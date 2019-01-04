BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 27044 2.42 2.30 2.39+.14 AT&TInc 2.04f 48391 30.11 29.89 30.06+.48 AlcoaCp 8955 27.71 26.65 27.58+1.34 Alibaba 40197…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|27044
|2.42
|2.30
|2.39+.14
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|48391
|30.11
|29.89
|30.06+.48
|AlcoaCp
|8955
|27.71
|26.65
|27.58+1.34
|Alibaba
|40197
|136.22
|133.66
|136.14+5.54
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|18648
|9.24
|9.06
|9.23+.29
|Altria 3.44f
|11482
|49.70
|49.35
|49.68+.64
|AnglogldA
|9085
|13.01
|12.79
|12.80—.41
|Annaly 1.20e
|14294
|10.10
|10.03
|10.08+.07
|Aphrian
|10289
|6.16
|5.98
|6.05+.08
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|
|9660
|20.77
|20.47
|20.77+1.02
|AuroraCn
|16832
|5.35
|5.19
|5.28+.14
|BPPLC 2.38
|23858
|39.72
|39.43
|39.68+.87
|BcoBrads .06a
|10742
|10.69
|10.57
|10.66—.08
|BcoSantSA .21e
|11039
|4.71
|4.69
|4.71+.16
|BkofAm .60
|121391
|25.31
|25.03
|25.25+.69
|BiPVxSTrs
|64001
|45.97
|45.43
|45.45—2.26
|BauschHl
|9086
|21.57
|20.95
|21.27+.78
|Blackstone 2.19e
|8557
|30.30
|29.81
|30.22+.99
|BrMySq 1.64f
|78801
|47.16
|45.86
|46.37+1.25
|CntryLink 2.16
|13466
|16.13
|15.77
|15.100+.49
|ChesEng
|87070
|2.34
|2.19
|2.30+.17
|CgpVelLCrd
|44745
|10.77
|10.27
|10.63+.95
|CgpVelICrd
|11997
|13.67
|12.95
|13.12—1.46
|Citigroup 1.80f
|30283
|54.31
|53.83
|54.01+1.45
|ClevCliffs .20
|13481
|8.12
|7.80
|8.11+.48
|CocaCola 1.56
|11333
|46.99
|46.64
|46.99+.35
|ConAgra .85
|10102
|22.29
|21.65
|22.11+.55
|Coty .50
|11045
|7.01
|6.81
|6.95+.16
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|10355
|47.24
|46.24
|47.24+1.63
|DenburyR
|26613
|2.20
|2.05
|2.15+.18
|DevonE .32
|13907
|24.73
|24.09
|24.56+1.04
|DxSOXBrrs
|10372
|14.46
|14.05
|14.13—.96
|DxGBullrs
|24121
|17.56
|17.18
|17.22—1.23
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|32083
|9.90
|9.68
|9.71—.59
|DirSPBears
|16723
|31.86
|31.01
|31.04—2.08
|DirDGlBrrs
|12115
|23.11
|22.67
|23.07+1.45
|DxBiotBllrs
|10635
|34.44
|33.04
|33.50+1.77
|DxSPOGBls
|18813
|9.35
|8.69
|9.23+.93
|DxSCBearrs
|29492
|15.27
|14.66
|14.72—1.08
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|13201
|43.39
|41.80
|43.22+2.76
|DrxSPBulls
|15757
|32.44
|31.64
|32.42+1.93
|DirxEnBull
|12841
|16.85
|16.11
|16.74+1.18
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|10389
|53.98
|53.59
|53.92+1.41
|EnCanag .06
|20383
|6.31
|6.13
|6.26+.21
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|23490
|14.03
|13.69
|14.02+.68
|ENSCO .04
|22425
|4.10
|3.95
|4.06+.17
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|13861
|70.34
|69.36
