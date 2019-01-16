BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 14644 2.72 2.68 2.70+.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 23808 30.53 30.35 30.46—.14 Alibaba 18039 153.08 151.50 152.42+1.54 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|14644
|2.72
|2.68
|2.70+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|23808
|30.53
|30.35
|30.46—.14
|Alibaba
|18039
|153.08
|151.50
|152.42+1.54
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|10658
|9.80
|9.72
|9.75+.04
|Alticen
|24281
|17.79
|17.48
|17.56+.15
|Altria 3.44f
|8933
|47.93
|47.70
|47.80—.11
|Ambev .05e
|28289
|4.76
|4.70
|4.74+.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|18466
|10.16
|10.10
|10.15+.06
|Aphrian
|9262
|6.87
|6.60
|6.76+.06
|AstraZens 1.37e
|9755
|35.92
|35.67
|35.91—.21
|AuroraCn
|71294
|7.28
|7.02
|7.24+.24
|BB&TCp 1.62f
|8765
|46.97
|46.56
|46.85+.51
|BPPLC 2.38
|9123
|40.08
|39.86
|40.03—.22
|BcoBrads .06a
|15491
|11.30
|11.19
|11.26+.03
|BkofAm .60
|340611
|28.17
|27.86
|27.98+1.43
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|10570
|50.37
|48.76
|49.76+.35
|Barclay .15e
|10012
|8.29
|8.23
|8.29+.07
|BiPVxSTrs
|39475
|37.50
|37.14
|37.38—.28
|BlueAprnn
|26758
|1.46
|1.33
|1.45—.06
|BrMySq 1.64f
|14646
|50.06
|49.30
|49.99+.27
|CVSHealth 2
|11168
|64.18
|63.67
|64.00+.26
|CabotO&G .28f
|8007
|25.39
|24.71
|25.03+.23
|CallonPet
|8040
|8.44
|8.17
|8.41+.05
|CanopyGrn
|30029
|42.66
|40.55
|41.95+.65
|CntryLink 2.16
|9042
|16.31
|16.16
|16.26+.07
|ChesEng
|65296
|2.96
|2.85
|2.91+.06
|ChinaMble 3.50e
|11103
|51.62
|51.45
|51.56+.16
|ChrchCapn
|11578
|9.95
|9.91
|9.95+.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|21330
|12.96
|12.67
|12.95+.12
|CgpVelICrd
|9881
|10.57
|10.34
|10.35—.10
|Citigroup 1.80f
|43417
|62.12
|61.24
|61.86+.48
|CocaCola 1.56
|10389
|47.47
|47.10
|47.28—.30
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|15261
|49.18
|48.41
|48.53+.70
|DenburyR
|20908
|2.27
|2.17
|2.23+.04
|DeutschBk .83e
|10108
|9.01
|8.88
|8.99+.36
|DevonE .32
|11857
|26.27
|25.91
|26.23—.17
|DxGBullrs
|12272
|16.37
|15.92
|16.32+.14
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|13849
|9.07
|8.89
|9.05+.04
|DirSPBears
|7235
|27.00
|26.67
|26.75—.35
|DxBiotBllrs
|7864
|50.38
|47.90
|50.21+2.50
|DxSPOGBls
|7607
|12.20
|11.80
|12.16+.22
|DxSCBearrs
|18282
|12.19
|11.86
|11.87—.33
|DrxSPBulls
|7720
|37.38
|36.94
|37.26+.45
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|7558
|55.74
|54.75
|55.73+.72
|EnCanag .06
|23797
|6.96
|6.87
|6.91+.03
|Energizern 1.20f
|
|18767
|47.35
|46.55
|47.02+.20
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|10006
|71.89
|71.31
|71.83+.16
|FiatChrys
|13403
|16.66
|16.53
|16.63+.19
|FstDatan
|631837
|21.19
|20.16
|20.55+3.01
|FMajSilvg
|7594
|5.44
|5.28
|5.31—.07
|FordM .60a
|76863
|8.77
|8.61
|8.70—.14
|FrptMcM .20
|21630
|11.76
|11.63
|11.73+.16
|GenElec .04m
|168829
|8.94
|8.66
|8.93+.20
|GenMotors 1.52
|55371
|37.97
|37.27
|37.84+.29
|Genworth
|7184
|5.00
|4.96
|4.97
|Gerdau .02e
|37725
|4.04
|3.96
|4.00+.01
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|8010
|38.66
|38.37
|38.59—.46
|Goldcrpg .24
|18159
|10.45
|10.21
|10.43+.23
|GoldmanS 3.20f
|
|25350
|189.80
|185.60
|189.66+9.75
|Hallibrtn .72
|7981
|30.45
|30.03
|30.39+.04
|HeclaM .01e
|11475
|2.50
|2.41
|2.43—.05
|HPEntn .45e
|20211
|14.04
|13.73
|13.88—.56
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|27692
|3.59
|3.22
|3.25—.33
|iShGold
|8957
|12.39
|12.36
|12.39+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|19903
|42.88
|42.60
|42.79+.05
|iShHK .61e
|8149
|23.79
|23.71
|23.77+.22
|iShSilver
|8453
|14.67
|14.65
|14.66+.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|33562
|40.85
|40.66
|40.83+.53
|iShEMkts .59e
|114809
|41.12
|40.95
|41.11+.44
|iSEafe 1.66e
|69685
|61.27
|61.11
|61.23+.16
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|44030
|84.14
|84.01
|84.13+.23
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|24719
