BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 10566 2.39 2.30 2.34—.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 35228 29.62 29.35 29.39—.15 AbbottLab 1.28f 9994 68.88 66.92 67.00—2.50 Alibaba 31853 134.87 131.68 132.30—4.40 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 34384 8.96 8.89 8.95+.06 Altria 3.44f 12994 49.25 48.67 49.13—.18 Ambev .05e 20102 4.27 4.19 4.21+.01 Annaly 1.20e 21028 10.01 9.90 9.97+.08 AstraZens 1.37e 16221 38.79 38.36 38.66+.86 AuroraCn 11900 5.22 5.08 5.16—.08 BPPLC 2.38 9660 38.97 38.73 38.75+.16 BcoBrads .06a x15415 10.71 10.57 10.59—.01 BkofAm .60 81866 25.04 24.59 24.75—.21 BiPVxSTrs 48360 47.16 46.26 47.01+1.51 BauschHl 9609 20.95 20.05 20.93+.70 BestBuy 1.80 10558 52.87 50.94 52.19—1.41 BostonSci 9000 34.32 33.44 33.49—.97 BrMySq 1.64f x228733 47.62 44.72 45.41—6.61 Cemigpf .08e 10537 3.72 3.64 3.65—.07 ChesEng 60465 2.19 2.10 2.12—.07 CgpVelLCrd 22633 9.83 9.42 9.44+.06 CgpVelICrd 8107 14.98 14.32 14.95—.11 Citigroup 1.80f 32702 53.62 52.85 53.01—.52 CocaCola 1.56 13590 47.37 46.68 47.11+.18 Coty .50 9126 7.01 6.80 6.86—.09 DeltaAir 1.40f 34516 48.94 45.56 46.01—4.08 DenburyR 19259 2.01 1.90 1.93—.03 DevonE .32 8360 23.45 22.98 23.27+.06 DxSOXBrrs 17765 14.52 13.53 14.47+1.63 DxGBullrs 21189 18.16 17.61 17.78+.42 DrGMBllrs .09e 24316 9.85 9.58 9.66+.37 DirSPBears 14362 32.19 31.44 32.11+1.31 DirDGlBrrs 8673 22.73 21.99 22.55—.45 DxBiotBllrs 14717 35.10 33.60 34.23+.05 DxSPOGBls 11155 8.60 8.04 8.15—.29 DxSCBearrs 23504 15.67 15.16 15.59+.63 DrxSCBulls .41e 8167 42.27 40.81 40.96—1.87 DrxSPBulls 13799 32.27 31.48 31.59—1.34 DowDuPnt 1.52 9211 54.23 53.10 53.25—1.27 EnCanag .06 18896 6.04 5.89 6.00+.02 ENSCO .04 23813 3.81 3.70 3.74+.01 EntProdPt 1.73 9683 25.28 24.94 25.09+.10 ExxonMbl 3.28 11883 70.25 69.20 69.30—.39 FGLHldgn 11728 7.13 6.80 7.02+.20 FstDatan 12688 16.80 16.21 16.22—.82 FordM .60a 55934 7.98 7.78 7.93+.03 FrptMcM .20 26571 10.39 10.17 10.18—.18 GenElec .04m 127744 8.08 7.78 7.98—.07 GenMotors 1.52 9120 33.68 32.87 33.00—.64 Gerdau .02e 21316 4.09 3.100 4.01+.02 HPInc .64f 9271 20.40 19.83 19.91—.72 Hallibrtn .72 8472 27.43 26.84 26.84—.46 HarmonyG .05 11046 1.92 1.88 1.92+.11 HPEntn .45e 9089 13.29 13.00 13.04—.42 IAMGldg 1.52f 9323 3.78 3.69 3.71+.02 ICICIBk .16e 15171 10.37 10.25 10.28—.18 iShGold 32858 12.37 12.34 12.36+.06 iShBrazil .67e 34148 41.04 40.62 40.67+.03 iShGerm .60e 12649 24.95 24.87 24.90—.26 iShSilver 18209 14.73 14.68 14.72+.16 iShChinaLC .87e 35087 38.33 38.19 38.23—.54 iShEMkts .59e 57710 38.76 38.47 38.48—.68 iShiBoxIG 3.87 10816 113.13 112.95 113.01—.16 iSh20yrT 3.05 18786 122.78 122.23 122.78+.63 iSEafe 1.66e 22340 58.55 58.34 58.40—.27 iShiBxHYB 5.09 34238 81.12 80.91 81.03+.04 iShR2K 1.77e 33566 134.15 132.59 132.77—1.89 iShREst 2.76e 9822 74.00 73.18 73.52+.20 iShCorEafe 1.56e 12236 54.73 54.54 54.59—.21 Infosyss 9967 9.58 9.50 9.55—.06 iShJapanrs 9289 51.17 50.94 50.95—.09 iSTaiwnrs 12286 30.68 30.41 30.43—.85 iShCorEM .95e 24851 46.75 46.41 46.45—.81 ItauUnHs 19102 