|70.19+1.57
|FMajSilvg
|8997
|6.21
|6.06
|6.17—.13
|FordM .60a
|54327
|8.04
|7.85
|7.94+.16
|FrptMcM .20
|29551
|10.63
|10.33
|10.58+.51
|GameStop 1.52
|21955
|14.59
|13.70
|14.52+1.55
|GenElec .04m
|152245
|8.26
|8.12
|8.17+.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|11699
|32.91
|32.44
|32.83+.58
|Gerdau .02e
|12314
|4.06
|4.02
|4.05+.10
|GoldFLtd .02e
|14008
|3.67
|3.60
|3.62—.08
|Goldcrpg .24
|11145
|9.84
|9.61
|9.62—.27
|HeclaM .01e
|9373
|2.51
|2.44
|2.47—.05
|HPEntn .45e
|10942
|13.70
|13.46
|13.70+.52
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|9595
|3.83
|3.67
|3.69—.21
|ICICIBk .16e
|18770
|10.43
|10.37
|10.42+.27
|iShGold
|41040
|12.30
|12.23
|12.25—.17
|iShBrazil .67e
|28894
|41.11
|40.65
|41.06+.16
|iShHK .61e
|10129
|22.68
|22.63
|22.65+.64
|iShSilver
|24967
|14.73
|14.63
|14.64—.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|39509
|38.99
|38.86
|38.99+.90
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|10752
|250.79
|248.64
|250.68+5.25
|iShEMkts .59e
|77849
|39.12
|38.92
|39.12+.67
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|11173
|113.05
|112.88
|112.94—.28
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|23264
|122.56
|122.13
|122.13—1.41
|iSEafe 1.66e
|35289
|59.29
|58.99
|59.28+1.15
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|38483
|81.91
|81.57
|81.89+.86
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|46118
|135.45
|133.71
|135.29+3.04
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|8925
|55.43
|55.16
|55.42+.98
|Infosyss
|11811
|9.60
|9.50
|9.57+.10
|iShJapanrs
|12151
|51.65
|51.34
|51.65+.90
|iShCorEM .95e
|14676
|47.17
|46.96
|47.16+.75
|ItauUnHs
|15562
|9.82
|9.71
|9.79—.05
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|18831
|99.26
|98.55
|99.07+1.96
|JPMAlerian 2.29
|
|10921
|23.50
|23.06
|23.50+.68
|KKR 1.31e
|10547
|19.53
|19.01
|19.52+.81
|KindMorg .80
|13509
|16.20
|15.95
|16.17+.46
|Kinrossg
|14182
|3.22
|3.15
|3.19—.05
|MGM Rsts .48
|12974
|25.78
|25.36
|25.62+.92
|Macys 1.51
|16761
|30.19
|29.08
|29.31—.45
|MarathnO .20
|15332
|15.21
|14.79
|15.18+.56
|Merck 2.20f
|10824
|75.85
|74.64
|75.79+1.75
|MorgStan 1.20
|14198
|40.77
|40.50
|40.66+.98
|Nabors .24
|33554
|2.49
|2.38
|2.40+.06
|NewfldExp
|9063
|16.14
|15.60
|15.99+.71
|NewmtM .56
|9904
|34.03
|33.28
|33.43—.96
|NokiaCp .19e
|50337
|5.78
|5.73
|5.77+.20
|OasisPet
|13293
|5.89
|5.75
|5.83+.19
|Oracle .76
|15974
|46.37
|45.25
|46.34+1.56
|PetrbrsA
|22370
|13.08
|12.97
|13.08+.10
|Petrobras
|24653
|14.49
|14.31
|14.49+.23
|Pfizer 1.44f
|21476
|42.67
|42.26
|42.65+.61
|PUltSP500s
|12734
|34.33
|33.47
|34.29+2.04
|PrUCruders
|12142
|15.11
|14.64
|14.99+.93
|ProShSPrs
|16440
|31.70
|31.43
|31.44—.68
|PrUShSPrs
|11554
|43.88
