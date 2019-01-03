BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 10566 2.39 2.30 2.34—.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 35228 29.62 29.35 29.39—.15 AbbottLab 1.28f 9994 68.88 66.92 67.00—2.50 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|10566
|2.39
|2.30
|2.34—.05
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|35228
|29.62
|29.35
|29.39—.15
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|9994
|68.88
|66.92
|67.00—2.50
|Alibaba
|31853
|134.87
|131.68
|132.30—4.40
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|34384
|8.96
|8.89
|8.95+.06
|Altria 3.44f
|12994
|49.25
|48.67
|49.13—.18
|Ambev .05e
|20102
|4.27
|4.19
|4.21+.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|21028
|10.01
|9.90
|9.97+.08
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|16221
|38.79
|38.36
|38.66+.86
|AuroraCn
|11900
|5.22
|5.08
|5.16—.08
|BPPLC 2.38
|9660
|38.97
|38.73
|38.75+.16
|BcoBrads .06a
|x15415
|10.71
|10.57
|10.59—.01
|BkofAm .60
|81866
|25.04
|24.59
|24.75—.21
|BiPVxSTrs
|48360
|47.16
|46.26
|47.01+1.51
|BauschHl
|9609
|20.95
|20.05
|20.93+.70
|BestBuy 1.80
|10558
|52.87
|50.94
|52.19—1.41
|BostonSci
|9000
|34.32
|33.44
|33.49—.97
|BrMySq 1.64f
|x228733
|47.62
|44.72
|45.41—6.61
|Cemigpf .08e
|10537
|3.72
|3.64
|3.65—.07
|ChesEng
|60465
|2.19
|2.10
|2.12—.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|22633
|9.83
|9.42
|9.44+.06
|CgpVelICrd
|8107
|14.98
|14.32
|14.95—.11
|Citigroup 1.80f
|32702
|53.62
|52.85
|53.01—.52
|CocaCola 1.56
|13590
|47.37
|46.68
|47.11+.18
|Coty .50
|9126
|7.01
|6.80
|6.86—.09
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|34516
|48.94
|45.56
|46.01—4.08
|DenburyR
|19259
|2.01
|1.90
|1.93—.03
|DevonE .32
|8360
|23.45
|22.98
|23.27+.06
|DxSOXBrrs
|17765
|14.52
|13.53
|14.47+1.63
|DxGBullrs
|21189
|18.16
|17.61
|17.78+.42
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|24316
|9.85
|9.58
|9.66+.37
|DirSPBears
|14362
|32.19
|31.44
|32.11+1.31
|DirDGlBrrs
|8673
|22.73
|21.99
|22.55—.45
|DxBiotBllrs
|14717
|35.10
|33.60
|34.23+.05
|DxSPOGBls
|11155
|8.60
|8.04
|8.15—.29
|DxSCBearrs
|23504
|15.67
|15.16
|15.59+.63
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|8167
|42.27
|40.81
|40.96—1.87
|DrxSPBulls
|13799
|32.27
|31.48
|31.59—1.34
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|9211
|54.23
|53.10
|53.25—1.27
|EnCanag .06
|18896
|6.04
|5.89
|6.00+.02
|ENSCO .04
|23813
|3.81
|3.70
|3.74+.01
|EntProdPt 1.73
|9683
|25.28
|24.94
|25.09+.10
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|11883
|70.25
|69.20
|69.30—.39
|FGLHldgn
|11728
|7.13
|6.80
|7.02+.20
|FstDatan
|12688
|16.80
|16.21
|16.22—.82
|FordM .60a
|55934
|7.98
|7.78
|7.93+.03
|FrptMcM .20
|26571
|10.39
|10.17
|10.18—.18
|GenElec .04m
|127744
|8.08
|7.78
|7.98—.07
|GenMotors 1.52
|9120
|33.68
|32.87
|33.00—.64
|Gerdau .02e
|21316
|4.09
|3.100
|4.01+.02
|HPInc .64f
|9271
|20.40
|19.83
|19.91—.72
|Hallibrtn .72
|8472
|27.43
|26.84
|26.84—.46
|HarmonyG .05
|11046
|1.92
|1.88
|1.92+.11
|HPEntn .45e
|9089
|13.29
|13.00
|13.04—.42
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|9323
|3.78
|3.69
|3.71+.02
|ICICIBk .16e
|15171
|10.37
|10.25
|10.28—.18
|iShGold
|32858
|12.37
|12.34
|12.36+.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|34148
|41.04
|40.62
|40.67+.03
|iShGerm .60e
|12649
|24.95
|24.87
|24.90—.26
|iShSilver
|18209
|14.73
|14.68
|14.72+.16
|iShChinaLC .87e
|35087
|38.33
|38.19
|38.23—.54
|iShEMkts .59e
|57710
|38.76
|38.47
|38.48—.68
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|10816
|113.13
|112.95
|113.01—.16
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|18786
|122.78
|122.23
|122.78+.63
|iSEafe 1.66e
|22340
|58.55
|58.34
|58.40—.27
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|34238
|81.12
|80.91
|81.03+.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|33566
|134.15
|132.59
|132.77—1.89
|iShREst 2.76e
|9822
|74.00
|73.18
|73.52+.20
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|12236
|54.73
|54.54