9.78 9.70 9.70—.01 JPMorgCh 2.24f x18914 98.89 97.54 97.96—.55 Keycorp .56 11690 15.12 14.90 15.04+.02 KindMorg .80 13337 15.96 15.74 15.89+.09 Kinrossg 14509 3.28 3.21 3.23—.01 LloydBkg .47a 8712 2.57 2.54 2.55—.02 MGM Rsts .48 18525 25.80 24.93 25.05—.14 Macys 1.51 13441 30.63 29.94 30.41—.35 MarathnO .20 13407 14.80 14.40 14.50—.22 Merck 2.20f 13256 75.97 75.12 75.26—.33 MorgStan 1.20 10303 40.22 39.63 39.96—.44 Nabors .24 19288 2.31 2.18 2.21+.02 NikeB s .88f 8006 73.32 72.12 72.23—1.83 NobleEngy .44 8226 19.43 18.92 18.99—.34 NokiaCp .19e 18215 5.65 5.59 5.59—.15 OasisPet 11377 5.63 5.44 5.57+.03 Oracle .76 16676 45.35 44.57 44.61—.61 Penney 14991 1.14 1.12 1.13—.02 PetrbrsA 11262 13.04 12.76 12.85+.14 Petrobras 38884 14.42 14.04 14.12+.11 Pfizer 1.44f 21938 43.34 42.81 42.93—.32 PlainsAAP 1.95 7969 21.30 20.77 21.09+.52 PUltSP500s 10621 34.13 33.28 33.37—1.48 PrUCruders 8152 14.22 13.82 13.85+.08 ProctGam 2.87 12192 92.50 90.89 91.99+.71 ProShSPrs 17285 31.80 31.55 31.79+.46 PrUShSPrs 12061 44.17 43.48 44.12+1.24 PrUShD3rs 10900 20.10 19.65 20.06+.88 QEPRes .08 8336 5.86 5.63 5.80+.11 RegionsFn .56 9816 13.69 13.49 13.64—.03 RiteAid 15843 .79 .76 .78+.01 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 9889 231.42 229.59 229.80—3.56 SpdrGold 15037 122.10 121.74 121.99+.66 S&P500ETF 4.13e 137901 248.57 246.50 246.68—3.50 SpdrBiots .44e 11487 73.55 72.45 72.96+.10 SpdrLehHY 2.30 57375 33.62 33.51 33.56+.01 SpdrRetls .49e 15583 41.44 40.92 40.99—.58 SpdrOGEx .73e 17898 27.42 26.84 26.98—.31 STMicro .40 15860 12.71 12.33 12.39—1.35 SABESP .39e 13064 10.36 9.67 9.69+.65 Schlmbrg 2 28317 37.45 36.92 37.14—.06 SnapIncAn 15631 5.85 5.67 5.72—.08 SouthnCo 2.40 11466 44.55 43.76 43.96+.24 SwstnEngy 27192 3.74 3.61 3.69—.03 Sprint 9176 6.11 5.92 6.06+.04 Squaren 25983 56.73 54.45 54.58—2.62 SPHlthC 1.01e 11272 85.50 84.46 84.51—.69 SPCnSt 1.28e 30756 50.81 50.34 50.63+.15 SPEngy 2.04e 22921 58.86 57.96 57.98—.50 SPDRFncl .46e 73685 23.90 23.70 23.75—.27 SPInds 1.12e 20533 64.29 63.60 63.67—1.07 SPTech .78e 24066 60.48 59.70 59.75—2.27 SpdrRESel 14139 30.60 30.25 30.38+.09 SPUtil 1.55e 28357 52.44 51.96 52.07+.06 TaiwSemi .73e 19954 35.52 34.83 34.85—1.67 TevaPhrm .73e 37509 16.70 16.23 16.46+.61 Transocn 26613 7.27 7.05 7.12—.03 Twitter 26981 29.18 28.33 28.73—.08 USOilFd 54225 10.01 9.87 9.87+.02 USSteel .20 9949 18.73 18.38 18.62+.11 ValeSA .29e 27532 13.38 13.13 13.15—.32 VanEGold .06e 47047 21.38 21.16 21.24+.19 VnEkRus .01e 8419 19.02 18.91 18.96—.07 VnEkSemi .58e 13317 86.26 84.07 84.10—3.82 VEckOilSvc .47e 11972 14.45 14.23 14.25—.12 VanEJrGld 10634 30.96 30.66 30.81+.48 VangTSM 2.17e 10581 126.91 125.92 126.01—1.72 VangREIT 3.08e 11112 73.65 72.71 73.17+.22 VangEmg 1.10e 15667 37.93 37.67 37.70—.57 VangFTSE 1.10e 11131 37.00 36.83 36.86—.19 VerizonCm 2.41f 21616 56.85 56.11 56.56+.54 Visa s 1f 10215 131.28 129.90 129.96—2.96 WalMart 2.08f 10004 94.50 93.09 94.35+1.01 WeathfIntl 84306 .39 .32 .36—.04 WellsFargo 1.72f 16038 46.94 46.44 46.70—.24 WmsCos 1.36 