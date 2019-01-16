BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 14644 2.72 2.68 2.70+.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 23808 30.53 30.35 30.46—.14 Alibaba 18039 153.08 151.50 152.42+1.54 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 14644 2.72 2.68 2.70+.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 23808 30.53 30.35 30.46—.14 Alibaba 18039 153.08 151.50 152.42+1.54 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10658 9.80 9.72 9.75+.04 Alticen 24281 17.79 17.48 17.56+.15 Altria 3.44f 8933 47.93 47.70 47.80—.11 Ambev .05e 28289 4.76 4.70 4.74+.01 Annaly 1.20e 18466 10.16 10.10 10.15+.06 Aphrian 9262 6.87 6.60 6.76+.06 AstraZens 1.37e 9755 35.92 35.67 35.91—.21 AuroraCn 71294 7.28 7.02 7.24+.24 BB&TCp 1.62f 8765 46.97 46.56 46.85+.51 BPPLC 2.38 9123 40.08 39.86 40.03—.22 BcoBrads .06a 15491 11.30 11.19 11.26+.03 BkofAm .60 340611 28.17 27.86 27.98+1.43 BkNYMel 1.12f 10570 50.37 48.76 49.76+.35 Barclay .15e 10012 8.29 8.23 8.29+.07 BiPVxSTrs 39475 37.50 37.14 37.38—.28 BlueAprnn 26758 1.46 1.33 1.45—.06 BrMySq 1.64f 14646 50.06 49.30 49.99+.27 CVSHealth 2 11168 64.18 63.67 64.00+.26 CabotO&G .28f 8007 25.39 24.71 25.03+.23 CallonPet 8040 8.44 8.17 8.41+.05 CanopyGrn 30029 42.66 40.55 41.95+.65 CntryLink 2.16 9042 16.31 16.16 16.26+.07 ChesEng 65296 2.96 2.85 2.91+.06 ChinaMble 3.50e 11103 51.62 51.45 51.56+.16 ChrchCapn 11578 9.95 9.91 9.95+.02 CgpVelLCrd 21330 12.96 12.67 12.95+.12 CgpVelICrd 9881 10.57 10.34 10.35—.10 Citigroup 1.80f 43417 62.12 61.24 61.86+.48 CocaCola 1.56 10389 47.47 47.10 47.28—.30 DeltaAir 1.40f 15261 49.18 48.41 48.53+.70 DenburyR 20908 2.27 2.17 2.23+.04 DeutschBk .83e 10108 9.01 8.88 8.99+.36 DevonE .32 11857 26.27 25.91 26.23—.17 DxGBullrs 12272 16.37 15.92 16.32+.14 DrGMBllrs .09e 13849 9.07 8.89 9.05+.04 DirSPBears 7235 27.00 26.67 26.75—.35 DxBiotBllrs 7864 50.38 47.90 50.21+2.50 DxSPOGBls 7607 12.20 11.80 12.16+.22 DxSCBearrs 18282 12.19 11.86 11.87—.33 DrxSPBulls 7720 37.38 36.94 37.26+.45 DowDuPnt 1.52 7558 55.74 54.75 55.73+.72 EnCanag .06 23797 6.96 6.87 6.91+.03 Energizern 1.20f 18767 47.35 46.55 47.02+.20 ExxonMbl 3.28 10006 71.89 71.31 71.83+.16 FiatChrys 13403 16.66 16.53 16.63+.19 FstDatan 631837 21.19 20.16 20.55+3.01 FMajSilvg 7594 5.44 5.28 5.31—.07 FordM .60a 76863 8.77 8.61 8.70—.14 FrptMcM .20 21630 11.76 11.63 11.73+.16 GenElec .04m 168829 8.94 8.66 8.93+.20 GenMotors 1.52 55371 37.97 37.27 37.84+.29 Genworth 7184 5.00 4.96 4.97 Gerdau .02e 37725 4.04 3.96 4.00+.01 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 8010 38.66 38.37 38.59—.46 Goldcrpg .24 18159 10.45 10.21 10.43+.23 GoldmanS 3.20f 25350 189.80 185.60 189.66+9.75 Hallibrtn .72 7981 30.45 30.03 30.39+.04 HeclaM .01e 11475 2.50 2.41 2.43—.05 HPEntn .45e 20211 14.04 13.73 13.88—.56 IAMGldg 1.52f 27692 3.59 3.22 3.25—.33 iShGold 8957 12.39 12.36 12.39+.04 iShBrazil .67e 19903 42.88 42.60 42.79+.05 iShHK .61e 8149 23.79 23.71 23.77+.22 iShSilver 8453 14.67 14.65 14.66+.06 iShChinaLC .87e 33562 40.85 40.66 40.83+.53 iShEMkts .59e 114809 41.12 40.95 41.11+.44 iSEafe 1.66e 