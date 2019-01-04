BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 27044 2.42 2.30 2.39+.14 AT&TInc 2.04f 48391 30.11 29.89 30.06+.48 AlcoaCp 8955 27.71 26.65 27.58+1.34 Alibaba 40197…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 27044 2.42 2.30 2.39+.14 AT&TInc 2.04f 48391 30.11 29.89 30.06+.48 AlcoaCp 8955 27.71 26.65 27.58+1.34 Alibaba 40197 136.22 133.66 136.14+5.54 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 18648 9.24 9.06 9.23+.29 Altria 3.44f 11482 49.70 49.35 49.68+.64 AnglogldA 9085 13.01 12.79 12.80—.41 Annaly 1.20e 14294 10.10 10.03 10.08+.07 Aphrian 10289 6.16 5.98 6.05+.08 ArcelorMrs .10p 9660 20.77 20.47 20.77+1.02 AuroraCn 16832 5.35 5.19 5.28+.14 BPPLC 2.38 23858 39.72 39.43 39.68+.87 BcoBrads .06a 10742 10.69 10.57 10.66—.08 BcoSantSA .21e 11039 4.71 4.69 4.71+.16 BkofAm .60 121391 25.31 25.03 25.25+.69 BiPVxSTrs 64001 45.97 45.43 45.45—2.26 BauschHl 9086 21.57 20.95 21.27+.78 Blackstone 2.19e 8557 30.30 29.81 30.22+.99 BrMySq 1.64f 78801 47.16 45.86 46.37+1.25 CntryLink 2.16 13466 16.13 15.77 15.100+.49 ChesEng 87070 2.34 2.19 2.30+.17 CgpVelLCrd 44745 10.77 10.27 10.63+.95 CgpVelICrd 11997 13.67 12.95 13.12—1.46 Citigroup 1.80f 30283 54.31 53.83 54.01+1.45 ClevCliffs .20 13481 8.12 7.80 8.11+.48 CocaCola 1.56 11333 46.99 46.64 46.99+.35 ConAgra .85 10102 22.29 21.65 22.11+.55 Coty .50 11045 7.01 6.81 6.95+.16 DeltaAir 1.40f 10355 47.24 46.24 47.24+1.63 DenburyR 26613 2.20 2.05 2.15+.18 DevonE .32 13907 24.73 24.09 24.56+1.04 DxSOXBrrs 10372 14.46 14.05 14.13—.96 DxGBullrs 24121 17.56 17.18 17.22—1.23 DrGMBllrs .09e 32083 9.90 9.68 9.71—.59 DirSPBears 16723 31.86 31.01 31.04—2.08 DirDGlBrrs 12115 23.11 22.67 23.07+1.45 DxBiotBllrs 10635 34.44 33.04 33.50+1.77 DxSPOGBls 18813 9.35 8.69 9.23+.93 DxSCBearrs 29492 15.27 14.66 14.72—1.08 DrxSCBulls .41e 13201 43.39 41.80 43.22+2.76 DrxSPBulls 15757 32.44 31.64 32.42+1.93 DirxEnBull 12841 16.85 16.11 16.74+1.18 DowDuPnt 1.52 10389 53.98 53.59 53.92+1.41 EnCanag .06 20383 6.31 6.13 6.26+.21 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 23490 14.03 13.69 14.02+.68 ENSCO .04 22425 4.10 3.95 4.06+.17 ExxonMbl 3.28 13861 70.34 69.36 70.19+1.57 FMajSilvg 8997 6.21 6.06 6.17—.13 FordM .60a 54327 8.04 7.85 7.94+.16 FrptMcM .20 29551 10.63 10.33 10.58+.51 GameStop 1.52 21955 14.59 13.70 14.52+1.55 GenElec .04m 152245 8.26 8.12 8.17+.11 GenMotors 1.52 11699 32.91 32.44 32.83+.58 Gerdau .02e 12314 4.06 4.02 4.05+.10 GoldFLtd .02e 14008 3.67 3.60 3.62—.08 Goldcrpg .24 11145 9.84 9.61 9.62—.27 HeclaM .01e 9373 2.51 2.44 2.47—.05 HPEntn .45e 10942 13.70 13.46 13.70+.52 IAMGldg 1.52f 9595 3.83 3.67 3.69—.21 ICICIBk .16e 18770 10.43 10.37 10.42+.27 iShGold 41040 12.30 12.23 12.25—.17 iShBrazil .67e 28894 41.11 40.65 41.06+.16 iShHK .61e 10129 22.68 22.63 22.65+.64 iShSilver 24967 14.73 14.63 14.64—.11 iShChinaLC .87e 39509 38.99 38.86 38.99+.90 iSCorSP500 4.38e 10752 250.79 248.64 250.68+5.25 iShEMkts .59e 77849 39.12 38.92 39.12+.67 iShiBoxIG 3.87 11173 113.05 112.88 112.94—.28 iSh20yrT 3.05 23264 122.56 122.13 122.13—1.41 iSEafe 1.66e 35289 59.29 58.99 59.28+1.15 iShiBxHYB 5.09 38483 81.91 81.57 