|144.92
|143.67
|144.90+1.45
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|9383
|57.37
|57.21
|57.33+.15
|Infosyss
|12750
|10.61
|10.55
|10.57+.08
|iSTaiwnrs
|10447
|31.90
|31.77
|31.90+.16
|iShCorEM .95e
|21879
|49.48
|49.28
|49.47+.46
|ItauUnHs
|11462
|10.01
|9.85
|9.97—.07
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|29658
|102.81
|101.80
|101.85+.17
|KKR 1.31e
|13411
|22.34
|21.64
|22.33+1.23
|Keycorp .56
|13745
|16.61
|16.42
|16.52+.21
|KindMorg .80
|19390
|17.43
|17.29
|17.39+.07
|LiveNatn
|7505
|54.51
|53.78
|54.09—.05
|LloydBkg .47a
|45242
|2.88
|2.85
|2.87+.04
|Macys 1.51
|19491
|24.69
|24.32
|24.61—.37
|MarathnO .20
|11549
|15.80
|15.59
|15.78—.05
|Merck 2.20f
|21844
|75.60
|74.47
|75.52+1.02
|MorgStan 1.20
|29708
|44.15
|43.67
|44.11+1.23
|NewmtM .56
|13345
|31.77
|31.00
|31.71+.69
|NikeB s .88f
|8036
|78.85
|77.75
|78.18+.30
|NokiaCp .19e
|29899
|6.00
|5.95
|5.99—.06
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|30823
|44.52
|43.04
|44.15—3.12
|OasisPet
|8654
|6.60
|6.46
|6.58+.08
|Olin .80
|7985
|22.97
|21.96
|22.95+1.27
|Oracle .76
|14398
|48.79
|48.26
|48.35—.03
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|150757
|6.95
|6.35
|6.72—.20
|Penney
|8625
|1.36
|1.32
|1.35+.03
|PetrbrsA
|7391
|13.35
|13.26
|13.30—.07
|Petrobras
|9730
|15.18
|15.06
|15.14—.10
|Pfizer 1.44f
|25612
|42.74
|42.53
|42.72—.01
|Pier1 .28
|12378
|.64
|.58
|.63—.05
|PUltSP500s
|7982
|39.53
|39.05
|39.40+.48
|ProctGam 2.87
|7874
|92.15
|91.16
|91.20—.81
|PrUShSPrs
|8882
|39.36
|39.04
|39.12—.34
|RegionsFn .56
|15068
|15.34
|15.18
|15.23+.12
|RiteAid
|12592
|.90
|.88
|.89—.00
|SpdrGold
|9635
|122.20
|122.02
|122.19+.31
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|80057
|261.72
|260.65
|261.44+1.09
|SpdrS&PBk .53e
|8546
|41.04
|40.76
|40.99+.47
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|15627
|34.93
|34.89
|34.92+.10
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|9554
|51.22
|50.82
|51.16+.60
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|12686
|31.02
|30.65
|30.99+.22
|SanchezEn
|10768
|.40
|.36
|.39+.04
|Schlmbrg 2
|10534
|41.69
|41.26
|41.59—.14
|Schwab .52
|9183
|45.99
|44.99
|45.16+.91
|SibanyeG .14r
|7291
|2.78
|2.71
|2.77+.04
|SnapIncAn
|178916
|5.91
|5.72
|5.76—.78
|SwstnEngy
|13394
|4.47
|4.37
|4.40—.01
|Squaren
|25550
|67.46
|65.40
|66.98+1.02
|SPMatls .98e
|7702
|51.92
|51.46
|51.92+.39
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7586
|88.77
|88.36
|88.77+.37
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|11814
|51.87
|51.62
|51.68—.21
|SPEngy 2.04e
|8389
|62.25
|61.83
|62.20+.12
|SPDRFncl .46e
|89625
|25.21
|25.11
|25.18+.29
|SPInds 1.12e
|9845
|68.03
|67.63
|67.94+.29
|SPTech .78e
|14230
|64.35
|63.93
|64.25+.35
|SpdrRESel
|9330
|32.31
|32.11
|32.22—.01
|SPUtil 1.55e
|31085
|52.59
|52.27
|52.40—.27
|TALEducs
|12532
|30.66
|29.99
|30.15—.11
|TaiwSemi .73e
|14441
|36.03
|35.71
|35.99—.05
|TakedaPhn
|15893
|19.91
|19.66
|19.67—.41
|Teradata
|7852
|43.06
|42.16
|42.93+1.21
|Transocn
|9090
|8.52
|8.37
|8.52+.04
|TurqHillRs
|8172
|1.61
|1.58
|1.59+.01
|Twitter
|19712
|33.30
|32.79
|33.06+.04
|USBancrp 1.48
|11092
|49.22
|48.16
|48.31+.34
|USOilFd
|10872
|11.02
|10.95
|11.02+.02
|USSteel .20
|13883
|20.75
|20.29
|20.70+.51
|ValeSA .29e
|12595
|14.16
|14.07
|14.12+.06
|VanEGold .06e
|25542
|20.70
|20.50
|20.68+.07
|VnEkRus .01e
|11394
|20.18
|20.06
|20.17+.12
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|8343
|16.50
|16.34
|16.48+.02
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|8510
|240.55
|239.57
|240.30+.95
|VangEmg 1.10e
|9225
|40.11
|39.93
|40.09+.33
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|16911
|57.93
|57.22
|57.27—.83
|Vipshop
|9539
|6.04
|5.96
|5.98+.07
|Visa s 1f
|11045
|138.87
|137.92
|138.34+1.00
|WeathfIntl
|19776
|.52
|.51
|.51—.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|34024
|48.58
|47.99
|48.49+.82
|WmsCos 1.36
|14188
|26.03
|25.80
|25.89+.44
|Yamanag .02
|12739
|2.44
|2.39
|2.43+.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.