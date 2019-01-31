Baker Donelson hires Barbara Comstock as senior adviser

Former Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock is joining law firm Baker and Donelson’s D.C. office as a senior adviser in the firm’s Government Relations and Public Policy Group. The two-term Republican congresswoman representing the commonwealth’s 10th…

Former Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock is joining law firm Baker and Donelson’s D.C. office as a senior adviser in the firm’s Government Relations and Public Policy Group.

The two-term Republican congresswoman representing the commonwealth’s 10th District took office in 2015. She lost her re-election bid in November to Democratic challenger Jennifer Wexton.

While in office, Comstock served on the Joint Economic Committee, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, the House Administration Committee and the Science, Space, and Technology Committee. She also served as chief counsel for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

As a senior adviser, Comstock will provide counsel to businesses and individuals involved in high-stakes oversight hearings and on technology and cybersecurity issues. Baker Donelson has an industry focus on financial services with 22 office across the country.

“Barbara’s deep knowledge of congress and demonstrated ability to work across the aisle…