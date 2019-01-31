Ballston BID launches events, discount club. Its first member is a big catch.

The Ballston Business Improvement District is launching a club for area residents, and it already has one big member. Dittmar is the first residential landlord to join the Ballston BID’s BallstonConnect Club, which appears to…

The Ballston Business Improvement District is launching a club for area residents, and it already has one big member.

Dittmar is the first residential landlord to join the Ballston BID’s BallstonConnect Club, which appears to be a first-of-its-kind program in the region. When the club kicks off by the end of summer, members will enjoy exclusive benefits like discounts for restaurants and retail, in addition to events like yoga in the park and outdoor movies, said Ballston BID CEO Tina Leone.

Ballston BID’s goal is to raise $500,000 annually to fund the club’s programs.

There will be 3,222 BCC memberships available to tenants across seven Dittmar properties — or two per unit. Dittmar will pay the BID $129,000, or $40 per membership. It is not expected to pass that cost to residents.

By being a founding member, Dittmar hopes to retain current residents and attract new ones with the BCC memberships.

“There’s a lot of competition out there,” said Kristin Clegg, Dittmar property manager.…