81.89+.86 iShR2K 1.77e 46118 135.45 133.71 135.29+3.04 iShCorEafe 1.56e 8925 55.43 55.16 55.42+.98 Infosyss 11811 9.60 9.50 9.57+.10 iShJapanrs 12151 51.65 51.34 51.65+.90 iShCorEM .95e 14676 47.17 46.96 47.16+.75 ItauUnHs 15562 9.82 9.71 9.79—.05 JPMorgCh 2.24f 18831 99.26 98.55 99.07+1.96 JPMAlerian 2.29 10921 23.50 23.06 23.50+.68 KKR 1.31e 10547 19.53 19.01 19.52+.81 KindMorg .80 13509 16.20 15.95 16.17+.46 Kinrossg 14182 3.22 3.15 3.19—.05 MGM Rsts .48 12974 25.78 25.36 25.62+.92 Macys 1.51 16761 30.19 29.08 29.31—.45 MarathnO .20 15332 15.21 14.79 15.18+.56 Merck 2.20f 10824 75.85 74.64 75.79+1.75 MorgStan 1.20 14198 40.77 40.50 40.66+.98 Nabors .24 33554 2.49 2.38 2.40+.06 NewfldExp 9063 16.14 15.60 15.99+.71 NewmtM .56 9904 34.03 33.28 33.43—.96 NokiaCp .19e 50337 5.78 5.73 5.77+.20 OasisPet 13293 5.89 5.75 5.83+.19 Oracle .76 15974 46.37 45.25 46.34+1.56 PetrbrsA 22370 13.08 12.97 13.08+.10 Petrobras 24653 14.49 14.31 14.49+.23 Pfizer 1.44f 21476 42.67 42.26 42.65+.61 PUltSP500s 12734 34.33 33.47 34.29+2.04 PrUCruders 12142 15.11 14.64 14.99+.93 ProShSPrs 16440 31.70 31.43 31.44—.68 PrUShSPrs 11554 43.88 43.10 43.11—1.88 PrUShD3rs 15053 19.99 19.45 19.47—1.29 RegionsFn .56 11964 14.02 13.87 13.96+.31 RiteAid 9764 .77 .76 .77+.02 SpdrGold 33646 121.32 120.69 120.78—1.65 S&P500ETF 4.13e 164815 249.29 247.17 249.23+5.02 SpdrS&PBk .53e 9275 38.69 38.25 38.51+.80 SpdrShTHiY 1.58 42789 26.25 26.14 26.25+.26 SpdrLehHY 2.30 55242 33.93 33.77 33.93+.37 SpdrS&PRB .74e 22426 48.63 48.07 48.39+1.01 SpdrRetls .49e 10036 41.97 41.54 41.85+.86 SpdrOGEx .73e 32345 28.28 27.56 28.16+1.06 Schlmbrg 2 27358 38.86 38.03 38.76+1.16 Schwab .52 8741 42.09 41.51 41.97+1.25 ScorpioTk .04 12742 2.02 1.93 1.99+.06 SnapIncAn 21209 5.78 5.63 5.75+.07 SwstnEngy 37599 3.79 3.67 3.75+.11 Squaren 53833 56.71 53.86 56.57+4.15 SPMatls .98e 9142 50.54 50.06 50.53+1.19 SPHlthC 1.01e 12806 85.19 84.41 85.16+1.69 SPCnSt 1.28e 19656 50.71 50.41 50.69+.50 SPEngy 2.04e 27180 59.51 58.56 59.39+1.49 SPDRFncl .46e 73051 24.00 23.84 23.95+.47 SPInds 1.12e 19395 64.26 63.69 64.25+1.48 SPTech .78e 19371 60.50 59.78 60.49+1.60 SpdrRESel 16318 30.76 30.47 30.76+.33 SPUtil 1.55e 23488 52.33 51.69 52.31+.31 TaiwSemi .73e 14004 34.62 34.22 34.46+.10 TakedaPhn 10884 17.20 17.03 17.11+.41 TevaPhrm .73e 15617 17.08 16.67 17.07+.58 Transocn 30419 7.62 7.42 7.62+.38 Twitter 29178 29.18 28.31 29.00+1.01 USOilFd 71086 10.33 10.16 10.28+.33 USSteel .20 12762 19.50 18.78 19.44+.96 ValeSA .29e 70892 13.53 13.34 13.51+.68 VanEGold .06e 62273 21.16 21.01 21.02—.46 VnEkRus .01e 14892 19.39 19.26 19.38+.31 VnEkSemi .58e 9622 84.70 83.89 84.58+1.94 VEckOilSvc .47e 22051 15.02 14.72 14.98+.49 VanEJrGld 12453 31.05 30.83 30.83—.62 VangEmg 1.10e 14709 38.30 38.14 38.29+.62 VangEur 1.71e 8673 48.87 48.67 48.86+.87 VangFTSE 1.10e 10229 37.50 37.26 37.42+.67 VerizonCm 2.41f 14458 56.82 56.33 56.66+.44 Visa s 1f 12018 131.85 130.13 131.80+3.67 WeathfIntl 98298 .47 .41 .46+.07 WellsFargo 1.72f 16104 47.60 47.28 47.38+.81 WhitngPetrs 11090 24.29 23.49 24.13+1.33 WmsCos 1.36 8483 23.22 22.87 23.08+.47 Yamanag .02 17009 2.46 2.40 2.41—.08 ZayoGrp 19324 24.55 23.72 24.14+.93 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 