69685 61.27 61.11 61.23+.16 iShiBxHYB 5.09 44030 84.14 84.01 84.13+.23 iShR2K 1.77e 24719 144.92 143.67 144.90+1.45 iShCorEafe 1.56e 9383 57.37 57.21 57.33+.15 Infosyss 12750 10.61 10.55 10.57+.08 iSTaiwnrs 10447 31.90 31.77 31.90+.16 iShCorEM .95e 21879 49.48 49.28 49.47+.46 ItauUnHs 11462 10.01 9.85 9.97—.07 JPMorgCh 2.24f 29658 102.81 101.80 101.85+.17 KKR 1.31e 13411 22.34 21.64 22.33+1.23 Keycorp .56 13745 16.61 16.42 16.52+.21 KindMorg .80 19390 17.43 17.29 17.39+.07 LiveNatn 7505 54.51 53.78 54.09—.05 LloydBkg .47a 45242 2.88 2.85 2.87+.04 Macys 1.51 19491 24.69 24.32 24.61—.37 MarathnO .20 11549 15.80 15.59 15.78—.05 Merck 2.20f 21844 75.60 74.47 75.52+1.02 MorgStan 1.20 29708 44.15 43.67 44.11+1.23 NewmtM .56 13345 31.77 31.00 31.71+.69 NikeB s .88f 8036 78.85 77.75 78.18+.30 NokiaCp .19e 29899 6.00 5.95 5.99—.06 Nordstrm 1.48a 30823 44.52 43.04 44.15—3.12 OasisPet 8654 6.60 6.46 6.58+.08 Olin .80 7985 22.97 21.96 22.95+1.27 Oracle .76 14398 48.79 48.26 48.35—.03 PG&ECp 2.12f 150757 6.95 6.35 6.72—.20 Penney 8625 1.36 1.32 1.35+.03 PetrbrsA 7391 13.35 13.26 13.30—.07 Petrobras 9730 15.18 15.06 15.14—.10 Pfizer 1.44f 25612 42.74 42.53 42.72—.01 Pier1 .28 12378 .64 .58 .63—.05 PUltSP500s 7982 39.53 39.05 39.40+.48 ProctGam 2.87 7874 92.15 91.16 91.20—.81 PrUShSPrs 8882 39.36 39.04 39.12—.34 RegionsFn .56 15068 15.34 15.18 15.23+.12 RiteAid 12592 .90 .88 .89—.00 SpdrGold 9635 122.20 122.02 122.19+.31 S&P500ETF 4.13e 80057 261.72 260.65 261.44+1.09 SpdrS&PBk .53e 8546 41.04 40.76 40.99+.47 SpdrLehHY 2.30 15627 34.93 34.89 34.92+.10 SpdrS&PRB .74e 9554 51.22 50.82 51.16+.60 SpdrOGEx .73e 12686 31.02 30.65 30.99+.22 SanchezEn 10768 .40 .36 .39+.04 Schlmbrg 2 10534 41.69 41.26 41.59—.14 Schwab .52 9183 45.99 44.99 45.16+.91 SibanyeG .14r 7291 2.78 2.71 2.77+.04 SnapIncAn 178916 5.91 5.72 5.76—.78 SwstnEngy 13394 4.47 4.37 4.40—.01 Squaren 25550 67.46 65.40 66.98+1.02 SPMatls .98e 7702 51.92 51.46 51.92+.39 SPHlthC 1.01e 7586 88.77 88.36 88.77+.37 SPCnSt 1.28e 11814 51.87 51.62 51.68—.21 SPEngy 2.04e 8389 62.25 61.83 62.20+.12 SPDRFncl .46e 89625 25.21 25.11 25.18+.29 SPInds 1.12e 9845 68.03 67.63 67.94+.29 SPTech .78e 14230 64.35 63.93 64.25+.35 SpdrRESel 9330 32.31 32.11 32.22—.01 SPUtil 1.55e 31085 52.59 52.27 52.40—.27 TALEducs 12532 30.66 29.99 30.15—.11 TaiwSemi .73e 14441 36.03 35.71 35.99—.05 TakedaPhn 15893 19.91 19.66 19.67—.41 Teradata 7852 43.06 42.16 42.93+1.21 Transocn 9090 8.52 8.37 8.52+.04 TurqHillRs 8172 1.61 1.58 1.59+.01 Twitter 19712 33.30 32.79 33.06+.04 USBancrp 1.48 11092 49.22 48.16 48.31+.34 USOilFd 10872 11.02 10.95 11.02+.02 USSteel .20 13883 20.75 20.29 20.70+.51 ValeSA .29e 12595 14.16 14.07 14.12+.06 VanEGold .06e 25542 20.70 20.50 20.68+.07 VnEkRus .01e 11394 20.18 20.06 20.17+.12 VEckOilSvc .47e 8343 16.50 16.34 16.48+.02 VangSP500 3.81e 8510 240.55 239.57 240.30+.95 VangEmg 1.10e 9225 40.11 39.93 40.09+.33 VerizonCm 2.41f 16911 57.93 57.22 57.27—.83 Vipshop 9539 6.04 5.96 5.98+.07 Visa s 1f 11045 138.87 137.92 138.34+1.00 WeathfIntl 19776 .52 .51 .51—.01 WellsFargo 1.72f 34024 48.58 47.99 48.49+.82 WmsCos 1.36 14188 26.03 25.80 25.89+.44 Yamanag .02 12739 2.44 2.39 2.43+.02 