|54.59—.21
|Infosyss
|9967
|9.58
|9.50
|9.55—.06
|iShJapanrs
|9289
|51.17
|50.94
|50.95—.09
|iSTaiwnrs
|12286
|30.68
|30.41
|30.43—.85
|iShCorEM .95e
|24851
|46.75
|46.41
|46.45—.81
|ItauUnHs
|19102
|9.78
|9.70
|9.70—.01
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|x18914
|98.89
|97.54
|97.96—.55
|Keycorp .56
|11690
|15.12
|14.90
|15.04+.02
|KindMorg .80
|13337
|15.96
|15.74
|15.89+.09
|Kinrossg
|14509
|3.28
|3.21
|3.23—.01
|LloydBkg .47a
|8712
|2.57
|2.54
|2.55—.02
|MGM Rsts .48
|18525
|25.80
|24.93
|25.05—.14
|Macys 1.51
|13441
|30.63
|29.94
|30.41—.35
|MarathnO .20
|13407
|14.80
|14.40
|14.50—.22
|Merck 2.20f
|13256
|75.97
|75.12
|75.26—.33
|MorgStan 1.20
|10303
|40.22
|39.63
|39.96—.44
|Nabors .24
|19288
|2.31
|2.18
|2.21+.02
|NikeB s .88f
|8006
|73.32
|72.12
|72.23—1.83
|NobleEngy .44
|8226
|19.43
|18.92
|18.99—.34
|NokiaCp .19e
|18215
|5.65
|5.59
|5.59—.15
|OasisPet
|11377
|5.63
|5.44
|5.57+.03
|Oracle .76
|16676
|45.35
|44.57
|44.61—.61
|Penney
|14991
|1.14
|1.12
|1.13—.02
|PetrbrsA
|11262
|13.04
|12.76
|12.85+.14
|Petrobras
|38884
|14.42
|14.04
|14.12+.11
|Pfizer 1.44f
|21938
|43.34
|42.81
|42.93—.32
|PlainsAAP 1.95
|7969
|21.30
|20.77
|21.09+.52
|PUltSP500s
|10621
|34.13
|33.28
|33.37—1.48
|PrUCruders
|8152
|14.22
|13.82
|13.85+.08
|ProctGam 2.87
|12192
|92.50
|90.89
|91.99+.71
|ProShSPrs
|17285
|31.80
|31.55
|31.79+.46
|PrUShSPrs
|12061
|44.17
|43.48
|44.12+1.24
|PrUShD3rs
|10900
|20.10
|19.65
|20.06+.88
|QEPRes .08
|8336
|5.86
|5.63
|5.80+.11
|RegionsFn .56
|9816
|13.69
|13.49
|13.64—.03
|RiteAid
|15843
|.79
|.76
|.78+.01
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|9889
|231.42
|229.59
|229.80—3.56
|SpdrGold
|15037
|122.10
|121.74
|121.99+.66
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|137901
|248.57
|246.50
|246.68—3.50
|SpdrBiots .44e
|11487
|73.55
|72.45
|72.96+.10
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|57375
|33.62
|33.51
|33.56+.01
|SpdrRetls .49e
|15583
|41.44
|40.92
|40.99—.58
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|17898
|27.42
|26.84
|26.98—.31
|STMicro .40
|15860
|12.71
|12.33
|12.39—1.35
|SABESP .39e
|13064
|10.36
|9.67
|9.69+.65
|Schlmbrg 2
|28317
|37.45
|36.92
|37.14—.06
|SnapIncAn
|15631
|5.85
|5.67
|5.72—.08
|SouthnCo 2.40
|11466
|44.55
|43.76
|43.96+.24
|SwstnEngy
|27192
|3.74
|3.61
|3.69—.03
|Sprint
|9176
|6.11
|5.92
|6.06+.04
|Squaren
|25983
|56.73
|54.45
|54.58—2.62
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|11272
|85.50
|84.46
|84.51—.69
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|30756
|50.81
|50.34
|50.63+.15
|SPEngy 2.04e
|22921
|58.86
|57.96
|57.98—.50
|SPDRFncl .46e
|73685
|23.90
|23.70
|23.75—.27
|SPInds 1.12e
|20533
|64.29
|63.60
|63.67—1.07
|SPTech .78e
|24066
|60.48
|59.70
|59.75—2.27
|SpdrRESel
|14139
|30.60
|30.25
|30.38+.09
|SPUtil 1.55e
|28357
|52.44
|51.96
|52.07+.06
|TaiwSemi .73e
|19954
|35.52
|34.83
|34.85—1.67
|TevaPhrm .73e
|37509
|16.70
|16.23
|16.46+.61
|Transocn
|26613
|7.27
|7.05
|7.12—.03
|Twitter
|26981
|29.18
|28.33
|28.73—.08
|USOilFd
|54225
|10.01
|9.87
|9.87+.02
|USSteel .20
|9949
|18.73
|18.38
|18.62+.11
|ValeSA .29e
|27532
|13.38
|13.13
|13.15—.32
|VanEGold .06e
|47047
|21.38
|21.16
|21.24+.19
|VnEkRus .01e
|8419
|19.02
|18.91
|18.96—.07
|VnEkSemi .58e
|13317
|86.26
|84.07
|84.10—3.82
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|11972
|14.45
|14.23
|14.25—.12
|VanEJrGld
|10634
|30.96
|30.66
|30.81+.48
|VangTSM 2.17e
|
|10581
|126.91
|125.92
|126.01—1.72
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|11112
|73.65
|72.71
|73.17+.22
|VangEmg 1.10e
|15667
|37.93
|37.67
|37.70—.57
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|11131
|37.00
|36.83
|36.86—.19
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|21616
|56.85
|56.11
|56.56+.54
|Visa s 1f
|10215
|131.28
|129.90
|129.96—2.96
|WalMart 2.08f
|10004
|94.50
|93.09
|94.35+1.01
|WeathfIntl
|84306
|.39
|.32
|.36—.04
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|16038
|46.94
|46.44
|46.70—.24
|WmsCos 1.36
|7906
|22.82
|22.52
|22.56+.14
|Yamanag .02
|15740
|2.47
|2.41
|2.44+.04
|—————————
