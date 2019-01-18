BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 70888 30.83 30.52 30.76+.12 AbbottLab 1.28f 15401 71.48 70.78 71.16+.64 AbbVie 4.28f 12338 88.45 86.92 87.43+.23…

Alibaba 36705 159.49 156.24 156.34+.37 Allstate 1.84 10392 85.27 84.60 84.98+.41 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 11876 9.82 9.72 9.75+.02 Altria 3.44f 24548 48.12 47.30 48.05+.99 Ambev .05e 16471 4.75 4.69 4.72—.03 AmExp 1.56 25485 98.70 96.37 97.47—2.02 AuroraCn 90807 6.84 6.66 6.75+.18 BkofAm .60 178754 29.05 28.71 28.99 BkNYMel 1.12 14503 52.49 51.49 52.42+.89 BiPVxSTrs 41689 37.51 36.89 37.28—.76 BarrickGld 20869 11.80 11.65 11.69—.21 BerkHB 15741 201.50 200.24 201.43+2.65 BostonSci 10857 37.19 36.67 36.68—.13 BrMySq 1.64f 27199 49.82 48.94 49.01—.59 CVRRfng 2.95e 12779 10.53 10.47 10.53—.51 CVSHealth 2 36051 65.33 64.30 64.91+1.54 CabotO&G .28f 12464 25.80 25.34 25.80+.54 CanopyGrn 30523 45.20 43.91 44.41+1.64 CntryLink 2.16 25126 15.92 15.41 15.90+.56 ChesEng 50598 2.97 2.90 2.95+.06 Chevron 4.48 16318 113.99 113.06 113.56+1.60 ChrchCapn 11959 10.27 10.22 10.27+.03 CgpVelLCrd 16573 13.29 13.00 13.14+.22 Citigroup 1.80 37031 62.89 62.01 62.70+.23 CitizFincl 1.08 25569 35.44 33.99 34.86+.96 ClevCliffs .20 16385 9.15 8.97 9.01—.04 CocaCola 1.56 29240 47.51 47.12 47.33+.27 ColgPalm 1.68 12633 63.70 62.33 63.00+1.00 ConAgra .85 12297 21.62 21.28 21.43+.19 DxGBullrs 16055 15.90 15.60 15.86—.51 DrGMBllrs .09e 22235 8.84 8.68 8.80—.35 DirSPBears 11101 25.94 25.67 25.88—.42 DxSCBearrs 17425 11.59 11.40 11.55—.10 DrxSPBulls 13445 38.82 38.41 38.51+.60 Disney 1.76f 14062 111.93 111.47 111.68+.67 DowDuPnt 1.52 25607 58.25 57.49 57.84+.80 EliLilly 2.58f 16956 116.39 115.02 115.22—3.94 EnCanag .06 18003 7.06 6.95 7.01+.09 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 10417 14.85 14.55 14.61 ENSCO .04 14076 4.51 4.45 4.48+.03 ExxonMbl 3.28 30283 73.29 72.26 72.49+.36 FiatChrys 13412 16.82 16.73 16.80+.18 FstDatan 95749 22.49 21.95 22.32+.41 FstHorizon .48 19823 14.87 13.91 14.10—.57 FordM .60a 70460 8.46 8.33 8.44+.08 FrptMcM .20 42475 12.40 12.28 12.37+.24 GenElec .04m 176913 9.25 9.03 9.16+.02 GenMotors 1.52 17893 38.45 37.84 38.18—.08 Gerdau .02e 11825 4.08 4.03 4.04+.02 GoldFLtd .02e 12556 3.63 3.58 3.63—.10 Goldcrpg .24 14837 10.39 10.20 10.38+.04 HPInc .64 17416 21.68 21.29 21.59+.36 Hallibrtn .72 24475 31.91 31.39 31.70+.80 HeclaM .01e 12439 2.53 2.45 2.45—.01 HPEntn .45e 14981 14.73 14.38 14.60+.33 HomeDp 4.12 11124 178.02 176.18 177.52+2.65 IAMGldg 1.52f 26163 2.95 2.83 2.88—.14 iShGold 29115 12.30 12.28 12.30—.08 iShBrazil .67e 25337 43.65 43.34 43.36+.34 iShSilver 13275 14.46 14.42 14.46—.11 iShChinaLC .87e 34939 41.31 41.20 41.23+.26 iSCorSP500 4.38e 12447 266.70 265.78 266.00+1.47 iShEMkts .59e 81537 41.55 41.46 41.47+.12 iShCorUSTr .33 20738 24.72 24.70 24.72—.02 iSEafe 1.66e 46696 62.08 61.87 61.91+.45 iShiBxHYB 5.09 23326 84.45 84.39 84.43+.17 iShR2K 1.77e 37998 146.93 146.08 146.28+.45 iShCorEafe 1.56e 11954 58.13 57.91 57.95+.42 IntlGmeTn .80 13144 14.90 14.42 14.49—.32 iSTaiwnrs 10422 32.13 32.05 