|43.10
|43.11—1.88
|PrUShD3rs
|15053
|19.99
|19.45
|19.47—1.29
|RegionsFn .56
|11964
|14.02
|13.87
|13.96+.31
|RiteAid
|9764
|.77
|.76
|.77+.02
|SpdrGold
|33646
|121.32
|120.69
|120.78—1.65
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|164815
|249.29
|247.17
|249.23+5.02
|SpdrS&PBk .53e
|9275
|38.69
|38.25
|38.51+.80
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|
|42789
|26.25
|26.14
|26.25+.26
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|55242
|33.93
|33.77
|33.93+.37
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|22426
|48.63
|48.07
|48.39+1.01
|SpdrRetls .49e
|10036
|41.97
|41.54
|41.85+.86
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|32345
|28.28
|27.56
|28.16+1.06
|Schlmbrg 2
|27358
|38.86
|38.03
|38.76+1.16
|Schwab .52
|8741
|42.09
|41.51
|41.97+1.25
|ScorpioTk .04
|12742
|2.02
|1.93
|1.99+.06
|SnapIncAn
|21209
|5.78
|5.63
|5.75+.07
|SwstnEngy
|37599
|3.79
|3.67
|3.75+.11
|Squaren
|53833
|56.71
|53.86
|56.57+4.15
|SPMatls .98e
|9142
|50.54
|50.06
|50.53+1.19
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|12806
|85.19
|84.41
|85.16+1.69
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|19656
|50.71
|50.41
|50.69+.50
|SPEngy 2.04e
|27180
|59.51
|58.56
|59.39+1.49
|SPDRFncl .46e
|73051
|24.00
|23.84
|23.95+.47
|SPInds 1.12e
|19395
|64.26
|63.69
|64.25+1.48
|SPTech .78e
|19371
|60.50
|59.78
|60.49+1.60
|SpdrRESel
|16318
|30.76
|30.47
|30.76+.33
|SPUtil 1.55e
|23488
|52.33
|51.69
|52.31+.31
|TaiwSemi .73e
|14004
|34.62
|34.22
|34.46+.10
|TakedaPhn
|10884
|17.20
|17.03
|17.11+.41
|TevaPhrm .73e
|15617
|17.08
|16.67
|17.07+.58
|Transocn
|30419
|7.62
|7.42
|7.62+.38
|Twitter
|29178
|29.18
|28.31
|29.00+1.01
|USOilFd
|71086
|10.33
|10.16
|10.28+.33
|USSteel .20
|12762
|19.50
|18.78
|19.44+.96
|ValeSA .29e
|70892
|13.53
|13.34
|13.51+.68
|VanEGold .06e
|62273
|21.16
|21.01
|21.02—.46
|VnEkRus .01e
|14892
|19.39
|19.26
|19.38+.31
|VnEkSemi .58e
|9622
|84.70
|83.89
|84.58+1.94
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|22051
|15.02
|14.72
|14.98+.49
|VanEJrGld
|12453
|31.05
|30.83
|30.83—.62
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14709
|38.30
|38.14
|38.29+.62
|VangEur 1.71e
|8673
|48.87
|48.67
|48.86+.87
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|10229
|37.50
|37.26
|37.42+.67
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|14458
|56.82
|56.33
|56.66+.44
|Visa s 1f
|12018
|131.85
|130.13
|131.80+3.67
|WeathfIntl
|98298
|.47
|.41
|.46+.07
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|16104
|47.60
|47.28
|47.38+.81
|WhitngPetrs
|11090
|24.29
|23.49
|24.13+1.33
|WmsCos 1.36
|8483
|23.22
|22.87
|23.08+.47
|Yamanag .02
|17009
|2.46
|2.40
|2.41—.08
|ZayoGrp
|19324
|24.55
|23.72
|24.14+.93
|—————————
