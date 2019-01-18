BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 70888 30.83 30.52 30.76+.12 AbbottLab 1.28f 15401 71.48 70.78 71.16+.64 AbbVie 4.28f 12338 88.45 86.92 87.43+.23…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|70888
|30.83
|30.52
|30.76+.12
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|15401
|71.48
|70.78
|71.16+.64
|AbbVie 4.28f
|12338
|88.45
|86.92
|87.43+.23
|Alibaba
|36705
|159.49
|156.24
|156.34+.37
|Allstate 1.84
|10392
|85.27
|84.60
|84.98+.41
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|11876
|9.82
|9.72
|9.75+.02
|Altria 3.44f
|24548
|48.12
|47.30
|48.05+.99
|Ambev .05e
|16471
|4.75
|4.69
|4.72—.03
|AmExp 1.56
|25485
|98.70
|96.37
|97.47—2.02
|AuroraCn
|90807
|6.84
|6.66
|6.75+.18
|BkofAm .60
|178754
|29.05
|28.71
|28.99
|BkNYMel 1.12
|14503
|52.49
|51.49
|52.42+.89
|BiPVxSTrs
|41689
|37.51
|36.89
|37.28—.76
|BarrickGld
|20869
|11.80
|11.65
|11.69—.21
|BerkHB
|15741
|201.50
|200.24
|201.43+2.65
|BostonSci
|10857
|37.19
|36.67
|36.68—.13
|BrMySq 1.64f
|27199
|49.82
|48.94
|49.01—.59
|CVRRfng 2.95e
|12779
|10.53
|10.47
|10.53—.51
|CVSHealth 2
|36051
|65.33
|64.30
|64.91+1.54
|CabotO&G .28f
|12464
|25.80
|25.34
|25.80+.54
|CanopyGrn
|30523
|45.20
|43.91
|44.41+1.64
|CntryLink 2.16
|25126
|15.92
|15.41
|15.90+.56
|ChesEng
|50598
|2.97
|2.90
|2.95+.06
|Chevron 4.48
|
|16318
|113.99
|113.06
|113.56+1.60
|ChrchCapn
|11959
|10.27
|10.22
|10.27+.03
|CgpVelLCrd
|16573
|13.29
|13.00
|13.14+.22
|Citigroup 1.80
|37031
|62.89
|62.01
|62.70+.23
|CitizFincl 1.08
|25569
|35.44
|33.99
|34.86+.96
|ClevCliffs .20
|16385
|9.15
|8.97
|9.01—.04
|CocaCola 1.56
|29240
|47.51
|47.12
|47.33+.27
|ColgPalm 1.68
|12633
|63.70
|62.33
|63.00+1.00
|ConAgra .85
|12297
|21.62
|21.28
|21.43+.19
|DxGBullrs
|16055
|15.90
|15.60
|15.86—.51
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|22235
|8.84
|8.68
|8.80—.35
|DirSPBears
|11101
|25.94
|25.67
|25.88—.42
|DxSCBearrs
|17425
|11.59
|11.40
|11.55—.10
|DrxSPBulls
|13445
|38.82
|38.41
|38.51+.60
|Disney 1.76f
|14062
|111.93
|111.47
|111.68+.67
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|25607
|58.25
|57.49
|57.84+.80
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|16956
|116.39
|115.02
|115.22—3.94
|EnCanag .06
|18003
|7.06
|6.95
|7.01+.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|10417
|14.85
|14.55
|14.61
|ENSCO .04
|14076
|4.51
|4.45
|4.48+.03
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|30283
|73.29
|72.26
|72.49+.36
|FiatChrys
|13412
|16.82
|16.73
|16.80+.18
|FstDatan
|95749
|22.49
|21.95
|22.32+.41
|FstHorizon .48
|19823
|14.87
|13.91
|14.10—.57
|FordM .60a
|70460
|8.46
|8.33
|8.44+.08
|FrptMcM .20
|42475
|12.40
|12.28
|12.37+.24
|GenElec .04m
|176913
|9.25
|9.03
|9.16+.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|17893
|38.45
|37.84
|38.18—.08
|Gerdau .02e
|11825
|4.08
|4.03
|4.04+.02
|GoldFLtd .02e
|12556
|3.63
|3.58
|3.63—.10
|Goldcrpg .24
|14837
|10.39
|10.20
|10.38+.04
|HPInc .64
|17416
|21.68
|21.29
|21.59+.36
|Hallibrtn .72
|24475
|31.91
|31.39
|31.70+.80
|HeclaM .01e
|12439
|2.53
|2.45
|2.45—.01
|HPEntn .45e
|14981
|14.73
|14.38
|14.60+.33
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|11124
|178.02
|176.18
|177.52+2.65
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|26163
|2.95
|2.83
|2.88—.14
|iShGold
|29115
|12.30
|12.28
|12.30—.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|25337
|43.65
|43.34
|43.36+.34
|iShSilver
|13275
|14.46
|14.42
|14.46—.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|34939
|41.31
|41.20
|41.23+.26
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|12447
|266.70
|265.78
|266.00+1.47
|iShEMkts .59e
|81537
|41.55
|41.46
|41.47+.12
|iShCorUSTr .33
|20738
|24.72
|24.70
|24.72—.02
|iSEafe 1.66e
|46696
|62.08
|61.87
|61.91+.45
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|23326
|84.45
|84.39
|84.43+.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|37998
|146.93
|146.08
|146.28+.45
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|11954
