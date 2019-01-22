Autonomous food delivery robots make their way to George Mason University

Students and faculty at George Mason University can now have a latte delivered to the classroom — via a robot. San Francisco’s Starship Technologies has teamed up with food service company Sodexo USA Inc. and…

San Francisco’s Starship Technologies has teamed up with food service company Sodexo USA Inc. and George Mason University to deploy the robot food delivery service at university’s Fairfax campus.

The fleet of 25 robots is Starship’s first deployment on a college campus. Starship, founded in 2014, opened a D.C. office at 16th and Q streets NW and debuted the robots in 2017 in partnership with San Francisco-based delivery startup Postmates Inc.

Through the Starship Deliveries app, George Mason’s 40,000 students, staff and faculty can have food delivered from the local Starbucks, Dunkin’, Blaze Pizza and 2nd Stop, a Sodexo-branded college grocery store. More vendor partners will be announced in the coming weeks. The service, which costs a $1.99 delivery fee, is also integrated with the campus meal plan.

When using the app, users make their order, drop a pin where they…