32.10+.09 iShCorEM .95e 16401 49.95 49.85 49.86+.15 ItauUnHs 18400 10.09 10.01 10.02+.09 JPMorgCh 2.24f 35338 103.83 102.83 103.49+.57 JohnJn 3.60 19274 130.24 129.50 129.73+.64 Keycorp .56 32236 16.51 16.24 16.37+.04 KindMorg .80 24690 17.93 17.69 17.75+.03 Lowes 1.92 12073 94.00 92.68 93.74+1.69 MGM Rsts .48 17024 28.27 27.68 28.00+.26 Macys 1.51 15942 25.30 24.86 25.26+.51 MarathnO .20 16326 16.01 15.79 15.86+.07 MasterCrd 1.32f 13907 202.10 200.02 200.53+1.22 Medtrnic 2 14959 88.62 86.49 86.50—1.10 Merck 2.20f 27934 76.33 75.61 75.86+.26 MetLife 1.68 11419 45.43 45.06 45.20+.15 MorgStan 1.20 35600 43.32 42.56 43.05+.52 Nautilus 19946 7.42 6.77 6.91—4.88 NewmtM .56 10604 31.77 31.32 31.74+.12 NikeB s .88f 19302 80.24 79.74 80.03+.90 NokiaCp .19e 24662 6.11 6.08 6.09+.11 OasisPet 15782 6.82 6.63 6.69+.06 Oracle .76 26201 49.50 48.87 49.20+.62 PG&ECp 2.12f 99806 7.03 6.54 6.95+.59 Petrobras 25279 15.62 15.43 15.46+.04 Pfizer 1.44f 72023 42.88 42.40 42.55+.08 PhilipMor 4.56 16831 73.64 72.66 73.56+1.04 PUltSP500s 14468 41.03 40.60 40.71+.66 ProctGam 2.87 23352 91.63 91.04 91.22+.58 ProShSPrs 10607 29.67 29.56 29.65—.14 PrUShSPrs 10957 38.34 38.07 38.31—.38 PulteGrp .36 10676 26.97 26.34 26.48—.37 RangeRs .08 10924 11.70 11.36 11.66+.14 RegionsFn .56 39039 15.51 14.96 15.31—.30 RiteAid 17765 .93 .90 .93+.03 SpdrGold 14709 121.42 121.16 121.41—.70 S&P500ETF 4.13e 142611 265.15 264.20 264.41+1.45 SpdrS&PRB .74e 13940 52.84 52.04 52.51+.31 SpdrOGEx .73e 19802 31.40 31.07 31.21+.20 Salesforce 11050 152.26 150.72 151.15+1.33 Schlmbrg 2 54369 44.10 43.00 43.83+2.46 Schwab .52 15228 47.37 46.93 47.33+.41 SignetJwlrs 1.48 15886 25.46 24.41 25.09—.04 Skecherss 12036 26.91 26.00 26.06—.89 SnapIncAn 37373 5.83 5.74 5.80+.06 SwstnEngy 31061 4.59 4.47 4.58+.13 Squaren 35396 70.37 69.36 69.69+.85 SPCnSt 1.28e 19718 52.35 52.07 52.24+.41 SPEngy 2.04e 14679 63.57 62.94 63.18+.61 SPDRFncl .46e 62868 25.75 25.53 25.71+.15 SPInds 1.12e 28769 69.73 69.27 69.63+.75 SPTech .78e 11570 65.05 64.60 64.69+.32 SPUtil 1.55e 23097 53.32 53.07 53.17+.09 StateStr 1.88f 10984 77.00 73.31 74.47+3.42 SunTrst 2 12782 62.13 59.04 59.56+1.52 TaiwSemi .73e 14638 36.50 36.16 36.40+.11 Transocn 11510 8.79 8.60 8.66+.07 Twitter 38338 33.24 32.77 33.15+.30 UndrArms 11853 20.46 20.08 20.12+.09 USBancrp 1.48 13824 50.38 49.59 50.11+.36 USOilFd 38480 11.13 11.04 11.08+.05 USSteel .20 16250 21.33 20.97 21.26+.04 UtdTech 2.94f 10628 114.29 112.90 113.62+.85 VFCorp 2.04f 15073 84.39 81.08 81.93+8.67 ValeSA .29e 28977 14.71 14.53 14.53+.06 VanEGold .06e 52053 20.52 20.37 20.50—.16 VEckOilSvc .47e 15822 16.100 16.85 16.94+.39 VangAllW 1.34e 13222 48.29 48.16 48.20+.36 VangEmg 1.10e 13898 40.49 40.41 40.43+.09 VangFTSE 1.10e 12841 39.34 39.22 39.25+.30 VerizonCm 2.41f 37312 57.47 56.87 57.18+.35 Vipshop 44789 7.06 6.72 7.01+.45 Visa s 1f 18447 138.53 136.88 137.11—.17 WalMart 2.08f 12750 97.65 96.85 96.99+.25 WeathfIntl 41686 .56 .53 .56+.03 WellsFargo 1.72f 59871 49.30 48.86 49.27+.04 WmsCos 1.36 12929 26.48 26.24 26.29+.13 Yamanag .02 29594 2.41 2.33 2.33—.10 ZayoGrp 20818 27.57 26.65 26.97+1.34 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 