|58.13
|57.91
|57.95+.42
|IntlGmeTn .80
|13144
|14.90
|14.42
|14.49—.32
|iSTaiwnrs
|10422
|32.13
|32.05
|32.10+.09
|iShCorEM .95e
|16401
|49.95
|49.85
|49.86+.15
|ItauUnHs
|18400
|10.09
|10.01
|10.02+.09
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|35338
|103.83
|102.83
|103.49+.57
|JohnJn 3.60
|19274
|130.24
|129.50
|129.73+.64
|Keycorp .56
|32236
|16.51
|16.24
|16.37+.04
|KindMorg .80
|24690
|17.93
|17.69
|17.75+.03
|Lowes 1.92
|12073
|94.00
|92.68
|93.74+1.69
|MGM Rsts .48
|17024
|28.27
|27.68
|28.00+.26
|Macys 1.51
|15942
|25.30
|24.86
|25.26+.51
|MarathnO .20
|16326
|16.01
|15.79
|15.86+.07
|MasterCrd 1.32f
|
|13907
|202.10
|200.02
|200.53+1.22
|Medtrnic 2
|14959
|88.62
|86.49
|86.50—1.10
|Merck 2.20f
|27934
|76.33
|75.61
|75.86+.26
|MetLife 1.68
|11419
|45.43
|45.06
|45.20+.15
|MorgStan 1.20
|35600
|43.32
|42.56
|43.05+.52
|Nautilus
|19946
|7.42
|6.77
|6.91—4.88
|NewmtM .56
|10604
|31.77
|31.32
|31.74+.12
|NikeB s .88f
|19302
|80.24
|79.74
|80.03+.90
|NokiaCp .19e
|24662
|6.11
|6.08
|6.09+.11
|OasisPet
|15782
|6.82
|6.63
|6.69+.06
|Oracle .76
|26201
|49.50
|48.87
|49.20+.62
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|99806
|7.03
|6.54
|6.95+.59
|Petrobras
|25279
|15.62
|15.43
|15.46+.04
|Pfizer 1.44f
|72023
|42.88
|42.40
|42.55+.08
|PhilipMor 4.56
|16831
|73.64
|72.66
|73.56+1.04
|PUltSP500s
|14468
|41.03
|40.60
|40.71+.66
|ProctGam 2.87
|23352
|91.63
|91.04
|91.22+.58
|ProShSPrs
|10607
|29.67
|29.56
|29.65—.14
|PrUShSPrs
|10957
|38.34
|38.07
|38.31—.38
|PulteGrp .36
|10676
|26.97
|26.34
|26.48—.37
|RangeRs .08
|10924
|11.70
|11.36
|11.66+.14
|RegionsFn .56
|39039
|15.51
|14.96
|15.31—.30
|RiteAid
|17765
|.93
|.90
|.93+.03
|SpdrGold
|14709
|121.42
|121.16
|121.41—.70
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|142611
|265.15
|264.20
|264.41+1.45
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|13940
|52.84
|52.04
|52.51+.31
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|19802
|31.40
|31.07
|31.21+.20
|Salesforce
|11050
|152.26
|150.72
|151.15+1.33
|Schlmbrg 2
|54369
|44.10
|43.00
|43.83+2.46
|Schwab .52
|15228
|47.37
|46.93
|47.33+.41
|SignetJwlrs 1.48
|15886
|25.46
|24.41
|25.09—.04
|Skecherss
|12036
|26.91
|26.00
|26.06—.89
|SnapIncAn
|37373
|5.83
|5.74
|5.80+.06
|SwstnEngy
|31061
|4.59
|4.47
|4.58+.13
|Squaren
|35396
|70.37
|69.36
|69.69+.85
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|19718
|52.35
|52.07
|52.24+.41
|SPEngy 2.04e
|14679
|63.57
|62.94
|63.18+.61
|SPDRFncl .46e
|62868
|25.75
|25.53
|25.71+.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|28769
|69.73
|69.27
|69.63+.75
|SPTech .78e
|11570
|65.05
|64.60
|64.69+.32
|SPUtil 1.55e
|23097
|53.32
|53.07
|53.17+.09
|StateStr 1.88f
|10984
|77.00
|73.31
|74.47+3.42
|SunTrst 2
|12782
|62.13
|59.04
|59.56+1.52
|TaiwSemi .73e
|14638
|36.50
|36.16
|36.40+.11
|Transocn
|11510
|8.79
|8.60
|8.66+.07
|Twitter
|38338
|33.24
|32.77
|33.15+.30
|UndrArms
|11853
|20.46
|20.08
|20.12+.09
|USBancrp 1.48
|13824
|50.38
|49.59
|50.11+.36
|USOilFd
|38480
|11.13
|11.04
|11.08+.05
|USSteel .20
|16250
|21.33
|20.97
|21.26+.04
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|10628
|114.29
|112.90
|113.62+.85
|VFCorp 2.04f
|15073
|84.39
|81.08
|81.93+8.67
|ValeSA .29e
|28977
|14.71
|14.53
|14.53+.06
|VanEGold .06e
|52053
|20.52
|20.37
|20.50—.16
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|15822
|16.100
|16.85
|16.94+.39
|VangAllW 1.34e
|13222
|48.29
|48.16
|48.20+.36
|VangEmg 1.10e
|13898
|40.49
|40.41
|40.43+.09
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|12841
|39.34
|39.22
|39.25+.30
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|37312
|57.47
|56.87
|57.18+.35
|Vipshop
|44789
|7.06
|6.72
|7.01+.45
|Visa s 1f
|18447
|138.53
|136.88
|137.11—.17
|WalMart 2.08f
|12750
|97.65
|96.85
|96.99+.25
|WeathfIntl
|41686
|.56
|.53
|.56+.03
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|59871
|49.30
|48.86
|49.27+.04
|WmsCos 1.36
|12929
|26.48
|26.24
|26.29+.13
|Yamanag .02
|29594
|2.41
|2.33
|2.33—.10
|ZayoGrp
|20818
|27.57
|26.65
|26.97+1.34
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.