89 16.07+.29 VanEJrGld 10349 30.71 30.24 30.66—.16 VangEmg 1.10e 15921 39.08 38.97 39.00+.06 VangFTSE 1.10e 9290 38.39 38.27 38.29+.29 VerizonCm 2.41f 24338 57.75 57.05 57.71+.99 Vipshop 10269 6.05 5.86 5.88—.03 Visa s 1f 13901 138.19 136.94 137.32+1.26 WeathfIntl 58794 .55 .51 .53+.00 WellsFargo 1.72f 19604 48.16 47.45 47.68+.04 WmsCos 1.36 11895 24.71 24.35 24.58+.43 Yamanag .02 17619 2.42 